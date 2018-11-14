MOGU Begins U.S. IPO Effort

When we learn pricing and valuation assumptions from management, I'll provide an update.

MOGU has been transitioning its revenue model to a more transaction commission-based approach.

The firm operates an online fashion and accessories portal for Chinese consumers.

MOGU intends to raise $200 million from the sale of ADSs in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

MOGU (MOGU) intends to raise gross proceeds of $200 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides online fashion and lifestyle apparel retailing to residents of China.

MOGU is undergoing a transition, and its growth engine has slowed significantly in the process.

Valuation will be key, and I'll provide an update when we learn more details about the IPO from management.

Company & Technology

Hangzhou, China-based MOGU was founded in 2011 to develop an online destination for young people looking for fun and engaging new ways of discovering and sharing the latest fashion trends.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO Chen Qi, who was previously Product Manager at Taobao.com.

MOGU has developed an online e-commerce platform that leverages AI and big data analytics to offer personalized fashion content in different formats, integrating social interactions between its users, with a quality user experience.

The MOGU platform offers its brand influencers access to products with which they can create content. Through collaboration with its merchants and brand partners, the company confirms the quality of the inventory and ensures the fulfillment of order deliveries.

Platform content includes live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering various topics, including fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runways.

In Sept. 2018, the company's platform had live video broadcasts totaling approximately 3,000 hours on a daily basis with about 48,000 active fashion influencers.

MOGU makes money in two primary ways: brands pay for advertising throughout its service, and the firm receives a commission from merchants when transactions are completed.

Investors in MOGU include Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), MSA Capital, Ping An Ventures, Ping An, Zhixin Capital, Hillhouse Capital Group, and Banyan Mezzanine Funds.

Customer/User Acquisition

MOGU markets to customers via online advertising and social networks. A significant aspect of the firm's operations is the creation of shareable content by its brand influencers, which serves to increase word-of-mouth reach.

The company also promotes its site in offline media such as billboards, campus events, television commercials, and print magazines.

Since FY 2017, the company has reduced its focus on its marketing customer business segment in favor of live video broadcasts to 'improve user engagement and experience.'

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been trending upward, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Q2 FYE 3/31/2019 73.7% FYE 3/31/2018 76.9% FYE 3/31/2017 62.4%

Sources: Company registration statement, IPO Edge

Market & Competition

According to a 2016 market research report by Statista, the Chinese fashion e-commerce market had reached a total volume of $125.8 billion by Sept. 2016.

According to another 2018 market research report by Research and Markets, the global online apparel retailing market was valued at $382.8 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $821.8 billion by 2023.

This represents a CAGR of 13.6% between 2017 and 2023.

The main factors driving market growth are the availability of huge discounts and free home deliveries.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecasted period, with China and India leading the way due to the rising Internet penetration and development in infrastructure.

Major competitors that provide Chinese fashion e-commerce services include:

Revolve (RVLV)

Farfetch (FTCH)

JD.com (JD)

Alibaba TMall (BABA)

Management also cites competition from other Chinese e-commerce platforms, major traditional and brick-and-mortar retailers, social media platforms, and content providers that cover the fashion and apparel industries.

Financial Performance

MOGU's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Topline revenue contraction, at a decelerating rate

Swing to a slight increase in gross profit

Steadily increasing gross margin

A significant increase in cash used in operations

Below are the company's financial results for the past two and ½ fiscal years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: MOGU F-1

Relevant financial metrics derived from the firm's registration statement:

TTM Revenue Period TTM Revenue Variance vs. Prior Q2 FYE 3/31/2019 $ 71,270,000 -2.1% FYE 3/31/2018 $ 141,702,000 -15.7% FYE 3/31/2017 $ 168,163,182 Gross Profit Period Gross Profit Variance vs. Prior Q2 FYE 3/31/2019 $ 49,093,000 0.8% FYE 3/31/2018 $ 95,440,000 -14.0% FYE 3/31/2017 $ 110,926,061 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Q2 FYE 3/31/2019 68.9% FYE 3/31/2018 67.4% FYE 3/31/2017 66.0% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Variance vs. Prior Q2 FYE 3/31/2019 $ (38,945,000) 386.8% FYE 3/31/2018 $ (76,789,242) -63.7% FYE 3/31/2017 $ (126,135,909)

Source: MOGU F-1, IPO Edge

As of September 30, 2018, the company had $129.8 million in cash and $81.1 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the six months ended September 30, 2018, was a negative ($38.9 million).

IPO Details

MOGU intends to raise $200.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of ADSs representing Class A shares, not including customary underwriter options.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and the Class B shareholder, co-founder and CEO Qi Chen, will be entitled to thirty votes per share. This is the highest vote differential I've ever seen and is a way for the founder to retain voting control of the company even after losing economic control.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple share classes into its index.

Per the firm's latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to develop and expand our content offering; to continue to invest in and develop our technology; and the balance for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital needs and potential investments and acquisitions, although we have not identified any specific investments or acquisition opportunities at this time.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and China Renaissance.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar yet.

An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes my initial commentary on the IPO. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.