The Real Story Behind ElectraMeccanica

EM's facilities were used for the CEO's political campaign, running under the Canadian Green Party but partnering with a Chinese billionaire who fought against environmentalists in his own district.

The CEO of EM is closely associated with another 3-wheeled electric vehicle company that has been bankrupt, possibly multiple times. This was not disclosed to SOLO investors.

Introduction

One of the most important factors that separate investors from similarly seeming asset allocators is a deep understanding that an investment in a company is a partnership with that company's management team. Buying a stock gives that management team direct control of your capital, something that should be a humbling responsibility. Therefore, it is important to examine management teams with the utmost scrutiny, as a bad or untrustworthy management team can turn a great idea or company into a disaster for investors, whose money they are directly responsible for. As we learned in the scandals and colossal collapses that riveted corporate America and traumatized a generation of investors in 2000s (who have only recently recovered their spirited optimism), this is true for companies regardless of size.

Unfortunately, not only is a three-wheeled, single-passenger electric car that doesn't meet normal safety standards a bad idea, but it's been capitalized into a company that is being run by a failed entrepreneur and radical far-left politician. In the following report, we will examine the true history of ElectraMeccanica, its operations, its current competitive standings, and the capital destroying track record of its CEO.

The True History Of ElectraMeccanica

Intermeccanica was founded in Italy about 15 years before the small company was moved to the US and eventually Canada. The company was a coach-builder that built a small number of sports cars, later specializing in replicas of the Porsche 356 Speedster. The early models produced by Intermeccanica were truly stunning cars and are quite collectible today, selling in the six-figure range. Intermeccanica was also responsible for the coachwork on the Apollo 5000GT, arguably one of the most beautiful things ever built. The company was founded by the late Frank Reisner, who handed the company down to his son, Henry Reisner.

However, this company has little to do with the three-wheeled electric SOLO despite what the company's marketing would have you believe. As Henry explains in this video, he met CEO Jerry Kroll some years back as a walk-in to his shop. According to the ElectraMeccanica website, sometime around 2012, Jerry Kroll and Henry Reisner partnered with each other to begin work on a three-wheeled electric vehicle. At the time, Jerry was head of a failed company called KleenSpeed Technologies, which we will examine in detail later.

What's not mentioned anywhere is the relationship between Intermeccanica and Corbin, another three-wheeled electric car company that has been in and out of bankruptcy that now supposedly will relaunch in 2018. This is basically where it all started. In 2015, Jerry Kroll bought the rights to the Corbin Sparrow. Intermeccanica began producing a small number of "pre-production" Sparrows with plans to roll out 120 in 2016, 1,200 in 2017, and 1,800 in 2018. Of course, that didn't happen. If you're already familiar with this company, this is a familiar theme. It's worth noting that Jerry Kroll was also president and CEO of Corbin Motors Vancouver, as far back as 2001.

To achieve his goals, Jerry Kroll decided to take the company public on the OTC exchanges under the name ElectraMeccanica, with plans to develop a more modern version (the SOLO). Meanwhile, Intermeccanica was struggling. We know this because the financial statements disclose that the "custom built vehicles" business had just ~$83,000 in revenue in 2017 (converted to USD) and took about a $10,000 net loss.

At the same time, ElectraMeccanica, of which Henry Reisner was also listed as COO, began marketing shares to the public. The company was little more than Jerry riding around in a prototype 3 wheeled go-kart and a "joint operating agreement" with Henry Reisner's struggling Intermeccanica. But the company made big promises, claiming it would be the Beetle of the 21st Century. This has since been revised to claiming that the Solo will be "as ubiquitous as the iPhone within a year" or "the best thing you can do with your clothes on". In this particular video, he claims to have "$4.3B worth of orders" and that deliveries began in 2017 and continue into 2018.

With the cash raised from issuing shares, ElectraMeccanica, a company with almost no operations, then amazingly made a C$2.5M acquisition of Intermeccanica, a company with manufacturing operations and a nearly six-decade history. Intermeccanica had just C$457K in "net identifiable assets". ElectraMeccanica then took an incredible C$1.3M impairment almost immediately after the acquisition. Jerry Kroll had taken investors for quite the ride, once again.

Who Is Jerry Kroll?

In various places, you might read a bio on Jerry Kroll, his background information is notably vague. He's some sort of entrepreneur or green energy expert. Fortunately, we've spliced together a pretty specific timeline, one investors should pay careful attention to.

