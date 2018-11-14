Where Will The Mexican Peso Go From Here?

Specifically, steel tariffs along with concerns within the energy industry in Mexico regarding future economic policies could lower demand for the peso.

While the peso could rise in advance of the incoming president taking office, gains could be limited.

Last month, I argued that the rally in the Mexican peso could continue against the US dollar and we could see the MXN/USD reach a level of 0.055 owing to rising Mexican exports and continued high interest rates in that country.

However, with the dollar having regained strength, we have seen a decline in the MXN/USD down to a level of 0.0497 at the time of writing.

However, how low will the peso go, and could this mark a bullish opportunity to capitalize on weakness?

Purely from a technical standpoint, we can see that on the 1-day chart there is a "hanging man" formation for the most recent trading day, which could signal a reversal and potential uptrend.

Source: investing.com

From a macroeconomic standpoint, are there specific factors that would entice investors to go long the peso? As mentioned, while Mexico's economy has been performing well in light of the NAFTA renegotiation along with growing exports from Mexico, this in itself is unlikely to lure investors.

However, while a move to cap Mexican banking fees had initially led to a downturn in the Mexican stock market, the peso has been lifted as the incoming President López Obrador put the brakes on plans to implement such a policy. Moreover, it is possible that the peso itself could see a renewed boost over the next month as speculation mounts that the incoming president could provide a boost to economic growth.

That said, there are two caveats. The incoming president is expected to expand the role of the public sector, and President Enrique Peña Nieto has previously been commended for implementing reforms to expand the role of the private sector in oil, gas, and electricity. A reversal of this by the incoming president could lead to less energy investment in Mexico, and this, in turn, would affect demand for the Mexican peso.

Moreover, while the NAFTA deal has been renegotiated, Mexico is still involved in a dispute with the United States regarding current steel tariffs, which stand at 25 percent on all exports to the United States as well as 10 percent on aluminum exports. Given that the United States is a major trading partner of Mexico, continued tariffs will hurt demand for the Mexican peso. The extent to which we will see renewed demand for the peso depends in large part on the nature of Mexico's trading relationship with the United States going forward.

To conclude, we may see some gains in the Mexican peso in the coming month. However, unless we see significant progress on tariff reduction for Mexican exports to the United States as well as an easing of concerns by the energy industry that the industry will not be significantly affected by changes in economic policies, then gains in the peso are likely to be limited.

