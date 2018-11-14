Multi-Color Takes A Big Step Back On Weaker Volumes

Multi-Color really needs to rebuild credibility and reliability, but the valuation is undemanding if the company can get its revenue and margin performance back on track.

The situation at Multi-Color (LABL) continues to erode, but in a frustrating “death by a thousand cuts” sort of way. The Constantia deal is still far from proving to be a worthwhile use of shareholder capital, and in the meantime there are valid questions emerging about management’s plan as well as their grasp of the current situation. Although I still own some shares here, and I still see a path where the shares could be worth meaningfully more down the road, it’s tough to ignore the repeated disappointments and the clearly weaker near-term growth prospects. The shares do look meaningfully undervalued, even after another cut to expectations, but investors need to realize that this under-followed company is now deep in the doghouse and probably needs at least a year to dig itself out of the hole it made for itself.

Mixed Results For The Fiscal Second Quarter

Multi-Color’s fiscal second quarter had a little bit of everything, with disappointing revenue performance, but decent gross margins, and somewhat disappointing core operating margin but lower taxes and other non-core expenses.

Revenue missed expectations by around 4%, as organic growth came in at just 2%. While a slowdown from the 6% organic growth rate of the first quarter was expected, volume weakness spread beyond the beverage business in North America as the company saw a one-two punch of weaker performance at its core brand partners and weaker volume share. Although developing markets were stronger, that’s only about 20% of the business mix today.

Gross margin declined less than expected, with core gross margin down 40bp year over year as the company continues to integrate the lower-margin Constantia deal. Weakness in the beverage business probably helped mix, but I’d certainly call that a mixed blessing. Core operating income was up 60%, and the operating margin expanded slightly. Multi-Color continues to make progress on its integration synergies from the Constantia deal, but I believe it’s fair to say that that process is only on-pace and certainly not ahead of schedule.

Weak Guidance Leads To Some Uncomfortable Questions

Taken in isolation, the fiscal second quarter wasn’t great but it wasn’t awful. Factor in the guidance, though, and management’s comments, and I can see why the reaction in the market was as nasty as it was.

First, management lowered expectations for the North American business (and the business overall) for the remainder of 2019 and through fiscal 2020, with management now calling the low end of its prior 3% to 5% growth guidance range “challenging”. Not only are pricing negotiations expected to pinch, but it looks like the company is set to see more volume weakness, and management really didn’t have a particularly good explanation when asked for more clarity on this point. In other words, it looks like Multi-Color’s volumes are set to weaken beyond what you’d otherwise expect from the end-market exposures, and that’s a troubling development for a business where volume and capacity utilization really matter for margins.

Absent a better explanation from management, I think some of my more serious concerns about the Constantia deal are coming home to roost – namely, that the deal made Multi-Color much more exposed to beer volumes (which are not strong in developed markets now) and more exposed to more commodity-type label business where the company’s bargaining power is significantly more limited. It may not be entirely fair to say that Multi-Color is a price-taker in those businesses, but it’s close enough for me.

Management also noted that they will be increasing their focus on new business development, having let this area slide a bit during the significant Constantia integration process. That’s fine, but I will once again harp on a familiar subject – Multi-Color needs to follow at least partly in the footsteps of CCL Industries (CCL.T) and figure out how to establish a worthwhile presence in higher-value labeling markets like healthcare labels.

The Opportunity

Multi-Color has lost a lot of credibility with the Street over the past few quarters, and winning that back won’t be a quick or easy process. On top of all that, I think it’s fair to argue (or at least worry) that the Constantia deal has meaningfully altered the company’s growth rate and margin potential for the foreseeable future, as the beverage label business will weigh on results. Now there are emergent concerns about the company’s volume/volume share in other areas like home and personal care that have been pretty reliable sources of growth for the company in the past.

I’m not suggesting panic is in order, and my expectations for the company’s growth weren’t that high to begin with, as I was previously looking for low single-digit organic revenue growth anyway. I have decided to cut back the M&A-driven growth estimate, though, and this was always a riskier part of the model (and one where Multi-Color could still outperform down the road). The biggest change to my model is deciding to increase my discount rate, as I think management has established (at least in my opinion) that they don’t have as firm a grasp of the market conditions as I previously thought, and so there’s a bigger risk that actual results will vary more meaningfully from guidance. Between adjusting my revenue and margin assumptions, discount rate, and forward EBITDA multiple, my fair value range falls about 10% to 15% to $59 to $64. I may be overcorrecting at this point, but I’d rather err on the side of caution and I won’t dismiss the risk of further downward revisions.

The Bottom Line

Although Multi-Color shares do trade well below my new, lower, range, bargain-hunters need to at least understand the risk of further disappointment. Pricing negotiations could go worse than management expects and/or there could be a temptation to trade off more price for volume, and that volume may not materialize. While this could all be just a painful adjustment process in the wake of a large deal, Multi-Color badly needs to reestablish credibility and reliability and convince the Street all over again that this is a worthwhile volume-driven consolidation and margin opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LABL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.