Buy UnitedHealth Group After The Dip

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) rallied 5% after Democrats took control of the US House. But after topping around $277 on November 12, investors seeking exposure to the healthcare plan business should take another look at this stock. At a fairly valued multiple of 23 times earnings, a dividend of $0.90 payable to holders as of November 30, and a favorable political environment ahead, this stock should continue on its upward trajectory.

Strong Third Quarter Results

UnitedHealth reported good third quarter results, posted on Oct. 16. Revenue rose 12.4% from last year to $56.556 billion. The Premiums unit grew at the quickest pace, up 12.8% to $44.613 billion. UNH earned $3.188 billion, up 28.3% from last year. The company’s business is so strong that investors might even expect a dividend hike within the next year. That the firm keeps within its core competency ensures consistent performance quarter after quarter. UnitedHealth has three competencies: Information, technology, and clinical insights across its businesses.

UnitedHealth does not rely as much on Obamacare and as management carries out its mission of producing real value for the people and for society in the U.S., revenue and profits will only keep going up. Like other healthcare firms, UnitedHealth is lowering the cost of doing business by aligning both clinical and administrative data to better understand its customers and how to serve them.

Five Growth Pillars

UNH centers its business around five growth pillars. In-care delivery (1) aligns data analytics with the company’s knowledge of the local market. By matching doctors with patients, patients get the best care possible.

In Consumer-centric health (2), the company applies information to drive modern product design, resulting in patient access to care. All the while, costs keep falling and efficiency improves. Third (3), Pharmacy-Care services integrate the information between pharmacy and medical services. When the workflow for doctors is efficient, UnitedHealth drives operating costs lower.

Digital Health (4) serves over 20 million registered users. UNH’s consumer digital health platform, called Rally, now serves more than 20 million registered users. The system analyses the data and engages people to help them manage their health. Customers save money by picking out the best quality care providers. They also get upfront cost information. In some cases, the tool allows them to schedule appointments for care. The company will soon release an integrated and portable individual health record that facilitates personalized care. This aids both people and their caregivers.

Some of UNH’s key metrics include OptumRx, which fulfilled 331 million scripts and serving 92 million people in the third quarter. OptumCare served in 35 priority markets, through 80 health plans and 14 million people.

In Global healthcare (5), UnitedHealth is supporting healthcare benefits through its analysis of payment integrity analytics. South America is one market where it delivers private healthcare.

UnitedHealth’s five pillars read like a technology firm in that it analyzes and integrates its patient data to deliver better services to its customers. Investors are getting a technology-like company that is priced as a healthcare plan provider having the modest P/E multiples of a slow, mature business.

Valuation

UnitedHealth’s strong, consistent growth suggests a five-year DCF growth exit model would derive a fair value on the share price. If the company delivers steady revenue growth in the 8% - 9% range, at a discount rate of 8.5% - 9.5%, shares would have an upside of 10%:

Your Takeaway

The growing need from seniors for healthcare will continue in 2019. UnitedHealth rolled out new products, continued on an impressive level of operating efficiency, and has the momentum that will sustain the company’s modest 1.34% dividend yield and business growth over the next few years. Its two PBM acquisitions, Avella and Genoa, are strategically important additions to the company. The PBMs will help contain costs for drugs, which allows UNH to pass the savings to its customers.

The marketplace is competitive but UnitedHealth already is growing faster than its competitors. Readers may find related investments like Cigna (CI) or Aetna (AET) from Seeking Alpha’s stock quote - peers tab here. Programs such as HouseCalls and Advocate for Me take out the hassle and improves on service for its customers. In bringing more value to them, customers will keep their business at UnitedHealth.

