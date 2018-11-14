Chorus Aviation, Inc. (CHRVF) CEO Joseph Randell on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chorus Aviation, Inc. (OTC:CHRVF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2018 9:30 AM ET

Nathalie Megann - Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs

Joseph Randell - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jolene Mahody - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Cameron Doerksen - National Bank Financial

Doug Taylor - Canaccord Genuity

Kevin Chiang - CIBC Capital Markets

David Tyerman - Cormark Securities Inc.

Nathalie Megann, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Thank you, Steve. Hello and thank you for joining us today for our third quarter 2018 conference call and audio webcast. With me today from Chorus are Joe Randell, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jolene Mahody, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

We'll start by giving a brief overview of the results, and then go on to questions from the analyst community. Because some of the discussion in this call may be forward-looking, I direct your attention to the caution regarding forward-looking statements and information, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions that are included or referenced on Page 38 of our Management's Discussion and Analysis of the results and operations of Chorus Aviation for the period ended September 30, 2018, the Outlook section and other sections of our MD&A where such statements appear.

In addition, some of the following discussions involve certain non-GAAP measures, including references to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income. Please refer to Section 17 of our MD&A for a discussion related to the use of such non-GAAP measures.

I'll now turn the call over to Joe Randell.

Thank you, Natalie, and good morning, everyone. Thank you all for joining us. In the third quarter we generated over $87.0 million in adjusted EBITDA, up $3.4 million or 4% increase over the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA came in below our expectations due to added CPA costs related to increased component repair maintenance and maintenance, primarily on the classic Dash 8 fleet, and CPA on-time performance challenges.

Historically, the third quarter is the most challenging from an operations perspective due to high passenger demand whether construction tight flight schedules and congested airports. This makes it difficult to turn aircraft quickly causing flight delays that persist throughout the day due to the inability to recover operations effectively. Rate performance varies quarter-to-quarter depending upon a number of changing operational factors. From a year-to-date perspective, our rate performance on controllable costs is consistent with the same period of 2017.

Well progress in completing at leasing transactions slowed in the second and third quarter we gained momentum with the recent announcement of several multi aircraft transaction agreements and have grown our fleet of leased aircraft to 80. The fourth quarter will start to reflect additionally lease income associated with these aircraft placements. Well others were starting to generate profits in 2019 as the lease arrangements take effect.

We are very pleased to welcome Philippine Airlines, the Lion Air Group and JamboJet Airlines to our expanding customer portfolio of leading regional operators. These marks our first transactions in Southeast Asia, a market we believe has good potential for future aircraft placements.

Once these recently announced transactions are completed, we will have acquired aircraft valued at approximately US$730 million to date, excluding the CPA aircraft, and secured additional, long-term lease revenue streams with average lease rate terms of approximately eight years.

To date, we have commitments to replacing 33 aircraft with 12 customers operating in 12 countries on six continents. We are regularly engaging with current and prospective customers on new opportunities and remain confident in the growth prospects of our leasing business. That said, we are not wavering from our conservative and prudent approach to building this business and we will not grow for the sake of growth.

As I said before, this growth is going to be lumpy and some transactions will take longer to finalize than others. Given the breadth of our experience and capabilities in regional aviation, we remain confident the balance of this capital will be committed by mid-2019. The addition of Q400 spare parts to our supply chain sales inventory is another step in this direction. This is our first part-out of an in-production aircraft and is an aircraft type of course that is highly utilized around the world.

Our ability to provide the service to operators is a synergy we can leverage with our lessees. This in addition with our ability to now conduct heavy maintenance on Embraer 135 and 145 Series regional jets expand our range of services. In the quarter, we also secured a new contract with airBaltic of Latvia to conduct airframe heavy maintenance on 12 Q400s. The first aircraft has been completed and the second is now in the hangar.

Our Extended Service Program on Dash 8-300 is progressing as scheduled with the completion of two more since our last report out bringing the total to eight now generating leasing revenue under the CPA. We have extensive experience in managing every facet of an aircraft's life from origination to disassembly and part-out in every stage in between. This is where our strengths differentiate us from our competitors.

I'd like to take this opportunity to congratulate our Jazz employees for being recognized again this year for outstanding achievement in employment equity and receiving the Sector Distinction Award from Employment and Social Development Canada. Jazz also received the Silver Award in the Transportation Category of Canada's Safest Employers. There has been a great deal of productive activity and solid milestones achieved. I sincerely commend and thank the Chorus team for their hard work and dedication to our business.

