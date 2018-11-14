Preparing For The End Of The Cycle (Part V): Tencent Holding Ltd.

A few weeks ago, we analyzed Facebook (Nasdaq: FB) as an example of a company that is profiting from very strong network effects and has a very wide moat around its business. In the following article, we will analyze a very similar company and probably a force to reckon with for Facebook in the coming years as the moat around this company might be even wider. I am talking about the Chinese conglomerate Tencent Holding Ltd. (OTCPK:TCEHY) which was founded six years before Facebook.

You probably remember, that my series is focused on companies that fulfill two simple criteria: extraordinary businesses protected by a wide moat on the one hand, but stocks that are still overvalued and hence no good investment on the other hand. In the following article, I will describe Tencent’s business model and look at some fundamental numbers. Following that, I will describe the wide moat of Tencent (and also compare it to Facebook), but will also look at the risks surrounding the company. We will finish by calculating the intrinsic value of Tencent and trying to determine at which price the stock is a good investment.

Business Description

Tencent Holding is a multinational investment holding conglomerate and very diversified. This makes it kind of difficult to describe the business model in only a few short sentences. The company mostly operates internet-related services, platforms and products in different areas: media (content, video, etc.), games, communication services and also fintech. For a quick impression about the long list of diversified service offerings, Tencent is providing a list you can find here. Tencent might be most famous for WeChat (also called Weixin) – an instant messenger app similar to WhatsApp with about 1,050 million monthly active users, but the company’s assets are much more diversified.

Tencent is a diversified company and has different sources and streams of revenue. On the one hand, it has transaction-based revenue for online payments and cloud services, but it has also fee-based revenue for social networks (membership privileges, digital media subscription and virtual item sales) and online games (mobile games and PC games). And finally, revenue is generated by traffic-based revenue via online advertising via media ads and social ads. In 2017, the company generated RMB 237,760 million in total revenue. The biggest part of revenue (RMB 153,983 million) came from value-added services meaning games and digital media subscription and membership privileges. RMB 40,439 million in revenue came from online advertising via media and social ads.

The past decade showed that Tencent really should invest in its own business. During the last decade, revenue increased 47.59% every single year on average. Earnings per share increased “only” 42.98% and free cash flow increased even 48.01%. Although Tencent probably can’t keep up those high growth rates, its cash is best invested in the company’s own business and should not be distributed to investors because only very few investors will achieve similar growth rates for themselves.

While revenue and EPS growth is still high, margins declined. Gross margin declined from almost 70% in 2008 to slightly under 50% in 2017. The operating margin declined from 44.4% in 2008 to 29.6% in 2017. But margins are not the only metric which declined during the last decade. Return on equity as well as return on invested capital also declined, but especially the RoIC was still close or above 40% in the last few years (which is impressive).

A final aspect is Tencent’s dividend. Despite being a very young company, Tencent started paying a dividend in 2011, and after not paying any dividend in 2012, the company constantly increased the dividend since 2013. Although I don’t mind that the company is paying out parts of its income as dividend, I would assume the company has better ways to invest the generated cash. However, Tencent is only paying out 10% of its earnings and management should keep it at such a low level. It’s fine to pay a small dividend as incentive to investors, but Tencent should focus on growing and expanding its business and using the generated cash for these goals.

Wide And Still Expanding Moat

Most of us would agree that Facebook has a very strong moat and a competitive advantage which hardly can’t be overestimated. All the different aspects about Facebook we described in our article are also valid for Tencent, but the competitive advantage for the Chinese conglomerate seems even stronger for different reasons.

In China, Tencent built a network that is stronger and denser than Facebook’s network in the United States. First of all, the monthly active users are not only higher in absolute numbers (1,057 million for Tencent in its home country) but also the percentage of monthly active users is higher. About 74.2% of the total US population are MAUs for Facebook while 76.3% of the total Chinese population are MAUs for Tencent. A second aspect that makes the network effect even stronger lies in the chronological order of events. In the United States, most people already had access to the internet when Facebook was founded. In China, however, the internet came to people with Tencent and its services, and while it is nonsense in the United States to say the internet equals Facebook, for Tencent and China this statement makes much more sense. So, the higher number of people using Tencent’s products (especially WeChat) makes the network effect even stronger and it would be even harder for a new competitor to attack Tencent in China than to attack Facebook in the United States.

A second aspect where Tencent’s competitive advantage is even better than Facebook’s competitive advantage is the aspect of embeddedness. Embeddedness either means that a company is being able to get embedded into a complex system and therefore becomes essential to the system or that a company can embedded additional applications into its system and therefore becomes the essential system. WeChat has managed to become not only a messenger like WhatsApp, but it has also included other applications into the app – these applications are embedded into WeChat. If people stop using WeChat, they also have to stop using all the other applications – this creates a huge competitive advantage.

In WeChat (or: Weixin), Tencent has embedded many mini programs, has its own developer platform and is constantly adding new and powerful features. Especially the mini games drove up the time spent per user per day. The Weixin Mini Programs should expand penetration across multiple use cases, and if Weixin can embed applications from such different segments as restaurants, public transportation, merchants and game developers, it would become a very powerful tool embedded in many different aspects of people’s social life and very hard to replicate or eliminate. This is creating a very powerful moat.

