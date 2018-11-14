Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPTT) CEO George Kirby on New Product Update Conference Call (Transcript)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) New Product Update Conference Call November 14, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Matthew Abenante - IR, Porter, LeVay & Rose, Inc.

George Kirby - President and CEO

Analysts

Peter Ruggiere - Dawson James

Matthew Abenante

Matthew Abenante

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Ocean Power Technologies new products update conference call and webcast. On the call with me today is Mr. George Kirby, President and Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Now, I'm pleased to introduce Mr. George Kirby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ocean Power Technologies. Good morning, George.

George Kirby

Hey, good morning, Matt. Thank you, and well done. So, I'm really excited to talk about our new product as well as what we're doing around commercialization and really what's to come. You might remember that, back in April, we gave a commercialization update that was really around the new project that we secured with Eni, and we talked a lot about the sales process and so forth. This conversation will mainly be around new products and services, but I am going to touch on that same aspect at the end. So there's going to be new information throughout this entire presentation.

I'm on slide three right now, and the first thing I want to talk about just briefly is not only who we are, but who we've become over the last few years. Since I came onboard, in January, we've focused on building a reliable product, wrapping that product with new markets and going out and commercializing, selling or leasing the PowerBuoy, as well as marketing our services. And what we did was we came up with a market statement that really helps describe who we are. We're a manufacturer of distributed, autonomous, offshore power equipment. We design and manufacture smart equipment that provides power and communications for the offshore environment. And I think this is a really poignant point not only for investors, but also for our customers as well.

Our PowerBuoys in our markets are considered to be portable platforms in remote areas where real estate, let alone power and communications doesn't exist. This is increasingly more important as maritime industries around the world electrify and digitize their operations. They need more devices like what we have. Are economic solutions coupled with our deep offshore expertise differentiate us in our target market. So and that's really what our new products are all about, how do we leverage our technologies that we've either had for years or the expertise that we've generated over the years.

So if we step to the next slide, slide four, I just also wanted to point some pictures and talk about our new facility in Monroe Township. We estimate that we'll be able to ship up to 50 PB3 PowerBuoys per year from this facility when coupled with our burgeoning supply chain, which we're working on building out right now. Moving to this facility, back in December of last year, was a low-cost alternative to our prior, much smaller facility that we had, and was really a critical move for us to be able to deliver for our customers. The picture on the left shows two PowerBuoys which are actually currently under construction right now.

Okay, so let's step to slide five, Products and Services. So, this slide lays out the different areas of fully commercial focuses as well as areas that are under development, and I'll walk through. When you consider our PB3 PowerBuoy the markets have clearly told us that there's a place for this product in their operations, and we're capitalizing on that today. Our marketing efforts are very much around the PB3 PowerBuoy and all the support services that wrap that. The PB3 PowerBuoy is really geared towards longer deployments, where persistent power over long periods of time are very, very important.

The PowerBuoy, as you've probably heard me say, is not only a sustainable solution, meaning green and environmentally friendly, but it's also low maintenance, which allows us to keep it in the water for very long periods of time with little to no maintenance, which dramatically reduces the total cost of ownership for the customer. So that's really the baseline from which we're building out all of our other products and services. So let me also talk about support services for a moment that are fully commercial today. The first one I'm highlighting is customization. Examples of PowerBuoy customization would be things like communications equipment, surveillance and monitoring equipment, and electrical cables to deliver power to subsea equipment.

All of these things need to be added to the base product, which is the PowerBuoy. Once we do customization for a particular customer, such as for Premier Oil, which is what we're doing right now. We have the opportunity, internally, to package those customizations and essentially resell those packages as options to other customers or variations of those packages as well. So that's a very important consideration, the work that we put in, in terms of nonrecurring engineering, does not only fall on one opportunity, we can leverage that over other customers.

