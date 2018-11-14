Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Annual Stockholders Meeting (Transcript)

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Annual Stockholders Meeting November 14, 2018 1:00 PM ET

Executives

Jeff Henley - Vice Chairman

Larry Ellison - Chairman and Chief Technology Officer

Safra Catz - CEO

Mark Hurd - Director

Dr. Michael Boskin - Director

Jeff Berg - Director

Hector Garcia-Molina - Director

Naomi Seligman - Director

George Conrades - Director

Bruce Chizen - Director

Leon Panetta - Director

Renée James - Director

Wick Moorman - Director

Bill Parrett - Director

Brian Higgins - Vice President, Associate General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Kevin Asher - Ernst & Young LLP

Chris Anger - Ernst & Young LLP

Andrew Kaven - Ernst & Young LLP

Chris Hall - American Stock Transfer & Trust Company LLC

Heather Smith - New York State Common Retirement Fund

Colin Mule - Boston Common Asset Management and Co-filer Walden Asset Management

Xin Zhao - Stockholder

Analysts

Bill Kelly - Stockholder

Anthony Fisher - Stockholder

Bruce Whitson - Stockholder

Jeff Henley

Okay, so good morning. I'm Jeff Henley, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors. It’s my pleasure to welcome you. In accordance with the notice of the meeting, I call to order the 41st Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Oracle Corporation. Each stockholder was given an agenda for today’s meeting. We will first conduct the formal portion of the stockholders’ meeting in accordance with this agenda. Following adjournment of the formal portion, there will be an opportunity for questions and discussion.

Before proceeding to the business of the meeting, I would like to introduce myself and the other directors who are standing for election. So, I mentioned my name is Jeff Henley. I have been a Director since 1995 and Vice Chairman since 2014. Prior to that, I served as Chairman. I was previously Oracle’s Chief Financial Officer from 1991 to 2004. Larry Ellison was appointed Chairman of the Board and Chief Technology Officer in 2014. Previously, Mr. Ellison was our CEO and has been a Director since he founded Oracle in 1977. Safra Catz, on the other side of the Larry, has been a Director since 2001 and was appointed CEO of Oracle in 2014. Prior to that, Ms. Catz served as President and Chief Financial Officer. Mark Hurd has been director since 2010, was appointed CEO of Oracle in 2014. Previously, Mr. Hurd served as President of Oracle. Before joining Oracle, he was the Chairman and CEO of Hewlett-Packard Company. Dr. Michael Boskin has been a director since 1994. Dr. Boskin is the Tully M. Friedman professor of economics and Hoover Institution Senior Fellow at Stanford University. Jeff Berg has been a Director since 1997. He is Chairman of Northside Services, a talent and literary agency. Mr. Berg was formerly Chairman and CEO of International Creative Management. Hector Garcia-Molina has been a Director since 2001. He is the Leonard Bosack and Sandra Lerner Professor Emeritus in the Departments of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering at Stanford University. Naomi Seligman has been a Director since 2005. She is a senior partner at Ostriker von Simson, a technology research firm that chairs the CIO Strategy Exchange. George Conrades has been a Director since 2008. He is a Senior Advisor to Akamai Technologies and previously served as Akamai’s Chairman and CEO. Bruce Chizen has been a director since 2008. He is an independent consultant and serves as a senior advisor to Permira Advisers and as a venture partner at Voyager Capital. He previously served as CEO of Adobe Systems Incorporated.

Secretary Leon Panetta has been a Director since 2015. Secretary Panetta previously served as the U.S. Secretary of Defense and as the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency. He is the Co-Founder and Chairman of the Panetta Institute for Public policy. Renée James has been Director since 2015. She is the Chairman and CEO of Ampere Computing, a company focused on datacenter server processors and she is an operating executive at The Carlyle Group. She previously had a 28-year career with Intel Corporation, where she most recently served as President.

Wick Moorman has been a Director since 2018. He is currently a Senior Advisor to Amtrak and previously served as Amtraks President and CEO. He previously served as Chairman and CEO of Norfolk Southern Corporation. Bill Parrett has been a Director since 2018. He previously served as CEO of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu. Seated next to me to my right is, Brian Higgins Oracles Vice President, Associate General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

Also present today are Kevin Asher, Chris Anger and Andrew Kaven from Ernst & Young LLP, our independent registered public accounting firm. They would be glad to respond to any questions during the question-and-answer period.

