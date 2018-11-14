General Electric: Will Selling $4 Billion Baker Hughes Stake Backfire?

Source: Aol.com

Tuesday, General Electric (GE) announced it was selling part of its stake in oilfield services giant Baker Hughes (BHGE) for about $4 billion:

General Electric has agreed a deal to raise about $4bn from selling part of its stake in oilfield services group Baker Hughes, cutting its debts and accelerating the break-up plan it set out in June ... GE will sell at least 92m Baker Hughes shares to investors, with up to 9.2m more available if demand is strong, and Baker Hughes will buy back at least 65m shares directly from GE. That gives a total sale of about 166m shares or roughly 15 percent of Baker Hughes' equity.

The deal will lower GE's holdings in Baker Hughes from 62.5% to 50%. GE had been prevented from selling any BHGE shares until July 2019, but Baker Hughes did not force GE to adhere to the terms of its lock-up agreement. The two companies also entered into a series of long-term agreements that involves (1) a collaboration on critical rotating equipment aeroderivative and gas turbine technology, (2) BHGE's use of GE Digital software and technology, and (3) certain intercompany services costs. GE rose over 7% on the news. My question is, "Will asset sales backfire?"

Urgency To Reduce Debt

GE merged GE Oil & Gas with Baker Hughes' oilfield services operations two years ago. GE had built its Oil & Gas operations by investing $10 billion via acquisitions. Several deals were perfected when oil prices were over $100. When oil prices fell its Oil & Gas unit became a drag on earnings. The deal with Baker Hughes likely ended the company's investment in the oil & gas sector. GE kept a 62.5% stake in the merged entity and is now seeking to monetize that stake.

A few days ago, CEO Larry Culp spoke with CNBC about the urgency to reduce GE's debt load:

General Electric's Chairman and CEO Larry Culp said Monday he feels the "urgency" to reduce the company's leverage and will do so through asset sales. "We have no higher priority right now than bringing those leverage levels down," Culp said in an interview on "Squawk on the Street" with CNBC's David Faber. "The stock has been under pressure" during the last two weeks, Culp said, "no doubt about that. GE shares closed down 6.9 percent in Monday trading, slipping below $8 a share for the first time since March 2009. The stock fell as low as $7.72. "We need to bring the leverage down," Culp added, and that GE has "got plenty of opportunities through assets sales to do that."

Culp voiced what many investors had surmised already - GE needed capital. It can get that capital through an equity raise or by potentially getting buyers to pay up for its assets. The company has been hiving off assets over the past year. Merging Oil & Gas with Baker Hughes made sense to me. However, selling a majority stake in Transportation to Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) and spinning off Healthcare took me by surprise. I considered those companies part of GE's core competency.

On the Q3 earnings call, JPMorgan (JPM) analyst Charles Tusa asked Culp directly about the potential for an equity raise. Culp was clear that GE had no plans for an equity raise. However, he did not say that GE did not need capital. The CNBC interview was almost a de facto admission of GE's need for additional capital.

The problem with asset sales is that GE will have to forgo future profits and cash flows. In Q3, its share of BHGE's revenue and adjusted segment profits were $5.7 billion and $247 million, respectively. It will get liquidity from the sale but forgo the future profits. Secondly, when buyers know you need to sell, you may have less negotiating leverage over price or certain other terms. Future asset sales could come as GE has a perceived weak negotiating position.

The Opaqueness Continues

Admitting a need to pare debt was a step in the right direction for GE's new management team. However, Culp never said how much debt he wanted to cut, what credit metrics he was analyzing, or how much he planned to raise through asset sales. At Q3 2018, GE had $115 billion in borrowings, of which $3 billion was made up of commercial paper. Q3 segment profits (including GE Capital) were $2.3 billion or an annual run-rate of $9.2 billion. GE's debt/run-rate segment profits were over 12x. GE is currently cash flow-challenged, so debt/cash flow may not be relevant at this juncture.

Moody's recently downgraded GE's debt due to the continued deterioration of Power. It remains unclear how asset sales will improve the company's credit metrics. The demise of Power appears to be intractable over the near term. Rumors of GE's underfunded pension plan and reserves needed at GE Capital's insurance operations will likely not be addressed by asset sales. Maybe we need to wait for the next analyst report or potential debt downgrade before we understand how these issues should be addressed.

Conclusion

Revelations that GE needs to pare debt are nothing new. Until management provides more clarity over credit metrics, insurance reserves, and pension obligations, GE remains a sell.

GE had a lock-up agreement that prevented it from selling any shares until July 2019, but Baker Hughes has allowed it to drop that commitment. In return, GE has agreed to allow Baker Hughes to continue to use its software and made commitments on issues including pensions, tax, and intercompany services costs.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.