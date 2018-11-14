Chaparral Energy Inc (CHAP) CEO Earl Reynolds on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) Q3 2018 Results Conference Call November 13, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Patrick Graham

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Chaparral Energy's third quarter conference call. Joining me on the call today are Chaparral's Chief Executive Officer, Earl Reynolds and Chief Financial Officer, Joe Evans.

Before we begin, I'd like to encourage you to download our 10-Q and corresponding earnings release as well as our updated company presentation, which were filed this morning and are currently available on the Investors section of our Web site. You can also sign up to automatically receive updates about Chaparral through the RSS feed of our Investors page.

Please be aware that during the call, we will discuss certain topics that contain forward-looking statements based on our beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to our management team. Although, we believe expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. There are numerous factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is discussed. You can read our full disclosure on forward-looking statements and the risk factors associated with our business in our most recent 10-Q. In addition, we will also present certain non-GAAP measures, a reconciliation to which can be found in our 10-Q.

With that said, I will now turn the call over to Earl.

Earl Reynolds

Thank you, Patrick, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I am very pleased to report that Chaparral continued to achieve strong operational and financial results during the third quarter. Overall, we grew our STACK production by almost 20% on a quarter-over-quarter basis to 15,663 BOE per day and decreased our STACK LOE per BOE by 18% on a quarter-over-quarter basis to $4.34 per BOE. In turn, these excellent operational results from our prolific STACK acreage helped us grow adjusted EBITDA by 27% on a quarter-over-quarter basis to $34.3 million.

Total company production grew 11% year-over-year on a pro forma basis for our divested EOR assets to 21,342 BOE per day during the third quarter, while STACK production grew 53% during the same period to 15,663 BOE per day. This is above the high end of our previously issued third quarter STACK production guidance of 13,500 to 14,000 BOE per day and marks a 19% quarter-over-quarter increase compared to 13,200 BOE per day during the previous quarter. Overall in the third quarter, our production was 61% liquids and 39% natural gas.

In the third quarter, we operated three drilling rigs and bought 12 gross new STACK wells online, five of which were part of our joint venture drilling program. As previously announced and as a result of our consistent STACK drilling success and our strong balance sheet, we added a fourth rig in October. One of Chaparral's key goals this year was to derisk much of our Garfield County and Canadian County Merge MISS Assets and, again, to conduct spacing tests across our acreage. Our drilling joint venture has helped us achieve this goal.

During the third quarter, we have brought online 20 joint venture wells and expect to finish our 30-well joint venture program early next year. Based on the results of the JV and our own drilling program, we believe we have effectively derisked more than 50% of our Garfield County acreage and at least two drillable targets, the Osage and the Meramec, and more than 80% of our Merge MISS acreage in Canadian County. I am very pleased to report that our overall results in these areas are continuing to exceed our expectations.

Through the end of September this year, Chaparral has brought 31 Meramec and Osage wells online, which have, on average, outperformed our expectations. So notable third quarter Garfield wells include the Chaparral operating Pear 2106, which produced an outstanding three-phase, 30-day initial production rate of 1,351 BOE per day, of which 87% was liquids; and the Platter 2007, a joint venture well, which recorded a strong 729 BOE per day on the same basis, with high liquids content of 83%.

Now looking to our Merge position in Canadian County, we saw robust results from our first partial section spacing test during the quarter. The three-well Denali pad has exceeded the company's expectations, producing at an average three-phase, 30-day initial production rate of more than 1,200 BOE per day per well, of which 75% was liquids. This test was planned to evaluate the effective spacing design for two distinct drillable targets that we have derisked within our Merge MISS acreage. The result of this successful test suggests we can drill eight to nine wells per section or approximately four wells per drillable bench. Because of the Denali pad's success, we have begun drilling a nine-well, full-section spacing test in Canadian County within the Merge MISS. Now within the same section, we will conduct a partial section, Woodford spacing test, with two wells, which will bring the total spacing test to 11. This 11-well spacing test is expected to come online in early 2019.

