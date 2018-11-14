Pan American Silver (PAAS) to Acquire Tahoe Resources Conference (Transcript)

Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) Acquire Tahoe Resources Conference November 14, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Michael Steinman – President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin McArthur – Executive Chair-Tahoe

Ralph Profiti – Eight Capital

Mark Mihaljevic – RBC Capital Markets

Trevor Turnbull – Scotiabank

John Tumazos – John Tumazos Very Independent Research

Chris Thompson – PI Financial

Michael Steinmann

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on the call today. With me today are Kevin McArthur, Executive Chair of Tahoe; Jim Voorhees, CEO of Tahoe; Steve Busby, Chief Operating Officer of Pan American Silver; and Rob Doyle, CFO of Pan American Silver.

Today we are pleased to announce that Pan American and Tahoe have reached a friendly agreement whereby Pan American will acquire Tahoe for cash and shares, creating the world's premier silver mining company.

The new Pan American Silver will hold some of the most attractive silver assets in the world, hosting the largest silver reserves and measured an indicated resources base globally, which coupled with an industry-leading growth profile, makes the combined company the most attractive investment in silver mining space today.

Please keep in mind, I will use forward-looking statements in my presentation and please, read the cautionary notes we have included in the slides. Under the terms of the agreement, Tahoe shareholders will receive total consideration of $4.10 per Tahoe share. The total consideration is comprised of two parts: a base purchase price and the contingents consideration component, which becomes payable when the Escobal mine is restarted.

The base purchase price of $3.40 per Tahoe share represents a 34.9% premium to Tahoe's 20-day VWAP and is payable at closing. Tahoe shareholders can elect to receive all cash up to maximum of $275 million or all shares at 0.2403 Pan American shares per Tahoe share, both of which are subject to pro-ration.

The contingent consideration of $0.70 per Tahoe share is payable upon first commercial shipment of concentrate of Escobal, representing an additional premium of 27.9% based on the 20-day VWAP. The Escobal contingent considerations will be structured at a Escobal contingent value right or CVR, which will be fully transferable.

Each Escobal CVR will automatically convert into 0.0497 Pan American shares on the payment date. Together, the base purchase price and Escobal CVR represent a 62.8% premium to Tahoe's 20-day VWAP. The transaction has the unanimous support of Tahoe's Board of Directors and special committee as well as unanimous support of the Pan American Board of Directors. Post payment with the Escobal CVR, Tahoe shareholders will own approximately 1/3 of the new Pan American.

The strategic rationale for the deal is clear and powerful. With the portfolio of some of the best silver mines, a leading growth profile and leading position within the industry across numerous metrics. New Pan American will truly be the world's premier silver mining company.

Escobal is a world-class asset, and we are excited to bring it into our portfolio. The new Pan American will have the largest silver reserve base in the world, diversified across the most important silver producing jurisdiction in the Americas. New Pan American will also have one of the most exciting growth profile in the industry. With the Escobal restart, expansion potential at the La Colorada and potential development of Navidad, one of the world's largest undeveloped silver deposits.

Our management team has a proven 25-year track record of success in Latin America, which in addition to the financial benefit, is one of the key attributes for Tahoe in pursuing this predominantly share-based transaction. Pan American will maintain a strong balance sheet post transaction, enabling us to advance our growth projects. The opportunity to optimize our asset portfolio through the sale of non-core assets will further strengthen our financial position and maximize our exposure to primary silver opportunities.

These attributes make Pan American now the largest silver mining company by free flow the go-to-investment in the silver industry. This transaction is compelling on a number of fronts for both Pan American and Tahoe shareholders. For starters it doubles our silver reserve base and potentially nearly doubles our silver production base.

Pan American is gaining exposure to one of the most attractive silver mines in the world through Escobal. When in operation, Escobal was consistent leader in low-cost production. With over $500 million invested in development and infrastructure, this is a well-built proven turnkey operation, capable of restarting production rapidly. One social acceptancy is reestablished in Guatemala.

