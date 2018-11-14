Silver Weekly: Swing From An Extreme To Another

Expect sentiment to swing from extreme bearish to extreme bullish in the coming months.

With gold/silver ratio at its highest since 1993, silver becomes a very interesting “value” proposition.

Introduction

Welcome to my Silver Weekly.

In this brief report, I wish to discuss my views about the silver market through the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV). SLV is the largest silver ETF and is directly impacted by the vagaries of silver spot prices because the fund physically holds silver in London.

To do so, I start by analyzing the changes in speculative positions in Comex silver futures contracts (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) in order to draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then I discuss my global macro view and the implication for monetary demand for spot silver prices and this SLV. I conclude the report by sharing my trading positioning.

Speculative positions on the Comex

The CFTC statistics are public and free. The CFTC publishes its Commitment of Traders report (COTR) every Friday, which covers data from the week ending the previous Tuesday. In this COTR, I analyze the speculative positioning, that is, the positions held by the speculative community, called "non-commercials" in the legacy COTR (which tracks data since 1986).

It is important to note that speculative activity rarely involve physical flows. In fact, it is very uncommon for speculators who trade silver futures contracts to take delivery of the physical on the futures contracts they trade. Speculative activity can have a significant impact on spot silver prices due to the great use of leverage taken by speculators. The changes speculative positions in silver futures contracts tend to be much greater than the changes in other components of silver demand like industrial demand although the latter accounts for roughly 50% of total silver demand.

Accordingly, the impact of speculative flows on silver spot prices tends to be relatively more important and volatile, which in turn affect the value of SLV because the latter physically holds the metal in vaults in London and therefore, have a direct exposure to spot silver prices.

Silver-ETF positions

The data about silver ETF holdings are from FastMarkets, an independent metals agency which tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex. FastMarkets tracks on a daily basis a total of 15 silver ETFs, whose silver holdings represent the majority of total silver ETF holdings. The largest silver ETF tracked by FastMarkets is the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV), whose holdings represents roughly 50% of total silver ETF holdings.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

Based on the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, non-commercials covered meaningfully their net short position in Comex silver for a third time over the past four weeks during the latest reporting period of October 30-November 6.

The net short speculative position dropped 933 tonnes from 1,317 tonnes on October 30 to 384 tonnes on November 6. This was exclusively driven by short-covering (1,390 tonnes), partly offset by long liquidation (457 tonnes).

The net short speculative position dropped by a massive 4,122 tonnes from its high of 4,506 tonnes on September 4.

Despite the massive wave of short-covering, silver's spec positioning remains net short, which is very unusual judging by historical standards.

Keeping it mind that the net spec length averaged +9,000 tonnes last year, I argue that there is plenty of room for short-covering and/or long accumulation from here.

Bottom line: Despite the significant bout of short-covering since September, speculators remain net short Comex silver, which in a rare feature. I therefore expect more speculative buying via short-covering and/or long accumulation into year-end. This will push Comex silver spot prices much higher, and ergo, lift the value of the iShares Silver Trust ETF SLV.

Investment positioning

Source: Fastmarkets

ETF investors slashed their silver ETF holdings for a third consecutive week over the latest reporting period of November 2-9, according to Fastmarkets' estimates.

Over November 2-9, ETF investors cut 75 tonnes of their silver holdings, bringing total silver ETF holdings to their lowest since February 2018 at 19,880 tonnes.

The 4% sell-off in Comex silver spot prices over November 2-9 did not attract commodity-value investors. This suggests that investors are accustomed with Comex spot silver prices in the $14-15 per oz region. As such, I contend that Comex silver needs to fall further into the $13-14 per oz region to trigger some buying on the dips.

Currently trading around $14 per oz, Comex silver is fast approaching the key support of $13.6 per oz, corresponding to the December 2015 low. A break below this support would put silver prices at their lowest since 2009.

In contrast, Comex gold, which is currently trading at $1,200 per oz, is still 15% above its respective December 2015 low of $1,046 per oz.

The notable underperformance of silver to gold has pushed the gold/silver ratio to 86 this month, its highest level since 1993, as the chart from macrotrends illustrates below.

Gold/Silver ratio

Source: Macrotrends

Against this, I believe that silver has become an increasingly interesting "value" proposition, which will induce ETF investors to boost their silver buying.

Bottom line: The considerable underperformance of silver vs gold should result in relatively more ETF inflows into silver as investors may be tempted to capture silver's interesting value proposition.

Trading view

To take advantage of a potential appreciation in spot silver prices over a 6- to 12- month view, I propose the iShares Silver Trust ETF SLV.

iShares Silver Trust - SLV - Review

SLV is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SLV holds physically silver bars in vaults in London.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

SLV has $4.60 billion in assets under management while the average daily volume is $103 million. Its average spread (over the past 60 days) is 0.07%, which allows financial markets to get in and out of their positions at a cheap cost. Its median tracking difference (over the past 12 months) is -0.47%, which is fairly accurate.

The horizon of this investment would be between 6 to 12 months (maximum) due to its quite high expensive ratio of 0.50%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

From a technical viewpoint, sentiment toward SLV is bearish, as evident in the negative momentum, the downward sloping 20 DMA, and SLV trading below the 20 DMA.

Accordingly, further downward pressure cannot be ruled out in the immediate term.

However, I see the current dip as a buying opportunity over the next 6 months.

Bottom line: Silver has disappointed most of 2018, both on an absolute and relative basis, hurt by a very bearish sentiment. Nevertheless, I strongly believe that sentiment will swing to extreme bullishness in the course of 2019, as the historical behavior of silver prices suggests. I expect the gold/silver ratio to move lower toward its long-term average of 63, which should therefore lead to an outperformance of silver vs gold.

Final note

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SLV over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.