I'll now turn the call over to Jolene, and she will take you through the financial results. Thank you.

Thanks, Joe, and good morning, everyone. In the quarter, we generated total revenue of $367 million versus $344 million in the same period of 2017, an increase of $23 million or 7%. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $87 million, an increase of $3.4 million over third quarter of 2017.

There were a few one-time adjustments impacting our financial performance this quarter relative to the third quarter 2017. They are detailed in our disclosure documents, but here is a quick summary of what transpired.

We had a $1.5 million reduction in the other cost category in the third quarter of 2017 for a contingent consideration payable. We had a $1.2 million adjustment to our supplemental to find benefit pension plan occurring in this quarter and we also had a change in tax rate for the first nine months of 2017 that had the effect of increasing adjusted net income in the third quarter of last year by $12.6 million.

When the first two items are removed, third quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA was up $6.1 million over the same period last year. This was due to an $8.6 million increase related to the growth in third-party regional aircraft leasing and increased aircraft leasing earnings under the CPA of $2.5 million. Offset by increased CPA cost of $5 million, which resulted from increased component repair cost of $3 million primarily on the classic Dash 8 fleet and $2 million in additional costs associated with CPA on time performance challenges.

Adjusted net income was $31 million for the quarter, a decrease from 2017 of $18 million, mainly because of the change in tax rates I mentioned earlier, and foreign exchange losses on debt and working capital, which amounted to $3.3 million. When you exclude these two items, adjusted net income declined by $2 million quarter-over-quarter, due to an additional $2.8 million in depreciation, primarily related to new aircraft and an increase in interest cost of $2.4 million related to additional aircraft debt. Offset by the $3.4 million increase in adjusted EBITDA previously described.

Net income was $43.7 million for the period, a decrease of $35.6 million or 45% from the same period of 2017. The decrease was primarily due to a quarter-over-quarter change in foreign exchange of $17.1 million, related to loss unrealized losses on U.S. denominated debt. Previously noted $18 million decrease in the adjusted net income and also increased employee separation program costs of $0.5 million.

Looking ahead to the balance of this year, capital expenditures for 2018 excluding those for the acquisition of aircraft and the ESP, and including capitalized major maintenance overhauls are expected to be between $41 million and $48 million. Capital expenditures for ESP and aircraft acquisitions are expected to be between $217 million and $220 million in 2018. This does not include capital for future to be announced aircraft acquisition.

Based on scheduling information from Air Canada, billable block hours for 2018 are expected to be between 364,000 and 370,000 hours, and this is based on 116 covered aircraft as at December 31, 2018. The actual number of billable block hours for 2018 may vary from this anticipated range due to a number of factors, and you can see Section 10 risk factors in our disclosure. For additional information supporting our projected guidance for the balance of the year, I'll refer you to Section 4, the 2018 Outlook Section of the MD&A for the period ended September 30, 2018.

We are very near to being able to rollout segmented earnings to the market. We are finalizing internal procedures and plan to provide a comprehensive information package to help the market understand our new method of reporting very soon. We will issue an advisory with conference calls details and directions to download the information.

And this concludes my commentary. Thank you for listening. And operator, we can now open the call to questions from the analyst community.

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from Cameron Doerksen with National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Yes. Thanks very much. Good morning. Just a couple of questions for me. I just wondering if you can - you've talked a bit about the on time performance in Q3 is always a more challenging period. Is there anything as we look ahead kind of to next summer, where you potentially would face the same kind of tight scheduling that you would do differently or anything you were sort of expecting that you might fix as we look ahead to next year?

Jolene Mahody

Sure. I can speak to that. I think what we've seen, third quarter as Joe indicated in his remarks is our most challenging quarter for sure, given all the reasons he outlined. And much of that is I think outside of our control. We can look to improve where we can. But I think when you look at the performance incentives the modeling kind of what the performance incentives are going to look like on a go forward basis, given the tightness of the schedule, much higher utilization, high passenger loads, we're expecting from a performance incentive side probably to be in the range of achieving 60% to 65% of our available attainment kind of on a go forward basis.