The contingent value of our structure is an appropriate way to share some of the risks. However, we fully expect to become payable in due course. Once the mine is restarted, Escobal will add approximately 80% to our silver production base. We have a defined path towards resuming production, which I will review shortly and our team is focused on establishing the long-term trust and partnership required with all stakeholders to ensure a successful long-term solution at the mine.

Tahoe also has an attractive portfolio of cold assets. The recent investment totaling approximately $225 million, will position these assets to deliver significant low cost production in the future. Shahuindo, La Arena and the Timmins mines are well-built modern operations in favorable jurisdictions well known to Pan American Silver. These assets will allow Pan American Silver to improve its overall cost profile with further efficiencies possible to operating and administrative synergies. They also enhance our geographic diversification while maintaining our focus on the Americas.

These exciting attributes are [indiscernible] Board has unanimously recommending the Pan American shareholder support this transaction. I would like to turn over to Kevin now to walk us through the benefits for the Tahoe shareholders.

Kevin McArthur

Thank you, Michael, and thanks, everyone, for attending this call. We've been talking with Pan American about creating the world's premier silver mining company for quite a long time and this transaction achieves it. The combination will provide significant benefits to the shareholders of both companies for the reasons Michael has highlighted. Tahoe shareholders, in particular, have many reasons to support this transaction.

First of all, a substantial upfront premium, of course, additional upside tied to Escobal in the go forward ownership in what we believe will be the world's best silver mining company, run by a management team with the best track record in the industry. Total consideration for Tahoe shareholders under the agreement represents a substantial premium, a 63% to Tahoe's 20-day VWAP.

Importantly, Tahoe shareholders will retain exposure to the world-class Escobal mine, but will also benefit from an improved balance sheet. This will enable the new Pan American to pursue additional growth opportunities while we continue to make progress on the consultation with the Xinka Group in Guatemala.

Tahoe shareholders will also benefit from diversification of production through exposure to Pan American's portfolio of high-quality operations in the Americas and exposure to Pan American's robust growth profile with potential expansion at La Colorada and development of Navidad, one of the world's largest undeveloped silver deposit.

We have known Pan American and its management team for many years. We've been very impressed with their long-term success, and we are confident that they, together with our excellent operational team, are best positioned to maximize the value of the combined company's assets. The combination of a significant upfront premium and the long-term value creation potential of ownership in the new Pan American, makes this a very compelling transaction for Tahoe shareholders.

And that's why our board and the special committee are unanimously recommending that our shareholder support it. So with that, I'll turn it back over to you, Michael. Thanks.

Michael Steinmann

Thanks, Kevin. I want to take some more time to highlight Escobal, which is simply one of the world's best silver mines. There is a scarcity of high-quality primary silver assets and the opportunity to acquire an asset such as Escobal is rare and exciting. Having been to site a couple of times, and most recently, last month, I can personally attest to how well-built this operation is.

Kevin and his team has done an exceptional job in developing this mine, having invested over $500 million since 2011 in development, expansion and sustainable capital. When it was producing, Escobal was one of the world's largest primary silver operations, producing over 20 million ounces of silver with consistently high margins for three consecutive years.

As one of the world's largest silver deposits holding 264 million ounces in reserves, Escobal has significant long-term production potential. With a longstanding track record for responsible mining in Latin America, Pan American is committed to being fully engaged in the process of consultation with the Xinka community and to establish a long-term relationship of trust and partnership with all of the Escobal's stakeholder.

This transaction enhances our geographic diversification while allowing us to stay focused on our target jurisdictions. With our strong operational track record and experience can be best utilized. And as you can see on the map, Pan American operates in the most important silver jurisdictions in the world. At Pan American, we have to provide investors with primary silver exposure and this remains on our focus. The acquisition of Tahoe will double our reserves, given Pan American, the largest silver reserve space in the world.

Importantly, we remain a silver focused company with 48% of our reserve value coming from silver. And with the potential development of our large Navidad deposit in Argentina, our silver reserve base could experience further exponential growth. On these key metrics, the new Pan American would become the new industry leader with the largest silver reserve base – largest silver M&I resource base, highest margin operations and strong production profile.

