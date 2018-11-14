CymaBay Reinforces Its Efforts With Latest Rare Liver Disease Data

Recently, CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) announced updated positive results from its phase 2 open-label study using its drug seladelpar in treating patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). These results were presented at the Liver Meeting 2018 hosted by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases. Seladelpar, being used to treat PBC, showed continuous anti-cholestatic and anti-inflammatory effects. In addition, a safety study using seladelpar showed no worsening of pruritus. With all these positive results and the ability to capitalize on the current phase 3 study, I believe CymaBay Therapeutics is a buy.

Phase 2 Open-Label Data

The phase 2 open-label study recruited patients with PBC. These patients were treated over a 52-week period and were randomized to receive either 5 mg or 10 mg of daily seladelpar. One thing to note is that seladelpar in this PBC patient population is being developed as a second-line treatment option. In other words, the study only recruited patients who did not respond or were intolerant to ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA). This study was set up in such a way that it would help patients shift over to a higher dose if they didn't respond. This occurred if patients' alkaline phosphatase (AP) levels were not met after 12 weeks of 5 mg seladelpar treatment. They could go from 5 mg of seladelpar to 10 mg if they needed to. The study showed that the 5/10 mg group and 10 mg group of seladelpar decreased AP levels by -47% and -46% respectively. The composite responder rate endpoint was also met. That's because at 52 weeks, 59% and 71% met this composite endpoint respectively. In order for patients to have met on the composite endpoint, they had to obtain AP <1.67 x ULN, ≥15% decrease in AP, and total bilirubin ≤ULN. ULN meaning the upper-level limit of normal and total bilirubin meaning liver level. If a patient has low bilirubin levels in the blood that is okay, but high levels may indicate a liver disease. The key item to focus on from the released results is the composite responder rate. That's because this composite responder rate is the primary endpoint of the recently initiated phase 3 ENHANCE study. This phase 3 study will be a 52-week placebo-controlled trial. Patients will either receive seladelpar or placebo. This phase 3 study is important because if it is successful, CymaBay will be able to file for regulatory approval of seladelpar in patients with PBC as second-line treatment.

Reinforcement Of Seladelpar With Safety Data

There is another important study that was done by CymaBay Therapeutics. This was a safety study that analyzed the effect of seladelpar on pruritus. Pruritus, in essence, means itching. Patients with PBC deal with pruritus. What the latest study showed is that those treated with the 5/10 mg and 10 mg groups of seladelpar had a median change of pruritus in the visual analog scale (VAS) of -50% and -55% respectively. There are two positive takeaways from this safety data set. The first is that seladelpar doesn't induce itching in patients with PBC. The second measure is that treatment with this drug may have an effect on pruritus. With these points in mind, CymaBay chose to incorporate this safety endpoint as part of the secondary endpoint for the current phase 3 PBC study.

Bigger Market Opportunity

Seladelpar has proven to do well in PBC, but there is an even better market opportunity with the target indication of NASH fibrosis. That's because CymaBay has already initiated a phase 2b study treating patients with NASH fibrosis using seladelpar. The reason why I bring up this program is because the company expects to finish enrollment for this study in Q1 of 2019. Originally, enrollment wasn't expected to complete until Q2 of 2019. This means that clinical data from this study can be readout at an earlier date. The PBC indication is good, but NASH will be the bigger market opportunity. It is anticipated that the NASH market could reach above $21 billion by 2025. There are many competitors; however, I can point to the fact that seladelpar is the only PPARδ agonist being developed for liver disease. Depending upon the final clinical outcome in 2019, that may provide CymaBay with a unique drug to treat NASH compared to competitors. Of course, that won't be known for sure until the final results are readout for this phase 2b study.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, CymaBay Therapeutics has cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $198.1 million as of September 30, 2018. It anticipates that its current cash on hand will be enough to fund its operations into 2021. The current projected cash on hand is good because it is highly likely that the biotech will report on the phase 2b NASH data before it will need to raise additional cash. If such results are positive, then it will be able to raise cash at a higher price. It may even be able to establish a partnership with a pharmaceutical company soon thereafter.

Conclusion

The positive results that were recently updated for the phase 2 open-label study reinforce the move for CymaBay to advance seladelpar into a phase 3 study for PBC. This phase 3 study is not expected to release data until December of 2020, that means it will be awhile for that study to readout. The phase 2b NASH study is another good indication being explored, which is expected to complete full enrollment by Q1 2019 ahead of schedule. That means results from this NASH fibrosis study should be out by Q2 of 2019. The risks are that both of these studies are highly dependent upon seladelpar performing well in two ways. The first risk involves both the phase 2b NASH and phase 3 PBC studies, which must meet upon the primary endpoints when being compared to placebo. There is no guarantee that this will happen. In addition, there are several NASH fibrosis trial readouts coming in the 1st half of 2019 from both Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT). For Intercept, it will be its phase 3 NASH study, and for Conatus, it will be its phase 2b NASH study to be reported. Even Gilead Sciences (GILD) is set to report results from a few phase 3 NASH studies itself in the 1st half of 2019 as well. It's never good to make cross-trial comparisons, but that's exactly what will happen when all these biotechs release their data during that time. There will be a push to analyze how each drug performs in NASH fibrosis compared to others. Still, for the time being, seladelpar seems to be solid in treating PBC as a second-line therapy. The phase 3 results a few years from now should reaffirm that. For these reasons, I believe that CymaBay Therapeutics is a buy.