Another area where we focus is Innovation Services. So what we mean by that is design, engineering, testing, research and development, but also engineering studies such as technical design, feasibility, application studies, which are used to actually apply our equipment to a customer's operations. We did this for Premier Oil before we received the buoy lease, we provided a study. We've done it for other customers as well. In fact, Enel Green Power, we have recently completed their study for the potential deployment of a PowerBuoy off of the Cost of Chile, in South America. So this is a really important component. When you consider the work that we do for government, like the U.S. Navy and Department of Energy, all of that would fall under Innovation Services.

Even prototyping a PowerBuoy, like our anchorless PowerBuoy, which you can see on the right, which is under development, that would fall under our Innovation Services until we are ready to commercialize that product. Then we would move it to the left, under fully commercial today. So, those are the areas where we're selling today. Let me talk to you about what we're developing.

I'm going to start with subsea batteries because it's a real compliment to the PB3, especially from what we're seeing within the oil and gas market. Subsea batteries are used for, literally, a plethora of opportunities throughout oil and gas. And they're being used more and more as oil and gas is trying to move away from hydraulic power to electric power. The cables that run either from land or from offshore oil platforms that provide electricity to remote locations on the seafloor, oftentimes all that power is spoken for, and they need more power where it's needed out on the seafloor, and that's where subsea batteries come in. I'll talk more about that later.

But if you think about the opportunities that we're going after with PB3, most of those require some sort of subsea power, and most of those will in some way need to use a subsea battery, whether it's electric ROVs, Remotely Operated Vehicles; whether it's chemical injection, subsea batteries are used to power a number of different opportunities or a number of different applications on the sea floor, so we consider our PowerBuoy to be the charging unit for those subsea batteries in an offshore operation and we actually consider them to go together similar to shoes and socks or razors and razor blades, they're highly complementary. So that's why we wanted to take all the great work that our company has done with lithium ion batteries that exist inside the PB3 and we wanted to be able to apply that and offer that to customers as a package solution moving forward.

The Hybrid PowerBuoy is something that our team came up with based on a true need that we're seeing out in the marketplace. Again, I mentioned that PB3 is based on longer deployments. The Hybrid PowerBuoy is much smaller. The sizes two or three meters in diameter, so one of these, one of these Hybrid PowerBuoy is much lighter, much smaller and much easier to handle and they're meant for shorter deployments and it's the shorter deployments being not only the applications that need that power but also the fact that we need less complicated mooring systems or anchoring systems for these devices.

There are very high energy storage, we can actually store on board a Hybrid PowerBuoy well over a megawatt of potential power delivery which is significantly more than we currently have in the PB3. They're very low maintenance and we can also modularize these or bring multiple Hybrid PowerBuoys together and collect the power and use it for higher power applications.

The whole concept of the Hybrid PowerBuoy is that it's liquid fueled meaning we can use things like liquid propane, ethanol which is a nontoxic environmentally friendly fuel and the way that the hybrid Buoy will work is we will burn that fuel in an internal combustor and push it through something called a Stirling engine. Stirling engine is a device that was designed back in the 1800s, it's an extremely reliable, well-proven technology, and the basis is that you put heat in on one side and the heat expands a gas on the inside and moves a piston and you generate power from that.

The nice thing about this application is that our world ocean is the biggest heat sink that man knows, so we have cold ocean water for the cold side of the Stirling engine to be able to generate a lot of power. We have intellectual property filed, patents filed on the Hybrid PowerBuoy and we're really excited about this technology and then also we've been talking about the anchorless PowerBuoy that we've been working on for the Office of Naval Research now for the last year or two.

We continue to wait for the U.S. Navy to provide funding for this, we already have a contract vehicle in place to move this to the next step of development including prototype. It's a really exciting technology that I'll step through later. And then lastly integrated mooring this is something that our team is really focused on, the idea of having an anchor line with power and communications embedded in the anchor line means a cheaper, easier to install solution and that's something that our team is working on right now.

So if we step to the next slide, slide five; I'll talk about the Hybrid PowerBuoy for a moment. The Hybrid PowerBuoy is really an economic source of highly reliable continuous power and communications for not only subsea payloads but also topside or above the sea surface.