With the potential addition of Navidad, the new Pan American Silver with Eclipse, Fresnillo as the world's largest silver producer. This is what I mean by saying, we have created the world's premier silver mining company with this transaction. As talked before about our focus on silver, the next slide shows how we would compare to other major silver companies in this metric.

Two silver exposures seems to be a fading priority for most of our peers, due in part to how difficult it is to find or acquire primary silver mines. Our silver exposure of 48% is second only to [indiscernible], but our reserve base will be nearly 10x larger.

Fresnillo is the only company that has a largest silver equivalent reserve base in Pan American, but the majority of their reserve value is in gold. Our primary silver exposure with scale, new Pan American is the clear leader with significant growth potential. At Pan American, we are not only looking to be the premier silver mining company, but also the premier silver mining investment. The combination with Tahoe also helps achieve this. There will be the largest silver mining company by free float, enabling investors to gain primary silver mining exposure through a highly liquid, widely traded security.

We have spent a lot of time so far, talking about silver and now – and how this transaction positions the new Pan American as the world's premier silver miner. But I do not want to neglect the quality of the gold assets we are acquiring as part of the combination with Tahoe. Shahuindo, La Arena and the Timmins mines are well-built, well-run modern operations in favorable jurisdictions with significant scale production over 400,000 ounces.

The recent capital programs at Shahuindo and Timmins position these assets well to deliver low cost production in the future, bolstering the new Pan American cash flow potential. Further efficiencies exist to synergies in Peru and North America, which we expect, will further improve margins.

With their quality and location, these assets are also highly marketable, which provides new Pan American with additional liquidity options to foster investment in the future. There are many opportunities to harvest additional value in this transaction by developing a positive integration plan that takes full advantage of the strength of both Pan American’s and Tahoe teams. Obviously, a key focus on the integration plan will be to fully respect, support and incorporate with the four-stage constitutional court mandate and government-led process of consultation with the Xinka community. That is well underway in Guatemala addressing the Escobal mine.

In addition, full support will be directed towards satisfactorily addressing the court mandate, administrative matters and most importantly, the interpretation – the integration plan that was drive towards creating an open, transparent and inclusive dialogue with the local communities in an effort to build long-term trust and integrate our future business in those communities.

The four-stage consultation process with the Xinka community has been well defined, and we are committed to working collaboratively with indigenous communities, ministries, courts and other stakeholders to successfully conclude the consultation process. Our efforts will not stop there as we are determined to become the employer of choice in the region and demonstrate to the local people that we are committed to an open dialogue and collaborative solution.

An important aspect of our ability to successfully unlock the potential created by the combination with Tahoe is our operational track record. Since 1995, we have consistently and successfully found and built mines and grown production exponentially. La Colorada, Alamo Dorado, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, the La Colorada expansion into the Dolores expansion, where all mines that were built collectively on time and on budget and with significant value drivers for the company.

The new Pan American Silver will have a significant demand of growth opportunities in the portfolio with Escobal, Navidad and in other potential La Colorada expansion, which based on our history, I'm fully confident we can execute. Simply put, past results are the best predictor of future results. While we are proud of our success in building mines, growing production and creating value, we are particularly proud of doing so responsibly.

Our focus on transparency, building trust in local communities and generating real benefits for our communities where we operate has been centered to our success in Latin America. Social responsibility is an important pillar of our governing philosophy and is something that we intend to emulate at all operations, following the combination with Tahoe.

I'd like to take the opportunity to address some of our Spanish-speaking listeners who may be on the line.

The next two slides provide further detail on the structure of the transaction with Tahoe, which I summarized before as well as providing an overview of the pro forma capitalization of the new Pan American. The transaction is subject to approval of 66 and two-third percent of Tahoe shareholders and the simple majority of Pan American shareholders and the 66 and two-third of Pan American shareholders to increase Pan American's authorized capital to facilitate the transaction.