Finally, we are assisted today by Chris Hall, a representative of American Stock Transfer & Trust Company LLC, our inspector of elections in the tabulation of proxies and ballots. The minutes of our last year’s annual meeting are available and any stockholder wishing to inspect the minutes should contact our Corporate Secretary.

So, now, let’s move to the formal portion of the meeting. Brian Hagans will report on the mailing of the notice of this meeting.

Brian Higgins

Thank you, Jeff. This meeting is held pursuant to a notice dated September 26, 2018. On or about September 26, 2018, each stockholder of record as of the close of business on September 17, of this year was sent either a notification of internet availability of proxy materials or the notice itself. All documents concerning notice of the meeting will be filed with the records of the meeting. A proof of mailing and the list of stockholders entitled to vote are both available for inspection by any stockholder.

Jeff Henley

So, Brian will now advise whether a quorum is present at the meeting and canvas the stockholders present. Those stockholders who have not returned proxies have authorized the persons identified in the proxies to vote on the proposals coming before the meeting.

On the record date, there were 3,780,638,156 shares of Oracle’s common stock issued outstanding and entitled to vote at this meeting. A majority of these shares is present in person or by proxy and therefore a quorum necessary to transact business is present. The polls are now open if you have not voted yet, or you previously voted but want to change your vote, please raise your hand and one of the monitors standing in the aisles will assist you. The polls will close at the conclusion of the formal portion of the meeting, so please hand in your ballot or proxy prior to the end of the formal portion of this meeting.

Brian Higgins

Thank you. I declare a quorum is present at this meeting. On behalf of Oracle’s Board, I would like to express my appreciation to all stockholders who returned their proxies or submitted ballots. There are seven items of business on the agenda for this year’s meeting, three management proposals and four stockholder proposals. All voting results will announce today are preliminary. Final vote totals for each of the proposals voted upon today will be made publicly available within the next few days.

Jeff Henley

Okay, so we will start with management proposals. The first matter of the business is the election of the 14 directors to serve until the next Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The nominees recommended by the Board of Directors are Larry Ellison, Jeff Henley, Safra Catz, Mark Hurd, Michael Boskin, Jeff Berg, Hector Garcia-Molina, Naomi Seligman, George Conrades, Bruce Chizen, Leon Panetta, Renée James, Wick Moorman and Bill Parrett. Additional information about each of the nominees can be found on Pages 7 through 10 of Oracle’s proxy statement. Will the Secretary announce the results of the vote?

Brian Higgins

Each nominee for election to the Board of Directors has received the affirmative vote of a majority of Oracle’s outstanding shares of common stock present and entitled to vote at this meeting.

Jeff Henley

So I declare that all the nominees for director have been duly elected. The next item of business is the non-binding advisory vote by stockholders on the compensation paid to Oracle’s named executive officers as disclosed in Oracle’s proxy statement filed in connection with this meeting. This is commonly referred to as Say-on-Pay vote. Will the Secretary please indicate the results of the voting?

Brian Higgins

This proposal received the affirmative vote of the majority of Oracle’s outstanding shares of common stock present and entitled to vote at this meeting.

Jeff Henley

Thank you. The paid proposal has been approved. So the next matter is the ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Oracle’s independent registered publicly accounting firm by the Finance and Audit Committee of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors recommends the ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year 2019. Will the secretary now announce the results of the vote?

Brian Higgins

This proposal also received the affirmative vote of a majority of Oracle’s outstanding shares of common stock present and entitled to vote at this meeting.

Jeff Henley

The appointment of Ernst & Young as Oracle’s independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2019 has been duly ratified. The next item of business is the proposal submitted by the Pax World’s Mutual Funds, a stockholder of Oracle. The proposal which appears on Page 58 of Oracle’s proxy statement requests that the Company provide a report disclosing certain information regarding pay equity. We understand that Heather Smith will represent the Pax World’s Mutual Funds at this meeting. Is Heather Smith present? Okay. So, pursuant to the rules of conduct for the meeting you will have up to 5 minutes to present the proposal.

