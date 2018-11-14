Imperial Oil: What?! Another Oil Sands Project?

There are very good reasons why no oil sands projects have been green-lighted since 2013. Aspen shouldn't have either.

This decision was a big surprise considering the lack of pipeline exit capacity that has WCS trading at a $44/bbl discount to WTI.

Imperial Oil (IMO) recently announced plans to move forward with the C$2.6 billion, 75,000 bpd, "Aspen" oil sands project. As most of you know, Imperial is an oil sands producer as well as the largest refiner in Canada and sells its gasoline under the Esso and Exxon brands. IMO is also majority owned by Exxon Mobil (XOM). As an Exxon shareholder, I could only let out a deep sigh when I heard the Aspen news. Here's why.

Woe Canada!

As all of you no doubt know, due to a lack of pipeline exit capacity, WCS is currently trading at a massive $44/bbl discount to WTI, and the discount doesn't look a whole lot better all the way out to April of next year ($30/bbl+):

Phillips 66 (PSX), the largest importer of oil sands, expects the WCS/WTI differential to be a positive catalyst (i.e. a wide differential) until the 2H of 2019. I wrote about this issue back in December of last year (see Woe Canada!) when the discount was a "mere" $24.55/bbl. It's obviously gotten much worse - much of it due to Suncor Energy's (NYSE:SU) new Fort Hills oil sands project. Fort Hills came online earlier this year and in Q3 produced an average 128,300 bpd.

That's an additional 128,300 bpd of production that needs to be cleared via a pipeline system that was already chock full. So as producers struggled to find exit capacity via rail or even truck, the WCS differential to WTI totally blew out. Not surprisingly, WCS is simply dirt cheap these days. Note that WTI closed today at $55.66/bbl. Tacking on the discount, that means WCS is trading around $12/bbl. Incredible. Woe Canada! is right.

Refining

Now, to be sure, IMO recently delivered a very strong Q3 EPS report - recording $749 million in earnings, roughly double the year-earlier quarter. Gross production at the Kearl Oil Sands project was 244,000 bpd - 20% (or 41,000 bpd) higher than the previous record.

Not surprisingly, and like PSX, downstream refining delivered very strong results with quarterly earnings of $502 million. Refining throughput averaged 388,000 bpd and petroleum product sales averaged 516,000 bpd - the highest quarterly sales in nearly 30 years.

But if we look at IMO's production profile in Q3, we can see that the company's refining throughput in the quarter (388,000 bpd) was nicely matched by its own oil production along with its share of joint ventures - a total of 371,000 bpd:

The point being: Why add another 75,000 bpd of oil sands production only to either:

A) Sell it into a glut of oil sands production at terribly low prices or

B) Add more refining capacity in order to profit off the refining margin.

In either case, one could question management's thinking here. And if the refining segment needed more feedstock, why not save the C$2.6 billion in cap-ex and just go out onto the market and purchase it at a deeply discounted price? Heck, Phillips 66 imports about 500,000 bpd - most by pipeline - and some of IMO's refineries sit right on top of the oil sands production, a big advantage for IMO.

Imperial President, Chairman and CEO Rich Kruger seemed to acknowledge all the issues when he said in the press release:

We do not take investment decisions lightly, particularly in these challenging times. This is the right technology at the right time to make a competitive investment. We have made the decision to proceed now because we believe this advanced technology will further the evolution of Imperial’s oil sands business.

The "right time?" What?!

Keystone-XL

As if the Western Canadian pipeline exit capacity issue wasn't enough to dissuade new oil sands greenfield investments, subsequent events further exposed management's flawed thinking here. While oil sands producers are hoping (praying?) that Enbridge's mainline expansion projects will actually go in-service in the second half of 2019, there also was hope that TransCanada's (NYSE:TRP) Keystone-XL pipeline would rise from the dead. But -XL was dealt yet another setback last Thursday when a judge in Montana halted construction on the grounds that the U.S. government did not complete a full analysis of the environmental impact of the project. Oh boy.

Oil Price Bear Market

Meantime, the bottom has just fell out of the price of oil due to President Trump backtracking on previously announced plans to put sanctions on Iranian oil. That initial sanctions announcement (and some presidential tweets...) caused Saudi Arabia and other oil producers to ramp up production to make up for the lost Iranian barrels. Then, Trump backtracked and issued waivers for Iran's top eight customers. Now there's a glut and OPEC is running around trying to figure out how to cut supply again. Meantime, the bottom has dropped out of both Brent and WTI, both of which are firmly in bear territory and down over 20% in a matter of weeks after hitting four-year highs:

But of course many analysts already were expecting a weak oil market next year as pipelines from the Permian to the Gulf Coast come online and will deliver over a million bpd of new production onto the global oil market.

Summary and Conclusion

I think Aspen is a big mistake and I hope Exxon takes control here and cancels the project before the C$2.6 billion is spent. Yet I could be totally wrong. Note that, just today, respected energy analyst Paul Cheng raised IMO to overweight saying the company has reached an "important inflection point" of improving operating and financial momentum. I would agree the company appears to have reached an inflection point in Q3.

But I would say that subsequent events have put that inflection point into question. There's a reason that Exxon management was asked this question by analyst Rob West of Redburn on the Q3 conference call:

I'd like to ask the first one about the comments you made earlier around your Downstream investments. And the question is, are you surprised how little some of your peers are investing in new either capacity or complexity at their refining base?

In general, Exxon seems to be going on a spending spree while its peers are remaining disciplined. Recent events show why the peers were right and Exxon is wrong. While I can certainly understand and agree with Exxon investing and indeed - fast-tracking - its massive Guyana discoveries, the decision to move forward on Aspen is a big mistake. In my opinion, it's C$2.6 billion that could otherwise have been paid out to Exxon and Imperial shareholders in the form of dividends. Considering Exxon's stock has done nothing in 10 years, those shareholders needed something to cheer about.

Meantime, I would avoid shares of Imperial Oil. Aspen is a project that should not have been green-lighted. Hopefully, IMO and Exxon will come to their senses and cancel this project before another dime is spent on it.