I mentioned before, it's about six feet in diameter, probably about 12 or 15 feet high, once we finalized the design. We will be able to deliver this particular PowerBuoy, the Hybrid PowerBuoy in weeks not months. It's a much simpler device. It will be much easier to build and integrate and we'll be able to push a lot more of these theoretically out the door than the more complex PB3s, again highly complementary to the PB3. Now we can sit with customers and we can look at their broader operations and have more solutions to talk to them about. It's used for shorter duration deployments. I mentioned it's lightweight and easy to deploy, minimal monitoring requirements.

It would require a single point monitoring which means one anchor line and actually we could connect that anchor line to subsea equipment. We might not even need an anchor. It's that simple. And also this particular device can be deployed in nearly any water depth. The power generation system I mentioned is a sterling engine. It's proven, it's reliable, it's quiet, and efficient. They use them on sailboats. They use them for remote power applications.

They've been used for decades in industry. I mentioned the fuel that it uses high environmentally friendly liquid fuel non-toxic. It will help reduce air pollution which the operators are very concerned with from a sustainability standpoint. The fuels that we would use are more robust than diesel fuel that's used on diesel PowerBuoy. So our hybrid PowerBuoy would be meant to displace diesel PowerBuoy. And the reason why they're more robust is because our fuels are not susceptible to bacteria or gelling in cold weather whereas diesel can be.

And also our fuels have a much lower sensitivity to water contamination. The Buoy is not going to require a lot of maintenance in fact it has an operating life of up to five years of continuous operation. So that means that the power is being generated for five years continuously that's 24/7. The Buoy would not in theory require any maintenance and it would have a life all the way through that duration. The power continuous, power capabilities or between 1 kilowatt and 10 kilowatts, so we can go smaller power which is oftentimes a times attractive to our customers or we can go larger power.

They also require less storage space, overall the larger power requirements can be addressed by using multiple Hybrid PowerBuoys. It's scalable and allows for higher powered customized designs. We can also integrate this technology with our renewable wave energy which is a very important point. We could actually have hybrid power generation technology integrated with our wave power technology within the PB3. So from a design standpoint, it gives us even more flexibility to be able to provide power.

So if we go to the next slide; slide seven, I'll just touch on the applications for this real quick, the application for the hybrid PowerBuoy. As you can see are those that I mentioned but they also include any application that requires direct power or recharging of subsea batteries like the PB3 we can use this Buoy to recharge batteries. It eliminates the need for very large and unwieldy and expensive subsea battery systems.

So essentially if a customer is looking to use a subsea battery they, we believe that they could use a smaller battery in conjunction with our Buoy at a much lower cost and much easier to deploy by using smaller systems and operating topside or at the sea surface for shorter durations. The need for larger ships and larger cranes is eliminated and they significantly reduces the operator's cost and carbon footprint as well as increases safety by reducing crew onsite; all of this very important to our customers, that we've learned over the years as we've been working with them.

Okay, so if we go to slide eight. I'll talk briefly about subsea battery solutions. Subsea batteries create a seafloor energy storage solution for remote offshore operations. The batteries are lithium ion where the basic system involves a battery pack fitted inside a pressure vessel. And that pressure vessel is mounted on the skid.

OPT's entry into the subsea battery market provides a complementary product to the PB3 PowerBuoy and gives -- and given our expertise in offshore energy storage systems, subsea batteries represent a natural extension of our existing product offering. Now I want to be clear, we are offering subsea battery solutions. We are not looking to manufacture lithium ion battery cells.

We will procure lithium ion battery cells. And we will integrate those into a system that can operate on the seafloor. That's really where our expertise comes from. It's in using lithium ion batteries, not producing. So, I just wanted to be clear about that. There are many applications for subsea batteries like fencers, communication, underwater vehicles, electric remotely operated vehicles, recharging all of those we can power chemical injection systems.

