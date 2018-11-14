CannTrust's Confusing CEO Appointment And Its Future

CannTrust (OTC:CNTTF) recently announced that it has appointed Peter Aceto as its CEO, replacing co-founder Eric Paul who will become Chairman of the company and step down from the daily operations. Our initial reaction to the news is confusion and some concern. While we haven't been able to see the rationale behind this appointment, we also don't think the appointment is detrimental to CannTrust's market position and still believe the stock represents one of the best value in the sector. We think CannTrust is positioned to become a top competitor in the Canadian cannabis market but see its prospect dampened by its lack of global aspiration and muted capital markets profile.

Who's The New CEO

The appointment came at two weeks before Canada is set to legalize marijuana on October 17. Peter Aceto was the CEO of Tangerine Bank, a unit of Scotiabank (BNS). Mr. Aceto has held various roles within the bank including risk, lending, legal and ultimately the CEO role. However, we are a little bit confused by this appointment because we don't see how Mr. Aceto's past experience fit into CannTrust's strategic direction. We would have thought that given where CannTrust is at today, the company would prefer to find a CEO that has experience in either consumer, pharma, beverage or other adjacent industries. We definitely believe that Mr. Aceto has a strong background in running complex organizations but there is no apparent connection between his prior experience and what CannTrust needs today.

(Financial Post)

How Will the New CEO Help?

In our view, there are three important strategic priorities that CannTrust needs to focus on now that legalization is just around the corner. We will discuss whether Mr. Aceto will help CannTrust in each of the three areas.

Global Aspiration

Some people will argue that not all companies are destined to become global powerhouses and it is totally possible to succeed in the domestic market. While we agree and would be perfectly fine if CannTrust states that its goal is to become a purely Canada-focused cannabis firm, we are seeing mixed messages from the company. The company is clearly eyeing the global market and is taking steps to expand beyond Canada. In March 2018, CannTrust announced a partnership with Stenocare in Denmark in which CannTrust will take 25% interest in a joint venture that will eventually develop its own domestic production capacities. The company has been very slow in its global expansion when compared to others and its partnership so far can be counted as non-existent. Will Peter help? We doubt it. Peter has spent 10 years in a bank that is entirely domestically focused. Tangerine was a retail bank in Canada and Peter would not have had extensive experience in managing a global expansion, not to mention a highly complicated industry like cannabis.

(Investor Presentation)

Domestic Operation

One of CannTrust's main touting points has been its dominant market position in Canada. On October 3, 2018, CannTrust announced that it has reached a 50,000 patient milestone. A key factor to CannTrust's current success and future prosperity is its ability to maintain a low-cost operation that is competitive among peers. CannTrust has also confirmed that it is on track to fully complete its Niagara facility that will produce close to 100,000 kg of cannabis each year. We have detailed the operational capabilities of CannTrust in our recent article "Low-Key Executor And Attractive Valuation." The key point is the competitiveness of its Niagara facility compared to other producers such as Aurora's massive greenhouses in Alberta and Canopy's (NYSE:CGC) facilities in British Columbia. Mr. Aceto does not appear to have experience managing agricultural operations and banking operations are certainly different from what he will face at CannTrust. Although CEOs rely on his or her operation teams for this matter, we believe it is valuable for companies to find leaders that can appreciate the importance of cost and production in this nascent industry. We are impartial on this point as there is no evidence to suggest that Mr. Aceto has any prior experience in this area.

(Company presentation)

Cross-Sector Partnerships

CannTrust was identified as one of the companies that Coca-Cola (KO) has contacted while exploring the potential for a CBD-infused drink. It is extremely important for cannabis companies to identify their beverage and pharma strategies early-on and execute them with urgency. Under Eric's leadership, CannTrust was smart to strike a partnership with Canadian generic drug giant Apotex. Both companies announced an acceleration of the partnership in August this year and we see the move as wise and potentially beneficial to CannTrust shareholders as the parties work on cannabis-derived drug formulations that will be used to apply for DIN registration. The parties target a one-year time frame for introducing the new formulations, with potential for the drugs to be approved for sale in pharmacies. The success of FDA-approved Epidolex from GW Pharma (GWPH) has created an important precedent for other companies to enter the medical field and CannTrust is leading the pact with both its partnership with Apotex and its dominant market share in the Canadian medical cannabis market today. In this regard, Mr. Aceto again does not appear to have much to add given his last 10 years were spent at Tangerine. He is unlikely to have much experience dealing with pharma and beverage companies based on the information available.

Looking Ahead

So why did CannTrust choose Peter Aceto? First of all, it is clear that Eric Paul wanted to step down because no one could have forced him to quit giving his 11.5% ownership in the company. Also, keep in mind that Eric is 77 years old and could have personal reasons for this move. Secondly, while we are not privy to the personal relationship between Peter Aceto and Eric Paul or CannTrust's board, we think the company must have its reasons for choosing him instead of other candidates. However, based on the three areas discussed above, we haven't been able to identify those reasons. Perhaps CannTrust could have done a better job conveying the message to investors as its press release does not answer our questions.

Going forward, we think CannTrust remain well-positioned to benefit from the legalization in Canada and the acceleration of cannabis adoption among world economies. CannTrust has a low-cost production profile, a valuable partnership with Apotex, a dominant market share in today's medical market, and a growing portfolio of products aiming to address a diverse set of end markets such as pets, edibles, beverages. Eric Paul told Bloomberg in an interview that the company is very close to announcing partnerships with potential partners in beverage, food, and cosmetics. The founder also mentioned that the company is pursuing a U.S. listing and cited Canopy as the only company that could potentially acquire CannTrust given its cash and balance sheet. We think CannTrust remains a core holding in the cannabis space. It might not be the most flashy one out there, but it will likely be one of the few survivors when the dust settles and the hype faded.

Author's Note: Follow us to receive our latest publications on the sector. We also publish a widely read Weekly Cannabis Report, which is your best way to stay informed on the cannabis sector. We are the only place to find detailed research on over 50 cannabis companies in the U.S. and Canada.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.