Cameron Doerksen

Okay. Just on the leasing business, we've had some - I guess some news on Bombardier last week just with regarding the divestiture of their Q400 program. And also, there is probably some increased uncertainty over the CRJ program at Bombardier. I'm just wondering if you could maybe comment on what you think the impact might be on the leasing market for those aircraft both today and maybe in the future, and whether you see there's any potential impact on the values of the aircraft that you're operating?

Joseph Randell

Yes, that's something that we're certainly looking at and considering here Cameron, it is very early in the transaction. So it's early to tell what the impact of this maybe from what we understand Longview is taking a business as usual approach and committed to a seamless transition with no interruption in the production schedule allowed to, I think 2021.

And Longview has had a successful track record in revitalizing the market demand for legacy aircraft, such as the Twin Otter and Canadair water bombers series, and there maybe potential for the Dash 8 aircraft production as well here. And I think Longview have certain advantages in the marketplace in terms of their overhead levels and the focus that they can provide on that type of equipment.

So I don't think it's necessarily at all bad news. I think Bombardier obviously has had some struggles with the Q400 program, et cetera. And we really believe in the asset itself and its potential and its application and the fact that the aircraft is very much a niche airplane in marketplace. So like I said, it is really early on and we're watching it closely as we are with the CRJ program as well because these are very important assets that are unique and we see these assets, a demand for them continuing.

So steady is at goes, we've not seen any pilot reaction in the marketplace from operators or lessors that I've seen so far. And I think as Longview takes hold hereof the program and looks to relocate some aspects of the program, I believe that they will make some progress with respect to reducing the costs associated with the Q400 and the costs have been I think an issue here. So I think there's an opportunity to address it and to make the asset stronger even in the marketplace. But like I said, it's really too early to tell at this point.

Cameron Doerksen

Okay. Very good. Thanks very much.

Joseph Randell

You bet.

And your next question comes from Doug Taylor from Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Doug Taylor

Yes, thank you. Good morning. I think we've all seen the deployment of capital announcements pickup of late as you mentioned, anything to point to about what made these transactions more attractive or get them across the line. Was there any change or movement in the market or pricing that contributed to the reacceleration of capital commitments?

Joseph Randell

No, other than, these were commitments that I think we couldn't refer to by name in past quarters as being term sheets and close to being arranged, but each of these is its own negotiation and delivery timeframes are very as well. And quite often what really drives the finalization of the deals is if the delivery of the aircraft is going to be very is imminent. And I think that's what we've seen here because where these airplanes are being - the early ones are being delivered sort of as we speak.

So I'm sale on the leasebacks like this that's the nature of the transaction. Whereas of course portfolio transaction is a little different in terms of buying the assets from another lessor. So nothing unique, we still see the market in the same way as we have with respect to the opportunities that are out there.

There certainly with the world economy and various currencies, some volatility was that we're watching that very closely as well. But I think we've said it's going to be a little lumpy Doug, and we can anticipate that, but overall the band the businesses I think conducting itself as we have expected.

Doug Taylor

Okay. And then is it fair to say that given the outlook you just provided the current debt market and that the returns on equity you're achieving at least modeling on the assets that you're bringing into your portfolio here are still hitting the - I think we talked about mid-teens kind of hurdle that you had originally target.

Joseph Randell

We've not changed any of our targets and we're not making any adjustments in terms of our expectations. We're still very much focused on what we've said before.

Doug Taylor

Okay. You mentioned several positive announcements related to the MRO operation. Can you just remind us is whether there is a capacity for meaningful revenue expansion there with the existing infrastructure you have? Or should we look at these? Some of these announcements is more extending and diversifying the current revenue profile for that business?

Jolene Mahody

Yes, I think you're right, some of those are more an extension of the current profile. I think where we see are kind of more significant in that that's all relative, but our larger growth opportunity on the MRO side is in the parts business. So that's would be incremental, but the contracts that we have here in HALIFAX for airframe, some of those that we had last year came to an end and we've replaced that with the airBaltic, expanding our capabilities certainly to Embraer, but it's more of extension on a go forward basis then a real lift. As far as trying to kind of get a sense of what it looks like, I'd say from an overall perspective, we're likely looking at would be fair to say 10% to 12% growth on that line on a revenue basis.

Doug Taylor

That's very helpful. Thank you. I'll pass the line.