Heather Smith

Good morning and thank you, Mr. Vice Chairman. My name is Heather Smith and I am here to present proposal number 4 on behalf of Pax World’s Fund. For the second straight year the Pax World’s Fund proposal requests that Oracle issuer for identifying whether a gender pay gap exists among its employees and if so outline the steps being taken to reduce the gap. Despite the strong shareholder interest and pay equity reporting nearly 40% of the voting shares supported our proposal last year. Oracle still does not provide any public reporting on gender pay equity. We believe this issue is particularly relevant to Oracle given ongoing losses concerning its pay practices.

Pay and equity and advancement opportunities for women are concerns in the technology industry and there is a longstanding gender and ratio pay gap in the U.S. and a study by Glassdoor has found an unexplained gender pay gap for women in the information technology sector of nearly 6%. Mercer reports that women continue to be significantly underrepresented in the technology sector and their representation falls as they move through the talent pipeline. Oracle’s current workforce composition reflects this as women comprised 29% of the Company’s employees, but just 23% of its leadership and these metrics are unchanged since 2016. Committing to and ensuring equal pay for equal work can help address this gap.

Researchers found that active management of pay equity is a crucial driver of gender diversity in organizations. Greater gender diversity has been correlated with improved company performance as well as increased innovation and better problem-solving, which is particularly relevant to the technology industry. By failing to comprehensively address pay equity issues, Oracle maybe placing itself at a competitive disadvantage when it comes to talent recruitment, retention and employee productivity.

Pay scale reports that employee satisfaction goes up and intend to leave goes down when there is more transparency around pay practices. Other technology companies have already published information on their gender pay equity practices and commit as a closing pay disparities. This includes Apple, Amazon, Cisco Systems, eBay, HP, Intel, Microsoft, Salesforce and SAP among others. We believe that Oracle and S&P 100 Company with the 137,000 employees worldwide can and should do more.

A recent survey by JUST Capital found that 53% of Americans believe that CEOs of large companies should speak out on important social issues like the gender pay gap and discrimination. For these reasons, we believe that both Oracle and its stakeholders will be well served by greater transparency concerning its pay equity policies and practices. This approach would assure investors that Oracle is proactively managing this issue as part of its overall diversity and inclusion strategy, position the Company to achieve greater diversity, and reduce regulatory and reputational risks. Thank you.

Jeff Henley

Thank you. The Board opposes this proposal for the reasons described in the proxy statements. So will the Secretary announce the results of the vote?

Brian Higgins

This proposal was defeated by majority of Oracle’s outstanding shares of common stock present and entitled to vote at this meeting.

Jeff Henley

Okay, I declare that the stockholder proposal regarding a pay equity report has been defeated. The next item of business is the proposal submitted by the New York State Common Retirement Fund, a stockholder of Oracle. The proposal which appears on Page 60 of Oracle’s proxy statement requests that the Company provide a public report disclosing certain information regarding political contributions. So again we understand that Heather Smith will again represent the New York State Common Retirement Fund at this meeting. So as I stated before, you have five minutes to make your statement.

Heather Smith

Thank you. Once again, my name is Heather Smith and I'm here today on behalf of the New York State Common Retirement Fund, to present the funds resolution calling on Oracle to fully report on its political spending and its process and procedures for making political contributions to corporate funds. As long-term shareholders of oracle for fund supports policies that apply transparency and accountability to corporate political giving, in its view such disclosure is fully consistent with public policy in regard to public company disclosures. Company executives exercise wide discretion over the use of corporate resources for political purposes and relying only on the limited data available from the Federal Election Commission and the Internal Revenue Service can give shareholders an incomplete picture of the Company’s political spending. The New York State Fund believes that a complete disclosure by the Company is necessary for shareholders to be able to fully evaluate the political use of corporate assets. Therefore on behalf of the New York State Common Retirement Fund, I submit the resolution on political disclosure found in your proxy materials. Thank you.

Jeff Henley

Thank you. The Board opposes this proposal for the reasons again we described in the proxy statement. So will the Secretary announce the results of the vote?

Brian Higgins

This proposal was defeated by a majority of Oracle’s outstanding shares of common stock present and entitled to vote at this meeting.

Jeff Henley

I declare that the stockholder proposal regarding a political contributions report has been defeated. So the next item of business is the proposal submitted by Boston Common Asset Management and Walden Asset Management, a stockholder of Oracle. The proposal which appears on Page 62 of Oracle’s proxy statement requests that the Company provide a public report disclosing certain information regarding lobbying. We understand that Colin Mule will represent the proponents of at this meet is Mr. Mule present, okay. So, pursuant to the rules of conduct for the meeting, you will have up to 5 minutes to present the proposal.