Shareholders surplus will – which will include full details of the transactions will be sent to Pan American and Tahoe shareholders in December 2018. We expect shareholders meetings to be held in January 2019 with closing also targeted for January next year. Irrespective of using $275 million in cash as part of the transaction, our balance sheet will retain the ability to fund growth and develop and project going forward. Our pro forma Pan American net debt to 2019 EBITDA ratio of 0.2x, based on analysts' consensus estimates of 2019 EBITDA is well below our peers and can be further improved with the opportunistic scale of noncore sale, of noncore asset, should we decide to do so.

To conclude, I want to reemphasize the motivation for this deal, which is to create the world's premier silver mining company. New Pan American Silver will have the largest silver reserves based in the world. With an asset portfolio focus in the Americas and expose it with the most important silver producing jurisdictions. Pan American Silver has the potential to unlock superior operating metrics and the industry-leading production and margins from this growth portfolios and leveraging on our 25-year track record of success in Latin America.

New Pan American will have one of the most compelling growth profiles in the industry with the Escobal restart, expansion potential at La Colorado and potential development of Navidad, the world's largest undeveloped primary silver deposit. With these attributes, Pan American is the world's premier silver company and as the largest silver mining company by free float, Pan American will become the undisputed go-to-silver mining investment.

These compelling attributes of the new Pan American Silver have added Boards of both companies have unanimously recommended that shareholder support this transaction. We are confident to have set this company on course to deliver value for all stakeholders. Thank you very much. And with that, I will open the call for questions.

Ralph Profiti

Thanks, operator. Good morning everyone. Hey Michael, I have a question on the valuation approach to Escobal and the CVR. Would it be fair to say that the goal was to share the Escobal risks somewhat maybe equally between Pan American and Tahoe? Because it appears that the 3.40 payment does have some value of Escobal in there. I'd like to get your thoughts on that, please?

Michael Steinmann

Ralph, good morning. Yes, I think that's fair to say. There is a sharing as I alluded to in my text, the sharing of the risk, which is appropriate, I think, for the deal for the quality – high quality asset of Escobal.

Ralph Profiti

Okay. And just switching gears to some of the non-silver assets. I'd like to get your thoughts on what you think the exploration potential is for the Timmons assets? And may be, secondly, what's your view on how La Arena II fits into the potential new Pan American strategy, it being a copper asset?

Michael Steinmann

It's obviously early days here in the transaction, but as you know that exploration is always a very important pillar to us for value creation. This will not change here in the future. I, as a geologist in my formal life here, I absolutely believe in value creation through the drillbit. I think we have shown that many times, just recently, actually with the discovery that we announced at La Colorado, and we fully intend to do that in all the other and additional assets that we add to our portfolio as well.

I think there is, in many places, in most mines, always very large potential to find more to brownfield – small brownfield exploration. And I always think it's one of the best ways to create value. And sorry, what was the second part of your question?

Ralph Profiti

Specifically, La Arena II, how does that fit in?

Michael Steinmann

Well, La Arena II, it's a bit early right now. I mean we have an early study out there. It seems to be a very large base metal deposit. That needs a bit more work. So I think it's too early to make a statement what the plans are for La Arena II going forward here. But just to emphasize again, I'm very excited about the exploration potential of all the assets that we are purchasing here.

Ralph Profiti

Great, thanks for your answers.

The next question comes from Mark Mihaljevic with RBC Capital Markets.

Mark Mihaljevic

Thanks and good morning everyone.

Michael Steinmann

Good morning.

Mark Mihaljevic

So first off, can you just give us a bit of background on the deal coming together, the amount of due diligence that was done in all those – all that fun stuff?

Michael Steinmann

Yes, Mark. Look, we – obviously, I alluded many times in conference calls, specially in the last, I would say, a year and a half or two years that we are very active looking around in the M&A space. I think where the market sits right now, it's the right time to do deals. It's very hard to find high quality silver assets. I'm sure you are aware of that. And I think access to – an asset like Escobal is an amazing opportunity for us. Just talking communication, I started very early. I think – just because I was always interested in the Escobal asset.