Your next question comes from Kevin Chiang with CIBC. Please go ahead.

Kevin Chiang

Hi, thanks for taking my question. Maybe just going back to your leasing growth opportunity, when you looked at mid-2019, which isn't too far away and you're still committed to having the current capital you've raised deployed? How should we think about the next phase of growth here? Do you need to raise additional capital to grow the fleet beyond what you'll deploy by 2019 or mid-2019 or we'll the internally generated free cash flow will be enough to support continued investment into your lease portfolio here?

Jolene Mahody

Yes, I mean we firstly, I guess I'd say the additional funds that we have - we see being committed by mid next year as you said, we do have some of those deliveries that are taking place later on it already announced deliveries taking place later on and back half of next year. But as to kind of future capital raises kind of remains to be seen at this stage, how we go about the growth with the business. You're right that we are generating at its cash flow kind of with the current business and with the new leasing business will in itself generate out of cash flow that we can deploy into leasing.

So I would say, we're still to be determined, I guess with respect to how we grow after we spend this current rate. But you're right, Kevin, there is internal generation there that is spinning off and we intend to deploy into growing the leasing business.

Kevin Chiang

And correct me if I'm wrong, I think some of in the early years or months of Chorus Aviation Capital, your ability to I guess getting to a data room or to speak with potential sellers or airlines, was maybe impacted by the lack of initial capital. And I guess you had to build out the reputation you've built out now.

Given where you sit today, is that still an impediment in the sense that, do you need to have the capital in place ahead of time before having these negotiations moving forward or are you big enough today that you can effectively have transactions lined up? And determine your funding method post these deals, getting further down the line?

Joseph Randell

Well, as you grow the business, you obviously get a lot more traction in the market and we're seeing that in terms of the opportunities that are there and some of the portfolio acquisition opportunities we have, et cetera.

And as we move forward, we look at our different financing options including a lot of leasing company issues, warehouses and things of that nature. So the flexibility that we will have going forward in terms of making commitments, I think will be greater as time goes on as we mature.

And so I think we're in a far better place than where we started out and as well, a lot of the banks and especially European banks and others are - we've talking to, are very familiar with this segment and this industry, the leasing industry and we've had a lot of really good discussions there and so we're making progress in a lot of areas.

So I think we are going to have more flexibility. I think that that our aperture will increase as time goes on. But as Jolene said, in terms of raising capital in terms of the equity that we put in this business, it's always under consideration in terms of what we do and there are a lot of considerations for it in terms of our debt levels - the cost of our equity, et cetera. So it's really a work in progress. But I think generally, certainly a more opportunities, more known, more flexibility than we had in the initial time period.

Kevin Chiang

That's excellent. Just a clarification question for me, and last one is, I think you said 60% to 65% available attainment of the performance fees. Jolene, what are you talking about specifically just in the third quarter, given the challenges or is that something we should be contemplating for a full-year?

Jolene Mahody

Yes, I think if you kind of looked at the trends this year, the third quarter was certainly, not good for all the reasons we outlined. But if you look kind of overall how we've been performing on the performance incentives relative to past years, there were years where we had a very high attainment rates up in kind of the 80% plus attainment, which as we move forward, I don't believe that's kind of realistic for your modeling any longer. Just given we're in a lot of higher gauge equipment now than we were than in tighter schedule? So I think somewhere in the 65% range is probably more realistic, not only for current quarter, but on a go forward basis.

Joseph Randell

We had historically, a fair bit of white space in the schedule for pickup if airplanes were late, et cetera. But in particular for the larger aircraft and for instance, for the CRJ900, utilization is amongst the highest in the industry right now. So we're doing a lot of long haul flying into the U.S. or Canada into U.S. hub airports, and that's having an impact as well. And I think while that's been going well from a demand perspective and I think the performance generally has been good. It does stress the operation in terms of on time performance.

Jolene Mahody

The other thing, Kevin is just, as a reminder, we do have an employee incentive program in place. So a lot of those performance incentives do end up being paid out from an employee perspective. So as that goes down, the expense goes down as well. So it's not all kind of social impact on a bottom line basis at all.

Kevin Chiang

Thank you very much.

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from David Tyerman with Cormark Securities Inc. Please go ahead.

David Tyerman

Yes. Good morning. So I want to pick up on your last point knowing that I think is the important thing. So did the CPA on time hit a $2 million actually having EBITDA impact on Q3?

