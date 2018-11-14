Huya Has Become Interesting Again

We also have some concerns though, pertaining to earnings visibility and sustainability, regulators and content cost.

The company has moved to generating cash and (small) profits and sits on a mountain of cash.

Revenue is still growing at triple digit rate, but marketing cost is growing considerably faster and content cost is also rising at least at the rate of revenue growth.

The shares have fallen well off their post-IPO high, which was a little over the top.

The shares of the leading Chinese live game streaming site Huya (HUYA) have been falling steadily with the rest of the Chinese market after peaking in June at just over $50 a month after their IPO, but are now on a level where we think one could start accumulating again.

It is difficult to explain such tremendous volatility from a business perspective, as the company has been growing at a hefty pace and it is now profitable as well with a strong balance sheet.

With some imagination one could argue that it was affected by the Chinese authorities not approving any new games since March this year, affecting the gaming industry as a whole.

This regulatory change has for instance affected Tencent which had to pull a new game from the market which had already more than a million pre-orders.

It has also quite strongly affected Huya's main rival Douyu, whose app had to be taken down from the iOS store and its Android app was put in limited functionality that prevented new content uploads and donations.

Given that over 80% of Huya's income comes from mobile, if this happened to Huya it would have been a disaster.

But so far Huya isn't really affected by this regulatory change, according to management, from the Q3CC:

our user growth is not directly impacted by the gaming license approval process because from a revenue perspective, we are not directly involved in game developing and publishing and does not generate revenue from out of either.

Huya is a live-streaming platform for games with the proper licenses and the results show that there wasn't much, if any impact; the Q3 results were very good:

Revenues increased by 118.8% to RMB1,276.6M (US$185.9M), from RMB583.5M in the same period last year.

Net income was RMB56.8M (US$8.3M) for the third quarter of 2018, compared with a net loss of RMB29.3 million in the same period of 2017.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Huya was RMB121.0M (US$17.6M) for the third quarter of 2018, compared with net loss of RMB25.4M in the same period of 2017.

That non-GAAP net income amounted to $0.08 per ADS, four cents better than expectations. Revenues beat expectations by $7.11M.

And the lack of new games didn't prevent a 14.6% increase in MAU (monthly active users) to 99M with a faster growth in mobile MAU's (28.2%) to 49.4M.

Perhaps most importantly the total number of paying users increased by 37.8%, reaching 4.2M. We're putting some of the most important metrics in a little table:

HUYA Q1 Q2 Q3 Revenue 111.5% 125% 118.8% MAU 92.9 (+19.2%) 91.5 (+10.8%) 99.0 (+14.6%) ARPU 248 305 (+59%) 304 Paying users 3.4 (+34.9%) 3.4 (+40.7%) 4.2 (+37.8%) Gross margin 15.5% 16.0% 15.2% Ad revenue 212.4% 138% 92.9% Rev sharing 111.4% 130.3% 125%

Percentages are increases from the corresponding quarter a year ago and figures are RMB (ARPU) or millions (Paying users).

There are a number of ways this company can generate value for shareholders:

Increase active users

Convert active users into paying users

Increase ARPU

Generate alternative income like advertisement and subscription

Decrease talent and content acquisition cost

Operational leverage

The MAU accelerated in Q3 after some stagnation in Q2 and here is what management intends to do to spur further growth (Q3CC):

So we believe that in the mid-term we're trying to convert more gamers into the game live streaming users with our platform. But in the long run we're trying to attract more casual gamers or even the non-gamers by providing offering more like e-sports related content on our platform.

We have little doubt that there is still substantial growth in the market, here is the FT:

The esports market was worth $700m last year, according to NewZoo, including revenues from consumers and from brands that spend on sponsorship, advertising and media rights. The consultancy expects the market’s value will rise to $1.5bn in 2020 as esports becomes one of the gaming industry’s biggest growth drivers.

And half of that market is in Asia (from FT):

And this year it's already much bigger (NYSE:FT):

Esports will generate $906m in revenue globally this year, according to consultancy NewZoo, while a Goldman Sachs projection suggests 35 per cent annual growth and a revenue figure of $2.96bn in 2022.

More in particular, the Chinese market (from Motley Fool):

The Frost & Sullivan report estimates the country's total esports streaming revenue for this year to come in at $1.2 billion and expects sales to reach $4.9 billion in 2022.

So the market is actually booming, and Huya's revenue growth testifies to this. What's more, there was a substantial jump in the number of paying users sequentially. On the other hand, ARPU is stagnating.