Colin Mule

Hello stockholders and members of the Board, my name Colin Mule and on behalf of Boston Common Asset Management and co-filer Walden Asset Management. I hereby move the proposal 6 asking, our company to provide or report on its state and federal lobbying expenditures including indirect funding of lobbying through trade associations. Transparency and accountability and corporate spending to influence public policy are in the best interest of Oracle shareholders. Our company has spent over 68 million from 2010 to 2017 on federal lobbying according to opensecrets.org. This figure does not include expenditures to influence legislation and states where Oracle also lobbies, but disclosure is uneven or absent. For example, Oracle spent $1,865,597 on lobbying in California from 2010 to 2017 and reportedly lobbied in 35 different states from 2010 through 2014, according to the Center for Public Integrity.

Corporations contribute millions to trade associations that lobby indirectly on their behalf without specific disclosures or accountability. Absence system of accountability company assets could be used for objectives contrary to Oracle's long-term interest. Unlike many of its peers including Intel and Microsoft, Oracle does not disclose its membership in or payments to trade associations are the amounts used for lobbying. Oracle is listed as a member of the business roundtable, which spent 126.93 million on lobbying from 2010 to 2017 and is lobbying against the rights of shareholders to file resolutions according to Reuters.

Proxy advisor ISS reports this proposal noting that Oracle "does not provide comprehensive disclosure of its direct or indirect lobbying expenses, direct expenses at the federal level were estimated to be 9 million in 2017." There is also minimal disclosure of the policies and mechanisms Oracle has in place to manage its participation and trade organizations, which may use it dues to lobby for policies that may conflict with the companies. This information could help shareholders evaluate the extent and managements of the Company's political activities and the relative risk and benefits.

I request for disclosure is a call for transparency and accountabilities for the spending of shareholder resources and we urge stockholders to vote for this proposal. Thank you.

Jeff Berg

The Board opposes this proposal for the reasons described in the proxy statement. Will the Secretary announce for results of the vote.

Brian Higgins

This proposal was defeated by a majority of Oracle's outstanding shares of common stock present and entitled to vote at this meeting.

Jeff Berg

I declare that the stockholder proposal regarding a lobbying report has been defeated. The next item of business is the proposal submitted by Kenneth Steiner, a stockholder of Oracle. The proposal which appears on Page 64 of Oracle's proxy statement requests that the board adopt the policy requiring the board Chair to be an independent member of the board. We understand that Xin Zhao will represent Kenneth Steiner at this meeting as he's present.

Xin Zhao

Thank you. Shareholders request our Board of Directors to adopt as policy, and amend our governing documents as necessary, to require henceforth that the Chair of the Board of Directors, whenever possible, to be an independent member of the Board. The Board would have the discretion to phase in this policy for the next Chief Executive Officer transition, implemented so it does not violate any existing agreement.

If the Board determines that a Chairman who was independent when selected is no longer independent, the Board shall select a new Chairman who satisfies the requirements of the policy within a reasonable amount of time. Compliance with this policy is waived if no independent director is available and willing to serve as Chairman. Caterpillar and the Wells Fargo are the examples of companies changing course and naming an independent board chairman.

Caterpillar had even opposed a shareholder proposal for an independent board chairman at its annual meeting. There is plenty of work for an independent Chairman at Oracle. An independent Chairman is more likely to see that Oracle has more independent directors. Six Oracle directors each had from 16 to 40 years long-tenure. The Lead Director had 24-years long tenure, perhaps the longest tenure of any Lead Director in the Fortune 500. Long-tenure can impair the independence of a director, no matter how well qualified. Independence is a priceless attribute in a director.

Safra Catz received $135 million in 2017 total realized pay and each director on the executive pay committee received negative votes of 13% to 28%. The Oracle say on executive pay proposal received more negative votes from shareholders than positive votes in 2017.

Each director on the audit committee received negative votes of 14% to 33%. Directors at other companies typical receive 5% in negative votes. And the chairman of the nomination committee received 33% in negative votes.

This proposal topic won 44%-support at a previous Oracle annual meeting. This 44% support could have been higher for instance 47% if small shareholders had the same access to independent corporate governance advise, so please vote yes for independent board chairman. Thank you very much.

Jeff Henley

Thank you. The Board opposes this proposal for the reasons described in the proxy statement. Will the Secretary announce the results of the vote?

