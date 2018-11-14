Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Presents at Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference November 14, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Chris Boerner – Chief Commercial Officer

Vamil Divan – Credit Suisse

Vamil Divan

For those who don't know me, I'm Vamil Divan, I cover the U.S. Pharma space at Credit Suisse.

We have John Elicker from Investor Relations down in the front row. But up here, with me on the stage, Chris Boerner, who's the relatively new CCO appointed a few months ago.

We have John Elicker from Investor Relations down in the front row. But up here, with me on the stage, Chris Boerner, who's the relatively new CCO appointed a few months ago. And we're going to run this as a fireside chat format so if any of you in the audience have any questions, please raise your hand and we can get a mic over to you.

But Chris, maybe I'll just start things off here. I think timely conference to come right after the election with all the focus on drug pricing leading into the election. Just curious, I know it's only been a week and we have to get little more details on how things play out, but the change in Congress sort of with Democrats taking over the House now, how does that sort of change Bristol-Myers' thinking about what may or may not happen from a drug pricing perspective? And what, if there's two or three proposals that you're sort of most focused on or that you think investors should be most focused on, what will those be as we wait for more details from this plan?

Chris Boerner

Sure. Vamil, I think it's, as you said, still very early days. I think it's hard to nail down exactly where this dynamic environment is going to land. What I think is clear is that, right now, the administration has proposed a number of things. Those have sort of fallen into two or three categories.

One is category of things that are focused on eliminating some of the inefficiencies in the distribution system and trying to really focus on patient access and affordability. Second are things that would drive more competition into the system and then more direct measures for trying to lower list price. Now a lot of different proposals, some of those may be able to be done administratively, some of them will require legislative changes. And clearly, for anything that requires legislative changes, the split Congress is obviously something that's going to come into play.

What is pretty clear though is that this going to continue to be an environment where pricing is front and center in the political discussion. We fully anticipate that something is going to get done, and so we're paying a lot of attention to it. In terms of the proposals that I think are sort of most front and center for us, obviously, anything that impacts Part B. There've been some proposals around reference pricing, that's obviously something that we're going to pay very close attention to. There have been some proposals around rebates that would obviously have Part D, so that's something that we are going to be paying a lot of attention.

We clearly have a very large Part D drug with ELIQUIS. And then, ultimately, I think the way we're thinking about this is we're going to continue to work directly with the administration but also through pharma to focus on ensuring that: Number one, patients continue to have access to innovative drugs.

Second, we're very focused on physician choice so any of these measures that impact the ability of physicians to choose highly innovative drugs. It's something that we've got some concerns about. And then finally, we want to make sure we continue to create an environment where innovative drugs can be reimbursed and paid for. But at the end of the day, there's still a lot we don't know and we're just going to have to wait and see how things evolve.

Vamil Divan

And on this relatively newer proposal on international pricing. I guess, just your perspective there. I think we've got a few questions from investors around, one, just your views on that proposal but also the visibility on the pricing side outside the U.S. sort of which countries, the list prices, how would that be implemented? And again, knowing it's early, any sort of major hurdles to

Chris Boerner

There is certainly a lot that has to be decided and first and foremost, is what – how this would actually be implemented, when it would start. I mean, right now, the proposal doesn't have an initiating until 2020. The things that are concerning about this are, number one, the number of countries that are listed here are countries that don't have a lot of access to highly innovative drugs.

In fact, if you look at it, the countries, their patients have access to about 55% of the drugs that we have access to in the U.S. So there are a lot of concerns about referencing countries that don't have a lot of access to highly innovative drugs from a pricing standpoint.

The second thing is that I think, ultimately, you have to think about whether or not this is going to have the impact – of the desired impact that the wants to have, and we have some very serious concerns about that. So I think there are multiple challenges with this particular initiative but it's one that, again, there's still so much uncertainty as to how this would play out and how it will ultimately be implemented. That is something we're just going to have to stay on top of and continue to monitor.

Vamil Divan

So why don't we switch over getting in a little more detail on the product side, and let's start with, obviously, OPDIVO and you have the I-O franchise which was primarily focused on – obviously, very good success from a commercial side, but some questions from the R&D and sort of the outlook given the way some of the trials have readout for you and the competitors.

