Amerigo Resources: Takeaways From Q3 Results

Back in September, I saw Amerigo Resources (OTCQX:ARREF) as an undervalued copper play, although some caution was required due to the company's tense liquidity position.

The recently-released Q3 earnings showed that the Amerigo has so far been able to navigate the delicate environment of lower copper prices during the ramp-up of a major growth project, the Cauquenes Phase 2 expansion.

The company achieved lower cash costs at the right time. There is still some way to go before the Cauquenes expansion can be called a success, but things are looking up for Amerigo Resources. Down the road, new projects could further increase the potential upside.

Q3 results: Solid Production And Low Cash Cost

The stakes were high going into Q3 as Amerigo Resources needed to fund the capex linked to the Cauquenes Phase 2 expansion, while repaying a $17 million loan from El Teniente. This left little margin for error when it comes to production.

Fortunately, the company was able to post a strong quarter, supported by rising volumes and a very low cash cost of $1.38/lb, the lowest since 2006.

(Source: company's Q3 report)

The low cash cost was made possible by the higher volumes, but also by rising credits from by-product molybdenum. A weaker Chilean peso and lower energy costs were other factors in this timely improvement in cash costs.

Cauquenes Ramp-Up: Still A Work In Progress

It's important to state that the increased production is not the result of the Cauquenes Phase 2 expansion. The new facility is currently being commissioned, with a 60-day production test that started on October 17.

The expansion capex will be above budget, with the company's latest estimate being $39.9m, compared to budget of $35.3m. To limit the drain on cash flow, a $1.5m concentrate regrind mill has been removed from the Phase Two completion timeline and is expected to be installed in April 2019 instead.

The cost overrun is manageable and was made less painful by the successful Q3, but shareholders should pay attention to the next report on the Cauquenes Phase 2 expansion - I expect to hear from the company after the end of the production test, around December 17.

An Update On The Liquidity Situation

The company remains confident that it will meet its debt repayment obligations. If production keeps delivering, and the copper price doesn't collapse, Amerigo Resources will be well positioned.

The company's ending cash position was $23.3 million. Our cash flow projections for the rest of the year and the present copper prices are strong, and show our ability to meet scheduled repayments, raise our funding and financial covenants at year-end. (Amerigo Resources' CFO Aurora Davidson, Q3 earnings call)

I still find it surprising that the company didn't hedge its copper sales to navigate this delicate period of the Cauquenes Phase 2 expansion, but if Q3 performance is anything to go by, they should be fine.

New Projects Could Bring Further Upside

During the Q3 earnings call, an unexpected and interesting discussion of the company's long-term prospects took place. Up until now, Amerigo Resources has been processing tailings from Codelco's El Teniente mine (including the historical tailings at Cauquenes ). The valuation of Amerigo Resources has been based on that single source of tailings. As a reminder, below is the valuation (under various copper prices) I mentioned in a previous article:

(Source: author's work based on company's Technical Report)

The above table shows that there is significant upside potential for the shares if copper prices cooperate. But what came up during the Q3 earnings call is the possibility for Amerigo Resources to find new projects going forward. According to CEO Rob Henderson, this is on the company's radar:

And then all the time, which we've been doing all along, look for another tailings operation. I believe that's where the biggest synergies are for the company. That's where our expertise is. (Source: CEO Rob Henderson, Q3 earnings call)

With environmental requirements becoming more stringent, Mr Henderson believes that miners will have an incentive to extract value from their tailings, potentially opening new markets for Amerigo:

So I think the impetus is coming from legal. It's coming from environmental, and we all know that moving this material has big costs. And if you can offset it by recovering some of the metals contained with it, then a big company can either decrease their liability costs or even make a profit (Source: CEO Rob Henderson, Q3 earnings call)

Even China would not be off-limits:

As of yet, we haven't really looked at any large-scale tailings operations in China, but there's no reason why we wouldn't.

(Source: CEO Rob Henderson, Q3 earnings call)

The priority, of course, is to successfully start the Cauquense expansion, and, after that, pay down the debt and pay dividends:

So we'd both simultaneously pay dividends and accelerate pay-down of debt. (Source: CEO Rob Henderson, Q3 earnings call)

But if, down the road, one or several new projects could extend the life of the company beyond El Teniente's closure (expected in the 2030s), that would be a very positive development for Amerigo's valuation.

Takeaways

Amerigo Resources had a strong Q3, easing the pressure on liquidity in the short term. The jury is still out on the Cauquenes Phase 2 expansion. If the expansion goes smoothly in the next few months, Amerigo Resources should be able to generate significant amounts of operating cash-flow and start improving its balance sheet.Down the road, there could be exciting opportunities for the company to grow its business by starting new tailings operations.

