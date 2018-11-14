Celgene Corporation (CELG) Presents at Credit Suisse 27th Annual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) Credit Suisse 27th Annual Healthcare Conference Call November 14, 2018 10:45 AM ET

Executives

Terrie Curran - President, Global Inflammation and Immunology

David Elkins - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Evan Seigerman - Credit Suisse

Operator

Evan Seigerman

Hi, there. My name is Evan Seigerman. I am the Senior Large Cap Biotech Analyst here at Credit Suisse. It is my pleasure to introduce Celgene. And from Celgene we have Terrie Curran, President of the I&I Franchise and Dave Elkins, the CFO.

Terrie Curran

Good morning, everybody. It's pleasure to be here this morning and show you an update on Celgene. So, first of all, here is our financial disclosure. Just to remind everybody that I'll be making some forward-looking statements in my presentation. So I'd like to provide you with an update of the tremendous progress that's been made at Celgene over the last 12 months. And that's really underpinned by our vision and mission at Celgene, which is to discover, develop commercialized innovative therapies for patients with cancer, immune, inflammatory diseases and other unmet medical needs.

So what we're doing is really deploying a strategy to grow through 2020 and beyond and this strategy is really underpinned by three themes. The first thing you'll see on the left-hand side there is execute and deliver in 2020. And the momentum in the business in 2019 is very strong and has put us on track to reconfirm our 2020 guidance. We're really accelerating the momentum of OTEZLA both in the US and outside the US.

The second theme you'll see there is talks to accelerating the business. We are advancing five key late-stage assets to further diversify the Celgene business. We're expected to launch Phase 2 through 2020 - Ozanimod, fedratinib, luspatercept, liso-cel and bb2121. Ozanimod, fedratinib, luspatercept, all have positive Phase 3 studies which will form a basis of regulatory applications and liso-cel and bb2121 have demonstrated compelling clinical data leading to breakthrough therapy designation providing the opportunity for accelerated review and approval.

I'll talk a little bit about that a little later in the presentation. And the last theme up to the right talks about expanding our pipeline with a very robust internal R&D engine. In fact, in the last 12 months, we've submitted five differentiate INDs at Celgene. Just to touch upon diversification of the platform that we're looking at taking forward. These are the diseases that we'll be focusing on to really transform the portfolio. Hematology/oncology focusing on multiple myeloma non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and myeloid disease and an I&I which I'll focus a little more on psoriasis cirrhotic arthritis multiple sclerosis and inflammatory bowel disease.

In psoriasis, our strategic imperative is really to optimize the OTEZLA would be in line business. We're continuing to see strong double-digit growth in both the US and outside the US. In addition to that to supplement the additional indications with additional studies, which I'll talk about a little later to really ensure that we optimize the value of this compound well into the future. Our second strategic pillar is focusing on neurology and the first launched into neurology will be in MS. And I'll update you on the progress that we're making with application a little later. And then the third strategic pillar really establishing a leadership position in IVD with Ozanimod in Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

Just to provide you with a more granule update on the OTEZLA performance. In the US, we're very pleased with the momentum particular in 2019, and a very well position as we go into 2019. Some of the key metrics that we pay attention to for OTEZLA are looking at the US market shares. The lead indicator for us is looking at the new to share, new to our branches, so the number of new patients that are taking OTEZLA. Our strategy is to a position OTEZLA early in the treatment paradigm, so post topical pre biologic segments that's the focus for us to really extend use in that segment.

So, importantly, new share brand is 36% in terms of pre biologic share. Again, we're leading in the category of pre biologic share and we enter 2019 with biologic step free access at an all-time high at 86%, and that's exceptionally important for the brand because as I mentioned the position that we want to position OTEZLA as early in the treatment paradigm, post topical, pre biologics, so having unencumbered access to patient for 86% of those commercial lives not having to step through a biologic is really critical to the success of OTEZLA.