And we could even -- with subsea batteries solutions, we could even power electric trees and control systems. What these do for the oil and gas industry is they regulate the flow of oil, chemicals, water and gas injection, water disposal and chemicals. So, there is really a wide breath of opportunities to be able to sell these solutions to end users. And major operators are beginning to use these subsea battery solutions more and more.

Okay, if we move on to slide nine, I'll touch on the anchorless PowerBuoy. The anchorless PowerBuoy combines wave energy with liquid fueled option for total operational flexibility. The whole idea of this PowerBuoy is that it is anchorless. It's self-propelled using steerable electric thrusters. So, if you think about this, it can be deployed from a ship. It could be deployed from a dock. I like to even say it could potentially be deployed from the back of a C-130 airplane using a parachute dropped into very remote locations for surveillance and monitoring.

The technology leverages patents and intellectual property that OPT has had for years including around the power takeoff, energy storage, and controls technology. So this is really exciting. We have been working with the Office of Naval Research exclusively on this PowerBuoy. And we have been waiting for additional funding. But we believe there is commercial applications for this PowerBuoy as well. So we are actually considering advancing the design on our own dime in order to commercialize it. But that is -- that decision has not yet been made.

Okay, if we step to the last slide of new products and services, which is slide 10, I'll talk about mooring systems. Now what you are looking at here is a really interesting -- a very interesting illustration of our PowerBuoy viewed from the top and looking at the anchor system going down to the seafloor. The blue lines represent the anchor system. So, this happens to be a three leg mooring system. The yellow line going to the seafloor would be the power and communications cable. What our team has come up with is a very cost effective way to go very deep with these mooring systems. Originally, we only had mooring systems that by our own design that were capable of going down to 500 meters to a 1000 meters.

Our team has subsequently come up with a solution that can get us down to 3000 meters which we are finding many of the operators are looking for solutions in that depth water. The challenge in the past has been that these solutions -- these mooring systems had been very very expensive the deeper that you go. But our team has found a much more cost effective way of effectively anchoring our systems, our PowerBuoys in very deep water. So, this is exciting.

I also mentioned before that we are developing a single leg mooring. So instead of having three of the blue lines, we would only have one. And the power and communications would be integrated into that mooring line. And that's an exciting opportunity for us because it offers tremendous flexibility for our customers. It's much easier to deploy. It takes less time. And it allows us to ultimately sell more PowerBuoys with that flexibility.

Okay, I am going to wrap up the discussion with a brief -- a brief overview of our marketing plan and philosophy on slide 11. In April during our last commercialization update call, I described the steps and time involved in getting to a contract when selling or leasing new technology to industries that require a lot of time to get to contract such as oil and gas, and defense. Right now our main focus is on building backlog. It's closing orders and bringing revenue into backlog that we can then execute the projects, recognize revenue, and secure the cash. So, our sales team is highly focused on bringing new orders into backlog. And the way we are doing that is trying to leverage the projects that we are already acting on right now whether it's with Eni, Premier Oil or any of our other customers that we may be doing studies for or helping them with their problems. And the way that we are attacking that is not only with our PB3 but also going after as much as service revenue as we possibly can. I'll also take you through in just a moment the difference between sales and rentals of our PB3 PowerBuoy or really any of our equipment. I'll explain more about how those revenues are recognized for one scenario versus the other.

So, if we step over to slide 12, I'll mention again our current orders that we have in place. We have a contract with Eni that we are currently working on. The same with Premier Oil; we secured a contract with them back in June of this year. And we are currently working on that project. And we recently wrapped up a study -- a very important study for a potential PowerBuoy deployment in Chile with Enel Green Power. After all the years and money that has been invested into our technology, we have delivered the first commercial orders for our company over the last couple of years. And we are getting revenues from it today. But in addition to that, we've developed a really robust opportunity pipeline. And I'll go over that in just a minute. We have delivered on our first oil and gas customer PowerBuoy. We have multiple PowerBuoy builds going on right now in order to address the demand that we are seeing. We have added key senior leadership not only in engineering but business development and other areas. And then lastly, new product developments and new technology patent awards and filings are happening on a regular basis. We are trying to build our patent portfolio with all the great things that our engineering team is developing for us to sell.

