British American Tobacco Wildly Oversold, The Time To Buy Is Now!

This week's market selloff created some attractive buying opportunities; one of them is British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI). This UK company has suffered through a miserable year, in part because of sentiment around Brexit.

It is my belief that the stock is wildly oversold. I will state my case in a moment, but first, who is British American Tobacco p.l.c.?

BTI is a global giant

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is an international tobacco and next generation products company. BTI is a true global company with 55,000 employees across 6 continents. The company operates in three segments, Europe and North Africa, Asia-Pacific region, The Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa.

In July 2017, BTI acquired the remaining 57.8% of Reynolds American Inc. that they did not already own, thereby strengthening their position with direct access to the U.S. market.

BTI has 55 factories in 42 countries giving them a true global reach. The company sells its brands in over 200 markets around the world; in 2017, the company was the market leader in 55 of them.

Headline risk hits tobacco companies

FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb plans to announce this week the agency will move forward with a ban on menthol cigarettes.

Recent comments made on Nov. 12th by the FDA in regards to a ban on menthol cigarettes sent the stock in a tailspin. I believe the two-day selloff is a huge gift to the astute investor.

Here is a Y.T.D. chart to see what I believe is capitulation of weak hands.

As one can see from the chart, I took a position here today and plan on adding to my position on any weakness going forward. This is the proverbial falling knife people warn about; however, the market sometimes freaks out. I believe this is one of those times.

Why?

Solid earnings growth, a solid balance sheet, and a rich dividend near 7%.

The company is creating significant cash flow and a strong 5-year growth rate of 47%.

Here is a dividend chart you might find interesting.

Is BTI a dividend aristocrat? I will let the reader decide; for the last 17 years, management has increased the dividend 15 times. The company has an excellent record of a paying out a rising dividend. Today's price of $37 yields a dividend of nearly 7% or $2.89 per share. Potential investors can see from the chart above that over the last 10 years they have only lowered the dividend twice, albeit a small amount.

Here is a 10-year chart showing what I believe is a fantastic entry point.

I am convicted on this trade at $37, it is my belief that FDA headlines are not going to change the big picture for any of these tobacco companies. The FDA has jurisdiction in the US; this company sells its products around the world. The 11% selloff on this latest FDA headline is way overdone in my opinion.

Here is a peer comparison chart on valuation.

Investors can use this chart to compare valuation to make your own decision. Every once in a while the market gives one an opportunity to buy a solid company with a great yield at a bargain price. With a P/S ratio of 2.89 and a dividend yield of 6.95%, BTI is a no brainer to this trader.

Conclusion

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a strong company facing minor headwinds with FDA proposed regulation. Recent headlines have created what I believe is an extremely oversold condition. In my opinion, the recent market selloff has created a once in a decade opportunity to buy BTI at the $37 level. Any weakness from this level should be bought with a 1-year time frame.

BTI has increased its dividend in all but two of 17 years. The interest yield at the current price is near 7%.

The UK Brexit debacle has caused pressure for many companies in the UK. The market has once again, in my opinion, thrown the baby out with the bathwater on BTI. Monday's 600 point selloff created what I believe is a great opportunity to go bargain hunting in BTI.

As always, do your own research and make your own decisions. I believe it is of utmost importance to have an exit strategy in place before making any trade.

