Sequans Q3: Another Bitter Pill For Investors

Still bullish on prospects for LTE-M but concerned about management risk and transparency with shareholders.

"You are what your record says you are." - Bill Parcells.

Broadband fell off a cliff in 2017, Cat 1 revenue nosedived in Q3, the LTE-M ramp is delayed until mid-2019 and management didn't see any of it coming.

With another disastrous quarter, Sequans has now failed to reach the mid-point of their own guidance for 11 consecutive quarters.

I have been following and writing about Sequans (NYSE:SQNS) for over two years now and have written multiple bullish articles here on Seeking Alpha. I'm a firm believer in the future of LTE-M and believe Sequans has a strong product line in Monarch.

But as the years have progressed, revenue projections missed, dates pushed back along with reversals and unfulfilled promises, I have found my confidence in Sequans' management eroding with each passing quarter. I now take the view made famous by legendary football coach Bill Parcels, "you are what your record says you are," and Sequans' record over the last few years has been one of repeated disappointments.

Before I go any further, let me first state that I am long on Sequans with a significant investment and I genuinely want them to succeed. I remain in Sequans because I believe in LTE-M, plus the psychology of paper losses is a lot less painful than real losses! I remain very bullish on LTE-M but very concerned about Sequans management's ability to maximise shareholder value.

As all interested shareholders now know, Sequans had yet another disastrous quarter in Q3. This makes 11 sequential quarters where Sequans' management have failed to reach the midpoint of their own guidance. Q3 of 2018 was especially egregious, falling in excess of 30% below the midpoint of guidance and 24% below the low end of their guidance. This was an even worse miss than Q3 of 2017 where they warned ahead of time. Needless to say, the stock got a well deserved pummeling, coming within a few cents of an all-time low since becoming a public company back in 2011.

Sequans has already lost more money in the first 3 quarters of 2018 than they did for the whole of 2017. Annual revenues in 2018 will be significantly less than 2017, and possibly marginally less than 2016 revenues.

Since I have been following Sequans (a little over 2 years), every major forward projection made by Georges\Deborah has turned out to be either very optimistic or flat out wrong. Lets review some of the bigger items from the last few years.

On Breakeven

Breakeven is a critical point for any public company as it represents a pivotal point in the perceived safety and valuation of the company's shares. Sequans' management has made numerous references to this over the last few years.

"As we have indicated previously, we expect to approach cash flow breakeven on a quarterly basis in late 2016." - Deborah Choate - 2015 Q4 earnings call "we believe we can achieve operating breakeven on a quarterly basis by the end of this year (meaning 2017)." - Deborah Choate - 2016 Q4 earnings call "We continue to believe that we can certainly approach and have to achieve operating breakeven on a quarterly basis by the end of this year and it's nice that we expect to be close to cash flow breakeven by year end as well." - Deborah Chotate - 2017 Q1 earnings call

In the quarter just closed, the quarterly loss is at its highest levels in 3 years ($9.9 million), revenue at its lowest since Q1 of 2016 ($10.3 million) and operating expenses remain in excess of $11 million/quarter. On a strictly financial basis, Sequans is further from breakeven now than they have been any time in the last three years.

In the latest call, Quinn Bolton of Needham and Company raised the topic of breakeven once again in this exchange:

Quinn Bolton Okay. And then lastly for Deborah, just wanted to make sure I understand the financing that you put in place, you say carries your financing needs through 2019, or you have enough cash through 2019, but you also made the comment. You also sort of felt that it would carry you through cash flow breakeven. I don't know that that you guys have said you think you hit cash flow breakeven in 2019. So I guess I just wanted to see if you would make any comments on when you think you might hit cash flow breakeven. Yes, just trying to reconcile the two comments. Deborah Choate Yes. I'd say our current expectation is that that's an achievable target in the second half of next year. However, we've also the other point was even on a sort of the lower case scenario where we wouldn't necessarily achieve that. We still believe we have enough cash from the financing to see us through.

Even the typically optimistic outlook of Sequans' management concedes that achieving cash flow breakeven in 2019 is only a possibility, not a certainty.