Jerry Kroll began his career at age 22 when he opened an "international wholesale and retail flower business" before becoming a race car driver. There aren't many details of Jerry's time behind the wheel, but he went on to launch Ascend Sportmanagement Inc. or ASI in 1989. The company claims to represent "professional world-class athletes and celebrity speakers" and is actively looking for enthusiastic potential Client Representatives as more and more "stars of the next millennium" are looking to A.S.I. for management and marketing services. We will leave it to you to investigate these claims.

In 1998, Jerry Kroll co-founded (and was Chairman of the Board, CEO, and President of) a company called Hemptown Clothing, later renamed Naturally Advanced Tech, later renamed CRAiLAR Technologies. The company sold to investors a plan "to emulate the success of Canada's number one activewear manufacturer, Gildan Activewear Inc." That, of course, didn't happen. Instead, Hemptown/Naturally Advanced/CRAiLAR went bankrupt, the stock went to $0, and investors lost all of their money.

It's worth noting that in 2004, the company's auditor resigned for reasons explained in tortured legalize. This is worth pointing out because the same thing happened recently at ElectraMeccanica.

At the same time that Hemptown/Naturally Advanced/CRAiLAR was tanking, Jerry Kroll was already working on his next venture, as CEO, President, Secretary, Treasurer, and a Director of KleenSpeed Technologies. Occasionally, you'll see this company mentioned in his bio as a company developing some sort of electric racing technology. This is only half the story. KleenSpeed planned to roll out an electric car that would make it "a leader in the global electric car marketplace". That, of course, never happened. But KleenSpeed did take in some VC money, according to Jerry Kroll.

(Source: KleenSpeed Website)

When KleenSpeed failed to pan out, Jerry Kroll launched yet another venture, as CEO of a short-lived sports-drink company called Northstar Endurance. Northstar presumably raised money from investors, claiming it would "disrupt the sports beverage industry" and compete against brands such as Gatorade. This, of course, didn't work out, and the product is now unavailable. Like the rest of Jerry's ventures, it went out of business.

(Source: Twitter)

Undeterred by his failures in as an entrepreneur, Jerry Kroll next launched a career in politics where he ran as an MLA for The Green Party of British Columbia. His political platform advocated for things such as universal basic income, a type of contemporary socialism. None of Jerry's political dealings were disclosed to investors, including the fact that ElectraMeccanica facilities, owned by investors in the company, were used to support his political campaign on multiple occasions. This is particularly interesting considering the BC Greens' stance on corporate donations.

(Source: Twitter)

We also find it amusing that a CEO/politician is advocating for universal basic income, just a few years after he bragged about owning a $650,000 Fisker Karma, at the same time his company was tanking.

(Source: Twitter)

The Devil Is In The Details

So, what sort of things might we expect from such a management team? The devil is in the details. For starters, ElectraMeccanica, which recently claimed to have received C$2.4B in potential orders and notes that the first deliveries are just around the corner (after making very similar claims in 2017) has yet to make any significant number of deliveries. It's worth noting that members of the Solo Owners Forum have waited so long for their vehicles that the forum admin considered letting the domain expire.

ElectraMeccanica does have a factory of sorts at 23 & 47 Braid Street. In an email, the company explained that the complex of 4 to 5 buildings was originally used to produce Intermeccanica vehicles, but these facilities were expanded to work on the Solo. However, according to this article in Forbes, they have a production target of just 10 vehicles a month, and ElectraMeccanica has yet to do even that. Some of the work has apparently been outsourced to a paint and body shop in the same complex, according to the Facebook page of the shop that is also located in that complex.

(Sources: Solo Owners Forum, EM website, Google, Facebook)

Where will the Solo actually be produced? Well, for that ElectraMeccanica partnered with a motorcycle manufacturer run by a Chinese billionaire who fought against environmental conservationists in Jerry Kroll's own electoral district. ElectraMeccanica plans to contract the manufacturing of the Solo to Zongshen, headed by Zou Zongshen. The manufacturer is headquartered in one of the most polluted cities in China, where the Yangtze river turns red from pollution. All while leading customers to believe the car is Canadian, not some sort of Chinese three-wheeled bike.

(Sources: Twitter, Company Filings)

But that's exactly what it is. It doesn't even meet the normal safety standards required for a car. For example, it does not have airbags. In some states, it would even require wearing a helmet, as it could be classified as a motorcycle or "autocycle". The CEO claimed on Twitter that the Solo exceeds the normal safety standards required (for a motorcycle?) and that the Solo is safe, but why should anyone believe them given the management teams' track record?

