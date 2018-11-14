U.S. Inflation Rose 0.3% In October, Highest Since January

Both headline and core inflation matched expectations, so there should be little market disruption from today's report.

But crude oil prices began declining in October, which should be reflected in near-term gasoline prices.

Higher gasoline prices accounted for more than one-third of the increase in headline inflation, the BLS reported.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.3% in October on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, "headline" inflation rose 2.5%.

Although a monthly number of 0.3% is a brisk pace for inflation, the October result matched the consensus estimate, as did the 2.5% year-over-year number, so the markets shouldn't see much of a reaction. U.S. inflation has been fairly mild for most of 2018, after a 0.5% bump in January.

The BLS noted that a 3.0% increase in the gasoline index was responsible for more than one-third of October's seasonally adjusted increase. Gasoline prices are now up 16.1% year over year, but crude oil prices have been falling sharply since early October, so this trend could get a short-term reversal. Fuel oil prices were also up sharply in the month, 3.7%.

Also on the upswing were prices for used cars and trucks (up 2.6%), shelter (0.2%) and medical care services (0.2%). Food prices, however, declined 0.1% and are up only 1.2% over the last 12 months. (This is another trend that could reverse in the short-term, as major food-makers have announced price increases in recent weeks.)

Core inflation - which strips out food and energy - rose 0.2% in October (matching the consensus estimate) and is up 2.1% over 12 months (below the consensus of 2.2%). The data present a mixed bag for inflation watchers, but the overall impression is that inflation remains in the moderate zone.

Holders of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and U.S. Series I Savings Bonds are also interested in non-seasonally adjusted inflation, which is used to adjust the principal balances of TIPS and set future interest rates for I Bonds. For October, the BLS set the inflation index at 252.885, an increase of 0.18% over the September number.

For holders of TIPS, this means that principal balances will adjust upward 0.18% in December, continuing a five-month string of low-to-moderate inflation adjustments. Here are the new December Inflation Indexes for all TIPS.

For holders of I Bonds, the October number is the first of a six-month string that will determine the I Bond's new inflation-adjusted interest rate, to be reset on May 1, 2019. Here is the trend over the last seven months:

Both headline CPI and core remain above the Federal Reserve's target of 2.0%, although the Fed prefers to monitor the price index for personal consumption expenditures (PCE), which was running at 1.99% through September.

October's 0.3% inflation increase was the largest monthly gain since January. But falling oil prices could moderate inflation in coming months, possibly counterbalanced by rising food prices. All in all, it's a wash.

I would expect the Federal Reserve to hold to its plan to raise its Federal Funds Rate by 0.25% in December, to a range of 2.25% to 2.50%. But the picture for 2019 is cloudy, depending on continued economic growth.

For investors

As short-term rates continue to rise, consider putting your cash-like investments in:

High-quality, high-safety money market funds like Vanguard's Federal Money Market (MUTF:VMFXX), currently yielding 2.13%, just below the current 4-week Treasury's 2.24.%

Of course, 4-week Treasurys are a simple investment to set up and reinvest at TreasuryDirect. Auctions are every Monday; invest one-quarter of your funds each Monday and then roll them over. The yield of 2.24% will rise quickly to match any Fed increase.

Other option is the 13-week Treasury, currently yielding 2.38%. It will rise with Fed increases, but a little more slowly with the longer-term rollovers.

In the one-year range, I still prefer the 1-year Treasury, currently yielding 2.72%, higher than most bank CDs and free from state income taxes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.