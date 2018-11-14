Higher Rates, Bigger Debt, Lower Stocks; Time To Buy?

Despite the recent selling, the economy and, by consequence, the broader market will return upward over the longer period of time.

The stock market is selling in the face of rising interest rates. There are two factors, first the Federal Reserve raising interest rates and the federal government's debt rate increases.

Interest rates are starting to wear on the broader stock market which is off some 11% from its recent peak. The interest rate outlook is for higher rates across the board and will continue to apply pressure on stocks. However, the economy is still strong and continues to print above average numbers. As the stock market moves lower, should you be tempted to hit the sell button, protecting gains? Or, should you be looking to go in with more purchases? For me, this is a time to pick up more holdings while at the same time protecting what I have already earned. Here is a look at the general economy and market and what to factor in on that decision.

But first, a chart on the S&P 500, as seen through the iShares ETF (SPY) showing the recent moves lower in the market:

Interest rates are moving higher

Two factors are pushing up yields on bonds in America: The Federal Reserve and the Federal Government. The Federal Reserve is absorbing the liquidity they pushed through the system from the financial crisis, whereas the Federal government is pushing through debt-spending levels not seen since the financial crisis.

For the Federal Reserve's part, the central bank has already begun the process of decreasing its balance sheet. The Fed went from a balance sheet of some ~$850 million in 2008 to almost $4.5 trillion at its peak. This process is reversing as the Fed is not rolling over its expiring debt.

This has negative connotations for the stock market via interest rates. The Fed was 'inventing" money to buy Treasury debt. By doing this, the Fed was able to push interest rates significantly lower. But, there was another effect that is now being reversed: The Federal Reserve became the US Government's best customer. Since other individuals no longer were purchasing this debt, those buyers found other debt to buy such as corporate debt. That pushed prices higher, keeping a lid on yields across the board. Now, whatever debt the US government creates the government needs to draw in investors for that. This pulls those investors away from purchasing corporate debt; the cycle is reversed. From that, interest rates around the country have moved higher on government, corporate and consumer loans.

Also, inflation has moved higher recently, above the central bank's threshold of pain. The Fed is looking for inflation rates that are ~2.00%. Currently, the US inflation rate is 2.3%, down from a recent high of 2.7%:

The Fed has started to ratchet up short-term interest rates to maintain its target rate. However, there is a lag from when the Fed moves to when the move affects the economy. The most recent Fed meeting had the Fed pause until the next meeting in December where they are expected to raise rates by another 25 basis to 225 - 250 range, an event given a 75.8% probability by the markets.

Keep this perspective in mind: 225 - 250 is well below average for the US economy and well below the 1990s era when short-term borrowing costs were about 5.5%. Here is a look at the chart for short-term rates during the 1990s and then today's rates, respectively:

As you can see by the charts, the current interest rates are far below the economy of the 1990s. True, the two economies are not the same; no two ever are. But, I say this because it provides a yardstick of opportunities; a healthy economy can function under higher interest rates. The Fed will push rates up higher. The economy will be able to manage these interest rate increases. All the Fed is trying to do is contain the economy as it continues to grow; the Fed is not trying to stop the economy.

Now the US Government is spending big

Not only are interest rates heading higher because of the Federal Reserve's moves but interest rates are heading higher because of more supply in the market: Although the economy is growing rapidly, the Federal government is going into debt more rapidly. The extra supply means that price has to go lower to entice buyers. The inverse relationship of bond prices and interest rates means lower prices, higher interest rates. And here is a chart on the 10-year government bond, via the iShares ETF (GOVT):

I have been shorting the bond market on and off for a couple of years. Admittedly, I expected the big bond moves to happen more quickly. It is an inevitable process of higher interest rates (lower bond prices) with the demand issues mentioned above as well as the higher supply issues with the current US federal debt levels:

Debt levels are creeping back upwards and are expected to surpass levels not seen since 2008. The Treasury is having to get creative in its issuance of debt. The extra debt levels are another major factor in pushing down price of the above iShares.

I am short the bond market and expect over the next six months for this to play out. I had been fundamentally short bonds over the past year or so, but the bigger move has not occurred as I had expected. Now, there is a double dose of weight on the price of bonds; the bond market will move much lower.

I do want to point out that while I see the Fed's moves as being normal, the budget deficit is not. Whereas the Federal Reserve is normalizing interest rates based upon the fundamentals of too big of a balance sheet, at the same time, the federal government's undue pressure because of spending at rates that are exceeding normal may have adverse effects. The budget deficit increases are something I see as being a potential negative for the economy.

The economy is doing well with high levels of GDP growth and simultaneous low levels of unemployment. And, yet, the federal government is going in to debt at increasing levels? This is disconcerting to me. This has the potential of eventually overburdening consumers and companies with interest rates that move too much relative to what would be normal. The federal government is not on some unchecked spending spree, however. And, with the Democrats now in control in the House of Representatives there will be a check on expenditures. In the meantime, I will keep a watchful eye on this element of the economy.

The stock market responds

As the chart above shows, there is weight on the markets coming from interest rates. This has lowered future guidance for companies moving forward. This is pushing the general market lower with the S&P 500 (SPY) dropping some 11% from its recent peak. Is this cause for concern or an opportunity? I see the latest moves as being temporary and eventually the market will move higher.

The market has produced sell offs just previously, the beginning of the year being a perfect example. The market eventually turned upward again. I have the same expectation and am getting ready to purchase more of the iShares ETF (SPY) as I believe the recent moves lower are going to reverse themselves.

The consumer's role

But, it is the consumer that I am most interested in. Even though interest rates are heading higher, the consumer is adjusting and consumption seems undeterred.

Whenever I start with my analysis of the general economy, I always start with the consumer and his/her income. Because the US economy is a service related economy and because the consumer drives so much of that, this is the most pragmatic place to star economic analysis. I compare everything on a year-over-year basis. If there is an increase in incomes there is a correlated increase in expenditures. Here is a look at the latest income versus consumption charts.

The economy is strong and continues to expand. A normal economic growth rate is considered to be between 2% - 3%. As mentioned, the current growth rate is 3.2%, slightly above average. From the chart above, the most recent upward trend in consumption will work its way through the economy and continue to provide the necessary support for growth.

I am bullish on the US economy given the strength of the US consumer. I do not see too much in the way of headwinds for the consumer. However, with interest rate increases, I do see a moderation in the pace of growth. But, I do not see a recession or negative growth rate. Still, the US federal government debt loads consistently give me pause as the effects add to the weight the consumer must deal with.

Not all doom and gloom

First, no one is mentioning the "R" word - Recession. Stocks are selling because they are readjusting to lower growth levels; they are still growing, though. Company's earnings will just grow at lower rates of growth. Take a look back at the economy of the 1990s. Inflation rates were about the same as they are today. But, interest rates were significantly higher compared to today. And, yet, the economy boomed in the 1990s.

Also, there are concerns about mortgages slowing down: mortgages rates were significantly higher than they are today and yet mortgage applications were significantly above today's levels.

Because the economy is still growing, the consumer and companies will adjust to the increased interest rate levels and growth levels will moderate to more normal levels. But, the end result is the same: The economy will continue to grow.

The take away

With rising interest rates on the yield curve and previous Fed rate increases having their effect on growth and expenditures, there is some moderating in growth rates. But, the consumer is still firmly in place. I see this as nothing more than an adjusting period for a future of moderate - high growth rates; just not ultra-high.

There are buying opportunities on the bottom of this move for equities and there are selling opportunities on the top side of the bond market. I am concerned about the long-term effects of the government's debt levels, but for now, I see the moves lower as a time to reload on trades. Anyone with a long-term horizon would do well to start accumulating the broader markets - or, selling the bond markets.

While the market adjusts to the new dynamics of growth levels, I see the overall economy as continuing to move forward; this is a time to buy. Pick your stocks for the long term. It may be a while before these companies go on sale again.