Importantly, if you look at our existing indications in cirrhosis, there still is an untapped market opportunity about 60% of patients that are diagnosed with cirrhosis remain untreated. So if you look at our access position, our targeting our segmentation in the US and our direct-to-consumer efforts, we're really focusing on this 60% of patients that are yet to receive therapy. In addition to the in line indications, we have a number of new life cycle opportunities for a OTEZLA. We just saw positive Phase 3 data in scalp psoriasis from the style study and up to 80% of patients with psoriasis actually have a scalp manifestation, and they find it really difficult to treat this with topical creams and ointments.

So that will give us the opportunity to include that data in the label and potentially promote specifically around scalp psoriasis. In addition to that, we submitted the sNDA in the US for Behçet's disease. We plan to submit that by in Japan by the end of the year and in Europe by the middle of next year. And then importantly, we've initiated new studies looking at more moderate patients. So we've got a moderate study, a mild to moderate plaque psoriasis study, as well as pediatric and genital studies. So again with the mild opportunities again moving earlier into the treatment paradigm, and securing that position for OTEZLA is really critical continue that the double-digit growth well into the future.

Now turning to Ozanimod. We have two large Phase 3 clinical trials Ozanimod in relaxing multiple sclerosis. In terms of which have a very differentiated position versus other oral products in this category that the market opportunity is large. The market is currently $23 billion and the trends are moving towards oral therapy. And patients and physicians are really looking for a product that balances efficacy, safety and tolerability. In the Phase 3 program for Ozanimod, we saw a significant efficacy across both clinical and MRI endpoints. In terms of the safety profile, we saw no significant cardio toxicity or infection risk and importantly a favorable tolerability profile if you look at both the gastrointestinal and offer low discontinuation rates in the Phase 3.

To provide with you an update, the team is making outstanding progress. We've had some very encouraging interactions with the FDA, and on track to resubmit the file both in the US and in parallel in Europe in quarter one of 2019.

Now turning to Ozanimod for the IBD indications both Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Again, this is an opportunity, market opportunity that's very large about $21 billion and growing. And really patients have very little alternative therapeutic options particularly those that kind of balance efficacy, safety and continue their efficacy over time. As Ozanimod has really very promising results in Phase 2 studies for both UC and Crohn's disease, looking at both clinical and endoscopic remission rate.

In terms of the progress that we made in-- making on those programs, the UC program the Phase 3 TRUE NORTH program is really continuing to accelerate in terms of enrollment, and is on track to complete enrollment of that Phase 3 program by the middle of next year. And then we have begun initiate of the Crohn's Phase 3 program. So talking around are the accelerate component of our strategy. We're about to enter into a period of fairly significant milestones for Celgene over the next 18 months with the five programs will continue progressed, and we expect to launch well through 2020.

I talked a little bit about Ozanimod. For fedratinib, the US NDA submission is planned by the end of the year, with the EU following next year. We'll have dash day liso-cel at ASH. In terms of luspatercept, the US and EU regulatory submissions are expected in the first half of 2019. And we'll also see data at ASH and maybe 2121 will complete enrollment by year-end 2019. So I think in summary the in line business and we're very excited. I'm very pleased about the momentum in 2019 and see that growth continuing and then look forward to some of these new late stage assets really being de-risked and being enabling us to diversify the portfolio over the next few years.

So now closed and we'll go to a Q&A session with David Elkins who is our CFO. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Evan Seigerman

Thank you, Terrie for that. So just beginning with OTEZLA. Can you just discuss some of the key drivers of the increased uptake? I know you recently up your guidance on your first quarter call?

Terrie Curran

Yes. So I think for 2019, we're really pleased with the position particularly in the US. Strategically, it was really important for us from the beginning of the launch of OTEZLA to secure pre biologic, payer access and when we were first launched has all competitors, this happens when you launch into a new category. You haven't secured a position on a formulary. So OTEZLA stepped behind the number of biologics. In early 2017 and 2018, we were able to secure contracts with all of the major payers that gave us position pre biologic.

So moving into kind of 2019, 86% of the commercial business now is biologic step-free. So strategically as I mentioned in the presentation that's the segment where OTEZLA really fits. Now that we have that access position, patients can gain access to OTEZLA unencumbered. So I think we're seeing volume growth in the US and we're also seeing very rapid growth outside the US. So in particularly in countries like France and Japan where we have a differentiated position with payers and reimbursement that business is continuing to grow.

