Lockheed Martin Stock May Not Offer Adequate Shelter In Case Of Recession

Looking back to the past few economic downturns, there is no evidence that military spending tends to fall in a global recession. This fact may seemingly make Lockheed Martin (LMT) an ideal defensive stock to own in the event that a global economic downturn may be upon us. There may be a number of important factors however which might make this stock a risky bet for those looking to shift into less volatile investments in preparation for a new global economic downturn.

I already covered Kraft Heinz (KHC), as well as Procter & Gamble (PG), as I am looking to gradually shift my own portfolio out of more volatile positions, and into stocks which could help preserve the overall value of the stocks I hold, while paying a decent dividend, as I wait for the better times to return. Thus far, both companies seem to be a better, less risky bet compared with Lockheed, even though it may not be so obvious at first sight.

Financial results are impressive

Strictly looking at Lockheed's recent financial results, it is understandable why its stock has had such a strong run in the past decade or so. Going back to November, 2008, this stock quadrupled in price in the past 10 years. Its latest results suggest this stock is set to continue soaring. According to its Q3 report, it produced revenue growth of 16% compared with the same quarter from last year. By comparison, both Kraft and Procter have seen no revenue growth over the past year. Lockheed's net earnings increased by over 50%, whereas Kraft has seen its net earnings plunge lately, and Procter managed to carve out an increase of 12% in the same period.

This is in effect the profile of a growth stock and a defensive stock at the same time, which at first sight seems like a very enticing potential investment opportunity. Furthermore, it has a share buyback plan, which is also set to add more value to investors. The one thing that it does not have is a very generous dividend. It is currently only 2.9%, while Kraft offers about 4.6%. With a P/E ratio of 27, Lockheed stock is also selling like a growth stock, which means that investors fully expect the growth trajectory to continue in terms of revenues and net earnings.

The risk is that there is no guarantee that revenue growth as well as profitability will continue to improve. We need to take a step back and realize that Lockheed is part of an industry that is 100% dependent on government spending in the US and across the world. Furthermore, it is not just a matter of how much governments choose to spend on their military but also a matter of spending choices, which could easily leave a defense company vulnerable. We should recognize that these spending patterns can turn on a dime, in other words, it can be sudden and abrupt. In this regard, there is a much higher degree of risk compared with consumer staple companies I already covered, such as Procter & Gamble or Kraft Heinz.

Global military expenditures history would suggest Lockheed is a solid bet, but a closer examination of recent events suggests optimism may not be warranted

Source: Sipri.

As we can see, it is not just that military expenditures world-wide do not tend to decline during a global recession, but it also saw a significant and steady increase in the past two decades or so. The 1990's was a tough time for defense companies, given that military spending world-wide and in the US saw a period of contraction following the end of the cold war. Even before the 9/11 events gave rise to renewed interest in rearming, by the late 1990's the decline in military spending ended and it started expanding once again.

Since 9/11 and now more recently, with more and more talk of new "cold wars", it may seem that investing in military hardware producers like Lockheed is a sure bet. A number of relatively recent developments however may be reason to question the bullish narrative on this stock. First of all, it seems that global power competition is shifting away from preparing for direct military confrontation and it is being re-focused on economic conflict. We are seeing this confrontation in the form of an increasing list of sanctioned countries, such as Russia, Iran and so on, mostly by Western powers. There is also the more recent trend of tariffs being imposed.

Military confrontation between the great global as well as regional powers seems to be more limited to proxy conflicts. Syria is the ideal example in this regard, where a number of actors are facing off, but are finding ways to avoid direct confrontation. There is of course always the threat of things getting out of control. It is however more than likely that it will not. In this regard, all that military adversaries need is to have enough of a deterrent force to ensure that any major adversary is looking at significant military as well as non-military losses, which it is unwilling to bear. Russia is of course the ideal example of it, where even though it is militarily much weaker than the US, it does nevertheless pose a formidable threat to US military and economic assets which acts as a deterrent for either side to start an open confrontation.

