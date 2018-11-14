Starbucks: Time To Re-Evaluate

Investors' valuation metrics give us insight into how the company must operate to keep the valuation at this level, but will Starbucks' current position be sufficient?

The past few months were a rough ride for Starbucks (SBUX) holders. I wrote my last article about the window of opportunity when SBUX couldn't quite hit the expectation of analysts, and its trading price fell from an all-time high of $64.87 in June 2017 down to $54 in April 2018, but it didn't end there. The share price of SBUX continued to fall to $48 until the end of June 2018 which was, considering the fundamental strength of the company, a great entry point for investors. You can read more about SBUX's Q1 review in my previous article.

Introduction

This article is about the most recent quarter of Starbucks, the rapid increase in its stock price and why the stock is a sell for the careful active investor, or a hold for the bold active investor when he/she takes some precautions to hedge against a decline in value. Every time one of my investments peaks in value and my previous DCF analysis shows that the price is reaching my anticipated fair value price (can be found in my first article about SBUX), I like to review my investment and re-evaluate the fundamental strengths and weaknesses in light of the current economic situation.

Starbucks recently transferred over 1,500 licensed stores in China to company-operated stores, which had significant implications on its revenue but also on its margins. They continue to open new stores, and their streamlining activities are not catching up with their desire to grow. The aforementioned translates into Starbucks operating and net margins, and while the share price should correlate with the company's earnings, it is correlating more with revenue. By analyzing valuation metrics like the P/E and PEG ratio, we can deduct what investors are demanding and make assumptions if Starbucks will be able to meet those expectations.

The current economic situation revolves around a possible upcoming recession, a US debt "problem," and the trade war between the US and China. It makes sense to take a step back and look at the big picture, which is what we are trying to do in this article. The Fed is working against an overheating market by raising interest rates, and at the same time, the US government is trying to promote business in the US; the Treasury has to issue debt to cover for the tax cuts, but the Fed is reluctant to buy more of the debt. These are just a few points that ought to describe the current economic late-cycle and the stock market is reacting with uncertainty, thus high volatility. Companies, without the fundamental strength or an ineffective business model, are washed away or will lose a big chunk of their value. Ineffectiveness can come with the desire to grow rapidly and is, among other things, translated into lower margins on the financial statements of the company.

Starbucks Q4 & FY 2018 Review

The peak in the stock price is a reaction to SBUX's 2% increase in comparable sales, which was driven by a 3% increase in average ticket (comparable sales consists of "Change in Transaction," and "Change in Ticket"). After disappointing results in the past year, the 2018 results brought SBUX stock price back on track and even pushed it beyond the previous historical high of $64.87. When we zoom further into the source of those performance improvements, we are looking at a 2% comparable store sales increase in SBUX's Americas segment, especially its US market, with -1% change in transactions and +3% change in ticket. China comparable store sales also increased by 2% with no further information about the distribution between change in ticket and change in transaction. These are the two biggest markets for Starbucks which are primary growth engines since they cover nearly 60% of all company-operated and approximately 50% of all licensed stores. In my previous article, I discussed Starbucks' advantage to be able to switch between company-operated and licensed stores, feel free to read that article to get a better grasp of this advantage.

Source: Starbucks Annual Reports

The recent shift of nearly 1,500 licensed stores to company-operated stores in SBUX's China segment shifted the weight of SBUX global company-operated stores distribution quite a bit (seen in the chart above). This change affected Starbucks' top-line growth strongly with approximately 60% of the $2 billion increase in revenue of FY 2018 coming from the shift to company-operated stores. In the Americas segment, SBUX added 665 new stores over the 2-year observation horizon. The Americas segment consists mainly of the US with 84% of all company-operated and licensed stores located there. In the Starbucks EMEA segment (Europe, Middle East, Africa segment), we see a shift back to a licensed model (seen in the chart below) because of Europe's strong coffee culture, low entry barriers, and saturated coffee market. But also looking at how SBUX store openings behaved in the US market over the two years and comparing it to a time frame of 10 years, it seems like this market is reaching its saturation level.

