Natural Gas Aims For $5 As The November Cold Blast Pushes Prices Higher

Our April storage forecast is at 950 Bcf, which means that if the weather outlook remains bullish, there will be more downside to our forecast.

The 15-day outlook shows the colder than normal trend to continue leaving the possibility of even higher prices.

A storage report of +25 Bcf would compare with +19 Bcf last year and -18 Bcf for the five-year average.

We expect a +25 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended November 9.

November is looking really cold

Natural gas prices have been unrelenting as of the start of this week. With December contracts trading at $4.777/MMBtu, the psychological $4 barrier was easily broken. We wrote last Friday that the weather outlook turned bullish, which prompted us to close our short position. That is looking like the right move as the ECMWF-EPS outlook over the weekend turned even more bullish.

Source: StormVista.

With such an outlook, our April storage projections moved to 950 Bcf. Yes, it's now below 1 Tcf.

And while Lower 48 production growth kept the market well supplied throughout most of 2018, the demand surges we are now seeing will far outpace the supply projections into year-end. We now see Lower 48 production remaining flat into year-end as most of the growth was very much end of Q3 weighted.

Source: HFI Research.

And here are the demand variables:

Source: HFI Research.

With our EOS projection already so low, this implies that if the weather outlook remains bullish (big IF) going forward, then we don't see the upside momentum stopping anytime soon. Now of course, everyone should be aware that a bullish weather outlook is not a given, so we urge readers to keep a close eye on ECMWF-EPS which updates at 3 AM EST and 3 PM EST.

So at this moment in time, will the outlook remain bullish?

Source: StormVista.

Yes, it's currently looking like it.