So maybe just to set the stage, 2018 to date, maybe give us again, give us a sense of the drivers, the various indications of how much they sort of contributed to the growth you've seen for the product. And then after that, I want to go into sort of how do we think about 2019, the next couple of years.

Chris Boerner

The performance across the brands has been very good this year so we had very strong growth overall across products. In the third quarter, we saw double-digit growth for our main primary innovative products. The nice thing to see is that we're seeing that growth not only across products, but we're seeing it across market. So almost every market had significant growth and contributed to the performance.

So good momentum going into and out of Q3, and we think that will carry forward through the remainder of the year. In terms of where that's coming from, I mean, our base business in lung, renal and melanoma continues to be very solid. So if you look at second-line lung, shares are holding up there around 30%, and we continue to see that decrease in the percentage of patients who are eligible for I-O therapy in the second line. That's a function of what's happening in the first line, but that's consistent with what we have expected. We anticipate that will continue to decrease over time, leveling out about 40% of patients in second line who will be eligible for I-O therapy.

Same dynamic has taken place outside of the U.S. but just a little bit slower in terms of its pace, so that business is performing as we had forecasted. In second-line renal and first-line metastatic melanoma, I-O therapy for BMS continues to be standard of care with shares north of 50%, so that business is holding up very well. As we think about going into 2019, we continue to see opportunities for growth both in adjuvant melanoma and in first-line renal.

With respect to adjuvant in the U.S., we've got shares roughly around 70% today, but we've seen a nice increase in the percentage of patients who are being treated in that setting. We, obviously, just launched in Europe so still very early days, but we think the dynamic that took place in the U.S. will happen outside of the U.S. as well.

And then first-line renal, we continue be standard of care with OPDIVO, plus YERVOY shares are just north of 30%, but we've got room to grow there as well. And then outside the U.S., we obviously have to wait and see what the final decision is from CHMP, but there's a potential that, that could break our way as well.

Vamil Divan

So just to clear that one point, second-line eligibility you said about 40%, is that – when you're saying 40

Chris Boerner

Right not it is about 50%, but we think that will continue to decrease and level off about 40% at some point next year.

Vamil Divan

And just to break that down, obviously, there is a targeted mutation.

Chris Boerner

That is right.

Vamil Divan

And what else would kind of add to that 40%?

Chris Boerner

So we anticipate – obviously, the percentage of patients who are eligible for I-O therapy in the second line. That's hinges on what's happens in the first line. So right now, about 50% of patients in the first-line setting are still not getting an I-O therapy. Now that's going to increase, over time, the percentage of patients who have access to I-O therapies. But we think that at the end of the day, roughly 20% to 25% of patients in the first-line will still be getting chemotherapy. So those patients would still be eligible when they get to the second-line setting. You add on to that 10% to 15% of patients who are ALK/EGFR, so they would not have gotten an I-O therapy frontline and a proportion of those will get I-O in either second or third line.

And then you've got some retreatment that you see in the setting as well, so that's probably 5% to 10%. So you add it up, you think probably somewhere in the order of 40% to 45% of patients in second line will still be eligible for I-O therapy.

Vamil Divan

You touched on a little bit of this, getting into next year, obviously, that second-line lung, we'll be watching. We have some new data in renal side as well from some of the competitors. So how do see that share sort of holding up? And maybe this is maybe more of a 2020 question than 2019 just given the timing approvals, but do you think maybe you can walk through some of the dynamics on how you see your share moving up there?

Chris Boerner

Vamil I think based on what we've seen, so far, I guess my takeaway at this point would be the same takeaway that was from the podium at ESMO, which is that OPDIVO plus YERVOY is still a standard and should be a standard-of-care in frontline renal cell. What we've seen is data from Pfizer and Merck KGaA, if you look at that data with respect to PKIs plus I-O, I think OPDIVO plus YERVOY holds up very well.

What we hear from the physicians in terms of what they're looking for in renal cell is they're looking for overall survival, possibility of a cure. They're looking for complete response rates with long durability of those responses and they're looking for quality of life. And on all of those dimensions, the data we saw from CheckMate-214 holds up very well.

