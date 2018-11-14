Westpac Banking Corporation To Get Impacted By Increased Costs, Weaker Housing Markets

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Finaholix Foresight as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Big Banks in Australia: Can Their Names Save Them?

Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK) is expected to witness subdued growth in business fundamentals moving forward. The key headwinds are elevated regulatory challenges thanks to the Royal Commission's reports, increased strictness for the lending activities and a slump in housing prices. In this series, we will look at the segment-wise performance of the big bank and how global macro factors could act as a hurdle in the growth prospects.

Westpac’s FY 2018 Impacted by Costs, Regulatory Pressures

In FY 2018 ended September 30, 2018, the macroeconomic fundamentals continue to weigh on Westpac Banking's performance, and in H2 2018, the situation got even worse. The bank's performance got primarily impacted by the customer refunds as well as legal costs because of the regulatory pressures as well as remediations.

Westpac Banking generated net interest income, or NII, amounting to $16.3 billion in FY 2018 which implies YoY growth of 4%. The bank’s non-interest income decreased 10% in FY 2018 as compared to the previous year. This decline was triggered by several factors like a fall in the trading income, the non-recurrence of the large gain which the bank witnessed in FY 2017 after disposing of BT Investment Management, or BTIM, revaluation loss and additional provisions in regards to the customers’ refunds as well as payments.

The operating expenses rose 3% in FY 2018 on YoY basis due to the increased salaries, elevated compliance as well as regulatory expenses, increased technology expenses as well as expenses with respect to the exit of the Hastings business. However, the increased expenses got partially offset by the lesser amortization of the intangibles as well as productivity benefits.

What to Expect From the Consumer Bank Division?

Westpac Banking Corporation is expected to witness a negative impact in the consumer bank division’s net interest income primarily due to lower consumer confidence as a result of the trade tensions between the US and China. The primary factor affecting the division's performance is the consumer loans which is sensitive to the consumers' behavior and their spending patterns. As per the report of the International Monetary Fund, or IMF, the trade battle is likely to impact global business environment which could, in turn, adversely affect the emerging economies.

As per Westpac's top management, GDP growth is anticipated to settle at approximately 2.7% in 2019. Since this division contributes the maximum proportion to the total NII, reduced consumer confidence will severely impact the bank's performance. They had also stated that flat wages growth and downturn in the housing market might adversely affect consumers' confidence.

Westpac’s Consumer Bank Division's Performance in FY 2018

In FY 2018 ended September 2018, Westpac Banking Corporation’s consumer bank division saw net interest income of $7.7 billion, implying 1% increase YoY and this segment accounts for 47.4% of the total net interest income of $16.3 billion.

The YoY growth in the net interest income was seen on the heels of robust growth in lending and deposits. A rise of 4% was witnessed in the lending activities primarily in mortgages.

Source: Company Filings, Cash earnings of Consumer Bank Division

Westpac’s Business Bank Performance to Get Impacted by Lower Business Spending

The Australian economy is not in a good shape and is being impacted by the global macro headwinds. The business bank's performance is impacted by the commercial environment globally and SME loans. Challenges faced by the banking sector are, in turn, affecting the broader markets and the business environment. The banking sector is dealing with the higher regulatory pressures and the banks are implementing heightened rules for lending purposes which are impacting business loans and corporate deployments.

In the remaining 2018 and in 2019, Westpac’s business bank division might encounter subdued growth as SME loans are expected to be adversely affected because of increased regulations. Lower loans, in turn, will adversely affect the division’s net interest income as well as the overall loan book.

Understanding Westpac’s Business Banking Performance

In FY 2018, Westpac's business banking division garnered net interest income of $4.0 billion, implying an increase of 5% YoY and thus making up 24.8% of the total bank's NII. During the same period, YoY lending growth was aided by the robust momentum spanning different industries. However, some unfavorable impacts were encountered in the mortgage growth in FY 2018 due to the weaker demand of the investment lending.

