Royal Dutch Shell - Key Takeaways From The Third Quarter 2018 Results

RDS-A slide is just a direct consequence of oil prices weakness and an overbought industry environment. Shell trades directly in correlation with oil and may continue to weaken.

The net debt dropped to $59.3 billion at the end of September 2018 compared with nearly $67.7 billion a year earlier. The dividend yield is now 6%.

Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell has reported revenues and other income for the third-quarter 2018 of $101.56 billion, up 30.7% year over year and up 2.3% sequentially.

Courtesy: Shell (deepwater portfolio - Gulf of Mexico).

Investment Thesis

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) is perhaps the best oil major worldwide in my opinion and should be one of the first oil stocks to be held as a long-term investment for many obvious reasons that I will analyze in details below.

This company is amongst a few essential companies that will support your financial stability through the inescapable good and bad times of this volatile market. The question is to adopt the best investing strategy.

RDS.A data by YCharts

However, as I have said in my preceding articles about Shell, I firmly believe that it is always vital to trade a portion of your long-term position to profit plainly from the inherent instability of the market. This strategy often creates a link between investing and real success. Earlier this year, I recommended taking profit off the table, but this trend is now reversing, and it is perhaps time to buy back slowly the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell's third quarterly results are showing tremendous progress again as Jessica Uhl, the CFO, said in the last conference call:

I'd like to take a slightly longer perspective by looking at our financial performance on a four-quarter rolling basis. At an average oil price of $69 per barrel, CCS earnings excluding identified items amounted to $20 billion. The return on average capital employed for these earnings was 7.1% and is expected to continue to improve as we start up new projects and improve performance and capital efficiency. We are on track for a 10% return on average capital employed in 2020. On a four-quarter rolling basis, we've generated some $29 billion of free cash flow including around $13 billion of cash proceeds from divestments. We are on track for our 2020 cash flow outlook. And finally, we are making progress on our net debt with an $8.3 billion reduction since Q3 2017, with gearing reduced to 23.1% from 25.7%. We are on track towards a gearing of 20%.

What is the difference between RDS-A and RDS-B and should this difference affect my decision about what to buy

According to CFD Broker:

Royal Dutch Shell is a dual listed company. It's A share, RDSA, are listed in the Netherlands, on the AEX; its B shares, RDSB, are listed on the London Stock Exchange. At first glance, these shares appear identical. RDSA shares in Amsterdam pay dividends after extracting a withholding tax of 15% for shareholders who are not resident in the EU. This is not the case for B shares in London.

Otherwise, there is no real difference between the two besides that B share is generally trading higher than the A share.

RDS.A data by YCharts

Royal Dutch Shell - Financial Table 3Q'18, the raw numbers.

Royal Dutch Shell 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 Total revenues $B 65.71 72.40 68.71 58.15 48.55 58.42 61.86 64.77 71.80 72.13 75.83 85.42 89.23 96.77 100.15 Total Revenues and other income $B 68.85 73.95 68.18 60.17 49.73 60.27 62.94 67.09 73.31 72.70 77.73 88.12 91.11 99.27 101.55 Net income in $ Billion 4.43 3.99 -7.42 0.94 0.48 1.18 1.38 1.54 3.54 1.55 4.09 3.81 5.90 6.02 5.84 EBITDA $ Billion 10.82 10.71 3.56 5.56 5.88 7.83 9.00 9.91 12.32 9.66 13.08 13.33 14.64 15.90 15.84 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 6.4% 5.4% 0 1.6% 1.0% 1.9% 2.2% 2.3% 4.8% 2.1% 5.3% 4.3% 6.6% 6.2% EPS diluted in $/share 1.38 1.24 -2.34 0.30 0.14 0.30 0.34 0.38 0.86 0.38 0.98 0.92 1.40 1.44 1.40 Operating cash flow in $ Billion 7.11 6.05 11.23 5.42 0.66 2.29 8.49 9.17 9.51 11.29 7.58 7.28 9.43 9.50 12.09 Capital expenditures in $ Billion 6.22 6.21 6.41 7.30 5.32 5.80 5.28 5.71 4.31 5.66 5.02 5.86 4.79 5.28 5.80 Free cash flow in $ Billion 0.89 -0.16 4.82 -1.88 -4.66 -3.50 3.21 3.46 5.20 5.63 2.56 1.41 4.64 4.23 6.29 Total Cash in $ Billion 19.87 26.98 31.85 31.75 11.02 15.22 19.98 19.13 19.60 23.99 20.70 20.31 21.93 19.47 19.11 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 43.84 52.94 55.59 58.38 80.87 90.33 97.83 77.62 91.63 90.35 88.36 85.67 88.02 80.47 Dividend per share in $ 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 3.19 3.19 3.20 3.21 3.62 4.03 4.05 4.09 4.11 4.15 4.16 4.18 4.19 4.17 4.18

Sources: Royal Dutch Shell filings and Morningstar.

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Debt, Free Cash Flow, And Upstream Production

1 - Revenues

Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell has reported revenues and other income for the third-quarter 2018 of $101.56 billion, up 30.7% year over year and up 2.3% sequentially establishing a new revenue record.

Source: Shell Presentation

This quarter saw another strengthening of the prices of oil and gas. Global liquid price of oil was $68.38 compared to $47.06 a year ago.