As you know, I always count basically or discuss the assets that are of high quality. And then are many available, many are already in our possession and Escobal was always sitting there. So I was always interested. So discussion have been taking on and off for quite a while here and intensified over the last few months. And today, we are here to celebrating the result of it.

Mark Mihaljevic

Thanks. Yes. Definitely know you guys have been shopping and hard to get so many across the line, typically in the space. I guess, kind of on the flip side of all of this, you kind of alluded to the potential to sell some noncore assets, and obviously, you've always highlighted your focus on the silver side of things. So do you kind of see Tahoe's gold segment as potential noncore assets? Or do you think some of your smaller silver assets now become kind of more work then their work to keep around. Just what your thoughts are around – also rationalization?

Michael Steinmann

Look, I think there are noncore assets on both sides here. We will need time here to work through all of it and make final decision. Nothing is decided yet. There is absolutely no time pressure or need for us to sell any assets here. We will be very opportunistic with the sales as you understand or saw there or heard about in my call. We will continue to have a strong balance sheet. So there is no pressure on the company to sell them. But for sure, I can see a few noncore assets and investments that we have on our side and the same on the Tahoe site.

Mark Mihaljevic

Thanks. And then just one final one for me. Just trying to get a sense of kind of what you expect to do differently down in Guatemala. It sounds like the consultation process is already – is kind of continuing as planned. So it just seems – what you guys think you'll bring to the table or how you'll approach things differently?

Michael Steinmann

Sure. I think I alluded a few times in my script to – 25 years of experience that our team has in Latin America will help a lot here. I'm confident about that. We built – and I set a list there, put a list out there. Actually I could put that remind that we have, every asset that we have right now in Latin America, must be need to built from scratch or expanded by the current management team of Pan American Silver. So we have a lot of experience. I personally have over 30 years of experience in Latin America, living there, working there and so has the core team in Pan American.

So a lot of experience that we have. Now we have a long history on the CSR site. I think, probably, the first silver mining company publishing six years ago, CSR – detailed CSR report. Just, by the way available in English and Spanish on our website. And this is always, obviously, based in engaging with the communities, listening to the communities, finding out needs and find solutions together. It served us very well over the last 25 years and I'm sure it will serve us very well in the future.

Mark Mihaljevic

Great. So I guess, it's just a matter of some of the – doing some of the basics and kind of reinforcing the fundamentals, but the overall process is going to remain the same and kind of hoping for, call it, 12 months resolution, is fair to say at this point?

Michael Steinmann

I don't want to put the timeframe on this process here, Mark. I think, we just keep on going here. Obviously, the technical side or the four-stage process, as I explained in the call, is pretty well defined. And we will start the work on the side here with the communities. As I said, engaged with the communities, listening to the communities, and I'm sure, I'm confident that will bring us to success.

Mark Mihaljevic

Okay, thanks. That’s it for me.

Michael Steinmann

Thank you.

The next question comes from Trevor Turnbull with Scotiabank.

Trevor Turnbull

Hi, Michael. I just had a question with respect to the contingent value rights, the CVRs, and how they convert to Pan American shares. I think, it was mentioned that they convert based on a payment date, which obviously, is predicated on Escobal coming back into production. I'm just wondering, if there is – how that mechanism works in terms of setting the date? Are there any kind of upper balance or lower balance kind of depending on the Pan American share price? I assume that depending on when Escobal comes back into production, you're not necessarily going to convert the CVRs based on, say, today's Pan American share price. But I assume, there is some factor as to where the Pan American share price is at the time Escobal is back online?

Michael Steinmann

Obviously, as you said, related to the restart of Escobal mine, that will be triggered by the first commercial shipment of concentrate from the asset.

Trevor Turnbull

Right, and, so do you just the take the Pan American share price at the time that happens? Or is there a like a VWAP mechanism, because it – or is it somehow tied to today's share price when the deal closes? I'm just wondering, if there is any kind of adjustment that takes place? Or it is just simply based on the share price at Pan American at the time of the restart?