Brian Higgins

This proposal was also defeated by a majority of Oracle's outstanding shares of common stock present and entitled to vote at meeting.

Jeff Henley

I declare that the stockholder proposal regarding an independent board chair has been defeated. So this concludes the formal part of the meeting. I declare that the formal part of the meeting is adjourned and the polls are now closed. So, we're now at the part of the meeting providing for general questions and discussion. Anyone wishing to address the meeting should rise and raise your hand for recognition. Please state your name and indicate whether you are a stockholder or proxy for stockholder and proceed with your question when called. Each person will be limited to one question or comments, so please limit any questions or comments to 2 minutes and we'll answer as many questions as possible until we run out of time.

Please note that our answers to stockholder questions may include expectations, predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking. While our forward-looking statement represent our current judgment on the future hold are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, you should review our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q for a discussion of risks that may affect [Audio Gap] to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our opinions only as of today. Please keep in mind that we are not obligating ourselves to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

I will now turn the mic over to our Chairman and Chief Technology Officer, Larry Ellison.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Bill Kelly

Good morning. I am Bill Kelly from San Diego and first for Mr. Ellison [Audio Gap] with aircraft carriers?

Larry Ellison

I've built an El Toro when I was a kid out of plywood.

Bill Kelly

Me too. The focus of Oracle is generally in the business sector and fringe activities around. I'm wondering, if there might be an opportunity for us that is for Oracle to make a contribution in the area of countering outside the election influences, particularly foreign shores?

Larry Ellison

Again, Oracle Corporation doesn't run a public website like Facebook or Google. So, we don't -- we don't deal with masses of consumers. So, we have less of an opportunity to influence elections or counter the influence of elections. Actually, I thank God everyday for that. So while I think we have to rely on other tech companies that do have a very large public presence to be as balanced as they are able to be while having a young progressive employee base.

So, again, companies have personalities, those core personalities are reflected in their public postures. I think everyone sees that in Silicon Valley, in Apple, in Facebook, in Google. Again, Oracle is primarily a B2B company. We don't deal directly with consumers, otherwise known as voters therefore we really don't have the opportunity to influence an election one way or another.

Safra Catz

If I could just add to that, our technology though was used extensively in this election to protect the vote in multiple stakes in fact we were part of keeping the vote safe and to avoid any hacking or interference in the actual vote itself.

Anthony Fisher

Anthony Fisher, Stockholder. I want to ask the question. What going forward as a major growth areas within Oracle? And who is your major challengers?

Larry Ellison

We have two major growth areas. The cloud is divided into two segments. There is business applications is one segment this is being workday, and we have an enormous opportunity to be -- we are overwhelmingly the number one cloud provider of ERP systems. SAP was the number one provider of ERP systems on premise, the previous generation. Right now, we are overwhelmingly the number one ERP provider in the cloud. And that is the largest application segment in the cloud. So, that's extremely important for us. In the previous [Audio Gap] where this new generation of cloud applications we well expect to be this one is of those forward-looking statements.

We well expected to be the number one SaaS or number one cloud application company in the world, led by our very strong position in the back office and ERP in supply chain and manufacturing. So that's one huge opportunity [Audio Gap] where in the previous generation of on-premise we were by far the number one database company in the world, we need to hold onto that franchise and deliver our database [Audio Gap] the generation 2 of our infrastructure, which literally we've just released at Oracle OpenWorld, with generation 2 of infrastructure, we think we can deliver a database that is vastly superior to what Amazon has where Amazon is our primary competitor along with Microsoft those two.

And we demonstrated this year that our autonomous database is unique in the marketplace and it's the only database that is self-driving, there you don't need database administrators, you don't need talented engineers to run the database anymore. It runs itself it's like a self-driving car. Amazon and Microsoft have nothing [Audio Gap] automatically discovers is security threat not human beings involve and the database will automatically fix itself and prevent the threat, block the threat while [Audio Gap] while we automatically, we autonomously detect security threats, and autonomously repair those threats while our database is still running, like if there's a huge advantage over anybody else in terms of reliability, security, let's call the availability or uptime, so as a huge advantage in the cloud with our database.