In addition to our Merge MISS spacing activity, we're currently completing our five-well, King Koopa partial section spacing testing in Kingfisher County, which is scheduled to come online later this month. As we move forward with future multi-well spacing test and well-optimization activities across Kingfisher, Canadian and Garfield County acreage, you can expect to see some variability in our quarter-over-quarter production growth profiles due to the timing of when these multi-well pads come online.

In addition to strong production results, we remain laser focused on driving down our operating cost. Total company LOE per BOE decreased 24% in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter. Additionally, our third quarter STACK LOE per BOE was down 18% to $4.34 compared to $5.30 in the previous quarter. These reductions were primarily driven by increased production, the sale of high-cost, noncore properties and sustainable saltwater disposal cost reductions.

To further build on our successful operational results, we have continued to acquire acreage in and around our core Garfield, Kingfisher and Canadian County positions. In addition to our 7,000 net acre bolt-on Kingfisher County acquisition, which was completed in the first quarter, we have acquired additional acreage in the STACK, primarily through poolings and small acreage deals. In addition, we continue to employ acreage trades as a means to block up positions across our core STACK footprint. As of the end of the third quarter, Chaparral has approximately 127,000 net acres in the STACK.

I am pleased to report we have also made significant progress on our 2018 planned divestitures. As of October 31, 2018, we had realized approximately $36 million in noncore asset sale proceeds. In total, the sale of these high LOE properties account for approximately 1,400 BOE per day of production, of which 58% was liquids. These non-core asset sales have had a positive impact on decreasing our total company LOE as they had higher expense per barrel compared to our STACK area.

Additionally, the sale of these non-core assets has allowed us to reduce our asset retirement obligations through the third quarter by nearly $10 million or approximately 29%. With more noncore asset sales expected to close throughout the remainder of the year, we anticipate proceeds from the asset sales to be in line with our previously stated guidance of between $50 million and $60 million for 2018.

Due to our execution and tremendous results so far this year, we are yet again positively revising our 2018 production LOE guidance. Our production performance has been driven by excellent results we have received from our STACK capital program, along with lower PDP client from our proactive artificial lift optimization efforts. As a result, we are raising both our STACK and total company full year production guidance 7% and 5%, respectively, from 13,000 to 14,000 BOE per day and 19,000 to 20,000 BOE per day to 14,250 to 14,750 BOE per day and 20,250 to 20,750 BOE per day.

We anticipate fourth quarter STACK production to be in the range of 16,250 to 17,250 BOE per day and total company production to be between 21,250 and 22,250 BOE per day. As you see the midpoint of our fourth quarter production guidance, our STACK production is expected to achieve an impressive 61% quarterly exit growth rate. Finally, we have decreased our total company LOE per BOE expense by 6% from 760 to 820 per BOE to 725 to 765 per BOE.

Now looking ahead to '19, we are working with our board on our 2019 budget and expect to finalize it in the very near future, at which point, we will be able to provide more formal guidance. But generally speaking, though, you can expect us to begin the year with four rigs with 100% focus of our capital in the STACK. We expect to achieve meaningful STACK production growth as well as continued improvement in our operating cost.

From a drilling and completion standpoint, we have over 50% of our 2019 cost structure locked in at this point and believe we'll be able to lower our average well cost through proactive procurement measures and increased efficiency. We recently contracted a dedicated Halliburton crew for our completions, which will play a large part in helping us do that. As we plan to migrate toward full-section development across our acreage position, you can expect us to conduct additional spacing tests, which, as previously discussed, will lead to more near-term variability in our quarterly production profile on a go-forward basis. And as mentioned, we expect to continue to see significant growth in our STACK while continuing to lower cost and provide value to our stakeholders.

And lastly, before I turn the call over to Joe, I want to mention, once again, the historic milestone that occurred on July 24th, when Chaparral uplisted to the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CHAP. As a result, Chaparral now has an avenue through which to generate great -- greater long-term value for our shareholders and increases our presence within the investor community as we continue to deliver outstanding results in one of the country's most active and economic plays.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Joe to discuss our financial results. Joe?