So it's kind of what's driven the short-term opportunity. I think looking at the IDEs; it's looking at the lifecycle opportunities that I mentioned are moving to mild to moderate disease, scalp psoriasis and then looking at pediatric and genital psoriasis.

Evan Seigerman

Then how would you say the commercial landscape has evolved since the launch of OTEZLA maybe allowing it to strengthen in the market?

Terrie Curran

Sure. So I think that the commercial landscape over the last five years particularly in psoriasis has become a lot more crowded. You've seen IL17, 23 launches I think in 2017 you saw some dampening of the market in totality and that's really come back in 2019. So I think the number of products that have entered the market has increased pretty significantly. I think importantly that was why it was so important for us to secure a; the access but b; the position in the minds of physician and consumers of the kind of treatment position for OTEZLA being early on.

So what we're seeing in the market is that the business for OTEZLA is coming from a naive patient segment. They haven't been on biologics. They've ever been on a topical or they haven't been any --on any treatment at all, and that's right where that's kind of the sweet spot for an OTEZLA. The other --the kind of the biologics they are 17 to 23 are really fighting it out for that post biologic patient.

Evan Seigerman

Got it. And then moving on to Ozanimod, past year has had some ups and downs. What has happened since their refusal to file letter to now to getting you to the refile income next quarter, next year?

Terrie Curran

Sure. So I think, first of all, we had a face-to-face meeting with the FDA back in the first quarter of this year, where the company laid out our strategy to further articulate the characterization of the metabolite. I think that was a very positive meeting. The FDA was very engaged and very constructive. Since then that the team has really been working to implement that non-clinical PK work. We had another engagement just recently and then we'll have a pre NDA meeting in early 2019. So it seems they've been working on those studies. They're right on track and we expect to resubmit in Q1 of 2019.

Evan Seigerman

So you resubmit in Q1 of 2019. How do you think about launching into a potentially genericized MS market?

Terrie Curran

Yes. I think it's really important to launch in any category to have a product that's innovative and differentiated. And I think if you look at the patient profile, what patients and the physicians want is the product that's effective, and balances efficacy with safety and tolerability. I think if you look at the large kind of Phase 3 data sets for Ozanimod versus the key all competitors, it's well differentiated particularly on a safety and tolerability. So I think if you launch a product that's differentiated, you can go to position with pairs. We've had a lot of engagement with physicians, patient advocacy and patients and they really see need for a product like Ozanimod. So our positioning will be first line to a switch.

Evan Seigerman

Okay and then I guess how do you view the kind of high level evolution of the MS market? There are a lot of products. It seems that it's very saturated like what any other key differentiator aside from safety for Ozanimod.

Terrie Curran

I think safety and tolerability. I think if you look at the number one and two products in the category, the market is moving towards orals. Number one and two products, Ozanimod is differentiated both from a tolerability point of view. We didn't see any GI issues. We see very good continuation on the large kind of Phase 3. I also think the other characterization in the market that I talked a little bit about is it's becoming far more segmented. So you are seeing SPMS, PPMS and I think if you look five years ago there wasn't that segmentation within the market.

So some of the new products that are coming to the market are going for that late stage disease. I think Ozanimod will really compete exceptionally well in early disease first-line to switch.

Evan Seigerman

And then with beyond MS you have IBD, you're launching into MS; there are different commercial considerations for MS versus IBD. How do you balance those two so you can have a successful product in both indications?

Terrie Curran

Yes. So, I think first of all the product profile has to be competitive in both indications, where I think now if you look at the data that we have you can kind of tick the box. And that's about creating an engagement with the key stakeholders. So we're doing that in parallel for both indications. So both with MS and IBD is kind of engaging with the key stakeholders and understanding the value proposition that Ozanimod will bring to market. And then in terms of executing that strategy, we have a lot of flexibility and how we go to market. When we're launching at the higher price point MS is the higher price point than IBD. So we'll --we're playing out various scenarios.

