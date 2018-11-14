Inogen Has Crashed Back To Earth, But Is It A Bargain Yet?

Inogen may prove to be a bargain, but for now we will watch from the sideline; we consider it prudent to wait for Q4 earnings to provide greater clarity.

Inogen (INGN) is a medical device company specializing in the design and manufacture of portable oxygen concentrators, which are used to provide oxygen therapy to patients suffering from a range of respiratory conditions. That may not sound terribly exciting, yet Inogen’s stock has had a remarkable year. A rapid rise, followed by an equally rapid rout, has made this name anything but dull.

Inogen’s recent travails are the product of overly exuberant market expectations far outpacing any reasonable projection of operational growth. After a scorching upward run, a correction may have been inevitable. But the slide was exacerbated further by the company’s most recent earnings report, in which it guided for a slower growth trajectory. The combination of exuberance hangover with dashed growth dreams tends to make for a painful correction.

Inogen’s share price is now down more than 50% from its mid-September high, so has it entered bargain territory? For our part, we recommend taking a wait-and-see approach. Inogen is on our watch list, but we do not yet recommend the stock as a buy, given continued uncertainty about growth moving forward.

Let’s take a closer look at Inogen, the causes of its rapid price rise and even more rapid collapse, and see if we can suss out where the company is headed next.

From Boom ...

Inogen’s stock has been on a gradual upward trajectory for a number of years, but it was not until 2018 that the upward run turned into a rush. The stock opened in January at $119.17 and did not move much during Q1, finishing the quarter up about 3%. Things picked up a bit in April, with shares climbing about 14% over the course of the month as the market began to take a closer look at the company. Then, on May 1st, Inogen reported its Q1 earnings, beating on both revenue and earnings by significant margins. More significantly, the company raised its guidance for the year:

Revenue: guidance raised to $310-320 million from $298-308 million

Net Income: guidance raised to $38-41 million from $36-39 million

Non-GAAP EBITDA: guidance raised to $62-67 million from $60-64 million

Unsurprisingly, the stock took off, the natural result of an earnings beat and upward revision to guidance. And the initial jump on the news was just the start, with shares climbing a further 20% over the next three months.

On August 8th, Inogen released its Q2 earnings report. Yet again, the company posted beats on both revenue and earnings. And again, it raised guidance for 2018:

Revenue: guidance raised to $340-350 million from $310-320 million

Net Income: guidance raised to $45-48 million from $38-41 million

Non-GAAP EBITDA: guidance raised to $65-69 million from $62-67 million

Cash Flow: new guidance for net positive cash flow in 2018

Again, the stock leapt upwards. It continued the upward drive into mid-September, hitting an all-time high of $287.79 per share.

... to Bust ...

Things started to sour for Inogen soon after it hit the mid-September high. It appears that exuberance finally began to give ground to reality. Despite showing remarkable acceleration in growth on both the top and bottom line, and twice raising guidance, Inogen was starting to look a bit richly valued.

Even with earnings hitting the top end of the Q2 revised guidance, $48 million in net income does not sound all that great when set beside a $6 billion market capitalization. As the market came to realize that it may have overdone things, shares began to slide. Through the first week of November, the stock was down more than 30%.

The slide got steeper when Inogen reported Q3 earnings on November 6th. The company beat estimates on both revenue and earnings once again, but its revised guidance proved troubling. Guidance for 2018 was revised once again, but this time the revisions were not exclusively in an upward direction:

Revenue: guidance raised to $345-355 million from $340-350 million

Net Income: low end of guidance raised to $46 million; high end unchanged

Non-GAAP EBITDA: guidance lowered to $60-62 million from $65-69 million

While the top line is now projected to expand, the bottom line is not following suit. Net income guidance is essentially unchanged, but non-GAAP EBITDA took a significant downward revision. That implies lower profitability than expected, a troubling prospect for a company priced for high growth.

Adding further to the concerns, Inogen also presented its initial guidance for 2019:

Revenue: guidance of $430-440 million

Net Income: guidance of $48-52 million

Non-GAAP EBITDA: guidance of $67-71 million

Taking the midpoint of guidance, Inogen expects revenue, net income, and non-GAAP EBITDA to grow in 2019 by 24%, 6%, and 13%, respectively.

The company’s latest guidance is a far cry from the stratospheric growth witnessed in 2018 to date. Evidently, the company foresees a significant slowdown in growth prospects. Whether there will be further downward revisions remains to be seen, but the Q3 guidance does not bode all that well for the zippy growth story that propelled shares until mid-September.

The impact of the softer guidance on the share price has been severe, but hardly unexpected given the numbers.

... to Bargain?

Since the Q3 earnings release, shares appear to have stabilized, more or less. On November 13th, the stock closed at $137.97, representing a market capitalization of just under $3 billion.

From a technical trading standpoint, Inogen does look a bit oversold at the moment. That is often the result when bad news drives a stock down. But is it really a bargain?

An evaluation based on earnings and the latest forward guidance would suggest that Inogen is no screaming buy. The valuation, despite being comparatively deflated to a couple months ago, is still well above levels at the start of the year. That said, the current share price is actually lower than where it stood before the release of Q1 earnings, which saw the significant upward revision to guidance.

Analysts are divided on the stock. Citron Research released a bearish report in May, setting a price target of $95, which Citron’s Andrew Left called “generous” at the time:

“While Wall Street was busy looking at the growth of this high-flying med-tech company, no one looked under the hood to find a future that is guaranteed to have price compression and competition.”

A more recent, and considerably more positive, outlook was offered by Needham & Co. analyst Michael Matson, who sees good things in the Q3 earnings report, despite the broadly negative market reaction:

“INGN beat consensus revenue and EPS expectations in 3Q18 and management raised guidance for revenue and net income. The revenue upside was mainly driven by the DTC sales force expansion. Gross margin was up Y/ Y and beat our estimate while operating margin was down Y/Y and just missed our estimate. INGN continues to see the benefit of its DTC sales force expansion as DTC sales grew 66% in 3Q18 and management reiterated its plans to expand its Cleveland sales team to ~330 reps. We expect the ongoing sales force expansion, new product cycle, and the market shift to POCs to sustain strong growth and drive additional upside to consensus and we reiterate our Buy rating.”

Needham now has a price target of $280, a hair above Inogen’s mid-September high.

Where do we fall in all this? Well, we are currently rather torn. We see a stock that looks oversold and that has considerable growth prospects. An expanded salesforce and new product cycle will likely help elevate sales, as Needham’s note points out. At the same time, the soft guidance for 2019 looks even stranger in light of these efforts.

As Citron pointed out in May, there are other pressures that may well damp down earnings growth still further. Inogen has profited in its niche, but it has a somewhat limited strategic moat, to borrow a favorite Warren Buffett term. Entry of competitors could severely alter Inogen’s earnings growth trajectory, and not for the better.

Ultimately, we must conclude that, while Inogen has growth potential and may be temporarily oversold, it is not yet clear that the stock is a bargain. Hopefully the Q4 earnings release, which should be published in early 2019, will shed more light. Until then, we recommend watching Inogen but staying on the sideline.