Now Merck has a press release on the combination of KEYTRUDA plus TKI. We're obviously going to have to wait and see how the data plays out. But I feel pretty good about the ability of OPDIVO and YERVOY to continue to be, a, standard of care in that setting. From a commercial standpoint, we clearly know how to compete. We launched I-O into the second-line setting, that was a market dominated by TKIs. In the frontline setting, again, a market dominated by TKIs, and again we've established OPDIVO plus YERVOY as standard of care there.

So I feel very good about our ability to compete both on the data with respect to what we've seen so far as well as from a commercial standpoint.

Vamil Divan

And then a couple of important data points you guys will have next year. I want to get your thoughts on the TMB filing, those update that's going to be made, the decision, how important is that from a commercial perspective? Again, maybe this kind of leaning maybe more into 2020, and 2019, but just given where TMB is in its sort of growth year or as it's emerging as a biomarker, how much of an impact are you guys thinking of that on the commercial side for next year and maybe the early part of 2020?

Chris Boerner

So, we believe we can continue to grow irrespective of what happens in TMB for 2019. So that, I think, is we're looking at TMB as an opportunity, but we will continue to grow OPDIVO, or our plans are to continue to grow OPDIVO into 2019 irrespective of that. With respect to TMB, we have been – we're encouraged by the data we've seen, thus far, with OPDIVO plus YERVOY in patients who are TMB high.

We, obviously, are in the midst of a regulatory filing. We have to wait and see how those play out. Ultimately, the success for us with TMB is going to hinge upon how TMB is perceived as a biomarker by customers and the uptake of TMB testing. So what do we know about that? Well, we know that TMB has been a biomarker that is increasingly of interest to physicians. That's been true going back to AACR and accelerating post the data that was presented at ASCO, so that's number one.

Number two is when you do a TMB test, you don't only get the results for TMB, you get a whole panoply of data that physicians may find relevant in terms of matching the right patient to the right drug in first-line lung cancer. So I think that there's going to continue to be a natural interest in testing for TMB and applying those results.

Now, clearly, the data that we have seen with respect to overall survival in the TMB negatives may pose some challenges around the growth of interest in TMB, but as best we can tell, physicians continue to be intrigued by it. We think it's an important biomarker in lung cancer, and that's going to be important for us to see how that plays out in terms of the ultimate opportunity that we have in the first-line setting. But again, this is a space that, from commercial standpoint, we know very well. We've competed in second-line lung cancer for a number of years and I feel confident that if we're given opportunity to compete in first-line, we'll be able to find the segment that we can perform well in.

Vamil Divan

And the other I think from a trial perspective, I think CheckMate 9LA data, also expected next year, maybe you can just walk us through how you think about the impact that sort of data could have, not predicting the results, but just given the position that Merck has already built up in the frontline setting, what do you sort of need to show to be able to kind of make an impact with that trial?

Chris Boerner

And I think one of the things that we and multiple companies have been struggling with in not only lung cancer but many disease areas are those patients who fall off very rapidly following treatment, and you see that in almost every Kaplan-Meier curve across products and across disease areas.

So what I like about 9LA is that it really offers us a couple of opportunities, first, by giving chemotherapy concomitantly with I-O therapy, combination I-O therapy. You do a couple of things. First of all, you may be able to address those patients who are falling off very quickly, stabilize their disease and give I-O agents an opportunity to actually work in that setting, so that's one.

And the second is with the use of chemotherapy, you may actually generate neoantigens, which improve the efficacy of I-O agents. So I think from a scientific standpoint, we're very interested in this modality as a way to get at this sort of vexing problem that has plagued agents really across tumors. Now, obviously, we have to wait and see how the data plays out.

But I think again, there's a lot of interest in – among customers in lung cancer of not thinking about lung cancer as a monolithic disease we're you're going to have one modality that will treat all patients. Physicians really are thinking about how can we segment these patients by the characteristics of these patients, be it things like biomarkers or TMB or aggressiveness of their disease, and then really target the modalities to treating those patients.