Source: Shell presentation

2 - Free cash flow (organic FCF not including divestitures)

Free cash flow has increased significantly this quarter compared to the last two precedent quarters. Shell is making $12.84 billion in free cash flow on a yearly basis and $4.23 billion this quarter. Notice that dividend payout is approximately $15.8 billion now.

Based on this FCF (not including divestitures), Royal Dutch Shell is still slightly failing the FCF test, especially with the implementation of a $25 billion buyback shares. As it is often said, you can't have it both ways.

However, the company expects to generate an organic free cash flow ("FCF") ranging from $25 billion to $30 billion at the end of the decade based on $60 per barrel in real terms 2016, which is impressive.

Shell is paying currently 6.04% annually, which is one of the best yields in the oil sector.

Shell divestitures since 2016 represent about $30 billion total and are nearly completed, with divestments of about ~$28 billion achieved to date, and the company expects further divestments in 2019 and 2020 of around $5 billion per year as it continues to reshape our business.

Source: Company Presentation

3 - Oil-equivalent production and others

Upstream production was 3,536 K Boep/d this quarter, down 1.7% compared to a year ago and up 4.5% sequentially. It was a weak production number mainly as a result of divestments.

Note from my preceding article regarding proved reserves at the end of 2017:

Royal Dutch Shell proved reserves at the end of 2017 were 12.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent, which is a decrease of about 1 billion barrels compared to 2016. However, excluding production and the impact of divestments, reserves additions in 2017 amounted to 1.8 billion barrels, which represents a reserves replacement ratio of 127%.

Production increased significantly from 2016 and had reached nearly 100 K Boep/d and is expected to be about 240 K Boep/d by 2020. It is essential that the growth plan is not impacted by infrastructure bottlenecks that is a concerning situation now.

One highlight this quarter is that the company gave the green light to invest in LNG Canada on October 2, 2018.

Jessica Uhl said in the conference call:

The first LNG project on the West Coast of North America and Shell has a 40% working interest. LNG demand is expected to double by 2035. LNG Canada shows the confidence we have in the future of natural gas and LNG. This project is perfectly located to meet the growing demand with low-cost natural gas from British Columbia. It is also due to come on stream at a time when we expect a global LNG supply shortage. Construction has already begun and we expect to produce the first LNG before the middle of the next decade.

4 - Net debt and cash

The net debt dropped to $59.3 billion at the end of September 2018 compared with nearly $67.7 billion a year earlier. Good progress was due primarily to divestments.

Source: Shell presentation - Cash allocation

Net debt represents a notable reduction spread over the last eight quarters (please see the company's graph above). This substantial decrease was possible due to the completion of a divestiture program with around $26 billion of divestments achieved since the beginning of 2016, including revenues from the MLP spin-off called Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX).

Jessica Uhl said on the conference call:

Our strong financial performance allowed us to cover the full cash dividend, interest payments, share buybacks, and to further pay down debt. We remain committed to pulling the levers necessary to complete the $25 billion share buyback program by the end of 2020. We bought back over 60 million shares for a total of $2 billion; this completes the first tranche of our program. And I'm pleased to announce that we will initiate the next tranche from today with our commitment to purchase up to $2.5 billion of additional shares. As we deliver on the buyback program, we also continue to reduce net debt. We reduced our gearing from 23.6% to 23.1% during the quarter and we have line of sight to 20% gearing.

Net Debt-to-EBITDA ("TTM") is now 1.01x, which represents the number of years Shell needs to pay off the debt theoretically. It is an excellent ratio that has been going down steadily.

5 - Q4 2018 outlook. Source: Royal Dutch Shell Presentation

Source: Shell presentation

Upstream: Shell expects higher production in Q4'18 to around ~3,790K Boep/d.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

I am leading to the same end that I expressed the preceding quarter. There is no secret here, and the stock slide is just a direct consequence of an oil price weakness and an overbought industry environment.

Shell trades directly in correlation with the oil prices and any other explanation regarding the balance sheet or production to justify such drop should be considered as basically futile. The company is a cash machine and is well-managed.

Because the oil prices dropped precipitously since October, we had a caustic effect on the oil stocks. It has been extraordinarily adverse and pushed many solid oil companies into bearish territory in less than a few weeks period.

The oil market is extremely volatile, and investors will have to get accustomed to these cycles of periods of too-much followed by periods of too-little without any transition.

One constant that I have advised over and over again is that while it is paramount to keep a long-term investment in RDS-A or RDS-B, it is also crucial to trade the "waves" and use about 30%-40% moving from cash to stock or stock to cash, depending on the technical analysis or the RSI 30/70. Options could also do the trick.

RDS.A data by YCharts

Investing is not that complicated when it comes to oil majors, and it often comes to a simple relationship between the company and oil prices.

Technical analysis - short-term and midterm.

RDS-A has been in a correcting mode since June 2018 not precisely because of a balance sheet problem but due to oil prices correction which is still going on. RDS-A is forming a wide descending triangle pattern with line resistance now at $68 (I recommend selling about 20% of your holding at this level unless oil prices are turning bullish again) and a line support around $61 (I recommend buying a little at this level assuming no more downside in the price of oil).

Long-term RDS-A has reached a significant milestone when the stock traded above $72, and we decided to sell a large part of our holding at this level which was our long-term target.

We started accumulating the stock again when RDS-A re-tested the low in March 2018, and we have been buying slowly since then.

Author's note: Do not forget to follow me on the oil sector. Thank you for your support, I appreciate it. If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS-B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We have reduced our position significantly above $70.