Management argued (Q3CC):

So actually about ARPU, our priority now is to grow our user base to gain more market share. Trying to provide a more differentiated live streaming content and service to create more value to our users, and we are trying to enhance our user experience to improve the paying ratio instead of perpetually focusing on increasing on ARPU at this point.

New revenue sources

The company wants to move from being dependent on virtual gifts towards a model that is more based on advertisement, subscriptions, sponsorship and media rights. The first two are already happening but their basis is still small.

But advertisement should be a substantial opportunity; its platforms gather a lot of eyeballs and data. Revenue from advertising is still small (RMB60.1M in Q3 or less than $10M) but it increased by 92.9% y/y even if that growth rate has come down quite a bit from earlier in the year (see table above).

Margins

HUYA Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The chart doesn't yet reflect Q3 figures, gross margin fell back a bit to 15.2% but was still up from a year ago (12.6%).

GAAP operating margins were fractionally negative with an operating loss of $0.4M. There was a non-GAAP operating profit (excluding share based compensation) of $9M.

Where does the operational leverage come from? Well:

S&M expenses increased by 191.6% to RMB61.7M (US$9.0M)

R&D expenses increased by 52.6% to RMB74.6M (US$10.9M)

G&A expenses increased by 90.7% to RMB71.2M (US$10.4M)

Marketing cost are exploding, it's research that provides the leverage. Bandwidth cost (while falling on COGS so impacting gross margins, not operational cost) rose by 66.8% so there is leverage there as well.

Cash

At the end of Q3 the company had cash, cash equivalent short-term deposits and short-term investments of RMB5873.6M which is roughly $850M, almost a quarter of the market cap.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB237.7M compared to RMB87.2M in the same period of 2017 so the company is increasing its cash flow substantially.

Risk

We see three related risks and one unrelated risk for the shares:

Little visibility on revenues.

Escalating content cost.

Competition.

Regulation.

The first might seem curious for a company routinely doubling (or better) its revenues, but the main source of that is revenue sharing with content creators most of which comes in the form of virtual gifts.

Here is where we are at a (cultural) disadvantage because that whole concept sounds strange to us, but apparently this is common practice in China (it's also the main revenue source for parent company YY, for instance).

But it increases in fits and leaps, reducing visibility so even if we are prepared that this is the way the company earns most of its revenues and it isn't as fleeting as we fear, the visibility of these earnings is fairly poor.

And what's more, the company shares this revenue with the content creators and as you can see in the little table we created above, these costs are rising at, or a little above the growth rate of revenues.

From YY we know that some form of the 80/20 rule roughly tends to apply here, that is, 20% of content creators are responsible for 80% of the revenues. These distributions tend to have long tails.

Which means it's pretty important to keep the star performers happy, which might put them in a pretty strong bargaining position. It's not unlike football clubs, where most of the rents accrue to the players.

A competitor is Tencent-backed Douyu, which is planning an IPO in the US in the near future although its run-in with the Chinese regulators (see above) is likely to have put a damper on that.

When that IPO goes ahead, it will provide it with a handy kitty which it could use to lure people away from rivals, but otherwise it doesn't change the competitive landscape.

So far, lack of earnings visibility, content cost and competition are concerns, but we would say so far, so good. Huya is the market leader, growth is extremely robust and content cost is not rising at an unsustainable rate even if the escalation in marketing cost is competition driven.

Huya has so far been able to escape any regulatory wrath and one could even say that it has benefited from the one falling on its main competitor (as well as from the ban of US based-Twitch on the Chinese market). But there are no guarantees here and the company will have to monitor its content carefully.

Valuation

HUYA EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

This is backwards-looking; another year of near triple digit revenue growth (the company guides revenue growth between 88.9% and 94.3% for Q4) will rapidly cut further into this valuation, needless to say. Analyst expect an EPS for this year of $0.20 rising to $0.49 next year.

Conclusion

Since the IPO the shares have been very volatile and with hindsight the spike was a little over the top. But what seems certain is that the Chinese esports market will boom for quite some time, and Huya has further substantial growth in front of it.

The problem is that the revenue visibility is fairly limited and because of our unfamiliarity with virtual-gift giving, we have a residue of concern here. A solution, in the form of shifting to more predictable revenue sources is years off, at least before these will start to bite.

Regulators and increasing content cost are other concerns, but the valuation seems not all that high anymore and the company has moved to profitability and generates cash.

We see significant opportunities for developing a significant ad revenue base, so all in all, we think that one could pick up some shares here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.