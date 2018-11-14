Simmons First National Corporation's (SFNC) CEO George Makris on Merger & Acquisition Conference - Transcript

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) Merger & Acquisition Conference Call November 14, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Steve Massanelli – Chief Administrative Officer and Investor Relations

George Makris – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Bob Fehlman – Chief Financial Officer

Marty Casteel – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer-Simmons Bank

Matt Redd – President-Banking Enterprise

Brady Gailey – KBW

Daniel Mannix – Raymond James

Brandon Stevenson – Stephens

Bryce Rowe – Baird

Good morning, and thank you for joining our call to review the announcement of Simmons acquisition of Reliance Bancshares Inc. My name is Steve Massanelli, and I serve as Chief Administrative Officer and Investor Relations Officer at Simmons First National Corporation. Joining me today are George Makris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Bob Fehlman, Chief Financial Officer; and Marty Casteel, Chairman and CEO Simmons Bank, our wholly-owned bank subsidiary.

The purpose of this call is to discuss Simmons' acquisition of Reliance Bancshares, which was announced yesterday.

I will now turn the call over to George Makris.

George Makris

Thanks, Steve, and welcome to everyone this morning. This is a really great day at Simmons Bank. We’re awfully excited about our new partnership with Reliance Bancshares. I will remind you that yesterday, we filed three different documents that you may want to refer to: our press release; our 8-K; and then presentation that has some key points on the transaction that we’ll refer to in our comments this morning.

The first thing I want to do is remind everyone that for a period of time, in our quarterly calls, we have talked about the excellent growth we’ve experienced with our commercial banking team in St. Louis. And just for instance, this year, their market is up $158 million in loans, just in the St. Louis market. So St. Louis became a real priority for us due to the excellent job that our commercial team has done in St. Louis. And we’re very hopeful that other markets that have those similar characteristics, that are now in our footprint, will move up in our list of priorities in future years as our commercial bankers have the same success in those markets.

Reliance Bank is going to be a great partner for Simmons Bank. I don’t know if you’re familiar with the story behind Tom Brouster and Gaines Dittrich and Allan Ivie on the job that they’ve done. If you have a chance, I would refer you to the St. Louis Business Journal, who throughout the years, has done an excellent job of providing historical coverage on the turnaround of this bank, led by Tom Brouster. Tom is a long time St. Louis banker, and we’re awfully glad that he’s going to be our partner going forward.

I will start by saying that in St. Louis, our retail presence is extremely important for us. When you take a look at the dispersion of the branch network in St. Louis that Reliance has, I don’t think we could go to a map and put pins in place better than they’ve developed that network. It’s awfully exciting to us, and while our commercial banking team has done an excellent job, we have a lot of products and services that have tremendous opportunity in a market like St. Louis and until we had a larger physical presence, we were somewhat limited.

Now I remind you that our credit cards, our wealth management products, our mortgage products, then expansion of our SBA lending, and particularly consumer lending, are things that we really couldn’t do very well with just three locations in St. Louis, MSA. We’ll now have 25 locations. And if you’re familiar with St. Louis, it’s a network of autonomous communities, and we have exposure in almost every one of those autonomous communities in the St. Louis area. We’re awfully excited about that.

It will make us a top 10 franchise in both St. Louis and in Missouri. And my background, with the importance of market share, is telling me that this is a very good deal. The more share we have in the markets, the better opportunity we have to offer all of our products and services to all our consumers in those markets. Just to talk a little bit about the acquisition from a financial perspective, we’ve been very clear about our discipline with regard to M&A activity. This particular transaction will provide EPS accretion in the 4% to 6% range.

Our estimated tangible book value earn back is less than 3.5 years, and we’ll talk about one aspect of the earn back, it’s a little different in this acquisition than ones in the past. Our internal rate of return is greater than 20%. Once again, those numbers are only for our internal comparative views. We don’t change any of the assumptions in our modeling, but it gives our board a very good understanding of how each deal compares to previous deals. And it deploy some capital while we still maintain very strong capital ratios in the resulting organization. It’s an end market transaction.

Lately, you’ve been used to us announcing new market acquisitions. This one is the end market, all of Reliance’s business is in the St. Louis, MSA. We did our usual extensive due diligence process. We got great results from that. No problems that we’re able to identify today. It is a familiar market. And once again, it compliments our excellent commercial banking team.

And I certainly don’t want to overlook the fact that the Reliance organization has achieved an outstanding CRA rating. And we talk about community banking in the fact that Simmons is now a network of many community bank organizations. Our responsibility under CRA is something we take very seriously, and we’re awfully proud of what Reliance has been able to accomplish. And we believe with some of our products and services and expertise, we’ll even be able to enhance what they do in the St. Louis market. Once again, we’ve talked about the scale and the size and retail footprint we’ll have in the St. Louis, MSA.