The minimum threshold in this regard seems to be the military deterrence possessed by Iran. It is by no means a formidable military power. It is enough of a threat however to global economic interests, for it could potentially block the Strait of Hormuz for a period of time. It could also potentially inflict enough of a loss on any adversary on the battlefield to make it an unattractive target for an open confrontation. It does not of course mean that it may not be targeted to become yet another proxy war battlefield if Iran gives outsiders the opportunity to steer things in that direction. Economic pressure is merely a tool in applying pressure that may result in such an outcome. It is important for us to recognize and draw the appropriate conclusions from the fact that such pressure is being applied as opposed to military intervention, because such a confrontation is not deemed desirable. It is questionable therefore how much longer demand for the tools of such potential wars will start to shrink, in response to this reality of preferences.

The fact that Iran is not being attacked militarily suggests that the minimum level of military deterrence threshold is rather low. More emphasis is therefore needed on shoring up one's own economy from suffering significant blows in the event that an economic war breaks out. Russia is already changing its attitude in this regard, in recognition of the fact that its economic vulnerabilities take precedent over trying to best the rest militarily, which is increasingly irrelevant. It cut its military spending by 20% last year. China, which is increasingly catching up to the US in terms of size of its economy is still spending well below American military spending levels on its own military. It spends 1.9% of its GDP on military expenditures versus the 3.1% level that the US spends. It is clearly not as concerned about challenging the US for military supremacy as it is with challenging it for economic supremacy.

It is of course assumed that the US will not cut military spending any time soon. I disagree and I believe that once the tax cuts were passed, it became inevitable. The only question that remains is when it will happen, not if it will happen.

Source: CBO.

The deficit trajectory is not looking overly healthy as we can see. It is even worse in reality given that the CBO projection does not include an economic downturn in its calculations. While I don't want to try to guess when the next big economic downturn will occur, I think odds of no recession from now till 2028 are somewhere around zero.

Once a recession will occur, those projected Trillion dollar + deficits will most likely turn into 2 Trillion dollar deficits, putting the bond markets under pressure, especially if other major bond holders were to sell into an already oversupplied market. I believe the government will have to do something to improve on the deficit outlook, and that thing will not be done on the revenue side. I don't believe that the tax cuts can be touched without serious political repercussions. Similarly, it is very hard from a political standpoint to cut into the social safety net, mostly directed towards the elderly, such as social security or Medicare. Discretionary spending is where the cuts will most likely be steepest. In this regard it is impossible in my view to spare defense spending, given that it makes up roughly half of all discretionary spending according to the CBO.

US weapons export potential may be diminishing

India recently made a $5 billion weapons deal with Russia, while Pakistan announced a deal to buy Chinese drones soon after. I think both of these recent deals are an indication that US military exports to the Asian region may be in for some tough competition, with both Russia and China increasingly muscling in. Europe, which has been a significant export market for US defense products, is also increasingly looking at fostering its own domestic industries, even as it looks to strengthen its military might.

Large buyers such as Saudi Arabia may also have to cut back, given that its defense spending as a percentage of GDP is already in the 10% of GDP range. We should keep in mind that a coalition led by Saudi Arabia, which has been the third-largest spender on military in the world lately has been incapable of defeating a poorly-equipped militia in Yemen for some years now. All it managed to do was to create what the UN currently calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis. In effect, Saudi Arabia the UAE and other big spenders in the region are increasingly realizing that they are getting a poor return on a huge investment. Saudi Arabia may cut its overall spending on its military, and it may also decide to spread the wealth, buying more from China and Russia. It may be necessary for the Saudis and the UAE to do so, in order to hedge its geo-strategic bets, as well as make new economic allies. It is reportedly currently looking at buying the Russian S-400 air defense system, to the detriment of a major Lockheed deal right now.

To sum it all up, within the context of intensifying economic competition, we may be on the verge of a general world-wide realization that beyond a certain minimum level that should be maintained, based on individual nation-specific needs, investing in military assets above and beyond that can yield greatly diminishing results. Shoring up one's domestic economy, keeping it competitive relative to the rest of the world may become the prevailing issue of national security, with the ability to project military power taking a back seat. This may in fact happen just as we will enter a new global recession, whenever that may happen. As financial and economic pressures will intensify for most global actors, it is possible that most governments will find that it is an increasingly easy partial answer to fiscal problems to gut military budgets. That could spell disaster to Lockheed Martin stock, making it a risky investment option for those who believe that we are approaching the time where defensive stock buying is the appropriate response to current market and economic conditions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.