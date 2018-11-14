Technically Speaking For November 14

There's a Brexit deal. Now we just have to get it approved.

WE HAVE A BREXIT DEAL! That's the good news. Now the bad -- it has to be approved by both parties. According to this NY Times article, that is not assured. May must first get the approval of her cabinet, followed by a vote in Parliament. And let's not forget the EU side, which has a clear goal of making a withdrawal so difficult and arduous that no other country will attempt it. Still, a deal is better than no deal at this point. Keep your fingers crossed that things work out.

We're seeing some troubling growth slowdowns. Japan's economy contracted .3% in the third quarter, thanks to a decline in consumer spending and investment. The report also contained a troubling 1.8% drop in exports. Germany's economy declined as well, falling .2%. While a re-tooling of auto production was cited as the primary cause, an export slowdown was also cited. EU growth fell to a 4-year low, expanding a mere .2% in the latest report. Germany is responsible for about 1/3 of the EU's growth, which explains a bulk of the slowdown. A look at the country-level growth rates shows that other countries are holding up pretty well. And there is continued discussion of a Chinese slowdown. Notice the breadth of this news -- it's hit the EU, Japan, and China. That's not a good development.

Marketwatch offers a nice summation explaining why oil prices are dropping:

Oversupply : The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries raised its production in September by 100,000 barrels a day to 32.78 million barrels of oil a day—a one-year high, according to the International Energy Agency.



A surprise : Trump granted waivers to eight countries, allowing them to temporarily continue buying Iranian oil despite U.S. sanctions on the country’s energy sector which took effect Nov. 4.



Seasonality : A time of planned shutdowns at major crude-oil refineries for maintenance, is more active than normal, resulting in more crude in inventories amid a period that was already expected to see slowing demand



Trump : President Donald Trump has been consistently advocating for lower oil prices and on Monday issued a tweet urging for even lower prices



U.S. oil: U.S. production climbed by 400,000 barrels a day to a record 11.6 million barrels a day for the week ended Nov. 2, adding to oversupply worries

Here's the weekly chart to put this information into perspective:

Prices were in a year-long rally that started in late May of last year. They hit a high price of 76.9 at the end of August and have been declining since. Prices are below all the EMA -- even the 200-week -- which is a very bearish development. Momentum is weak as well. Prices are now in the middle of the Fibonacci retracement zone, looking for a support level.

Let's turn to today's performance table:

All the equity indexes were down. The IWC was off 1.2%; the QQQ was down .8%. The Treasury market was up modestly.

Let's turn to the short-term charts, where we'll see a fair amount of bearishness:

The SPY is in a clear downtrend over the last four days. Prices have fallen from a high of ~281 to ~269, for an overall decline near 5%. Notice the pattern of lower lows and lower highs -- a classic bearish pattern. The 200-minute EMA is also clearly moving lower.

In contrast, we have the IEF which is in the middle of a short-term rally. Prices gapped higher on November 9 and 12, consolidated gains, and then moved higher again today. The overall move is small -- about a point -- but remember that this is the Treasury market.

On a 2-week basis, the SPY has done a complete round-trip. This chart puts the downtrend into more relief.

The QQQ has also made a round-trip but is now lower than the lows from early February.

The IWM is similar to the QQQ, with prices now lower than their levels earlier in November.

When this data is combined with the very weak breadth readings (see yesterday's column), we get a short-term bearish picture.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.