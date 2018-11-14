Chubb: Takeaways From Third-Quarter Earnings

On Tuesday, October 23, 2018, property & casualty insurance giant Chubb (CB) announced its third quarter 2018 earnings results. The initial headline numbers here were mixed as the company failed to meet the expectations of analysts on the top-line but did beat expectations fairly solidly on the bottom-line. A closer look at the company's results does indeed reveal that it delivered very solid performance over the past year, and as was the case with many insurance companies, there was quite a bit to like here.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Chubb's third quarter 2018 earnings report:

Chubb had total written premiums of $7.546 billion in the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 2.48% increase over the $7.363 billion that the company had in the third quarter of 2017.

The company had an underwriting income of $669 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very favorably to the $784 million underwriting loss that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Chubb had a combined ratio of 90.9% in the quarter. This is much better than the 110.8% that it had in the prior-year quarter.

The company had an annualized return on equity of 9.7% during the quarter.

Chubb reported a net income of $1.231 billion in the third quarter of 2018. This was much better than the $70 million loss that the company reported in the third quarter of 2017.

One of the biggest things that caused fellow insurer Travelers (TRV) to see its results improve significantly year over year, as Chubb did, was a lack of any significant catastrophe losses during the quarter. However, Chubb is a global insurer and as such it can be affected by catastrophes that take place outside of the United States. The company stated during its announcement that there were several such catastrophes during the quarter. However, these catastrophes clearly did not have the same impact on the company as last year and it was able to produce an underwriting profit in spite of them. Overall, Chubb had total catastrophe losses of $450 million in the quarter, which was higher than the $341 million that the company expected. However, this figure was substantially better than the $1.893 billion loss in the year-ago quarter.

One area in which Chubb has always excelled is underwriting discipline. This means that the company typically prices its products appropriately and does not typically attempt to compete aggressively on price in order to grab market share. This is something that we like to see in insurance companies. Chubb continued to perform well in this area during the third quarter. We can see this by looking at a measure known as the combined ratio, which is the percentage of premiums that are used to cover claims against the company. In the third quarter, this ratio was 90.9%, which tells us that the company collected more in premiums than what it needed to cover all of its policyholders' claims. This is quite good as it means that Chubb was able to add to its reserves in the quarter instead of having to withdraw from them or use any of its investment profits to cover claims. It is also nice to see that Chubb was able to do this while suffering from a fairly high level of catastrophe losses. If it would not have been for the $450 million that the company lost as a result of these, then it would have had a combined ratio of 84.8% in the quarter, which is even more impressive.

The company did not see all of its property & casualty units report improved performance year over year. One unit that notably did not was the personal lines unit, which insures things such as an individual's home or car. This unit saw its combined ratio, excluding catastrophe losses, increase from 77.5% to 83.2% year over year. The reason for this was an increasing frequency and severity of homeowners' losses, particularly those caused by fire and water. While the company still collected more in premiums than it needed to pay out, we can still hope that this is not a sign of a new trend forming as rising loss frequency and costs are never a good thing.

Unlike some of its peers that focus only on property & casualty insurance, Chubb has a life insurance business. Life insurance is a very different business as everybody will eventually die, it is only a matter of when. As such, these policies are normally considered to be more financial products than true insurance as the goal is to essentially have the policyholder save up, under the insurance company's custody, enough money to pay their own death benefits. This unit also performed well during the quarter, producing a segment income of $78 million. This was an increase of 22.6% year over year.

One thing that we have been seeing a lot of among insurance companies lately is a steadily declining book value per share. This is due to many insurers having the majority of their reserves invested into bonds, particularly relatively safe corporate and government bonds. As I explained earlier this year, bonds lose value as interest rates rise and these unrealized losses cause book value to decline. This did not affect Chubb, however, at least not to the same degree, as Chubb's book value per share actually increased during the first nine months of this year. On December 31, 2017, Chubb had a book value per share of $110.32. This rose to $110.46 at the close of the third quarter 2018. It is worth noting though that Chubb did not provide a reason why its book value performance has been so much better than that of its peers. It is likely a combination of being invested differently than the other firms and being able to bolster its reserves with the sizable underwriting profits that the company has been able to produce.

One thing that many investors, myself included, like about Chubb is the company's historic dividend growth. As we can see here, Chubb typically increases its dividend annually, usually following the end of the first quarter.

Chubb currently pays a dividend of $0.73 per quarter, which works out to $2.92 per year. This gives the company a current dividend yield of 2.29%. This yield has actually increased quite a bit over the past month due to the stock falling in price along with the rest of the market. This actually makes the stock somewhat more appealing than it was previously, particularly for yield seekers. However, I normally prefer to buy insurance companies when they are trading below book value so by this criteria, Chubb is still a bit higher than I would like.

In conclusion, this was a very good quarter for Chubb and certainly so when compared to the year-ago quarter. The company certainly displayed the underwriting discipline that it is known for, particularly in the face of higher than expected catastrophe losses. The company has also done an admirable job of maintaining the value of its reserves in the rising interest rate environment. It does, however, still look a bit too expensive for my tastes, although the recent price decline certainly makes it more appealing than it was only a month ago.