I think that's in part why you see so many patients still, today, not being treated with I-O therapy. And so I think if the data pan out, there's going to be an opportunity for us to have this regimen and potentially, as we've already discussed, seeing how the TMB data plays out, there's potentially an opportunity there as well. But I do think that this is going to be a market in which we're going to see a lot of different approaches applied to patients based on the characteristics of those patients and their disease.

Vamil Divan

Okay. If there's any questions in the audience, please raise your hand and we can get a mic over to you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Vamil Divan

And I know you guys haven't given formal 2019 guidance and I want to ask you questions about 2020 and 2021. I think, at least on a high level, what are the other things that you're sort of focused on from an I-O perspective in terms of data, in-locations readouts. I think all of us are sort of laser-focused on lung and renal, but what are the other ones coming that we should be…

Chris Boerner

Well, we've got a number of data readouts beyond lung. We've got small-cell lung cancer, we've got hepatocellular gastric, GBM, so a number of data readouts that will play out over the course of 2019 and mid-2020. I think we feel very good from a commercial standpoint about our ability to grow into 2019. We've got a very good base book of business that exist really across tumors. And if you look at all of the tumors in which we are actively competing, number one, we have competitors in virtually all of those and we have a leading share in almost all of those.

So we feel really good about where we are from base business. The trends look good ending this year and going into 2019, and we talked about some of the dynamics there. As you get beyond 2019, we're going to have to wait and see how some of these potential data readouts play out, but feel very good about where we are from business today and we'll see how those play out for looking into 2019.

Vamil Divan

And what about the European opportunity? I guess, you guys had the frontline lung dynamic and we have the FDA with the filing, potential approval next year in the frontline. We know there's some questions also on the phase that were done. So how many – I think as we look at oncology product, oftentimes that we are very focused on the U.S. launch upfront, but then the European market, over time, becomes as important, if not bigger. So how do think about your position in Europe, specifically? And again, what should we be focused on in terms of maybe these two indications or other ones to watch?

Chris Boerner

Okay. So I mean if you look at the base business in Europe, it's following a very similar dynamic to what we saw in the U.S. So second-line lung, we talked about, again, the timing of the decrease in the eligible population will be a little bit delayed there just based on the timing of frontline launches in I-O.

And then very solid position in second-line renal and first-line melanoma, I talked about adjuvant just launching in Europe. We think that, that same dynamic in terms of a strong interest in the use of OPDIVO in adjuvant melanoma is going to play out there, so we would anticipate physicians being very keen on using the product.

And then we also anticipate, because of the previous standard of care, that you'll see an increase in the percentage of patients who are treated in that setting, very much the same way we did in the U.S. The weight limiters there are just the timing of access in pricing decisions. But we think we've got a good opportunity for adjuvant melanoma in Europe, and the early feedback from early launch markets like Germany has been very favorable. We'll have to wait and see what happens with second-line renal.

And I think we don't talk a lot about are the tumors that are outside of those core indications, so ACC, small cell. Those are tumors that individually are not as big as the core tumors but collectively account for a fairly nontrivial percentage of our business. And in all of those tumors, we continue to see very strong trends ending this year going into 2019. That's true not only in the U.S., but also outside of the U.S.

Vamil Divan

Okay. All right. Maybe we could shift gears a little bit – actually, one last question on the I-O I sort of want to get to then shift off I-O, and that's just how should we think about pricing? I think a lot of concerns also from investors, when we look out three, four, five years, I think there's six approved PD-1, PD-L1s now, all adjuvant data sets behind it. How is there not sort of much more intense pricing pressure if we have seven, eight, 10 of these on the market and they all start developing similar sort of data sets across several indications?

Chris Boerner

Yes. I mean, I think the fear is around commoditization and what happens around I-O therapy. This is something that we pay a lot of attention to. Interestingly, the most recent I-O therapy to launch in the U.S. was launched roughly in the same pricing band as what we see with the existing agents. But truly, as you get more I-O agents on the market, you're going to see additional pressures. I think the way I think about commoditization in this space is, first of all, this isn't going to, we don't think, look like the same dynamics that you may see in certain primary care markets where you have drugs that have identical indications, that have identical profiles and there you see sort of a race to the lowest denominator. Here, you are still in a market where physicians care a lot about the data that is being presented in a given indication, so that's number one.