In terms of again those things security [Audio Gap] those advantage that are important to you got to be willing to pay less because our database cost about 1/5. Amazon's 5 times more expensive for their database. Our database [Audio Gap] database that is run by human beings, human driven database 5 times is more expensive than an autonomous database. So we think we have huge advantage in the database business. Our new cloud infrastructure we think is again a second generation cloud infrastructure which is much better than what Amazon has or what Microsoft has, and we think that allows us to hold onto and actually increase our database franchise.

Anthony Fisher

[Indiscernible]

Larry Ellison

Making sure that we can recruit and retain, I mean, all we are it's a group of people. I mean we are a tech company. So we've got to identify, recruit, train and retain [Audio Gap] the large one of the large but not the larger recruiters of MIT engineers in the world. So, we recruit at elite engineering companies and it's very important that we get the right people recruited into the Company, the right people trained and the right people retained. Our most precious aspects [Audio Gap]

Unidentified Analyst

My name is [Indiscernible] I'm a stockholder for Mountain View. I have a question to Mr. Ellison and you've been investing a lot in Swiss with regards to cancer project and as well as the USC it's a part of Oracle project and why?

Larry Ellison

I'm sorry I miss some of that could you…

Unidentified Analyst

I am asking about more of investment in cancer in Swiss and USC as well?

Larry Ellison

Let’s say well I lost my mother due to cancer. I lost my best friend Steve Job, to cancer. It's a horrible disease. It’s divesting. It's actually -- cancer is actually many different diseases, some of which we are making great progress on some -- the first miracle cancer drug was called Herceptin that actually cured -- pretty much cured breast cancer, if you've got a HER2 positive type of breast cancer. So I have decided to spend a good deal of money and spend my time helping to recruit scientists to try to discover more Herceptins and better therapies to provide better outcomes for cancer patients, I think. But I don't know anybody who hasn’t lost a dear family member or friend to cancer. So it's a good use of money and time.

Bruce Whitson

Hello my name is Bruce Whitson. I'm a stockholder and former employee. With the change in administration over the last two years on the federal level, knowing that maybe 55% of revenue comes from the Americas and a significant portion of that money comes from the U.S. Has there been any regulatory changes which I think is indicative of perhaps the political party that has come into power in the U.S. that has either had a positive or detrimental effect on overall revenue or regulatory compliance. I don't know whether Secretary Panetta or anyone else on the Board?

Larry Ellison

I don’t want to answer all the questions, but I think one thing that's been very helpful I think to the economy and to our company in particular is the allowing the repatriation of a lot of funds that were kind of marooned overseas and we couldn’t bring them back without very, very high taxes and big impact to our earnings. So I think that allowed us and other companies to build -- bring several trillion dollars back into this country. I think that was a good thing. I know people get different people credit for the economic growth, we are now experiencing in North America. Some people credit Barack Obama, some people credit to current administration. It doesn't really -- my point of view, I'm just happy that we have good economic growth and we are up over 3%. Again, that’s all very helpful. But I'm sure other people have opinions on this Dr. Boskin.

Dr. Michael Boskin

Overall, there has been an attempt to roll back with Republicans thought as excesses of regulation somewhere done more or less for the first time as I recall the congressional view act, which enabled Congress to go back and revoke or amend regulations that they have been involved and putting in place over the previous period. Somewhere done administratively, some are being challenged in court as they were under President Obama. So, we need sensible rules and regulations for a variety of activities, but when they get overbearing they impose lots of costs, they wind up harming companies and especially harmful to smaller companies which can't amortized the fixed cost over larger sales based. They affect where companies do business and so on.

So I think overall that’s changed. Technology has been a sector that is not regulated very much only kind of the periphery there is some work -- labor laws and other things we know that are regulated. There's no a lot of talk about in both parties about regulating some other technology companies, not so much directed at Oracle, but Facebook and Google and some others about the intersection of their position in the market and their potential monopolization over information and potential biases and how it's handled and so on and so forth.

The Europeans have moved aggressively with the data privacy directive that has some effect on us, but it's directed primarily at companies like Google and Facebook and so on. And they are starting to find those companies and address some of their business practices European antitrust laws would be different in American antitrust law, so we will see I think were in the early stages of where we wind-up and for the good of the economyI mean also in Oracle's interest, but for the good of the economy and our society would be good to reach of balance accessible and either overbearing and slicing utilization nor so like that we wind up with some of the problems that people have pointed to in the last few years.

Jeff Henley

Alright, that seems like that's all the questions. So again the meeting is adjourned. Thank you.