If you could step over to slide 13, let me just refresh your memory around the buying process for the markets that we are talking to. The very first step that we have to go through when working with a customer we nearly always have to sign a non-disclosure agreement or an NDA. And interestingly, we are signing at least one to two new NDAs every week. And these NDAs are something that needs to be negotiated. There's often times provisions in the NDA around who has ownership of any new ideas that come up. So, these NDAs take time. They take thought on both sides whether it would us or the customer. But they are very important component for us to be able to move forward in a trustworthy manner with each other. After we sign NDAs, we start getting into technical details about customers operations, about our products and solutions and how we can apply them. Often times, that results in technical studies that are done called frontend engineering and design studies where we actually try to design in our products into the customer operations.

After that, we move to proposal stage where customers ask for budgetary cost estimates which lead to technical proposals. Technical proposals are very customized documents for every single customer, they are not off the shelf documents. Everyone needs to be uniquely designed for each customer, because every solution is unique. These proposals oftentimes take 2, 3, 4 weeks to generate. Once we submit those, there's an evaluation period that the customer goes through. And then, there's a negotiation period. And it's not only negotiating around prices, but it's also around terms and conditions, things like warranty and how we're going to service our buoys for them and other legal terms and conditions that are important to both parties after we get the contract.

Typically, initial contracts with customers are a try before you buy type of mentality where customers want to use the PowerBuoy in their operations before they apply across their global operations. And we're getting that sentiment from our existing customers as well today. So these initial demonstration projects, even though they are paid, they are revenue generating, they are critically important to the customer and to OPT in order to move towards repeat business for that same application.

The projects that we're working on right now, the entire industry is watching OPT to make sure that we execute and we execute flawlessly and we are hyper focused on that.

And as we execute, we truly believe that more and more customers are going to come to us with those same solutions. So when we step to the next slide, let me first talk about transaction economics. If you think about a PowerBuoy sale, or a lease, it doesn't matter which, we have a base product and that base product is the PowerBuoy.

In many regards, the PowerBuoy does not change. We have locked-in designs, we have a locked-in build materials and a set way to build these. That's our core product. If you liken it to the razor and razor blade model, that's the razor. The razor blade and also consequently where significant amount of revenues and margin can be generated is around the value-added engineering the value-added engineering are all of the bells and whistles and very important payloads, if you will, that go on the PowerBuoy, those all have to be designed and they have to be integrated into the PowerBuoy.

Now again, we are trying to package these options so that we make it easier for our customers to arrive at a final solution. But the value-added engineering that goes into this can oftentimes take time in the whole project schedule, then once the PowerBuoy is ready to be shipped and deployed, we offer support services.

Marine services, such as deployment support, such as project management, we offer remote monitoring for our PowerBuoy's, so that our customers don't have to worry about any indicators that come up on our PowerBuoy. We're the ones that are addressing those real-time from our headquarters in New Jersey. We have the capability and have done this before to be able to commission a PowerBuoy from New Jersey even if it's on the other side of the world.

We have full control of that smart device and our customers really like that, they like the fact that we can handle those details because we are the experts. So that's how a transaction actually works. There's significant value-add and service revenue opportunity that happens after we sell or lease the base PowerBuoy.

Next slide, if we go to the next slide. Now let me talk about project economics. Project economics between a PowerBuoy rental and services, which is the top orange and PowerBuoy sale and services, which is the bottom green.

All that I wanted to depict here is, if we assume for one moment that a particular rental transaction along with services is worth $1 million, we would recognize that $1 million over a much longer period of time for a rental than we would first sale and the reason why is because on the backend of that rental agreement, we actually have the PowerBuoy, monthly rental occurring. So that total contract value is extended out over the duration of whatever that rental term is. If we are able to sell a PowerBuoy and wrap it with services, we believe we will be able to capture revenues, or I should say, recognize revenues much earlier in the process. And also, the whole transaction will occur in a shorter amount of time because you don't have the lease revenues coming in on the back end of the contract term. So that's really what this slide lays out is our examples of how revenue might be recognized.