And we'll wait until we kind of get to the point of launching both MS and IBD, but we have that flexibility to see how marketplace evolves and ultimately the strategy they will execute on is one that will give access to that the largest number of patients possible.

Evan Seigerman

Okay and then going on to IBD. Can you just remind us where we are in the development and how --what are the next steps for those indications for you team?

Terrie Curran

Sure. So the UC program is ahead so that's the first indication that we'll launch. That trial is almost finished enrollment. So we've been enrolling that trial on this year. We expect to finish enrollment by the middle of next year. So that's really progressing very well, and the Crohn's program we've just begun the Phase 3 program for that. We're just initiating into that program right now.

Evan Seigerman

Do you have any estimates when we could see data from that or is that --?

Terrie Curran

It's pretty too early.

Evan Seigerman

Okay. And then going back to the commercialization. There's been a lot of talk about what a rebate free environment to look like. How could that impact the potential launch of the Ozanimod?

Terrie Curran

Yes. I think we get to see how the President's blueprint will really play out, and again we're looking a number of different scenarios. I think when we talk to key stakeholders, while I think change will happen, fundamental change in the way that rebates and the kind of infrastructure that's in the US, it will be very difficult to change very quickly. So I think if something does happen at all, it'll happen progressively and over a period of time.

Evan Seigerman

And then just a view for David. So welcome to Celgene. What kind of drove you to becoming CFO of Celgene? What underline about the business excited you?

David Elkins

Yes. There are a couple things. It's great to be here. Thanks for having me. First is I think as you just heard from a commercial execution and we don't talk about it, we'd spend a lot of time talking about the development and the pipeline for good reason. But what this company's been able to do if you look at the top line growth and the bottom line growth really tremendous commercial execution both in hematology and oncology side, as well as in the I&I franchise. And as we all know, that just doesn't happen by chance to continuously do that over time.

And if you take that commercial execution with the pipeline, the late stage pipeline, the five compounds that we just discussed couldn't be more excited for launching those products with the commercial footprint that we have and expertise and the true understanding of both the payer environment, as well as the patient environment and be able to make these products extremely successful. And with --of the five products that we've reviewed, three of those, we've gone through the Phase 3 stage so we're in just the regulatory process, so that again will prove, but we have the capabilities from sales force perspective, from marketing perspective and supply chain perspective.

So all those things as far as the near-term is concerned it's very, very exciting. I'd say the other thing as well is business generates a tremendous amount of cash flow. Last quarter, we generated $1.9 billion of cash flow and I think as the company has demonstrated over the past three years that we get a good balance between investing that in growth drivers and these five compounds are a great example of that of acquisitions and partnerships that we've done putting that cash to work. And as we talked about on our last earnings call, we see peak year sales of these five products being $13 billion which is going to go a long way to driving growth 2020 and beyond.

The other aspect I'd say is that we're not looking to build up big balances of cash, and I think we've been very disciplined where we haven't seen the acquisitions, we've returned that cash to our shareholders. So, again, that's another value creating element for the company. So those are really the three things besides I'd say the other thing is on the early stage which we don't talk a lot about. Mark, myself and Rupert recently went on a review of our three early state development centers in Boston, Seattle and San Diego. And couldn't be more excited about the early-stage products that are coming through there. And as we get more clinical data around those products, we'll be sharing that with you so but also it's the other area that I find really exciting about the company in the long term growth prospects.

Evan Seigerman

And along those lines between investing and R&D and returning cash to shareholders how do you see the split?

David Elkins

Yes. It's historically if you look at it, we spend about $1 billion to $2 billion a year in acquisitions and about every third year so as a larger opportunity comes along, we'll capitalize on that whether it's receptors or Juno that you saw this year. But also you can see we've had a discipline approach in our share repurchase program. But the reason why we like to share repurchases it does give us that strategic flexibility. If we do see an asset that comes available that is in our strategic wheelhouse where we know we have capabilities, we know the market and we can bring the product to market quickly and successfully then we're able to do that.

Evan Seigerman

So with the revenue basis Celgene likely evolving over the next few years with potential LOEs for Revlimid. How do you see this evolving and what you need to do to fill some of the gaps in your pipeline and late stage pipeline?