On Broadband

2017 was the year in which broadband revenue was projected to reach and possibly exceed a quarterly run rate of $10 million by the end of the year. With breakeven projected at around $20 million in revenue, this provided a significant level of base revenue upon which the IoT revenue stream could be added.

"we are cautious about the ability of the broadband business to exceed a $10 million quarterly run rate exiting the year as we previously expected that we believe we will come close." - Deborah Choate - 2017 Q2 earnings call "So on that, to this $10 million per quarter, we are hoping really to be well above this $10 million on the basis of SmartHub, we are confident on Verizon doubling the revenue and this happening and this is there." - Georges Karam - 2017 Q2 earnings call.

However, only two months later the company warned on Q3, lowering revenue estimates 30%, citing weakness in the broadband market as the primary reason.

By the end of 2017, when asked specifically about broadband revenue, Georges Karam stated, "It was below $5 million in Q4 (2017)." By my estimates (see prior article), 2017 Q4 broadband revenue was probably closer to $4 million.

With total revenue for broadband, Cat 1 and LTE-M at $7.5 million in Q3 of 2018, it would be very hard to make a case that broadband has made any meaningful recovery over the past 12 months, which is contrary to the stated expectations of Sequans' management made earlier in the year.

On Cat 1

Cat 1 had a slow ramp throughout 2017, behind the expectations of the company, but in 2018 it seemed destined to finally realise its potential. Although Sequans has not shared any specific revenue numbers for Cat 1, I estimated approximately $5.9 million of Cat 1 revenue in Q2 of 2018 (see prior article).

The company was also bullish on the future performance of Cat 1.

"our CAT 1 business performed according to our expectations and continue to build. Gemalto, our CAT 1 module partner, is adding end-customers in both the U.S., and Japan. We have very good visibility and the business is growing as expected." "As such, we continue to see our pipe of CAT 1 business expanding."

However, bullish talk is cheap. In the Q3 SEC filing, the company reported a total of $7.5 million for all product revenue in Q3. That includes broadband, Cat 1 and LTE-M. So it appears that Cat 1 revenue was approximately cut in half during Q3.

Contrast this with the statement Georges made on Cat 1 revenue in the prior earnings call (Q2 2018).

"I can tell you our CAT 1, I can predict it within almost 50, 100k units in a quarter."

No Georges, apparently you can't.

The only reason given for this disappointing result in Cat 1 was the 6-month extension of the CDMA activation period on Verizon (NYSE:VZ).

"Some of our CAT 1 module customers took this opportunity to extend the life of their CDMA products instead of moving full speed on CAT 1." - Georges Karam - 2018 Q3 Results

I don't buy this explanation. Sequans was seeing growth in Cat 1 shipments in the 6 months leading up to the original expiration date for new CDMA activations. Now, second time around the customer response is entirely different and they go backwards to CDMA? This does not make logical sense to me so I question its validity.

There was a clue back in Q2 of 2018 that there was an issue related to CAT 1.

"...mainly due to a delay at one of our CAT 1 customers. This delay related to a network modification issue that required a new software release to be tested so we were unable to ship nearly $1 million of product. The business remains in our backlog and will be shipped during the second half." - Georges Karam - 2018 Q2 Earnings Call

It is interesting to note that this $1 million of product didn't slip from Q2 into Q3, it slipped into the second half of the year. Is there a connection between this problem with Cat 1 in Q2 to a large customer's decision to favor shipping CDMA devices over Cat 1 devices in Q3. I don't know the answer, but in my opinion, this seems a more plausible scenario than the one offered by management.

On Strategic Partnerships

Georges started to mention the possibility of strategic partnerships with a funding component back in Q3 of 2017.

"Now having removed the largest, most obvious cash requirement from the existing convertible notes coming due, we believe the preferred way to increase our cash cushion and preserve the optics of our balance sheet would be as part of the terms of some strategic deals we are currently negotiating. We believe if we are able to handle it this way, it would be in the best interest of the company and all shareholders."

George provided an update on these strategic talks during the 2017 Q4 earnings call.

"As we mentioned on our last call, we are in active discussions with respect to additional strategic partnerships. Some of these discussions are at a very advanced stage for at least the first phase of the relationship and we're quite optimistic. Also we continue to believe that some funding element can be related to those relationship."

