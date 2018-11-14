Smiths Group PLC (SMGKF) CEO Andy Reynolds Smith on Q1 Trading Statement Call - Transcript

Smiths Group PLC (OTCPK:SMGKF) Q1 Trading Statement Call November 14, 2018 3:00 AM ET

Executives

Andy Reynolds Smith – Chief Executive Officer

John Shipsey – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Mark Davies Jones – Stifel

Robert Davies – Morgan Stanley

Glen Liddy – JPMorgan

Sandy Morris – Jefferies

Ed Maravanyika – Citi

Jack O'Brien – Goldman Sachs

Denise Molina – Morningstar

Operator

Today, I am pleased to present Andy Reynolds Smith, CEO. Please begin your meeting.

Andy Reynolds Smith

Thanks very much. And good morning, everyone, and really appreciate you joining at relatively short notice. Today is a really important day for Smiths Group and for Smiths Medical. And I wanted to take the opportunity to update you both on our first quarter trading and how that supports us through the balance of the year and also talk to you more about the announcement that we've made around Smiths Medical.

Based on our first quarter performance, our expectations for the year remain unchanged. I'm happy with the way that the first quarter has run. The group will at least sustain FY 2018 underlying growth rate, and our performance will continue to be as expected, weighted towards the second half.

First quarter revenue was down 1% on an underlying basis. In John Crane, we saw continued good growth with further improvement in the OE order book and aftermarket orders remaining very strong. We expect this trend to continue through the rest of the year. In Smiths Medical, revenue was down in the first quarter but, importantly, showed improvement versus the decline we saw in the second half of 2018. First quarter revenue was impacted by the previously communicated regulatory and contract challenges that have now begun to abate.

The second half comparator is a little bit easier, but coupled with the growing contributions from the significant program of investments that we've made in new products that are beginning to bear fruit, we support our confidence that Smiths Medical will return to growth in the second half of this financial year.

Smiths Detection performance in the first quarter reflected the anticipated phasing of some order deliveries, and we expect a similar pattern of growth through FY 2018. The order book remains very strong, particularly in Air Transportation and Ports & Borders. Ports & Borders is down for the first half but we expect strong growth in the second half, and this supports our confidence in robust growth for Detection in the second half of the year.

Smiths Interconnect delivered strong growth in Q1 as the restructuring of the division completes, and it now focuses on growth markets such as space and commercial aerospace. As the year progresses, the comparator does get a little tougher, but we'll continue to expect Interconnect to deliver good growth for the year overall. Flex-Tek continued to perform strongly in the quarter and demonstrated good growth, especially in Heat Solutions and flexible gas tubing products. And we expect the division to continue to deliver good growth for the year overall.

I'd now like to move to the really important announcement that we made today regarding our decision on Smiths Medical. As you know, we continue to regularly review all options for the group's businesses as part of our ongoing previously communicated strategy to both improve each of the businesses individually through further investments in new products and R&D and operational improvements and sales effectiveness improvements. But at the same time and in parallel, we focus very carefully on opportunities that we think exist over and above very strong stand-alone plans to accelerate value maximization.

As we previously described, we announced today our intention to separate the Smiths Medical business from the group. The aim of this is to enable Smiths Group to concentrate on growing as an industrial technology group, united by the shared business characteristics and a common operating model to deliver on our dream of a world-leading global technology company that is growing with good returns and is strongly competitively differentiated with great technology.

Secondly, the announcement will free Smiths Medical to deliver on its full potential, capitalizing on its world-leading brand positions and large program of new product launches, including some of those launches which are very significant in their own right and also to position it to exploit value-creating opportunities in a rapidly changing marketplace. This is a really exciting development for Smiths and for Smiths Medical, and the planned separation will strengthen both Smiths Group and Smiths Medical as each focus on accelerating the execution of their plans and maximizing the opportunities in their respective markets.

Separating – separation planning is at an early stage, and we'll provide you with a full status update on our interim results in March. And with that, really happy to take any questions. I'm sure, there are some.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And the first question is from Mark Davies Jones from Stifel. Your line is open.

Mark Davies Jones

Hi, Andy.

Andy Reynolds Smith

Hi Mark, how you doing?

Mark Davies Jones

I’m good thank you, over exciting. A couple of practical questions and ones that are broader ones. In terms of separation, I take your point about it being early days and not to do, but from what you can see at the moment, are there any kind of tax implications, pension implications, balance sheet issues that come out of that process that we should be aware of early on? And the broader one is – I absolutely see the logic of the separation, but why now, I guess, is the question. And does it reflect sort of confidence on where you are on that new product pipeline and when that starts to make a real benefit to the earnings trajectory of Medical?

Andy Reynolds Smith

Okay. Well, I'll take the why now question, Mark. As you know, we communicated very early that we are running a parallel-path approach to our strategy, investing in each of the businesses individually, as I said a little bit earlier. Medical has been a key focus in that investment program, particularly in new product, right across the business operationally. In parallel, we're thinking about driving the business forward.

Because we have a very strong stand-alone plan in Medical, we have continued to think very carefully on an ongoing basis whether there are opportunities for us through positioning the business differently to accelerate on that plan, to do better than that plan. From some of the discussions that we had last year, that's been very much front of mind for us.

For me, this is very much a logical continuation of that thinking. It's about building on what we think is a very good base plan that is starting to show the fruits of the labors and a logical progression. But we think there is opportunity to do more, better and quicker here. And I'll – John, perhaps you could talk to any implications that you have in your mind.

John Shipsey

Good morning Mark. Yes, just – yes, you're right. We are at an early stage of the planning. We do have to work through a number of things, including the tax, pensions, balance sheet implications. For example, on tax, that I can say, we don't see any showstoppers on pensions. You know we have a very strong relationship with our trustees and that our pension schemes are very well funded. So we're looking forward to using the time now to have a dialogue with the trustees. And yes, there will be further implication to the balance sheet, and we'll be able to update further at our interims in March.

Mark Davies Jones

Great. At the risk of being greedy, can I ask one unrelated one? Detection, I take the point on the strength of the order book, but is there anything you can do to reduce the volatility of this somewhat? Because it does seem to be seeing some very wild quarter-to-quarter swings in performance and timing.

Andy Reynolds Smith

Yes. I mean, I've got a really clear view on that one, Mark. The Air Transportation business is about 70% of the total, as you know. If you take that in and of itself, that has a very high percentage of aftermarket service associated with it that does go to help to smooth some of the peaks and troughs with big airport contracts. I mean, this is, by nature, a contract business in any case, of course, but that increasing aftermarket share does smooth the picture.

Really, the lumpiness in the last 18 months has been primarily caused by the Ports & Borders business, where, as we said at the full year results, we have lost some ground. We've now refocused that business both strategically and commercially in terms of the way we organize and the way that we target the business and incentivize the people. And we're starting to see the real fruits of that. I mean, we won – we're starting to win new contracts. We won one particularly large contract in Asia, and the plants are full right now.

So through the first half, I expect it to continue to be down but with a very full order book, very full plants and a strong return to growth in the second half. We'll also be continuing to push on the Urban Security side of the business, so how do we get the 30% which is much lumpier than the airports business running better. And we should be in a really strong position to do that on the basis that we're the leader in those technologies. We just need to move those technologies across and focus them much more strongly in those other sectors. So this business will always be a contract business, but it will smooth out and become less lumpy as time goes forward.

Mark Davies Jones

Great, thanks very much.

Operator

Next question is from the line of Robert Davies from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Robert Davies

Hello, can you hear me?

Andy Reynolds Smith

Yes, proceed.

Robert Davies

Good, thanks. Just a couple of questions from me. The first one was just around the potential options on the table. I mean, obviously, if you consider the last sort of six or seven years at Smith, there has been a couple of approaches on that business. There was the release you put out earlier in the year in terms of discussion with ICU Medical. Do you, at this stage, have any preference for potential solutions or options that are on the table from a sort of personal standpoint?

And the second one is just around the trends you're seeing in John Crane. You mentioned sort of strength across the board. Is there any particular regional spots that you're seeing that are stronger than others or certain customers? What's the discussion? Given, obviously, the recent moves in oil price, are you seeing any change in behavior from your sort of large oil and gas customers there?

Andy Reynolds Smith

Okay. Well, I'll take both of those questions. I think, around Medical, the primary job of work here is to continue to execute on our base plan. It's a really good plan. We've made the investments. We're starting to see those come through. At the same time, the market in Medical is evolving and changing very quickly.

And it's been my clear view that, in addition to that base plan, which can be extremely exciting and I – we've been spending quite a lot of time around the new products and particularly our infusion products that are pending launch. So I'm feeling like there's a lot to come. But alongside that, we have continued to look at ways that we could better position our business in whatever form that takes in order to accelerate over and above that base plan. I don't want to talk at this stage about what options could look like.

I mean, I think you and I could probably have an interesting discussion about the clear points. All options are, of course, being considered but – and they're all focused on how do we optimize shareholder value over time. Moving to John Crane. I've said before that more than 70% of the investments that are going into oil and gas and chemical installations in the next 10 to 15 years are going into Asia and the Middle East. We are seeing that as very much a focus at the moment. So a lot of the activity around new installations and major refurbishments are going on in that region.

We're in a very good position actually in that whilst all the investments are going in there, we also have good market share in those regions. We have recently secured a major program in Oman, which we're really pleased about, one of the world's largest refineries with more than 3,000 pumps in it. So that's where a lot of the focus is going, and that reads across, too, to chemical, of course, as well, which we categorize in our non-oil and gas segment. So continuing really to capitalize on the strong base that we've got in that business, the network and the existing market shares.

Robert Davies

That’s great, thank you.

Andy Reynolds Smith

Thank you good question.

Operator

Next question is from the line of Glen Liddy from JPMorgan. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Glen Liddy

Good morning everybody. John Crane, often when the OE side of the business grows, you get a bit of margin pressure because it's lower margin. I appreciate you need to grow your installed base to deliver longer-term growth, are margin at the moment relatively stable?

Andy Reynolds Smith

Well, this – I mean, this business, as you know, Glenn, has always been about installed base andan ongoing attractive annuity stream over the life of the refinery, over 20, 30, 40 years. So competition to win that installed base in the OE bit has always been very tough. I mean, it's fierce. So we continue to see that. I don't see any meaningful changes in the ferocity of that battle right now, but it was already pretty tough. The important thing for me is that the margin on the aftermarket business is not seeing pressure. So we continue to see positive pricing on the aftermarket piece of that story. So no particular differences in the commercial or competitive environment right now.

Glen Liddy

Okay. And on Medical, last year, you terminated one of your contracts to the distributor, and you were then, in a period of time where you couldn't sell the product yourselves. Can you give us an update on where we are and when that should start to help the top line growth?

Andy Reynolds Smith

Absolutely. Well, we – the product that you're referring to is what we call acapella, which is the COPD device you blow in to help clear your airways. And we were off sale for that for a while, having terminated that distributor contract. We went back on sale direct in October. We made very good progress. At this stage, the numbers aren't material enough to be substantially affecting us in the first half, but we expect that to continue to accelerate now as we retake that market based on a better product in the second half, although I was very pleased with the first out-of-the-gate performance, having effectively not sold it for a period of time. So it was a good start.

Glen Liddy

Okay. Finally, on detection, last year the military side of Detection was pretty tough place to be. How is that sort of panning out now?

Andy Reynolds Smith

Okay. Well, it's largely focused, as you know, with the Department of Defense and around two main products, which are both in sunset phase. We are now well advanced with the DoD-funded development program for the next generation. However, that doesn't start to bear any fruit until 2020, 2021, depending on budget approvals. We're in whole position on that based on our history and the fact that we're in the main development program which is funded. We are seeing a little bit of improvement in that business right now versus where it was when we reported at the end of the financial year, with some additional orders coming through to support conflicts around the world, but this is not a significant return to growth. We are looking very carefully now though, Glenn, at how we can move to some of the other ministries of defense around the world with some of these products to reduce the reliance of our business on, specifically, the DoD. And in addition, we're trying to cross-fertilize some of that technology into other areas, commercial applications. Probably the most meaningful of those to date was the fentanyl detection using the similar trace detection that we won with the Canadian police recently.

Glen Liddy

Okay, thank you very much.

Andy Reynolds Smith

Thanks Glen.

Operator

Next question is from the line of Sandy Morris from Jefferies. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Sandy Morris

Good morning gentlemen. Sorry, I'm going to be my usual agricultural self. If – even in broad terms, if we took Medical out of first quarter, would the minus 1% have become a positive number in terms of underlying revenue?

Andy Reynolds Smith

Well, I think all I would guide you to at this stage, Sandy, because I don't want to get into implications – we'll give a much fuller update on that at the interim results in a few months' time, but I would guide you towards the fact that the second half of Medical was down 4% on revenue. We expect that to be better in the first half of this year as we make progress back into growth in the second half. I think you've got a pretty clear view of where the other divisions sit, their profile at the moment and growth profile. So I think I'll leave it at that at the moment, Sandy, if I may.

Sandy Morris

Right. Okay. You may be overestimating my intelligence, but what the hell. And can I just be absolutely clear? Detection revenue in the first quarter, I'm gauging by your comments, was significantly down even against the weak comparative?

Andy Reynolds Smith

It was down against the weak comparator, primarily driven by the Ports & Borders business, which continues down. But I'm really keen to ensure that people understand that the order book is full on Ports & Borders as a result of refocusing of our business, and we expect very strong growth in the second half. And of course, airports last year had an extremely strong year, above expectations, so that comparator on that wasn’t so easy.

Sandy Morris

Right. And actually, as you’ve chimed in, just to teach you to volunteer information. I’m guessing the working capital position at the end of the first of might not look that great if Detection really is very heavily second half loaded this year.

John Shipsey

Yes actually, Sandy, I’m willing to volunteer that, that would be right. As Andy referred the results on Ports & Borders, the factory is full. The revenue recognition will actually come in the second half for most of that Ports & Borders program. So clearly, that will be with working capital at the end of the first half.

Sandy Morris

Right. And at the risk again of being really ignorant and not looking for a huge amount of answers, when you’re talking about the Medical market rapidly changing, has anything changed materially in the last three, six months? Or is it just Medical has always been evolving quite rapidly really?

Andy Reynolds Smith

Well, the Medical business over previous years, as you know, has gone through lots of changes with a lot of admin buying or general purchasing organizations, some out-of- field players starting to enter, like Amazon, trying to disrupt distribution channels. There’s also been a great deal of consolidation going on in the market in previous years, which has really all been about strengthening category leadership and scale. And I think our plan – we have a very strong plan based on category leadership particularly around engineering, which we continue to develop hard on.

Sandy Morris

It’s a funny old thing. If there’s another business out there like Smiths Medical, I can’t think of it, and I’m not counting ICU, for example. I mean, it’s a scarce old beast your Medical business, no?

Andy Reynolds Smith

I wouldn’t say that, Sandy. I mean, it’s a very valuable business in its potential for sure. We’ve got a number of world-leading positions. You know what the playing field is. There’s some strong players there. And our aim has been to ensure that we are competitively differentiated with the very best product and then getting it to market quickest and most effectively. And that remains the focus with that business.

So I’m really confident in the plan that the Medical team have. I think this move will enable them to further focus their efforts and resources. And also, if there is an opportunity to further accelerate value over and above that plan, it will give us wide eyes and the ability to take advantage of that, should that occur.

Sandy Morris

Okay splendid thank you very much.

Andy Reynolds Smith

Thanks, thanks appreciate a question is our wish.

Operator

And next question is from the line of Ed Maravanyika from Citi. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Ed Maravanyika

Good morning Andy, it’s Ed from Citi. My – I had two questions. Firstly, just on Smiths Medical. Could you please just give a bit more detail on how the previously announced regulatory challenges are abating? I know you spoke on the contract, but maybe you could just give us some color on the regulation challenges. And then, on John Crane, speaking in light of the oil price moves over the last couple of days. At what oil price do you start to worry? Or are your projects pretty much locked in long term that it’s not really about short-term oil price volatility?

Andy Reynolds Smith

Okay. Well, first, on Medical, and I’ll take the answer to that regulatory piece in two chunks. The first is the change of notified body that we experienced that related to products that have been on sale for many years that we have to do some work around to either get them requalified or get documentation where it needed to be. We are well through that now. We’re almost entirely complete with regaining those qualifications.

Almost – we’re almost entirely back on sales. There are one or two products that are still pending, but we expect, by the end of the first half, we’ll be fully back on sale. There are some products which we’ve decided to end of life as a result of the process or simply, the economics of going through requalification process versus the size of those product sales didn’t make financial sense for us. So end of the first half, we’re done.

We’re back on sale and exactly where we wanted to be. The second chunk of it is around the new MDR, medical device regulations, that come to bear in early 2021, which affect everyone across the industry, across Europe. We continue to work on those. We’ve previously talked about the costs associated with moving to those new regulatory levels, which include a higher level of efficacy testing. We communicated the amount that we think it’s going to cost us, and we continue to believe that we’re in the right pace.

So things are going very well, almost entirely back on sale for the stuff that we have to stop selling. I think, on the second question around crane, important to remind that the John Crane business is almost entirely downstream related now, having sold the businesses – the upstream businesses.

So we don’t depend on extraction activity or Permian Basin activity. We depend on refinery and chemical plant and pharmaceutical plant activity and new build and pace of operation. So we’re much more impacted by demand for oil and gas than we are by the oil price.

Now the oil price does have some halo effect on thinking around new investments clearly, but we're very much a late cycle. So if there are delays, we tend to be late cycle versus any impacts that you see on upstream activity. And we're currently in a position with record order books actually as there's a lot of catch-up going on from previously deferred installation improvements that were being made and also approvals for new installations. So does the oil price have an effect? