Sleep Well At Night Mutual Fund #4

I started publishing my model portfolio 20 years ago with $250,000. It is worth just under 5 times that, at $1,247,000 today. That’s not as important as the fact that at this point in our wonderful bull market, more than $800,000 of it is in cash, foundation income, and smart beta alternatives. Throw in a couple of REITs and it is more like $850,000. That’s 2/3 of the portfolio. Does that harm our clients and subscribers in the boom times? No. It does slow down our rate of growth but, then, who knows what the very next day will hold? If you can continue to advance no matter what the times hold, you are the tortoise that will always beat the hare.

By the way, if you visit Investors Edge on the SA Marketplace to take a look at the portfolio, please don’t presume that I can accomplish this just because there is $1.25 million there. If your portfolio is $125,000 or less, just mentally take 10% of the positions there to compute how you might consider duplicating the discipline of our Growth & Value Portfolio. If your portfolio is $12.5 million, just take 10 times as many shares, etc.

If you visit, you will notice that all the positions that form the base of my investing pyramid are “down” – not. I do not presume my subscribers are only buying in an IRA or other tax-advantaged account, but I do presume that no one likes to take extra hours to compute their taxes. By that I mean that all of these mutual funds pay a fine return, most of them monthly. If you reinvest all dividends, as I do in my personal family IRAs, you would see that all these are up quite nicely. But if I do that with my non-tax-advantaged accounts like trusts and joint accounts, I would be reporting the sale of my original x number of shares, plus January 2014’s 0.037 shares, February’s 0.042 shares, ad infinitum, ad nauseum.

Yes, I know there is an app for that just like there is an app for everything. I’ll still show the money as lovely monthly dividends, thank you, understanding that some folks will prefer the money for vacations, living expenses, or investing in something different.

By the way, that is why many ETF and mutual fund ads always say, “assumes reinvestment of all dividends and capital gains,” so they can use compounding to show their best returns. But what if you took those dividends and invested them elsewhere in something as good or better? They don’t ever talk about that.

I have already discussed in greater detail the three SWANs that preceded this one. The first two are in the portfolio and the third is being added this week. For reference, I have made certain these are not behind SA’s “paywall” by making them Authors’ Choices for you. They are the AlphaCentric Income Opportunities Fund (IOFIX / IOFAX) here , the Holbrook Income Fund (HOBEX) here, and the Performance Trust Strategic Bond Fund (PTIAX) here.

SWAN #4 is the Semper MBS Total Return Fund (MUTF:SEMPX). Don’t let the “MBS” (Mortgage-Backed Securities) moniker throw you. It is a fine MBS fund, which means it has very little correlation to the stock market, but its holdings do not start and end there. This is a “multi-sector” total return mutual fund.

Nor should you consider it “just another bond fund.” Does your bond fund prospectus state that it also seeks capital appreciation? Does it invest in pools of residential MBS ("RMBS") and commercial MBS ("CMBS")? Does it specialize in variable rate securities? Does it invest, as well, in asset-backed securities and rule 144A private offerings? How about when-issued securities or ETFs? Finally does your bond fund hedge by going short (usually in conjunction with long positions of similar bonds to take advantage of interest rate spread or yield spread)?

That is why it is considered a Total Return fund, not a “bond” fund. Everything you can do with stocks and options can be done with debt instruments, the market for which is, of course, much, much larger than the stock markets.

There are three classes of the fund available for purchase:

Institutional Class (SEMMX): $1,000,000 Class A (SEMOX): $1,000 Investor Class (SEMPX): $2,500

You want the Investor Class (SEMPX). I have some clients for whom I have purchased the 2% load SEMOX but *only* because the load is waived for our clients at two of our three custodian brokers, Schwab and TD Ameritrade. (Our third custodian is Fidelity, a fine company, but when it comes to mutual funds the names of which do not start with the word “Fidelity,” I find them, to be kind, less than competitive.)

SEMPX has about $220 million in assets, quite a bit smaller than our IOFAX, but both share two qualities in common: both like to find niches where the spreads are wide enough that the real pros can find superb bargains, and both are willing to enter and exit positions when the price is best. That’s why both can provide capital appreciation as well as income.

SEMPX hasn’t set the world on fire compared to the FAANGs or even the S&P 500. But that is not why you buy this mutual fund. You buy it to avoid volatility. Six weeks ago you might have scoffed at a 4.2% return year-to-date. Today, that beats the S&P 500 return!

The difference is that SEMPX has done this with a Standard Deviation of just over 2%. Sometimes it is very nice to end the day without having to check the market every hour, knowing that someone else is doing the work of keeping those monthly checks coming in.

Is there risk in buying multi-sector, non-“traditional” income funds and ETFs? Well, sure. There is risk in everything, including the inflation risk of sticking your dollar bills under your mattress. I never discount risk, I assess it, and if I deem it worthwhile relative to the reward, I buy. I am buying SEMPX.

Such a to-do is made by some investors of expenses. I always remind my readers that the performance figures you see are net of expenses. (That is to say, computed only after all expenses are taken into account.) SEMPX has an expense ratio of 0.97%. I’m certain you can find traditional bond funds that charge less. But in all the SWAN cases I have discussed in this series, each of them performs considerably better, even after expenses, than do those charging 0.45% or 0.6% or whatever. Don’t be penny-wise and pound-foolish. Go for the winners!

Whether I measure by performance versus Standard Deviation, performance versus Downside Standard Deviation, Beta to the market, or any of a dozen other metrics, I concludes that this SWAN is a winner.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SEMPX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.