Joe Evans

Thanks, Earl, and good morning, everyone. As Earl mentioned, our operational execution and impressive STACK growth translated to another strong financial quarter.

We reported a net loss of $12.1 million or $0.27 per share for the third quarter, which was primarily driven by a $16.8 million non-cash loss associated with our commodity derivatives. Our adjusted EBITDA for the quarter grew to $34.3 million, which is a $7.4 million increase compared to the second quarter. This is a 27% quarter-over-quarter increase that's primarily driven by our strong STACK production growth, cost management and higher realized pricing.

Revenues for the third quarter before the effects of our transportation and processing deductions and our hedging activities were $70.1 million. This represents a 13% quarter-over-quarter increase but an 8% year-over-year decrease, resulting from the reduced production associated with our 2017 enhanced oil recovery and non-core asset sales.

Our revenues during the third quarter were aided by increases in average realized prices before derivative settlements for both oil and natural gas liquids. Overall, crude prices increased to $70.14 per barrel, a quarter-over-quarter increase of 6% and a 50% year-over-year increase.

Our realized NGL price of $25.93 per barrel in the third quarter was up 6% quarter-over-quarter and 16% on a year-over-year basis. Our realized natural gas price was up slightly from $2.01 per Mcf during the second quarter to $2.08 per Mcf in the third quarter but was down 18% on a year-over-year basis.

Our revenues continue to benefit from increases in average realized prices excluding the derivative settlements for both oil and gas liquids. Because of Chaparral's proximity to numerous markets and ample pipeline supply, we are not experiencing large WTI differentials like some other basins. In fact, we continue to realize very strong oil netbacks in the STACK, which are reduced by about $1 per barrel compared to the average NYMEX settle. As a result, we are able to realize robust economics in the STACK, which continue to complete -- compete favorably against other onshore plays such as the Bakken and the Permian.

Looking at our operating costs for the quarter. LOE continued to decrease on a total company basis as a greater percentage of Chaparral's production is associated with our lower-cost STACK assets. During the third quarter, our total LOE was $12.5 million or $6.36 per BOE, which was down 24% on a quarter-over-quarter basis. Our STACK LOE per BOE decreased 18% on a quarter-over-quarter basis to $4.34 per BOE. Reductions in our LOE per BOE were driven by increased STACK production, the sale of our higher-cost, noncore properties and saltwater disposal cost reductions.

We have made great strides this year to reduce our LOE cost as we sell high-cost, non-core assets and grow overall STACK production. As a result of this, and as Earl mentioned, we are lowering our previously issued full year total company guidance of 760 to 820 LOE per BOE to be between 725 to 765 per BOE.

For the third quarter, our net G&A expenses were $9 million or 459 per BOE compared to 456 per BOE or 8.2 million in the second quarter. This was essentially flat on a per BOE basis quarter-over-quarter. When adjusted for noncash compensation, our net G&A expense per BOE during the quarter was 342 compared to 363 in the previous quarter, which is a decrease of 6%. As a reminder, last quarter, we lowered our full year net cash G&A expense per BOE guidance to be between $3.50 and $4 per BOE. We are well on track to be within this range for the full year.

In total, Chaparral invested $73.9 million in capital expenditures for the third quarter. Of that, we invested 54.5 million on drilling and completions activity in the STACK and 15.2 million on additional STACK acreage acquisitions. Included in this acreage acquisition was 4.4 million of noncash acreage trades, which is a part of our ongoing strategy to block up our core STACK acreage.

As it relates to hedges, a detailed summary of our total hedge position as of September 30, 2018, can be found in the company presentation and our 10-Q filing made this morning, both of which are available on our website. Commodity derivative contracts for the quarter decreased our average realized oil price from $70.14 to $60.65 per barrel. Including the impact of derivatives, our average realized gas price decreased from $2.08 to $2.05 per Mcf, and our average realized NGL price was reduced from $25.93 to $25.20 per BOE for the quarter.