Now it's important to point out our company recognizes revenues based on percent completion of the project. So there are discrete milestones in any project that we do with a customer whether it's a rental or whether it's a sale and as we accomplish those milestones, we are able to recognize revenue that wasn't backlog and then also invoice the customer for cash. So that's how our project accounting works here and we are confident that this is going to be a really robust way of driving revenue into our business in the future.

Before I wrap-up, if we could step over to slide 16, I want to talk about our opportunity pipeline. This slide really excites me. Since we have pulled together a world-class sales team, with a world-class sales leadership, we have been able to pull together truly a robust opportunity pipeline.

Remember that our fiscal year ends on April 30 in 2019. So we will wrap-up fiscal year '19 this coming April 30. And then on May 1, we'll begin fiscal year '20. It's also important for us to point out that we define an opportunity in our pipeline as potential customer applications, which we're actively pursuing.

Towards an actual estimated contract date. So if we see an opportunity to apply our PowerBuoy for a customer, and we're working with the customer, and the customer has an end date in mind that we're working towards, we consider that an opportunity. If there is no end date in mind, and it's open-ended, we only considered a lead. So here we're only talking about opportunities, ones that are actually applications that are much more solidified both with OPT as well as potentially with the customer. So right now, we have 50 active opportunities that go through the next two fiscal years, the end of '19, and then fiscal year '20 and '21. And those 50 opportunities all have end dates that we are working towards.

Of those 50 opportunities, they're worth over, we estimate $35 million in potential revenue, which is pretty robust, especially considering that as you go further out in time, your view of your opportunity pipeline becomes a bit more nebulous. That's a natural phenomenon. Opportunities that are closer in time are much more solidified typically. So of those 50 active opportunities, 75% of them are offshore oil and gas. So that really speaks to the fact that oil and gas is really right now our biggest target market, not to say that the other market segments are not important. But again, we're trying to focus our efforts where the nearest term revenue is.

So, of those 75% that are oil and gas, about half our subsea charging similar to the any project that we're working on. And almost half of the other 75% of oil and gas are surveillance and monitoring similar to the premiere oil project that we're working on. So this really demonstrates that we're out there trying to leverage the good work that we're already doing with customers and trying to sell the same products and applications into the market again. But the real big takeaway is between now and April 30, which is the end of our fiscal year. We have over $10 million in proposals that are in customer hands right now being evaluated.

Now, I'm in no way stating that we're guaranteeing that we're going to close $10 million that would be unrealistic. However, it does speak to the fact that we have made it to final steps in the process with our customers and they're evaluating real opportunities. This is very, very important and we expect positive results.

Next slide, please. So lastly, on slide 17, just to summarize, we believe that we have very robust markets, and it's not just oil and gas. We also have a focus around defense, and not just U.S. Defense but also global defense. We're also speaking with telecommunications companies, and also around science and research, another very important area for us. We have now coming, not only the PB3, which is commercialized, but we have other innovative solutions that we're looking to be able to spend more time and effort with our customers to apply to their operations. We are seeing growing demands. We can see that through our pipeline, our opportunity pipeline that we're building.

We are working hard on building our intellectual property portfolio. We think that that's a very important part of what we're doing, that we protect the IP that we're developing. And we are working very hard to strengthen our delivery capabilities. And a lot of that work is around working with our vendors and making sure that we don't necessarily have any single vendor risk, that we have multiple vendors for each of the critical components of our products as well as our services.