In Q1 of 2018, the topic gets revisited again.

"We are also engaged in discussions with two other potential partners and it appears that we could reach agreements with both by the end of the third quarter." - Georges Karam - Q1 2018 earnings call

Once again in Q2 of 2018, Georges revisits the topic of strategic partnerships and their importance to their financial strategy.

"The primary implication of the broadband decline relates to our cash position, and we have been very focused on concluding some of the strategic agreements we alluded to on previous calls. On this front we have made significant progress and we expect to conclude one of them, which includes a funding element, during the third quarter." - Georges Karam - Q2 2018 earnings call

As reported by the company, these negotiations have been ongoing for over a year, are at a very advanced stage, are an area of focus for the company and the route to cover any short-term funding needs.

But for unexplained reasons, Sequans did not close this strategic deal which they had been working on for over a year and had expected to close in Q3.

The latest on this deal, or is this a different deal, you never can tell.

"And we are moving on the other strategic, which is really quite advanced. I mean, I don't – I could not – I don't want to give timing and disappoint there." - Georges Karam - 2018 Q3 earnings call.

The deal is apparently "really quite advanced" which doesn't sound any closer to completion than the "very advanced" that was reported in 2017 Q4. Who knows what to think! As an aside, I find it ironic that Georges was concerned about disappointing shareholders given the current quarter and their long history of disappointing investors.

On Funding

Sequans' last equity raise was in January of 2018. Sequans' management was looking at the aforementioned strategic relationships as the desired option for future funds, if necessary.

"The funding aspect of these strategic relationships will also be our avenue for handling any potential short-term capital needs if they should arise. So bringing one of these opportunities to conclusion is an area of focus for us." - Georges Karam - 2018 Q1 earnings call

This long touted strategic deal was never closed. So, contrary to their previously stated goals, they borrowed approximately $18 million in two transactions involving a mix of convertible debt, high interest loans (~12%) and the issuance of over $1 million in warrants.

The quarterly interest on the 12 million euro loan is over $400,000, another burden to their strained operational cash flow.

It is interesting to note that the loan for the 12 million euros was only concluded on Friday, October 26th, just one full business day before the disastrous Q3 earnings call. It feels as if they were desperate to close this loan before the earnings call so they could have some good news for shareholders to offset the huge disappointment.

I'm not in a position to judge whether there is/was a strategic opportunity that could have yielded $15-20 million in funding to replace the loans that were taken out. But Sequans had every motivation to get it done and over a year to do it. My belief is that Sequans had an unrealistic estimate of their own value and a weak hand in bringing a deal to closure on a timeline that is most beneficial to them.

Georges brought us up to date on the latest in regards to this strategic deal.

"On the strategic front, we are making good progress with one of the strategic opportunities we have been pursuing and expect to report more before the end of the year." - Georges Karam - Q3 earnings call

Let us hope that "report more before the end of the year" means they actually close a deal on favorable terms with a strong partner.

On Monarch (LTE-M)

Sequans has been predicting the beginning of the LTE-M ramp to be just around the corner for several years now.

"As an interim goal, even with Cat M shipping only in the second half of next year, we believe the M2M/IoT segment can ramp to a quarterly run rate that approach $10 million exiting 2017, with a strong acceleration in 2018 and beyond." - Georges Karam - 2016 Q2 Earnings Call

In fact, LTE-M revenue for 2017 Q4 was around $1 million.

"We continue to believe we can ship more than 3 million units in Cat M this year." - Georges Karam - 2018 Q1 earnings call (Note: 3 million units of Monarch equates to approximately $12-$15 million depending on the chip/module mix.)

In the 2018 Q2 earnings call, analyst Mike Walkely asked about the potential for Monarch for the remainder of the year. Georges responded,

"Hi, Mike. I mean, definitely, today, we still believe that this will exceed the $10 million. As I said you know from the beginning we had a little bit less than $1 million in Q1 and repeating on a flat basis in Q2, we will have some acceleration in Q3 and we will get more acceleration in Q4."

So, by Q2 Georges was already significantly walking back his earlier projections. But Georges remained confident overall that LTE-M was generally progressing well.

