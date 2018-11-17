Celanese Is Printing Cash, But Nobody Seems  To Care

Introduction

The recent weakness on the financial markets has created some opportunities. As I explained in my previous articles on Wacker Chemie and BASF, the chemical sector has been hit particularly hard, as investors are bracing for an economic slowdown. Celanese’s (CE) share price is actually going against the trend. Sure, the share price has come off the recent all-time highs, but it looks like the stock is much more resilient compared to the other chemical (and specialty materials) companies out there.

CE data by YCharts

Celanese has always been a free cash flow monster, and although the share price is currently trading just 40% higher than when I previously discussed the company in 2015,

The year has been very strong so far

2018 is shaping up to be a great year for this producer of acetyl products (which generated approximately 60% of the revenue in the third quarter) as the supply/demand fundamentals were fueling the growth of the acetyl division where the revenue increased by 17% on a YoY basis.

Source: SEC filings

The total reported revenue in the third quarter was $1.77B, which resulted in a gross profit of $516M, which is a 33% increase compared to the gross profit realized in the same quarter a year ago. The operating profit increased by more than 50% as Celanese was actually able to reduce the SG&A expenses by 3% despite the revenue increase. The net income attributable to the company’s shareholders was $401M, or $3.02 per share ($2.98/share if you’d exclude the contribution of the discontinued business).

The strong third quarter pushed the total revenue for the first nine months of the year to almost $5.5B while the gross profit increased by 40% and the operating profit increased by a stunning 74% to almost $1.08B. The average tax pressure was much higher in the first half of the year as the average tax rate in Q3 was just 11.7% in Q3 compared to 16.2% in the first nine months of the year. The average tax rate in the first half of the year was approximately 18.5% which seems to be a more reasonable percentage.

With a total net income of $1.11B in the first nine months of the year (for an EPS of $8.19 per share excluding the contribution from discontinued operations), I was actually expecting the company to be in a position to have a very high cash conversion ratio (converting accounting profits into free cash flow).

Source: SEC filings

Celanese’s reported operating cash flow in the first nine months of the year was almost $1.2B, but we still need to make some adjustments to this reported result. First of all, there’s a $14M payment to non-controlling interests that we have to take into account. But on the other hand, the $1.2B already takes a substantial investment of $175M in the working capital position into account. That being said, Celanese deferred $43M in taxes, so that’s also something we would need to keep an eye on.

When all is said and done, the adjusted operating cash flow in the first nine months of the year was approximately $1.31B. After deducting the $244M in capex (which is approximately 95% of the depreciation rate), the adjusted free cash flow in the first nine months of the year was roughly $1.07B. This worked out to be $7.99/share for a cash conversion rate of almost 100%. A good performance, that’s for sure.

A guidance hike isn’t abnormal

The first nine months of the year were very strong for Celanese, and the company is now expecting ‘a stable pace of demand growth […] and sustained improvements in the industry dynamics’ for the acetyl division.

As this is an important part of Celanese as a business, the strong performance allowed it to increase the EPS guidance to $10.90-$11.10/share, while it’s now also expecting a free cash flow result of $1.2B for 2018. That would be interesting as I’m a little bit more conservative on the free cash flow front, as I am aiming for a free cash flow result of $1.05-1.1B on an adjusted basis (so after removing the impact of the deferred taxes and after including the payment to non-controlling interests).

I think we can expect more dividend hikes from Celanese as the current dividend yield of just over 2% has a coverage ratio of approximately 500%. Celanese is also conducting a share buyback program, and has repurchased almost 2.2 million shares in the first nine months of the year.

Source: SEC filings

I realize most shareholders prefer fat dividend cheques, but I think the stock buyback program makes a lot of sense at the current levels. A lot of companies seem to forget a buyback is very effective during a period of weak share prices (and should not be used on companies that are trading at a relatively expensive valuation), and now Celanese is trading at a free cash flow yield of in excess of 10%, it’s a powerful tool to quickly repurchase 5-10% of the stock in the next 12-24 months.

As Celanese is paying in excess of $110M per year on interest expenses, it does make sense to keep some money on the side to reduce the gross debt (which will ultimately have a positive impact on the free cash flow as well). A $350M loan is maturing in 2019 and if Celanese would just repay this loan (rather than having to refinance it), it would save in excess of $10M per year in interest expenses.

2021 will be an important year for the company as well, as it will have to deal with $875M in maturing debt, which is costing the company in excess of $35M per year. In an ideal world, Celanese would be able to repay all three loans (in 2019 and 2021), saving almost $50M per year on interest expenses. That would boost the free cash flow result even further and strengthen the balance sheet as well.

Source: SEC filings

The recently announced refinancing of one of the 2021 loans with a 500M EUR 2.125% 9-year loan appears to be accretive to the cash flows as Celanese is borrowing at a lower cost, while extending the maturity date of the debt. That being said, the USD/EUR exchange rate risk will probably have to be covered, depending on Celanese’s capital needs in the Eurozone.

Investment thesis

Celanese’s double-digit free cash flow yield appears to be very attractive, and I wholeheartedly agree with the company’s policy to buy back stock as this will ultimately benefit the shareholders. With a net debt position of $2.72B and a net debt/EBITDA ratio of approximately 1.5-1.6, Celanese is in an excellent shape. It should put some cash aside to repay some of the expensive debt that will mature in the next few years, but right now ‘full steam ahead’ appears to be the best way to describe Celanese’s performance.

I have a small position in Celanese which I picked up after my article on the company was published in 2015, and I will probably try to write an out of the money put option in an attempt to increase my position.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! Take advantage of the TWO WEEK FREE TRIAL PERIOD and kick the tires!



Disclosure: I am/we are long CE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.