The first 20 years of our company, there was a lot of smart money invested, and it was predominantly due to the technology. But now, today, and over the last couple of years, we're monetizing that technology and we're really starting to see the traction for that. We've lived through all the years of being, what I like to call, a science project. Today, we are a commercial business. We're focused like one, and we're acting like one. We're no longer a science project. And we are proving that we can sell. We have a great sales team out there that's really pounding the pavement, and we're looking to do more and more of that. We've got upcoming conferences and exhibits. And these types of events are critical for our company because it allows us to go to a centralized area where decision-makers and stakeholders are as the interest around what we're doing is tremendous.

So, we're fully expecting positive results in the coming months. And what I would ask is in order to stay connected with us, that you follow us on social media. We have YouTube videos that are out, and we try to add more YouTube videos as well. But that's becoming a more effective means for us to try to communicate small progress steps of our commercialization. Also, if you have any other questions, please refer back to the April 2018 commercialization update. We really appreciate you joining the call.

And Rob, we are ready for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Our first question comes from Peter Ruggiere with Dawson James. Please proceed with your question.

Peter Ruggiere

You guys are doing great, George, the whole team.

George Kirby

Thank you, Peter.

Peter Ruggiere

A question for any on the shareholder thing we were sent in the mail, on the second figure, Eni, on that. Are you partnering up with them or they -- you guys have a collaboration possibly or --?

George Kirby

That work with Eni right now is ongoing. We actually 8K'd [ph] that contract. And within that contract there are provisions for partnering down the road. But Peter, without going into too much detail, I would definitely refer you to that contract. It's a pretty easy read, and those provisions are in there. But right now we're just simply executing on the contract that we have with Eni.

Peter Ruggiere

Okay. How many buoys could they possibly actually use?

George Kirby

Well, let me not speak about Eni. Let me speak about really any operator that's operating globally. And what does that mean, to operate globally. It means that they have operations, subsea and offshore operations in oceans and seas around the world in different locale. And each one has unique needs. So for each operator I can say that there are multiple PowerBuoy opportunities depending on the application. Whether we're focused on their decommissioning operations, which happen at the tail end of production, or even around frontend exploration and actually operating and helping to bring the oil out of the ground subsea, there's many different ways that our PowerBuoy can be applied. So we believe that oil and gas is by far right now our most robust market.

Peter Ruggiere

Okay. How does the ExxonMobil Vodafone conference go?

George Kirby

It went phenomenally. We had a fantastic attendance. I want to say there were at least 50 or 60 people there. There were major operators that were there, not just Exxon, but other operators as well, service providers. And we had a lot more to talk about. We've been talking to these parties for a year to two years now about the PB3. And now, we're able to start filling in those important operational gaps with other solutions. What I found was interesting was that many of the other speakers there, whether they were focused on talking about subsea robots that will do the job that either a ship or a manned ship has done in the past or autonomous underwater vehicles, or subsea batteries, they all referred to OPT and our charging solution.

So, we're not only getting brand recognition but we're also being viewed as a very viable and important part of the overall systems that they're looking to sell. And that's really important.

Peter Ruggiere

With the talk of Vodafone -- plug in -- extend a bunch of buoys in the Gulf of Mexico with the 4G technology, I mean it's perfect, right?

George Kirby

Absolutely, and Vodafone is turning out to be a very good, I want to say partner, but I think friend is a better word for it. We're speaking with them on almost a weekly basis. But we're also speaking with other mobile carriers as well. There's definitely an interest in what we can provide.

Peter Ruggiere

That's great. Thank you.

George Kirby

Thank you.

George Kirby

Thank you, Rob. Our staff, as I said before, is aggressively pursuing as many proposals and contracts as possible right now. That being said, as our backlog grows then so do even more leads and proposal activities. As we leverage all the work that we get it actually helps us to grow our pipeline even more as other customers see what we're doing with their colleagues and industry. We're confident that over the coming months we're going to see positive results, through both products and services. Revenues will come from our target markets as well as innovation services to the federal government, so that's really important to remember as well.

We are really excited and optimistic about the future, and I welcome comments, questions, please reach out to our investor relations firm, Porter, LeVay & Rose, with any further questions, and I thank you for your attendance.