"As we said in the past, our LTE-M revenue acceleration during the second half of the year relies on several LTE-M projects with specific launch dates. Some of those projects are supported by our module partners and some by us directly, with some devices to be marketed by the operators. All are moving well and have entered certification and the final testing and approval phase before launch."

But then he immediately contradicted himself:

"But, we are seeing on some of them minor issues affecting some launch dates in the second half of the year, with some impact in the timing of our revenue ramp."

Now with the update from the Q3 call, things have massively deteriorated.

"In fact, we are seeing around a 6-month delay in the ramp of the LTE-M market."

How do you get from "All are moving well and have entered certification and the final testing and approval phase before launch," which is a statement of fact and not subject to safe harbour provisions, to everything is delayed 6 months. These kinds of obvious contradictions make me very sceptical that Sequans is disclosing accurate information in their statements to investors.

I would also take issue with the characterization of this as a 6-month delay. Sequans' operating assumption was for the LTE-M ramp to commence in Q3 of 2018, a 6-month delay should mean it is pushed out to Q1 of 2019. However, most of Sequans' comments on the LTE-M ramp referenced mid-2019.

Georges originally predicted LTE-M revenues starting to ramp in 2017 and has been predicting it's only 6 months (or less) away ever since. So investors should treat these latest predictions of the mid-2019 LTE-M ramp with caution.

I understand that it is difficult to predict the adoption rate of new technologies. But it is not difficult to check in with your customers regularly to anticipate demand changes. If the launch of new products cannot be positively confirmed for a given quarter, then that potential revenue should not be included in the low estimate of the company's forward guidance. This seems like a very simple principle but not one that Sequans has chosen to adopt. Apparently, they would rather disappoint on results than on guidance.

Two months before the Q3 earnings call, Canaccord Genuity issued a private research note to their clients with the title, "Well positioned for CAT-M1 ramp, but anticipate slower ramp in 2H/18 and 2019; introducing 2020 estimates and reiterate Buy with a $3.0 target." (Note: Canaccord Genuity further lowered their price target to $2.50 on October 31st after release of Q3 results.)

The fact that an analyst outside of the company has a much better handle on the Cat-M ramp than the top executives within Sequans says a lot about the company's ability to be objective about itself and the market that it serves. I believe this is not only true in Cat-M but in broadband and Cat-1 also.

On Guidance

As I mentioned before, this quarter marks 11 sequential quarters where Sequans has come in below the midpoint of their own guidance.

Sequans' management are the architects of their own quarterly guidance. In fact, by the time guidance is given during the earnings call, there is only 2 months remaining in the quarter. Yet, they have a consistent pattern of making optimistic assumptions that support their desires rather than accurately reflecting the business. I firmly believe that better and more frequent communication with their customers would provide more accurate information upon which to build their estimates.

One example of this was the precipitous drop in broadband revenues in Q3 of 2017 resulting in an equally disastrous Q3 in 2017. Management gave three reasons to explain this but would like investors to believe that none of them were predictable.

A more recent example of this occurred with the drop off in Cat 1 sales in this most recent quarter. This was blamed upon the extension of the deadline for CDMA device activations on Verizon from June 30th until December 31st, 2018. The proffered reason was that a key customer chose to use a CDMA version of their product vs. the version containing Sequans' Cat 1.

Taking the company's assessment as accurate, was it a predictable event? Well, Verizon is Sequans' most important carrier and Sequans are experts in the cellular business so it can't have gone unnoticed. I found information on this Verizon policy change going back to June 17th of 2018, about 6 weeks before Sequans gave their Q3 guidance. Sequans obviously knew of this change and had plenty of time to call their handful of Cat 1 customers and see if this announcement would have any impact on their order placement for the remainder of the year.

They obviously did not anticipate this potential problem while there was still time to act, either to offer customer incentives to use Cat-1 or make the necessary adjustments to their Q3 guidance.

Going into Q4, Sequans declined to provide any forward guidance.

"We prefer not to give detailed quarterly guidance until we have better visibility on the CAT M (LTE-M) ramp." - Deborah Choate - 2018 Q3 earnings call.