Jolene Mahody

So the performance incentive hit actually was consistent with last year's performance incentive levels, right. So we didn't perform any better last year on the performance incentives than we did this year achieving kind of the same revenue level. We did as you know have some additional CPA costs in the quarter related to aging - some aging aircraft and incremental component repair costs that we didn't expect as well as with the operational challenges kind of being at the level that they were.

We did see incremental costs related to direct labor, mainly over time driven kind of when you get off schedule and you have crew and aircraft out of place drives over time for maintenance employees, drives over time for crew, et cetera. So that was the big hit. When we kind of look forward to Q4, I would say given we're on a year-to-date basis those CPA cost differentials was even to last year. And when we look forward to Q4, we don't expect to see kind of any significant differences or any surprises. We believe will be at or better than last year's performance on the CPA cost rate side.

David Tyerman

Okay. So I just wanted to clarify, did you just say like all these things like the maintenance issues and challenges, the overtime, et cetera? They're a wash relative to last year, so there's really not a profit hip year-over-year from this?

Jolene Mahody

Yes. On a quarterly basis they are, but when you look at our year-to-date numbers, we're fairly consistent with last year 2017 year-to-date. So we would have had earlier benefits relative to rates in the earlier quarters of the year.

David Tyerman

Okay. So just I am sure understand some wordings. Q3 it was a hit, but Q1 and Q2 it might have been a benefit net-net over the first nine months. You're kind of on track.

Jolene Mahody

You got it? Yep.

David Tyerman

Okay, perfect. And then Q4, you kind of expect more like last year?

Jolene Mahody

Yes.

David Tyerman

Okay. That's very helpful. Thank you. And then on the MRO that the 10% to 12% growth that you mentioned is that in revenue, EBITDA and what are the bases on this - is this material or?

Jolene Mahody

So that's on revenue. And I would say overall not significant numbers; it goes into the other revenue line as you know on our P&L, right? So if you look at that other revenue line, it's split between we have MRO and third-party leasing in there. I'd say about two-thirds is third-party leasing and the remainder would be MRO. So if you want to use that for your base.

David Tyerman

Okay, helpful. Okay. And then just going back to the question on the Q400 and over to Longview. Do you have any examples, maybe Joe of other aircraft that have obviously gone out of service yet, but where there's been a major change and what that's done to the values of the aircraft maybe something like the BAe RJ further something like that?

Joseph Randell

Over those situations, generally the aircraft line was shut down, like in the case of the 126 or even Fokker airplanes. But I think the best example is probably Viking itself when it took the Twin Otter and continued to invest in the aircraft upgrade at the cockpit and the aircraft still in production today and at first start production years and years ago has a niche in the market still there, and they seem to have been successful in doing that.

And hopeful that something like that will be replicated in this situation, because as a product line, it's a great product. But as well, each product line needs to have continued investment in terms of upgrades and looking at different markets, et cetera. And I think there's opportunities for Q400.

With that, I don't want to speak for Longview in terms of what they see here. But this is what we're hopeful also. We certainly, while we're concerned and watching it closely, we're not really at this point feeling that it's going to have a significant impact one way or the other. It's really too early to tell.

David Tyerman

Okay, good. And then last question for me. Just going back to the normalized results, so did you provide any insight into what normalized Q3 would be like and I guess maybe related, it is - first nine months figure kind of a normalized number for both years, like give us an idea of what the run rate could be?

Jolene Mahody

So I think we've laid it out pretty well in kind of our disclosure with respect to one-time adjustments and then the CPA differences. So we had a $5 million difference related to the CPA cost that that I just outlined. And we would have had $1.2 million, one-time adjustment related to a pension expense and our 2017 Q3 results would have been - the adjusted EBITDA level would have been $1.2 million higher than expected because of a contingent consideration payable amount. So what's that like almost $8 million, does that helps?

David Tyerman

Yes. No, that's fine. So if I take those into account that gives [indiscernible].

Jolene Mahody

Yes.

David Tyerman

Okay, very good. Thank you.

Jolene Mahody

You're welcome.

[Operator Instructions] And there are no further questions at this time. I will turn the call back over to the presenters.

Jolene Mahody

Thank you very much, Steve, and thank you all for dialing in today.