(Source: Twitter)

Fortunately, all customer deposits are fully refundable, provided that ElectraMeccanica retains the cash needed to refund them. If ElectraMeccanica ends up anything like Corbin Motors (and recall Jerry Kroll was CEO of Corbin Motors Vancouver), it won't. It begs the question of how many would-be Solo or Tofino (their two-seat sports car that has yet to even have a prototype) buyers realize the financial risk they are taking?

Unanswered Questions: The Financials

ElectraMeccanica's financial statements are a treasure trove of red flags for investors. In 2018, ElectraMeccanica raised over C$10.8M in private placements, paying extensive "finders fees" to individuals, and also issuing shares for services. In an email, the company stated that:

The finders fees were fees for finding investors when we are on the otc markets. These were paid out to people to help find high Net Worth investors for private placements. - Tim Wallace, Investor Relations Communications

Even more alarming, the company privately placed a million shares for just C$0.85; then, less than 2 weeks later privately placed another 1.6 million shares for $4.20. With the stock trading as high as $10 at this time, this is highly suspicious. Then, a month later, issued more shares for C$1. These are not the actions one would expect from a legitimate business enterprise.

But it doesn't stop there. ElectraMeccanica also issued inexplicably cheap options. Investors are exposed to an unbelievable amount of potential dilution.

There was also an unexplained "shareholder loan". The company did not respond to our request for information regarding this item.

It's worth noting that the company has paid a significant amount of its expenses and compensation in stock:

Despite this cash burn, the management of the company was compensated quite nicely:

Is ElectraMeccanica A Legitimate Enterprise?

(Various sources from Google Images, more about Aptera here and here)

The answer is pretty unclear. Few companies trying to make three-wheeled vehicles have never been successful, and at least one was accused of fraud when it surfaced that one of the key executives had been involved in a major scandal at her previous employer. ElectraMeccanica will also soon be facing fierce competition from automakers, who are all virtually looking at producing electric vehicles in the next few years. Mercedes Benz, for example, plans to release an electric version of every model. Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF) plans to only produce electric or hybrid cars. These cars may be more expensive than a Solo, but they are easily financed and insured. There is also Uniti, a sleek and sexy EV backed by Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) that will be produced in Sweden and sold for a similar price point as the Solo.

But Solo has even more problems than just competition. The stock recently jumped as much as 125% in one session as ElectraMeccanica touted over 64,000 pre-orders. What wasn't mentioned in the press release, is that over the course of roughly 11 months, orders fell by 100,000 units. The CEO bragged about it on twitter just before ElectraMeccanica then issued yet another private placement almost immediately after, well under the current share price at the time. In the disclosures, it is revealed that the company has deposits for just 22,242 Solos and 40,997 Tofinos. The rest of the orders are "non-binding letters of interest" from unspecified and unnamed corporate clients. We question the merit of these orders given the management teams track record and the fact that they opened a dealership in California with so many supposedly pending and undelivered orders.

At a Cambridge House event in October, Jerry Kroll breathlessly hyped his company's stock in a lecture titled Investing In The Most Significant Vehicle Since The Ford Model T, comparing the company to $50B Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA). In the video, he also claims that he founded the ElectraMeccanica in Mountain View California, which conflicts with most of the information provided in this article, and his earlier statements in the same video about ElectraMeccanica being founded in Italy in 1959. Unsurprisingly, Jerry Kroll was also quoted in a magazine as claiming the company would soon be competing with Tesla back in 2016.

(Source: Canadian Innovator - May/June 2016)

Lastly, much like what happened at Hemptown, Solo's auditor cautioned about the company's solvency, then later resigned, and was replaced by a Canadian KPMG branch independent from KPMG's US operations but baring the KPMG name. We would also like to note that the company does not employ an internal CFO, but instead appears to have an outsourced CFO who was also CFO Brinx Resources (OTCPK:BNXR), which is currently trading for around $0.01 on the OTC markets. Kulwant's current status as CFO was confirmed by the company.

Conclusion

We think the whole concept is a really bad idea, likely to go bankrupt, and run by a management team that is highly suspect. We would like to remind the management team of an important point in the language of SEC correspondence letters, that they are personally responsible for disclosures and liable for the lack thereof.

We are short the stock for obvious reasons.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SOLO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