Source: Starbucks Annual Reports

In Starbucks' most recent 2018 report, one aspect that caught my eye was that operating margins and net margins are decreasing. The reason for the decrease is said to be due to streamlining activities, the licensing deal with Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY), the impact of the ownership change in China, and the sale of their Tazo brand. At the same time, they are rapidly increasing the number of stores in the US and China.

While top-line growth is an essential aspect for investors, it seems that Starbucks is paying a high price for growth in the form of lower margins. I mentioned in my previous article that streamlining the business and keeping a close eye on the profitability of individual stores is Starbucks' key to keeping investors' (and my own) trust. From a macroeconomic perspective and in sight of a possible scenario which includes higher interest rates, higher unemployment (due to the recession), and lower willingness to spend money on luxury goods (thus, expensive coffee), Starbucks won't be positioned well with a big number of unprofitable company-operated stores.

Source: Excel Sheet, Starbucks Annual Reports

After correcting net income for one-time events like the gain resulting from the acquisition of the East China joint venture, the sale of their Tazo brand and their Taiwan joint venture, I plotted revenue, operating income, net income, and share price in one graph. Share price is following revenue closely, but net income and operating income remained constant for the past few years now. Starbucks is growing at an immense rate, but the price they pay is lower margins, which makes the business strongly susceptible to economic changes in the US and China.

Investors expectations

At this point, we will take a look at the price of the stock and how it stands relative to SBUX's fundamentals. First, we have to correct SBUX's current earnings by one-time income streams like the gain resulting from the acquisition of the East China joint venture, the sale of their Tazo brand and their Taiwan joint venture. Then we have to understand what investors are expecting from Starbucks in the upcoming years. Let us try to answer this question:

How high do Starbucks top-line and bottom-line growth need to be to fulfill investors' expectations?

To quantify the projected growth rate at the current state of SBUX, I used the earnings per share that I corrected for one-time events as mentioned above, the share price of the current year and averages of the past years, and the PEG ratio from different sources like Morningstar, Yahoo Finance, and Nasdaq.

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 EPS - Diluted 1.35 1.82 1.9 1.97 1.89 Share Price 38.04 51.64 56.32 58.73 66.00 P/E Ratio 28.17 28.37 29.64 29.81 34.92 PEG Ratio 1.48 1.89 1.80 1.99 1.94 Projected Growth Rate 19 15 16.5 15 18

Source: Excel Sheet, Morningstar.com

After correcting for one-time events in 2018, the real earnings per share came down to $1.89 with a current share price of around $66. This correction results in a historically high P/E ratio of 34.92. The next two rows about the projected growth rate and the PEG ratio reflect investors' past expectations and their future expectation. By extracting the PEG ratio from different sources, I calculated the necessary projected growth rate that would be necessary to keep investors happy and the share price up. We see a decline in the projected growth rate from 2014 until 2017, which is a natural evolution considering SBUX's size and growth. But the recent peak in SBUX's share price pushed the necessary growth rate back to 18%, which is quite high considering a saturated US market and uncertainty considering the trade war with China.

After-Thoughts and Conclusion

I would like to begin this part with a quote from our good old friend Warren Buffett:

"Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful."

The recent point when everyone was fearful was when SBUX's share price fell to $48 at which the intelligent investor went into a shopping spree knowing the fundamental strength of SBUX. Now the share price is $68.60, and it seems that the shares haven't lost traction yet, which makes me think about my position and at which price I bought shares.

I am currently concerned about the margins of SBUX's stores in the US and China. We have had major growth in both markets, which correlates with lower unemployment, lower taxes, and SBUX's great digital transformation (especially their app and cashless transactions). Their streamlining activities are not catching up with their desire to show top-line growth, which is visible in the chart above, where net income and operating income are showing no sign of positive movement while revenue and their share price are exploding. With investors' current implied expectations of nearly 18% growth over the next years, SBUX will have difficulties to match those expectations. SBUX will have problems to keep their profitability up when their revenue stream slows down.

In SBUX's current state, the company is not a recession-proof or even "event"-proof hold. Event-proof means that any news between the US and China won't have implications for Starbucks' share price. For those reasons, safe, active investors might tend to rather sell their holdings and more bold investors will keep SBUX as a hold (depending at which point they bought in), but might reduce their position and look for other recession-proof investments to hedge their holdings.