The YoY growth of 4% in the division's deposits was well-aided by the higher transaction balances as well as 7% growth in term deposits. The increased business line fees, as well as facilities pricing, supported non-interest income.

Source: Company Filings, WBC's Business Bank's Revenues

Source: Company Filings, Business Bank's Loans, and Customer deposit-to-loan ratio

Can Westpac’s BT Financial Group Division Impress Investors?

Westpac Banking’s BTFG division might disappoint investors moving forward primarily because of its funds management business as it may witness negative impacts. The fluctuation in the broader markets and expectations of lower inflows are expected to remain headwinds for the division’s funds management business. The subdued growth in the inflows is expected because of the trade tensions as well as the report of the International Monetary Fund, or IMF.

However, in the remainder of 2018 and in 2019, the division's performance is expected to be highly sensitive to the expenses related to customer refunds.

A Quick Look at BT Financial Group’s Performance

The BT Financial Group division of Westpac Banking saw YoY growth of 13% in NII on the back of higher deposits and lending. The lending was mainly helped by the mortgages in private wealth while deposits were supported by elevated term deposits. However, the division's net interest margins, or NIMs, rose 20 bps on the heels of margin management as well as repricing related to some of the mortgage types and term deposits.

Source: Company Filings, Funds Under Management of BT Financial Group Division

The BTFG division’s expenses rose 8% in FY 2018 as compared to the same period of the previous year primarily on the back of provisions related to the customer refunds and investment expenses.

As of September 30, 2018, the total funds under management in the funds management business stood at $205.6 billion.

How Financial Markets Could Impact WIB’s Performance?

The downturn in the global financial markets deteriorates business confidence which results in lesser investments, and hence, lesser demand for loans. The expectations for lower corporate loans will negatively impact Westpac Banking's WIB division. The division is expected to face headwinds primarily from the lower markets income moving forward due to heightened volatility and worries related to the global economic slowdown.

How Westpac's Institutional Bank Division Has Performed?

Westpac Banking generated net interest income of $1.4 billion in FY 2018 which implies a YoY rise of 7% because of the increased loans and deposits. This division has made a contribution of 8.6% in the total NII. During the same period, the NIMs rose 6 bps YoY. The non-interest income saw a fall of 9% in FY 2018 compared to FY 2017 mainly because of the non-recurrence of numerous big infrastructure transactions and lesser markets revenues with respect to the fixed income sales as well as trading. Additionally, lower fee income also impacted non-interest income.

However, the exit of the Hastings business somehow aided the non-interest income.

Source: Company Filings, WIB Division’s Deposits

Robust Digital Improvements to Help Westpac New Zealand Division

The performance of Westpac Banking's New Zealand division will continue to be impacted by the removal of fees which also includes the ATM fees. The tough business conditions are expected to weigh over the business deposits which will also impact the net interest income. On the positive side, the division is expected to benefit from the increased use of digital tools.

Customers are expected to get more inclined towards the digital space which will further boost online sales. By leveraging the digital capabilities, the division has managed to attract customers' attention.

Westpac New Zealand Division Impacted by Fee Reduction

In FY 2018, Westpac's New Zealand division witnessed unfavorable impacts because of product simplification, i.e., by cutting down fees in some of the existing accounts. Customers have also migrated to those digital channels which are having lesser or no fees and the division also got impacted by lower cards income. Its NII got mainly supported by the higher deposits and loans. The division's NIM rose 12 bps YoY in FY 2018. This division contributed 10.5% towards total NII of the bank.

Source: Company Filings, NIMs of Westpac's New Zealand division

What Investors Need to Focus On?

The growth in wages is expected to remain flat which could further deteriorate consumer confidence. Other factors which could weigh on the performance of Westpac Banking are softening of the housing market, weaker global economy as well as lower business confidence. The bank is expected to raise the productivity targets to $400 million in FY 2019 as the bank has maintained its continued focus on digitization, product simplification as well as towards improving the platforms. It also has plans to make investments in technological initiatives which could improve the bank's customer base.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.