They stated the LTE-M ramp was pushed back until mid-2019 so where is the uncertainty? If they don't believe Cat-M is going to ramp upwards, then is the Q4 uncertainty that LTE-M revenue will go down? Their quarterly LTE-M run-rate for Q1 and Q2 was around $1 million and could not have been much different in Q3. Even if Cat-M revenue went to zero, this would only reflect a $1 million downside, well within their normal range of guidance which is $2 million.

What I suspect is really happening is that Sequans is trying to do some damage control. Q3 was bad enough without compounding it with equally bad or worse forward guidance. I believe they are hoping to close this strategic deal and possibly release other positive news to buoy the stock before having to reveal the disappointing state of Q4 business.

The Future

For whatever reason, Sequans cannot predict demand for their products with any reasonable degree of accuracy even 2 months in advance. They have consistently and grossly underestimated the time that it takes for products containing their chips to come to market, overestimated the demand for their chips even in established markets and have been unable to foresee significant shifts in demand from existing customers.

However, this track record did not deter Georges from making rosy predictions for several years into the future.

"Looking at our IoT pipeline, we can say we have design wins or advanced designs that are close to being secured, representing future revenue of at least $140 million over the collective life of these CAT M/NB deals. Plus, we are engaged with projects representing another $180 million worth of CAT M/NB business over the life of those deals that would probably be spread over the latter part of 2019 through 2023." - Georges Karam - 2018 Q3 earnings call

No basis for these estimates was given and the tentative phrasing "close to being secured" and "engaged with projects" implies a significant amount of uncertainty which greatly undermines the argument.

LTE-M volumes will inevitably grow in 2019, I don't think that is really at dispute. The real question is the amount of growth and its effect on Sequans' cash flow. Sequans conceded it is quite possible that they could exit 2019 without being cash flow positive. Personally, I will not be surprised if Sequans has to raise additional capital in the second half of 2019.

Summary

Georges and Deborah have repeatedly squandered their credibility at every earnings call over the last two years. On guidance, revenue, strategic partnerships, raising capital, broadband, Cat 1, LTE-M ramp and that is just the big items.

They predicted significant growth for broadband and got a 60% decline.

They predicted the LTE-M ramp commencing in 2017 and are now predicting it in mid-2019.

They planned to raise funds from strategic partnerships as this was considered to be in the best interest of the shareholders. Instead, they proceeded to borrow money at high interest rates and issued convertible debt and warrants which further dilute shareholders.

They predicted Cat 1 growth for the remainder of 2018 when in fact it shrunk in Q3 and is likely to do so again in Q4.

For eleven consecutive quarters they have come up with a revenue guidance range and for eleven consecutive quarters they have failed to achieve the midpoint of that guidance.

While Georges may be a brilliant technologist, his performance as CEO over recent years has left a lot to be desired. In my view, which is shared by almost all other Sequans investors that I communicate with, Sequans' management has a very serious credibility problem. The only way for Georges and Deborah to restore investor faith in their statements is to start making commitments that they can keep, not the promises they think investors want to hear.

Closing Thoughts

It would be understandable if a reader got to this point in the article and came away with the impression that I was very bearish on the stock, but the truth is more nuanced. I am very bullish on the future of LTE-M and NB/IoT over the next 5 years. Sequans has a technical lead in LTE-M and are adding more carriers each quarter to grow their potential market. Currently, Monarch is certified on carriers with over 600 million subscribers and still growing.

At the present time, there are only 3 vendors with LTE-M chips certified on either Verizon or AT&T (NYSE:T), those are Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Sequans and Altair. As the early entrants to the market, with strong worldwide carrier support, these three will dominate the market for the immediate future.

I believe Sequans will be ultimately be successful, but it requires a strong stomach to be in this stock given its long history of disappointments. Although Sequans did not provide guidance for Q4, they implied it was the upside in LTE-M that was unknown. Should Sequans' revenue come in lower in Q4 than it did in Q3, this stock could easily go sub $1/share and trigger a reverse split shortly thereafter.

As Thomas Jefferson said, "With great risk comes great reward" and this stock offers the opportunity for an abundance of both.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQNS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.