Michael Steinmann

As I explained in this – and also shown in our press release, there is already a fixed ratio between our shares and what the CVR will represent. And as I said, it will be paying out at the time when we have the first commercial shipment out of Escobal.

Trevor Turnbull

Okay, thank you Mike,

Michael Steinmann

Your welcome.

The next question comes from John Tumazos with John Tumazos Very Independent Research.

John Tumazos

Thank you very much. Congratulations to Pan Am. My question is directed to Jim on the Tahoe side. Why did you choose to sell out now? It would appear to be unfavorable timing, near the climax of tax selling after Tahoe was one of the weaker performers in 2017 and 2018, and why not hold out for six or 12 months for a better moment or a better option?

Kevin McArthur

John, this is Kevin. Thanks for the question. We know that there would be questions as to why we would sell it, with what looks like an all-time low and this is a big concern of ours, of course, and the Board and the Special Committee. But what we saw was the combined company will bring a much stronger balance sheet and the financial capacity to manage our way through the consultation period in Guatemala, all the way to a restart.

Furthermore, we believe that – strongly believe in the projects, the mines in the future of the new Pan American, and we're confident that the shares of the combined company will do well and very well may result in a re-rate of our assets as we go forward.

Now, we also believe that consolidation in the industry is important and the synergies between our companies are meaningful. And we do retain full exposure to the metals prices, the mines and the projects and the eventual restart to Escobal.

And as the prior caller was asking, we are – this ratio brings us the Pan American shares right away, and so we have that full exposure. Last, of course, we've been offered a strong premium to our share price, and we felt that for all of these reasons, this was compelling to us and that we needed to bring this to our shareholders and we strongly support it.

We can’t dictate timing, but what we can do is look at the ratio of the shares of Pan American to ours. And of course, we had two fairness opinions that concluded, this was a fair deal for our shareholders.

John Tumazos

Kevin you only have about $50 million of net debt at the moment. Is there any covenant that you’re near violating or some event of default that you're concerned about.

Kevin McArthur

No, not at all and this is our long-term issue for how long it would take to get a restart in Guatemala. And when we looked at the risks of metals prices and all of our projects and our strong desire to start advancing the La Arena II project. This looked like, to us, on a risk-weighted basis, the best way to move the company forward.

John Tumazos

Kevin, if I could disagree, you do have control over timing? You could say no. And not sell out when your stock is an all-time low by 90% magnitude?

Kevin McArthur

Yes, that is certainly an option.

John Tumazos

Kevin, based on what I know, I'm going to go my share against your transaction. I own both stocks, but I'm going to vote my Tahoe shares against the transaction. And frankly, attorney called me up and wanted me to participate in a suit against all you guys, it would be hard to argue against it despite BMO and [indiscernible] opinions.

Kevin McArthur

Okay, thank you for your comments

John Tumazos

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Chris Thompson with PI Financial.

Chris Thompson

Thanks for taking my question. I guess, the big question I have maybe even the elephant in the room here is what sort of timeframe we're looking at with respect to where we stand in the consultation process? Where we stand relative – related to the Guatemala Supreme Court verification and ultimate Escobal restart. Can you just hang at the timeframe around this, Michael?

Michael Steinmann

[indiscernible] before, I don't want to put the timeframe on this. This is moving along as it should move with this four-stage process on the legal side. It moves along on the side with communication and contacts with the communities. And it will take us as long as it takes to be very successful here. I want to get that really, really right. Today, it's important to got it rights on all sides here on the legal side and on the community side, et cetera, et cetera. So, I don't want to put the timeframe on it. I think this deal structure takes care of this timeframe, it takes care of sharing the risk, and we will work very diligently and strong and hard with communities, with the ministries and to get that mind up and running again.

Chris Thompson

Okay, all right, sorry I had to ask the question.

This concludes time allocated for the question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Michael Steinmann for any closing remarks.

Michael Steinmann

Thank you everybody to call in at early morning. At least, very early morning here in Vancouver. I think this is a very, very exciting story, creating the world's premier silver mining company. I'm looking forward over the next few weeks to talk to many of you in person. Have a good day. Thank you very much. Bye.

