Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance: 9.8% Yield And Upside In Net Interest Income

The REIT about covers its dividend with core earnings, dividend coverage could improve during the current rate hiking cycle.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI) is an interesting REIT income vehicle for investors that desire high, recurring dividend income and that want to bet on the strongly performing U.S. commercial real estate market. The commercial real estate finance company has invested heavily in floating-rate assets in recent years, which are poised to throw off more net interest income, or NII, as the Fed lifts short-term interest rates. The company about covers its dividend with core earnings. Shares are still affordable, and throw off a 9.8 percent dividend yield.

Portfolio Snapshot

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance invests into first mortgage and subordinate loans in the commercial real estate sector. 77 percent of the REIT's loan investment portfolio consisted of first mortgages while the remainder was made up of subordinate loans.

Here's a portfolio breakdown.

Source: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Investor Presentation

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's loan portfolio consisted of 68 loans with an amortized cost of $4.8 billion at the end of the third quarter. The weighted-average remaining lease term was 2.7 years and the company has large exposure to hotels, offices and multi-family properties.

Here's a snapshot of the loan portfolio.

Source: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has invested heavily into floating-rate first mortgage loans, which will produce higher net interest income for the REIT as the Fed moves along the interest rate curve. Thanks to strong demand for financing in the commercial real estate sector, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is on track to see record annual loan originations this year.

Source: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

90 percent of Apollo's loan investment portfolio is linked to floating rates. A 100 basis point increase in LIBOR is expected to boost the REIT's net interest income by $0.18/share annually.

Source: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

What About The Dividend?

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance does not have the best dividend coverage stats in the sector, but the REIT is at the brink of covering its payout. Apollo brought in $0.45/share in operating earnings in the quarter ending September ($0.47/share adjusted operating earnings), and paid out $0.46/share in dividends.

Here's an overview of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's distribution coverage in the last two years.

Source: Achilles Research

Higher net interest income on the back of higher short-term interest rates would most likely improve Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's dividend coverage stats.

Valuation

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's dividend stream costs income investors ~10.4x Q3-2018 run-rate operating earnings. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, due to its weaker distribution coverage, is the cheapest company in the sector in terms of price-to-book-ratio.

ARI Price to Book Value data by YCharts

I prefer both Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) and Starwood Property Trust (STWD) over Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance because of their stronger core earnings and better dividend coverage.

Risk Factors To Consider

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance can be expected to perform well as long as the U.S. commercial real estate market remains in good shape and investors demand new capital for their investments. A downturn in CRE would probably be a major negative catalyst for ARI. A slower-than-expected pace of rate hikes would also hurt the investment thesis because an improvement in the REIT's distribution coverage is dependent on an increase in short-term interest rates.

Your Takeaway

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is a promising income vehicle for investors that have an above-average risk tolerance and that believe commercial real estate will continue to perform well going forward. The REIT's distribution stats could improve as interest rates rise, but an industry or broader economic downturn paired with a drop in interest rates would likely hit Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance hard. My favorites in the sector right now are still Ladder Capital Corp. and Starwood Property Trust. I recommend not to invest more than 1-2 percent of total portfolio assets into ARI. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