Just going back a little bit through our M&A history, I think what we’ve accomplished is that we’ve been able to diversify our footprint and create long-term opportunity. On Slide 8 of our presentation, you’ll see the markets that we currently serve. And when you take a look at those Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, St. Louis, San Antonio and so forth, almost all of those have been acquired through our M&A process. While we don’t have the share in those markets that we intend to have one of these days, what it does do is it gives us great opportunity for organic growth in all of the markets we serve.

Talking a little bit about the St. Louis market on Slide 10. Obviously, diversified economy there. One I personally am very familiar with our family’s business is [indiscernible] distributor. We’ve been doing that for 54 years. So I’ve got a great knowledge of the IB [indiscernible] organization and have been around St. Louis for many, many years. We think that, that is a great market for us to expand within.

A little bit about the transaction. It’s a stock and cash deal. Reliance, in their process, had a fairly complicated capital structure. They have three different classes of preferred stock. We intend to mark those to our preferred stock and redeem them as soon as possible. Included in that is $40 million of TARP at currently 9%, which we intend to pay off immediately at close.

You can see the transaction multiples, we think they’re very fair and reasonable in today’s marketplace. We do intend to file our regulatory applications very soon. One unusual aspect of this transaction that you’re not used to with Simmons is that we’re going to close, we’re going to merge the banks and we’re going to convert systems over the same weekend. Our prior experience has been, we close a transaction and continue to operate the acquired bank as a separate charter for a period of time and do what do we do, systems conversion. We have a very specific plan in 2019. This worked in perfectly for us, and we’re going to do all that in April, assuming that our application process goes as planned. So in April, all three of those will occur at the same time.

Our due diligence proved out to be very successful. There were no, really, surprises there. I think one of the things that you’ll see, particularly in this deal and I suspect in several others, is that we consider our loan marks -- we’ve broken out those loan marks into two distinct categories: one is the credit mark. So the risk that we see in that portfolio, and I can tell you that our diligence came back almost exactly where the allowance is currently for Reliance Bank. We’ve estimated that loan credit mark of $12.7 million.

And as is typical and what you’ve heard from us over a period of time is that as those loans migrate from acquired to our legacy bucket, much of that $12.7 million accretion will move into our provision, which is certainly appropriate. The big new piece to this is our loan interest rate mark of $21 million. I’ll let Bob talk about that in just a minute, but that’s a new little wrinkle. In the past, we’ve had a loan interest rate mark, but it’s been negligible in the grand scheme of things. It’s not negligible in this transaction.

We did review 100% of the OREO balances, we have the appropriate mark on that. We do expect cost saves of approximately 30%. We do expect merger-related cost of approximately $6.5 million. Our OREO mark, which I mentioned earlier, is about third of their OREO portfolio. We do have a core positive intangible of 2.25%. And I’ve mentioned before that we intend to repay all of the preferred equity as soon as we possibly can. The transaction overview meets all of our stated financial metrics, and you can see that our capital is still very adequate. Just for your purposes, our historical M&A chart is on Slide 15. This makes the ninth bank that we’ve acquired since 2013.

That pretty much summarizes our comments. I’m going to ask Bob, before you open the line for questions, to talk a little bit about the loan interest rate mark, because it is a new wrinkle in this particular acquisition.

Bob Fehlman

Yes, as George mentioned in the past, our mark has been relatively small, it’s mostly been credit mark. And as you know, under the accounting rules on day two of the transaction after you close, those marks become one. In this case and I think you’re going to see this with a lot of transactions going forward, because of the rate increases we’ve seen over the last 1.5 years, there is going to be a substantial interest rate mark on the loan portfolios.

And as with this transaction, we’re at about $21 million is our estimate at this time. Keep in mind, that’s an estimate, we’ll go out to valuation experts to sure that up before we close. We’re estimating that to be accreted to income over about four year period. The way we look at this is effectively that $21 million is similar to buying a bond at a discount. This will be accreted as we go forward.

What we plan to do in future earnings releases is give a breakout of what is the credit portion of this and the interest rate portion. So it gives a better description of what that is. What -- how we see it is, these loans that we bought effectively at a discount today, when they mature, there’ll be at a current rate. So effectively on day one, we mark them to the market rate of that time. So it’s more of a ongoing benefit as we see going forward.

George Makris

Okay. With that, I think we’re going to turn it back over to the operator and open the lines for question.

Brady Gailey

Hey, good morning, guys.

George Makris

Good morning.

Brady Gailey

So maybe we can just start – I mean, if you look at the target, I mean, their net interest margin has run in around 2.70%, which is a little below average. Their ROA is 85 to 90 basis points. Fee income, I think it’s around 10% of revenue. I know you guys have target around 30% for Simmons. So I just want to – what opportunities do you have beyond just the 30% cost saves to transition this net interest margin higher and potentially add some more fee income to this acquired platform?