Number two, I think this is also a market where you're going to see additional agents come to market that are going to be in very small patient populations, and that's what we've seen thus far, and they're going to have to figure out how to expand the dataset that they have available to be able to compete in some of the larger markets that are continuing to be dominated mainly by Merck and BMS.

Now how that dynamic plays out, we'll have to wait and see. But I think, right now, this is a market that physicians still continue to see data, and they want to see data in that particular tumor. It's going to be difficult to imagine a scenario, at least in the short-term, where the price in one is going to necessarily dictate the price in the other. And I think until we continue to see how these new studies play out, I think we're going to likely see the dynamics be a little bit different in oncology than what we see in other markets.

One sort of real illustration of this is if you look at the utilization of the AZ PD-1 in early-stage lung cancer, the vast majority of the use of that agent is in a population that is consistent with specific label. So in early-stage, Stage 3 unresected lung cancer. And so you're not seeing, even in that setting, a large use of that agent in other parts of lung cancer. So physicians are continuing to look at that data very consistent with the approved indication and we think that dynamic will largely continue to play out, but it's something that we pay a lot of attention to and it's something that we're planning for.

Vamil Divan

Okay. Maybe just shifting to ELIQUIS quickly. Sometimes you get lost in all the noise around OPDIVO. You have obviously, tremendous success. The one question I had is Johnson & Johnson to get the recent approval for their CAD population. How do you think about that? You guys obviously had success in AFib. Is there any read-through or sort of potential impact of doctors start using much more than this other very large population leading into the AFib side?

Chris Boerner

Yes. We don't see much of the potential impact. Remember, there's only about a 20% overlap in terms of that population with the indicated population for ELIQUIS. And to the extent that there is an overlap, when we talk to physicians, they're treating the AFib, they're not treating CAD/PAD. So we think that dynamic is one that we'll have to, obviously, continue to watch, but we don't see a lot of direct impact on that. I mean, I think the ELIQUIS story is a fabulous illustration of the opportunity that we have outside of I-O. I mean, we've seen very good growth momentum across markets with ELIQUIS. We continue to see new-to-brand share within the NOAC succeed total share, so that's a leading indicator of continued opportunities to grow in the NOAC space.

If you look beyond just the NOACs, you continue to see ELIQUIS new-to-brand share within the OAC population exceed total share, again, great leading indicator of opportunity there. Warfarin continues to be used in about 30% to 35% of patients within the OAC market. And about one in 10 – one in five patients, actually, new patients, are being treated with warfarin. So there's still a lot of use of warfarin, both in the U.S. and outside of the U.S., and we think that's a continued opportunity for us to grow ELIQUIS.

The things to watch out for there is it's a highly managed class, so it's one that we're going to have to continue to focus on with respect to managing gross to nets and how much we have to pay for access. But we've seen a very good balancing of our ability to gain access, particularly in Part D plans by also managing gross to nets effectively, but that's the one thing we're going to have to continue to monitor on ELIQUIS. But the growth story on ELIQUIS, both within NOACs across the OAC population, is one that looks very good so we're excited about the opportunities we have.

Vamil Divan

Okay. Then maybe two more still on pipeline opportunities. I want to get a sense of how you're thinking about it commercially at this point. The TYK2, that's where you have the data 12 months ago, and also NASH. I think – so both of those I think are interesting market, potentially large opportunity. I think, for TYK2, the question is still on it's such a competitive space, maybe you can just talk a little bit about where you see your product potentially are getting in across all these agents? And then NASH, how do you see that sort of market emerging? And what does Bristol and the rest of the players in the field need to do to sort of turn that into real market?

Chris Boerner

Yes, I mean, let me hit on NASH first because it's a bit further out. I mean NASH is a potentially exciting opportunity. There's a lot of need to address the unmet need that you see in advanced liver fibrosis. We think we've got a potential opportunity here but it's one where we're going to have to wait and see how the data play out, but we're excited about the potential albeit it's a little further out. TYK2, we're very excited about the data that we've seen with TYK2 in psoriasis.

