ATS Automation Tooling Systems: Is Its Weak Q2 FY2019 Revenue Growth A Concern?

Its top and bottom lines should grow at a solid pace in the next few quarters thanks to its significant growth in bookings and backlogs in the past quarter.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems is an automation solutions provider with 20 manufacturing facilities and over 50 offices in different parts of the world.

Investment Thesis

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCPK:ATSAF) (TSX:ATA) (“ATS”) delivered only modest revenue growth in its Q2 FY2019 earnings mainly due to several transitory factors. Nevertheless, its backlog and bookings still grew significantly from last year. This should translate into solid revenue growth in the upcoming quarters. The company’s funnel activities remain quite strong thanks to demand in its life sciences and transportations (electrical vehicles) segments. Its EV to EBITDA ratio is now lower than its historical average. We believe the current share price is attractive, especially given its strong growth prospect.

Source: YCharts

Recent Developments

ATS released its Q2 FY2019 earnings with revenues of C$283.6 million. This represented only a modest growth rate of 3% year over year. As can be seen from the table below, its EBITDA declined to C$29 million in Q2 FY2019 from C$32.8 million in Q2 FY2018. This was primarily due to higher compensation expenses partially offset by higher revenues and gross margin.

Q2 Fiscal 2019 Financial Highlights (Source: Q2 FY19 Press Release)

ATS’ modest revenue growth was disappointing, as the company has consistently performed well with double-digit growth rates in the past few years. For example, in the prior quarter, its revenue grew by 14% year over year. Its EBITDA also grew by 22% year over year.

Reasons why we are not concerned about its weak Q2 fiscal 2019

Weak Q2 FY2019 due to transitory factors

Management explained in the conference call that the modest revenue growth in Q2 FY2019 was primarily due to 3 factors. First, revenue from its large electric vehicle program was deferred by about a month. Second, one of its customers made some design changes part way through their program. The change impacted ATS’ Q2 revenue. However, this revenue will be deferred into Q3 and Q4. Third, there were a number of large programs with considerable 3rd-party content that was pushed into early Q3.

Significant growth in bookings and backlog

ATS continues to receive strong bookings from its customers. Its bookings of C$355 million in Q2 FY2019 was better than Q2 fiscal 2018’s C$257 million. This represented a year-over-year growth rate of 38%. As a result, the company’s backlog has increased to an all-time high of C$830 million. As can be seen from the chart below, its backlog has been on an upward trend since 2016. This will help it to keep its top and bottom lines growth in the next few quarters. Looking forward, ATS expects backlog conversion to be about 35% to 40%. This means that its Q4 revenue will be in the range of C$291 million and C$332 million. Its revenue growth rate in Q3 FY2019 will be between 6% and 21%.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Funnel activity remains strong

According to management, funnel activity remains strong in life science, its largest segment by revenue. In the transportation segment, the electrification of vehicles has presented lots of opportunities for ATS. The company’s recent KMW Construction acquisition will help it to strengthen its position in the electric vehicle market.

Valuation: Attractive

Share price of ATS has fallen by more than 25% since reaching the high back in September 2018. Nevertheless, it is still 22% higher than a year ago. Its forward EV to EBITDA ratio is currently about 11.15x. This was much lower than the 14x range back in September. Its forward EV to EBITDA ratio is now below its 5-year average of 13.52x. Hence, we believe its share has now returned back to an attractive level.

Source: YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Economic Recession

Like many other industrial companies, ATS’ business is also quite cyclical. If global economy falls into a recession, its bookings will likely be impacted. One forward-looking indicator that investors may want to pay attention to is the global purchase managers’ index. As can be seen from the chart below, we are seeing signs of declining PMIs in both developed and emerging world. It appears that businesses are much more conservative in making investment decisions lately (possibly due to trade tensions between China and the U.S.).

Source: IHS Markit

Project postponement and cancellations

ATS’ quarterly results can be lumpy due to project cancellations and postponements (just like what happened to the company this past quarter). This does happen frequently in an economic downturn. Investors should keep in mind this risk.

Investor Takeaway

ATS’ miss in its revenue in Q2 FY2019 appears to be transitory as several of the projects got postponed to the next quarter. ATS’ backlog and bookings are still significantly higher than the same period last year. After the pullback from the high reached in September, the company’s valuation is now much more attractive. We believe long-term growth investors will be rewarded.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Thank you for reading. If you like my article, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "follow" to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.