George Makris

Well, Brady, I think it’s – at least in our minds, it’s fairly obvious that that’s a real opportunity for us. And when you consider the turnaround that Tom Brouster and his team did on this bank, their loan portfolio is about as clean as any we’ve seen. They went into marketplace, they – good loans to really good customers and got some certainty in the revenue stream that allowed them to turn the bank around. So that’s why you see a heavy CRA concentration, a low net interest margin. They really couldn’t afford any losses going forward as they built this bank back up.

And I might say that I believe this is correct. I don’t believe they’ve had a past due loan in 77 consecutive months. So when I say their asset quality is pristine, I really mean that. We obviously see an opportunity to diversify the loan portfolio. We were named the number one SBA lender in the St. Louis market. So we’ve got a great small business lending program. Our consumer loans are certainly something we’re very proud of. We have really good mortgage operation, and they have an excellent branch network that allows us to deploy all those products and services in St. Louis.

So we see this as a really great opportunity to expand all our products and services, particularly those that have non-interest income revenue tied to that over the next two to three years. So while we don’t build any of those additional revenue projections into our models, we’re buying the current income stream. We believe synergies available to us in the St. Louis market, with this new network locations, is about as good as we could hope for in that market.

Brady Gailey

Okay. All right. And then, if you look at their loan portfolio, if you add up commercial real estate and multi-family, I think it’s around 75% of their loan base. You’re deploying some of y’all’s excess capital. So it feels like CRE to capital is going to go up from here. I know – I think you all are around 300% already, but do you have any idea what the pro forma of CRE to capital ratio would be with this one in there?

George Makris

I’m going to let Marty Casteel take that.

Marty Casteel

Brady, the pro forma CRE would be at 3.26% and the C&D at 98%.

Brady Gailey

All right. And lastly for me, George, I know – I think around 12 to 18 months ago, you guys had three pending deals all at the same time. You took a break to integrate OKSB in Texas over the last year. I mean, now you’re back announcing this deal. Maybe just give us an update on kind of – as you look forward to the next six to 12 months, I mean, are you still on the hunt? And you’d be willing to announce another transaction? Or will you take it slower this time, maybe announcing one transaction, get it closed before you move onto the next?

George Makris

Well, I really can’t speculate on timing of an announcement. I would say that the closing of this, in April, has our full concentration, because it is different than what we’ve done in the past. Because our systems conversion happens at the same time. So we’re very focused on that. We also have some IT projects that are slated in 2019, that are going to require our conversion assets. But I will say this, we’re still very much interested in continuing to expand through M&A. So we’re still having really good conversations, and I really just can’t speculate on when that next announcement might be.

Brady Gailey

Got it. Thanks for the color, guys.

Daniel Mannix

Hey, guys. Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Just want to piggyback off that M&A question there. So you talked about the depositors of the St. Louis market. You know you have the commercial strength there. As you look across the rest of your footprint, what other markets do you have that same dynamic right now where – your commercial team is doing great, and you’re looking for that retail presence to help both during round out the product offering.

George Makris

Well, I would say that Nashville is probably at the top of the list, our commercial team there. And quite honestly, we have a fairly good retail franchise, but it’s very limited in its geography around Nashville. So we would like to expand in the Nashville area. I would say that Memphis is starting to show a little promise. And of course, we picked up Denver, San Antonio, and Austin through the Bank SNB acquisitions. Their commercial teams are doing well, and we hope they continue to the point that they move up in our priority list too. So those are primarily the ones that I would tell you are doing exceptionally well today, and we continue to take a look at opportunities in those markets.

Daniel Mannix

Got it. Great color. Want to just jump over to the deposits for a minute. So what does this transaction do to your growth expectations? I see that Reliance has a larger mix of CDs. Is that something that you’re looking to grow just proportionally from here?

George Makris

Well, I would say this, we’ve talked about our products and services, our consumer lending opportunities that really Reliance couldn’t do as they were turning around the bank. They’ve done a phenomenal job of developing a really strong retail deposit base through their 22 branches in the St. Louis market. We think that the sky is the limit. They’ve got an excellent retail group. We have an excellent retail group in St. Louis. In fact, our J.D. Power storage in St. Louis is the third-highest in our entire organization. So from a customer service standpoint, I think we all understand what needs to be done. Our objective is to get our products and services in the hands of the retail staff at Reliance as quickly as possible. And we think that retail deposit base will grow extremely well.

Daniel Mannix

That’s great. If I could just sneak one more in. Looking at the loan-to-deposit ratio, this deal brings it down a little bit. You talked in the past about being at the top end of your comfort level. Just curious, are you planning on employing the same kind of deposit campaign that you’ve done across the footprint here in St. Louis, to kind of bring that down further. Can you give us the target level, I guess? What have you seen recently on deposit pricing competition? Just looking more broadly along your footprint. Thanks.