As of September 30, we had approximately 49 million in cash and cash equivalents and had no borrowings under our 265 million borrowing base facility. As previously reported, our borrowing base was reduced from 285 million to 265 million on July 27 as a result of noncore asset sales executed through the end of July. We are currently in the process of our fall redetermination and will provide an update when it is completed. Overall, our balance sheet remains strong with no significant debt maturities until 2022.

We will continue to execute on our STACK-focused, low-cost strategy as we build on our recent successes. With a strong STACK growth profile and cost control efforts, we are well positioned to grow profitably and unlock the potential of our STACK assets as we deliver value to our shareholders now and on into the future.

With that, operator, we will open the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions] We'll take our first question from Jason Wangler from Imperial Capital.

Jason Wangler

I wanted to ask about the good results on the spacing test in Canadian County. Are you doing anything differently on the fracs with those now that you're into the spacing test than you were maybe on the 1-well kind of one-offs? Or are you seeing anything different there? Because it sure seems like those rates were a lot higher than maybe some of the wells nearby.

Earl Reynolds

Jason, I think that when I look at each area, we tailor our frac design to a little bit different when we do go to our kind of a full section or a spacing test approach. But when I look in particular in the Merge, what we've really done there is we've gone to just, really, objective is trying to keep and continue to have much more high or near or -- near wellbore complexity. And so as a result, you see us do tighter, tighter cluster spacing. We're still -- we're doing plug and perf there, of course, tighter cluster spacing, and we're probably a little higher percentage of 100 mesh than what we've done in the past. So that's about the biggest difference.

Our diversion techniques were a little different as well. We're doing some very innovative divergent techniques that I think are paying some dividends. But as you go from when you're just testing the section like you're trying to assess the commercial out there by section and you then go to a full -- to a spacing test, you do modify it somewhat. And we're doing that, of course, across all of our spacing tests.

Jason Wangler

And then you mentioned it in your prepared remarks, but the services side locking out some things for next year, how are you seeing the pricing on that? I think that you're probably seeing some pretty beneficial opportunities out there. Is that right? And just how you're thinking about service costs in the current environment?

Earl Reynolds

Yes, Jason, a really good question. I would say -- I said in my remarks, we expect to actually be a lower well cost, and I do expect that, I mean, on average, probably a little something in the order of 5% to 7% from where we were this year reduction. And we're getting that through across the value chain. But a big piece of that is in the completions. Basically, we've got -- this is the first time that this basin has really started to get local sands, and so you're starting to see the impact of that. There's also a lot of horsepower in the basin. So it's pretty, pretty competitive prices relative to that.

So in general, we've seen our reductions. And on top of that, just as you expect in our business as we continue to just get drill wells and get better and better, we have seen increased efficiency with our spud to rig release times. And so that's driving costs down. You see the opposite, though. You see some areas of the spin -- across the spin cycle increasing, so -- but when I look at it all over -- across the board, we have high confidence we can deliver lower well cost next year, and that's really a real positive, obviously, the economics, when you combine that with the kind of well results we've seen.

Moving on, we'll take your next question from John White from ROTH Capital.

John White

Your LOE, not only on a BOE basis but in total, was noticeably lower than I had modeled and noticeably lower than second quarter. What's driving the decrease in LOE? Is it pads or what?

Earl Reynolds

John, a couple of there, and I'll let Joe add some more color to it. But if you recall, we had some high-cost properties that we were selling in -- or we actually closed them in like early Q3. Those properties were materially higher LOE per BOE than where we were -- than we are as a company on average today. So that helped us a lot but really, that and just our production growth. I mean, you had a material increase in production quarter-over-quarter, and every barrel we put on a STACK barrel is just is accretive to our overall LOE metric.