David Elkins

Yes. It's a good question. We don't see gaps necessarily in the pipeline. I'd say we're in the strategic areas that were focused hematology/oncology, but as well as arthritis and also dermatology. All of those areas what we're really looking for is where is the best science. And as you've seen and as we've demonstrated where we've invested. We're not looking to create new franchises or go off into new areas. We're really focused on what our strategic areas of expertise are, and where we've proven in the market place that we can be successful,

And so first and foremost, continuing to fund to answer your question on the research or development, to continue to fund our internal research and development programs. We've got good line of sight of those development programs over the next three years. I'd say secondly the early stage that's really about making sure that continues to be funded and that's a pretty steady state. And then the third aspect of that is on the partnership side as you saw with these parts that we have continuing to have a model that we're agnostic, don't know where that client is.

We're not of at least that have to embedded here. We very much look to wherever the best science is and if it's outside of Celgene that we're looking to invest in that, if we can do [cocos] that we've demonstrated before, peer acquisitions we're going to be opportunistic on what the seller is. But from our perspective, if you look at a lot of the deals that we've done, I think we've done a very good job of developing relationships and less and less assets are going to auction as the majority of assets that do wind up usually there's some sort of partnership or relationship at the executive level that exists.

And I think the ecosystem that we've created and we've really seen that with the Juno acquisition as well particularly the CAR-T area. There's a lot of things that we were doing on our own from a perspective but then we only really got into all the partnerships of Juno had bringing those two ecosystems together, really puts us in a leadership position as far as being able to bring those products to market and be the partner of choice. And that's our therapy area.

Evan Seigerman

And on the Juno acquisition what type of investments do you have to make to really make CAR-T a viable commercial product? Because I know some of your competitors it's challenging to get the manufacturing set up and get the entire supply chain on the optimized. What you're doing differently?

David Elkins

It's a great question. Look, this is a not easy and you're creating a whole new therapeutic area which is completely different from vein to vein. And you have to invest in the patient interface. You have to invest in the treatment centers. And you have to invest in the systems that you can protect that supply chain from beginning to end. And we're making those investments. Now on the supply chain side of things, we are building our own manufacturing capacity and we got a regulatory approval for one of our sites in New Jersey.

So we're very excited about that and I think between that and what we're doing on the upfront side of things to ensure that there's reimbursement, to ensure that we have complete ownership of the patient and the patient's cells from beginning to end and then really focusing on those treatment centers and making it as easy as possible for them in order to treat and helping them take the patient through the treatment regimen. So those are the areas that we're really focused investing on.

Evan Seigerman

Excellent and final one for you Terry. Looking at the earlier I&I pipeline, what really excites you? What do you think could help drive the I&I franchise beyond those model.

Terrie Curran

Yes. I think there's a number of compounds in Phase 2 and earlier in Phase 1 and some of those are in neurology programs. I think the number one; one of the assets I'd highlight would be the CC-220, the Cereblon for lupus. It's a high unmet need. There really aren't a lot of therapeutic options again out there for patients, and so if I look at some of the early data and the feedback they were getting from clinicians, it's looking very encouraging.

Evan Seigerman

Excellent and then our final minute or so any other final comments and things that people should be really focusing on as we close out in 2018 and going to 2019. Either one of you?

Terrie Curran

Yes. I think for me I mean just looking at the five assets they're in Phase 3 over the next 18 months. These programs would have a Phase 3 data on three of them. So they're really kind of de-risking in the regulatory stage. And the other two we think pretty significant milestones over the next 12 months. I think the next 18 months is going to be very exciting for Celgene.

David Elkins

Yes. And just continue to execute our number one, the entire executive committee is focused on execution and continuing up strong momentum that we had in the third quarter into the fourth quarter. And as we reaffirm guidance for 2020 seeing that momentum continuing in 2019 and 2020. And then really executing we know the number one thing that we got to do is bring all these five products to market when we said we brought on the market. And the entire company is focused on that.

Operator

Evan Seigerman

Excellent well thank you so much for that chat, appreciate it.

David Elkins

Thanks for having us.

Terrie Curran

Thank you.