George Makris

Well, I would say that our comfort level from loan-to-deposit ratio is 92% to 95%. We’ve exceeded that because our loan growth has been so strong in 2018, far exceeded our deposit growth. Even though, our deposit growth for the year is 10%, we’re awfully proud of. So we had to go out and fund that growth with probably, what I would consider, to be some high-price deposit, so public funds, things like that. As we start managing that deposit base a little more, we expect to replace those high-price deposits with more reasonable core deposit pricing. But we’re not going to turn down loans when we can go out and fund them, and we’ve got plenty of funding sources available. Matt Redd now – had a banking enterprise here. Matt, you may want to speak to that a little bit.

Matt Redd

No, George, I think you hit that around the head. While we have – we view some higher-cost funding sources to take care of immediate needs. We’re deploying multiple strategies right now for core funding across – looking at new retail products through our branch network, continuing to enhance our treasury management team to grow in IB. And honestly, this acquisition gives us a chance to really be a middle market player with 22 – we have combined 25 locations in a great MSA that we think we can really grow in IB accounts moving forward.

George Makris

Daniel, one of the thing I failed to mention is that – I think I did mention that the borrowing group at Reliance bank, those customers of theirs are A customers. That also gives us the opportunity to expand our relationship with those customers with some of our products and services, including our treasury management offering. So we just think there is great potential in the St. Louis market, and we’re committed to manage that loan-to-deposit ratio appropriately going forward.

Daniel Mannix

That’s great. Thanks for the time, gentlemen.

Brandon Stevenson

Hey, good morning. This is Brandon Stevenson on for Matt this morning. I wanted to go back to the TARP paydown that you mentioned. You mentioned that you plan to go ahead and pay it down at the close. Is that something that you would expect to raise capital to fund the paydown and then replace the capital that you’re paying down?

George Makris

No. We’ve modeled that in, and we feel very comfortable. We’ll have the resources just to pay it off at close.

Brandon Stevenson

Understood. And you mentioned that at this time, you’re planning to convert your systems the same weekend as you close the deal. Have you set a date that you’re expecting to close and convert yet?

George Makris

Yes, we have. We penciled in April, 12. We’ve already confirmed that with our key IT providers, so that’s what our target is.

Brandon Stevenson

Understood. Thanks a lot guys. That’s all for me.

Bryce Rowe

Thanks, good morning. Maybe a couple of follow ups on the last couple of questions there. On the preferred redemption and some of the pro forma capital ratios you lay out in the presentation. Just curious, if those pro formas exclude the preferred debt that you would convert and then redeem?

Bob Fehlman

Yes, this is Bob. Yes, all of the pro forma ratios assume that the preferred is paid off.

Bryce Rowe

Excellent, okay. Right, understood, okay. And then wanted to, I guess, follow-up on the conversion in the close over the same weekend. George, you mentioned, you’ve kind of a specific plan for 2019 that warranted a conversion and close over the same weekend. Maybe if you could provide a little bit of context around that comment? And are you comfortable with the conversion close simultaneously, just given the experience you’ve built up over the years with the M&A activity?

George Makris

Well, first of all, yes, we’re very comfortable with the convert and close on the same weekend. We actually did that with Metropolitan National Bank back in 2013 or early 2014. Worked out extremely well and it was much more complicated than what we’re going to do with – in St. Louis. If you recall, we closed 27 branches with the Metropolitan acquisition, so lot more moving parts there. What is similar, though, is that it is a very confined geographic area. So we’ve been able to provide plenty of support over that weekend to those 22 branch locations in St. Louis. So that doesn’t give us any concern at all.

With regard to our 2019 plan, we’ve been talking about our investment in technology here for about 18 months, and we have several of those activities that will occur in 2019. Some upgrades of current applications and things like that, that require systems conversions internally. Some of it maybe customer facing, some of it may just be internal conversions. And not dissimilar to what we just experienced in August when we converted our accounting and HR systems from the legacy systems to Workday. All that was done internally, no customer facing, but it affected every associate at Simmons. So we’ve got some of those activities scheduled in 2019, but none of them will conflict with our ability to convert in April.

Bryce Rowe

Excellent, thank you, George. I appreciate the color.

George Makris

Okay. It doesn’t appear that there are any other questions. So we appreciate you joining us this morning. I want to, once again, congratulate both the Simmons’ commercial banking team in St. Louis and Tom Brouster and the team of Reliance Bank for their excellent performance in the past. I can’t imagine a marriage that looks better on paper than what we have here. We will be in the St. Louis market in the very near future to welcome our newest associates and look forward to reporting on our success in St. Louis in the months to come. Thanks again for joining us today, and we’ll say goodbye.