You're starting to see some benefits from -- if your call, we did a saltwater disposal deal where we actually sold our saltwater system to a third party. That's given us a benefit as well. But a combination of the divestiture of our higher-cost properties and just the growth in our lower-cost STACK production is really what's driving that LOE down. And so every time -- every quarter, as you will see us, our STACK production becomes a higher percentage of our overall production. And our old legacy production that's throwing off cash to us that we're using to reinvest in the STACK, is higher cost. And so that's really what's driving it, and we expect it to continue to just drive down over the next quarters. Anything else, Joe, you'd say?

Joe Evans

I think that's pretty well said. I think the real key is we've got some good line of sight to continue to try to work that. Earl mentioned that we're working really hard on reducing our capital cost. The same thing happens on the LOE side. The teams work hard every day to try to keep that down as well. You don't see quite as much room for change, but everything is working in the right direction at this point.

John White

And this Merge MISS in Canadian County, that's kind of a new focus area for you, isn't it?

Earl Reynolds

John, what I would tell you is that as you think about '18 as a general comment, what we were trying to do, and we did that as -- in a big part with our JV program, was trying to kind of derisk our acreage that we really hadn't put a lot of capital into. If you recall, when we were in Chapter 11th, we were drilling mostly in Kingfisher County. And so coming out of Chapter 11th and just after selling our EOR and focusing the company in the STACK and Merge in particular, we knew we needed to put more capital to work in areas where we haven't drilled in, and that happened to be one of those areas where there was a Merge. We had -- we felt we had a good technical thesis. We felt real good about it. And so this year is the Merge MISS is effectively where we've been focusing a lot -- a big part of our capital there and Northeast Garfield.

So no, I think it's -- yes, arguably, it's a new area for -- in '18, but it's an area we feel really, really excited about. We're seeing some great results, and that's what you saw us put the spacing test designed around the 3-well spacing test. And really, it -- it really exceeded our expectations this year. And it gave us so much confidence now we're going to a full-section development in the Merge MISS alone. And so that's why you're -- actually, we spotted that spacing test effort literally last week. So you'll see us have that online kind of early '19, and we're excited about what we can -- what we're seeing there. But it's a new area, if you will, from the standpoint of what we've done historically, but it's an exciting, exciting area for our company.

John White

And I saw on your Slide 17, it looks like you're going to do 1,320 spacing for the lower and the upper Meramec there. That's what you were talking about.

Earl Reynolds

Yes, John. I mean, as we -- here's what we thought about it. I mean, we -- yes, I tell people a lot of times we have the -- no I wish no one to go through Chapter 11, and I would never want that. But we were -- because we were going to Chapter 11, we're able to benefit by watching a lot of other companies go out. And what I would say, do some test and assess their view of where -- how kind of push the envelope on what the spacing could be. We migrated with our own work, and we've done, obviously, a lot of our own technical work. We got a strong technical team looking at every aspect of how -- what it would take to space these effectively. We've done our own technical work.

We've also participated in a lot of spacing tests across the basin. And we migrated into this kind of four wells per drillable bench as kind of a starting point where we think it'll be. And so if you look at our situation in Canadian County where we've identified two drillable targets, now you're talking kind of eight to nine wells per section for the Merge MISS. And so that's kind of the idea there. And that's what we're doing there. You got to do a similar thing up in Kingfisher County where we're drilling both the Meramec as well as the Osage. So a similar kind of model, give or take 1,320 feet between wells, and so that's how we're thinking about it. I think that's pretty consistent, John, with what I'm seeing with some of the larger companies who've kind of gone through the learning curve, and they've, in some cases, may have overcapitalized a section. But it makes sense. If you look at all the technical data, it really supports that number. And I feel real good about the next phase of our testing efforts for Chaparral…

[Operator Instructions] Moving on, we'll take our next question from Ron Mills from Johnson Rice.

Dun McIntosh

This is Dun McIntosh, on for Ron this morning. I had a couple of questions. I guess, you all talked about the spacing already. But up in Garfield County, the Pear well that you have I think in March, now you've seen some really strong 30-day rates up there, all of which are above your Upper Osage type curve. I guess, kind of two parts. First, any discrepancy kind of between your Pear and Dogwood versus what you saw in the Cottonwood and Glock? And then, at what point maybe do you think about revisiting those type curves up there?