The data that was presented earlier this year showed about a 75% response rate with the PASI 75 score. What's interesting about psoriasis and the data that we've seen here is, this is a market where relatively few patients actually end up getting on systemic therapy. So only about 15% of patients treated with psoriasis end up getting into the biologics, biologics have reasonably good efficacy, but dermatologists don't like the safety profile associated with them as well as some of the complexity associated with treating with a biologic. Unfortunately, the orals in this space, while more convenient, don't have as good at as efficacy.

So what happens is the vast majority of patients end up only being treated with a topical. And so we think, given the profile that we're seeing with TYK2, very good efficacy, almost biologic-like efficacy in a safe and more convenient formulation. We have the opportunity to slide in and have an important role to play in that oral population of treatment, and so we're excited about the potential here. This is a potentially large opportunity and it's one that has a big impact on not only patients but caregivers.

There's a huge psychosocial, economic impact around psoriasis, so we're excited about this particular opportunity. Now, it has to play out in Phase 3, but TYK is also a mechanism that's relevant in a host of immunologic diseases, including IBD and Lupus, so we're excited to see how this program continues to play out.

Vamil Divan

Okay. I think in the last few minutes here, I just want to touch on sort of your view and sort of management team's view around diversification beyond your current assets. I think, obviously, tremendous success with some of what you have has made you very leveraged to I-O and ELIQUIS to some extent. How should we think about the way Bristol is thinking about moving into other areas, doing – building up what you have in I-O or maybe on the CV metabolic space.

Just because I think there's – I've never been a big fan of large deals that sometimes they're kind of disruptive, but there are a lot interesting technologies emerging in the smaller cap space and maybe a little bit surprised that you and some of your peers have not done as much to acquire those?

Chris Boerner

Yes. So I mean, we continue to be focused in the short and near-term on being successful in immuno-oncology and being successful in the area that we call innovative medicines which is, as you point out, the cardiovascular space, the immunologic space with not only are on-market drug, ORENCIA, but also drugs like TYK2. And obviously, we have the opportunity that you mentioned with fibrosis. As we think about BD, the focus of Bristol continues to be really on doing deals that make sense and it makes sense from three dimensions.

First, they have to be strategic deals, deals where we think that we can add value and have a meaningful impact on development of this that leverage the skills that we have. They have to make sense from a financial standpoint and they have to make deals – they have to make sense from a scientific standpoint. We're not interested in doing fourth generation of another asset. We want to make sure that we're going out and finding drugs that have a real meaningful impact on patients’ lives and that treat a disease that is one that is an area of serious unmet need.

And so we'll continue to apply that lens to all of the BD opportunities that we have, but BD is continuing to be something that we consider an important component of how we look at the future as it has been in the past, but we'll consistently be disciplined in how we approach any BD opportunity of any size and look at it through those three lenses.

Vamil Divan

And if you had to stand, I know every deal is different and you got to evaluate them on their own merits, but is there a sense that when you have oncology, you need to boost that up? Or is it more that there is a need to sort of get a little bit more diversified away, given the uncertainties of I-O and kind of how are things going to play out over time?

Chris Boerner

I think we look at it along both dimensions. I think, from an I-O standpoint, we continue to look for opportunities to enhance the agents that we have. I think one of the things that's becoming clear as we get further into immuno-oncology is while we believe that we've got a potential backbone with a drug like OPDIVO, as we look at the successful in earlier stage disease in I-O as well as addressing the very real challenges of patients who are potentially not responding to I-O or from refractory to I-O, we're going to have to be looking across multiple mechanisms, mechanisms that can be used as single agents as well as in combination with our existing assets.

So we'll continue to be opportunistic in how we think about that, but we're going to, as I mentioned earlier, we’re going to continue to follow the science and try to find ways in which we can add value to whatever we in license, but that's how we're looking at the I-O space. Outside of I-O, again, we've got a very deep set of expertise that we built in the cardiovascular space, so that's an area.

And then beyond that, we'll continue to apply those three sort of optics that I talked about previously, but diversification is something that we look at really both within the existing areas we've chosen to play as well as beyond that.

Vamil Divan

Okay. I think in the interest of time, we're going to have to wrap it up there. Thanks so much, Chris, for joining us.

Chris Boerner

Well, it's my pleasure.

Vamil Divan

Thank you.