One very important application that is embedded in Weixin is Weixin Pay which has over 800 million monthly active users. Tencent gets fees for withdrawals as well as commission fees. The average daily transaction volume increased by over 40% year over year. Tencent is also benefiting from the initiative on smart retail and high-frequency, low-value payment use cases solutions, which are driving the offline commercial payment volume (up 280% YoY). With this service, it seems like Tencent is going down the path of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) and Visa (NYSE: V) and creating a network inside the network. Weixin Pay is combining fragmented buyers and fragmented sellers and creating a very powerful network effect. So far, Tencent’s fintech/payment segment is reported as “other revenue”, but it could become a very important segment for Tencent, and although margins are still comparably low (about 25%), they have constantly improved over the last quarters.

A third additional competitive advantage for Tencent is a kind of intangible asset. We can assume that the Chinese government is making it particularly difficult for US companies to enter China. These “regulatory hurdles” also have a shady side, but we will get to that (see risk section). So at least for its Chinese market, Tencent can not only rely on the network effect that will make it hard for new competitors to enter the market but also on the Chinese government holding competitors at bay. And even if Tencent couldn’t really expand internationally, the Chinese market is huge and will keep growing. Tencent can introduce new products, and as the Chinese population will have more and more money to spend, Tencent will collect higher ad revenue per user: growth can come from introducing new products, charging higher fees and of course by higher ad revenue as advertisement probably will pay more and more a very important role.

High Levels Of Uncertainty

So far, I only wrote about US companies (and occasionally about German companies), but never about a company from China. And the fact that Tencent is a Chinese company brings some additional risks with it. First of all, it is rather difficult for me to understand the Chinese culture and analyze the consumer behavior and preferences of Chinese population, making it difficult to assess the potential development of Tencent and its products and services.

A second big problem seems to be the unpredictability of the Chinese government. The future development of any company is already quite unpredictable, but the potential intervention from the Chinese government (that exceeds the intervention of governments in Germany or the United States) makes Tencent’s future even more unpredictable. Right now, US politics is also a bit erratic with the current president, but the democratic system is providing many rules, guidelines and cornerstones we can rely on and making it easier for investors to think about companies’ potential development. In case of Chinese companies, the potential for sudden changes and resulting errors in our analysis seems to be much higher (which has to be reflected by a high margin of safety). The fact that the Chinese government hasn’t approved any new games for a few months is underlining the problem, and the third-quarter results (which aren’t published at the time of writing) might demonstrate that risk once again. This particular problem appears to be rather short term, but the unpredictability of the Chinese government is an issue that should also concern long-term investors.

I also wrote in my article about Facebook that a direct competition between those two companies will get interesting. But while I think it will be extremely difficult for Facebook to enter China, it will probably also be very difficult for Tencent to enter Europe or the United States. Tencent’s moat in China seems to be much stronger than Facebook’s moat in America, but I think that Facebook is better positioned for global dominance as it is already expanding all over the world while Tencent is mostly focused on China. It probably will be very difficult for Facebook to enter China, but Tencent will have a hard time to grow outside China and in countries where it has to compete with Facebook.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

When using the free cash flow of the last 12 months (which is significantly lower than last year’s free cash flow), the free cash flow has to grow 7.8% annually until perpetuity in order to be fairly valued (using a 10% discount rate). To assume 7.8% growth until perpetuity seems to be dangerous and too optimistic. Some companies can grow at very high rates for decades, but calculating with above average growth rates forever might cause troubles for investors. Even for companies with a wide moat, I would not assume a growth rate higher than 5% till perpetuity as the risks of declining growth rates are too high. But on the other hand, a growth rate of “only” 7.8% for the next decade seems to be too low.

When we assume Tencent can grow only 5% till perpetuity, it has to grow about 15% in the next decade in order to be fairly valued right now (10% discount rate). Considering the growth rates of 40% for revenue and EPS in the recent past, 15% growth rates seem almost too pessimistic for the next decade. But considering the (hopefully short-term) problems in the important gaming segment as the Chinese government hasn’t approved any new games as well as the declining margins over the last years, we have to expect growth rates to decline over the next decade. Additionally, we have to think about the risks of economic slowdown or a recession: although I assume that Tencent might be less sensitive to recessions than Facebook, Tencent’s growth rate could easily take a massive hit. As Facebook’s revenue stems almost entirely from advertisement and Tencent is only generating about 20% from advertisement and the larger part from value added services as subscriptions, Tencent seems to be in a slightly better position. Overall, I think a 15% growth rate for the next decade seems to be quite realistic.

After falling about 40% since the highs in January 2018, the stock can be described as fairly valued right now. Considering the high risks (especially because Tencent is a Chinese company), I would include a 30% margin of safety to an already conservative calculation. This leads to a buy target of CNY 195 (or abut $24.40).

Conclusion

Tencent will report on 14th November 2018 and we should keep a very close eye, especially on gaming revenue. Although I think the turbulences caused by the Chinese government (that hasn’t approved any new games since March 2018) are only short term, it could affect revenue quite a bit. However, I think in the long term, Tencent can look at a bright future and the extremely wide moat will compensate the associated risks of Tencent. At the right price, Tencent is a strong buy.