Earl Reynolds

Yes. I think what the kind of -- let's talk about the last question first. We've kind of made the practice to upgrade our -- look at our type curves kind of annually, and we've got a view of what it looks like. But clearly, the results we've seen in our Garfield story this year has really made us feel very good about that. I would tell you, it's one of our strongest economic areas that we've seen as a company. And it's an area we take a lot of pride in, looking that the economics are very granular and what we think the returns will be because we recognize that's how you create value for an E&P company.

Specifically, as it relates to the Pear, the Pear was -- what I'll say about the Pear is that it's in our -- we call it our Upper Osage type curve. We saw a little -- much higher oil percentage than what we've been seeing, and it's really drilled in a little bit different target than where we were drilling the Cottonwood and the Dogwoods and those wells you mentioned earlier. So just a little bit talk. This Osage section is a fairly really, really thick section. It's -- it's 500 feet or so, and so there's lots of opportunity to drill in that section, and we drilled it a little bit -- a different area.

We used 3D seismic to target that, and really, it made us feel real good about what we could -- kind of the interpretation. So that's an exciting result, very exciting result. Needless to say, with well cost in the order of, give or take, $3.7 million with that well result is phenomenal economics. And so the key thing for us now is to move past that and start drilling a lot more wells in that area. And that's what you'll see us do. You'll see us -- activity in fourth quarter, pretty active up on that area, drilling some wells in -- and I call it the Upper Osage. And then probably, when we get into '19, you'll see us drill more wells kind of offsetting some of the Pear results, etcetera to assess. If we get to Canadian, you see those kind of high, high oil rates in that area. But nothing really done differently except just a little bit different target, and like I said, it was -- we're using 3D seismic. But basically, all we do is improve on some really, really good results that we had already just to improve on that.

Dun McIntosh

And then just while we're up there, any -- it sounds like you still got some delineation. Any thoughts about testing spacing up in Garfield? Or that's a little further down the road?

Joe Evans

Yes, we will have -- we're still doing some delineation up there. But we've -- we'll have -- probably towards the middle of the year, we're -- we are looking to doing some spacing test up in Garfield as we're getting that process started.

Earl Reynolds

Yes. We've got -- spacing is -- and I think about the sequence of how we thought about it. I mean, clearly, our Kingfisher position has been de-risked fairly well with our activity as well as Alta Mesa's activity and others. And our position in the Merge was really our next highly drilled area. We've got 50,000-plus acres in Garfield now, and so we just haven't -- we're not as mature in that area as far as our de-risking. So this was about derisking materially up there. But I think we got some confidence in what we're seeing in certain areas of Garfield. We say we derisked effectively 50% of it. And so we think it's important in '19 to go move to spacing test, and you'll see us do several spacing tests up there. And ideally, we want it fairly early in the year.

[Operator Instructions] Moving on, we'll take our next question from Derrick Whitfield from Stifel.

Derrick Whitfield

Understanding that you guys are going to likely provide 2019 guidance early next year, could you offer some general framework around spending and your view on attaining free cash flow neutrality?

Earl Reynolds

Yes. Derrick, let me offer a couple of thoughts there. Clearly, we had a board meeting last week and working real hard with the board. Our board is very, very involved. And we have a great, great board, just a board that we couldn't be more pleased with. So we're working with that. I mean, I would expect some time latter part of the year, early '19 to provide formal guidance. But as I think about it, I tried to stay it in my remarks that kind of running four rigs right now, you'll see us continue to, obviously, go into the year with four rigs.

If you think about that in terms of how that capital I think, Joe, when he talked about up to $300 million, $325 million in 2018, that's a reasonable number next year because what we're doing, Derrick, we won't be spending as much capital on acquisitions. And so we're just moving those dollars, if you will, to drill bit, which is going to go to impact our production growth even more. So that's going to be a positive.

But I would say, at this point, especially, to be candid with the volatility we're seeing on oil prices, we're still working with the board, and you'll see us come out here fairly soon. But if we stay at four rigs with that as a proxy, as an example, if you stay with four rigs for the year, think of it as capital effectively even or flat to '18 and back to neutrality, we said several times that with our growth, we're in, give or take, 22,000 BOE day-to-day.

We think that at this kind of capital spend that we could be -- within 24 months from early '19, we could be cash flow neutral. I think that's a very achievable target based upon the kind of results we've seen, whereas commodity is a big piece of that, too, right? So if some of the commodity stays at where it was, I think it's an achievable target. Sometime in the back half of '20 might be a target we could achieve cash flow neutrality.

Derrick Whitfield

And then shifting over to the King Koopa pilot, could you speak to what you're testing with that pilot based on the unique pattern that you have outlined on Page 18? It definitely appears you're testing multiple potential interference objectives.

Earl Reynolds

Yes, we are, Derrick. It's a great, great question. We want to put that in there for context. We have a parent in that section that we drill the Upper Meramec. So in Kingfisher County, our rock is, we've got a fairly thick section there that we drill the Upper Meramec as well as the Lower Osage and had great success in both of those drillable targets. And so we've also had some success in the Lower Meramec. And our thought process is we think it's -- based upon that those well results and the fact that we know we displayed that those are very economic drillable targets, we could put the spacing test as outlined. So we got two wells in the Lower Osage and basically, three in the Meramec, but one of those is kind of Lower Meramec.

So we think that really is a way to -- and we'll do a little different completion design there than what we did with some of our single-well section stuff. We'll do -- as I mentioned earlier, it will be a plug and perf, ideally designed to have near-wellbore complexity, keeping everything near wellbore. And I think that's going to -- a little more 100 mesh than we've ever used. It's a combination of all those things. We're trying to keep it near wellbore and get the high -- very high stimulated rock volume. So that's the idea.

So the idea, of course, will be that, effectively, if you were successful there, then you could end up with kind of a 10 or 11 well per section kind of spacing, right? And so that's the concept. This is a partial spacing test only, so -- keep that in mind. It's only for half a section. We do have a parent there. We're staying away from that parent right now and by design, and so we'll see how this works. I feel pretty good about it. But right now, we're currently fracking it, and so we'll have it online, give or take, the end -- about the end of this month, early December.

Derrick Whitfield

That's very helpful. Congrats on a strong update. You guys should definitely be up the stocks that we have today.

Earl Reynolds

Well, I hope you're right. It's kind of hard right now with this -- with the lack of trading liquidity. But maybe we'll again be a little interested. It sure feels like we -- it'd be nice to have that. But I don't like the fact that oil is dropping, unfortunately, so.

[Operator Instructions] At this time, it appears there are no further questions. I'd like to turn it back over to our speakers for any additional or closing remarks.

Earl Reynolds

Okay. Well, thanks, again, for joining us this morning. As you've heard, we are very excited about the operational progress, the outstanding results we have seen today and the solid financial foundation we've built. Our derisking success in Garfield and Canadian Counties reinforces the value of this unappreciated acreage where we have -- we are achieving excellent economics and capital efficiency. Our operational success continues to propel outstanding results as is evident in the increased company and total STACK production guidance that we've increased and while at the same time, decreasing full company LOE guidance per BOE.

We're excited to continue to accelerate our STACK development with the addition of our fourth rig in October and are extremely encouraged by the early results we have seen from our first partial section spacing test in Canadian County. The results of this Merge MISS spacing test will provide us confidence to conduct a full-section test that will be completed in early '19. We will continue to conduct more spacing tests and, where appropriate, full section development as we move to the next phase of our significant growth profile.

We're excited about where we are and where we are able -- what we're able to accomplish so far this year and believe that with continued operational and technical excellence, we will continue to demonstrate the value of our approximately 127,000 net acre STACK position.

We look forward to speaking and meeting with each of you in the near future, and hope to see many of you at our upcoming conferences as we will be participating in early -- during December. If you have any additional questions, please feel free to contact Joe. Thank you so much.

