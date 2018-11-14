OIL Weekly: After A Short-Lived Deficit, Oil Supply Glut Returns

Introduction

Welcome to my Oil Weekly report. In this brief report, I wish to discuss my views on oil markets, through the iPath S&P Oil Total Return Index Exchange-Traded Notes (OIL).

As you may know, OIL replicates the performance of the S&P GSCI® Crude Oil Total Return Index, which replicated the returns of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures. Issued by Barclays Bank PLC, OIL is riskier than ordinary unsecured debt securities, given that it has no principal protection and that it is contingent to the creditworthiness of the issuer. With an expense ratio of 0.75% per year, the expense fee is slightly cheaper than other oil commodity funds. OIL seeks direct exposure to one-month crude future contracts and is a short-term investment vehicle to get direct exposure to crude markets. The ETN does not track directly spot prices and can therefore deviate substantially from it, due to variance in the shape of the futures curve over time. With a net asset value of $295.3 m, OIL is one of the most liquid oil funds, enjoying a profitable tax status, given that the capital gains are taxed at the long-term capital gain rate, once ETN shares are sold.

In this report, I analyze weekly crude oil storage levels published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and the vagaries of the Commitment of Traders report released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in order to assess investor and speculator behavior on the oil complex. Then, I identify key macroeconomic and geopolitical developments and their corresponding impacts on OIL shares.

Crude and petroleum stocks

According to the latest EIA report, U.S. (w/w) oil storage accelerated modestly, up 1.36% to 431m barrels on the October 26 - November 2 period, while Cushing inventories advanced 7.6% to 34.3m barrels. This marks the sixth consecutive week that crude stocks rise, allowing U.S. storage to significantly recover from recent deficit, which are now establishing just 0.6% or 2459k barrels below the five-year average and only 5.5% or 25 343k barrels under 2017 level. With that, crude stocks are starting to weigh marginally on OIL appreciation and might continue to do so if the storage builds persist.

Source: Historic Stocks of crude Oil Report - EIA

Meanwhile, the five-year crude stock spread trailed higher and established for the first time since June 2018 in positive territory of 325k barrels, which is also negative for crude futures appreciation and OIL shares.

Source: Weekly Stocks of Crude Oil Report - EIA

On the refined petroleum side, U.S. storage posted mitigated results, even if refining utilization rates lifted slightly to 90% during the week. Indeed, gasoline (w/w) inventories advanced slightly, up 0.81% to 228m barrels, whereas distillates dipped 2.71% to 170m barrels.

In the meantime, U.S. crude oil balance weakened, following flattish exports and ramping imports. In fact, oil exports decreased 3.22% (w/w) to 2.41m barrels and net imports accelerated 5.66% (w/w) to 5.13 m barrels.

Source: Weekly Imports & Exports Report - EIA

Concomitantly, U.S. crude production ramped up for the second consecutive week to 11.6m barrels and will likely continue to appreciate on the coming week, given the 14 additional oil rigs accounted for by latest weekly Baker Hughes rig count report.

Source: Baker Hughes Rig Count Report

In the interim, OIL plunged 12.41% to $6.99 per share, following oil supply surplus caused by U.S. waivers on Iran's crude exports.

Source: Bloomberg

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Legacy Commitment of Traders Report (COTR) released by the CFTC on October 30 - November 6 period, crude net speculative positioning on Nymex futures dipped 6.67% (w/w) to 403 783 contracts, whereas OIL shares plunged 7.81% to $7.32 per share.

Source: CFTC

During the week, net speculative decline is due to both moderate long liquidations, down 1.96% (w/w) to 554 562 contracts and robust short accumulations, up 13.34% to 150 779 contracts. The strong speculative dip witnessed during the month of October, indicates that speculator sentiment has reverted and that global oil undersupply worries vanished. For the time being, speculative positioning should continue to weigh on crude oil futures and OIL shares, following strong U.S. storage build and tolerant waivers granted to Iran's biggest oil importers.

Since the beginning of the year, net speculative length on crude contracts dipped 35.31% or 220 430 contracts, whereas OIL year-to-date performance weakened compared to last week, but is still up 11.25% to $7.32 per share.

With decelerating demand and the return of oil supply glut, crude futures are heading into bear market

Since my last article, OIL decline hastened 12.41% to $6.99 per share, following indications of a slowing global economy, escalating concerns regarding Sino-American trade quarrel and insignificant U.S. sanction effect on Iran's crude exports.

Recently, trade policy dispute between world's two biggest economic powers spurred back investor fears, given newest Chinese data that indicates that domestic demand and manufacturing activity is cooling. Concurrently, concerns regarding Fed rate hikes should continue to shake down emerging markets, weakening global economic growth and oil demand expectations. On the other side, aggregate global crude supply reaches a peak. Indeed, to overcome a possible supply shortfall from Iran, the three largest producers in the world, namely Saudi Arabia, United States and Russia raised production quotas, which are currently turning at record rates. That has triggered a robust bearish momentum on crude futures and OIL shares, and will likely continue to bring headwinds to the commodity complex, given the robustness of the pullback.

In the meantime, the spread between the two main oil benchmarks expanded from $9.73 to $9.92 per barrels on the October 30-November 6 period, following weakening global supply uncertainties.

Concomitantly, the dollar index (DXY), which gauges greenback's strength against a basket of major currencies, remains buoyed, but bring robust difficulties to international oil purchases and thus to OIL shares.

Source: Tradingview

Meanwhile, WTI futures have curved and are now evolving in a flattish pattern, which indicate an easing of oil undersupply worries, following the pricing in of U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil exports.

Given the above and the force of recent pullback, crude futures and OIL shares are set to continue to remain under pressure, until supply glut consumes.

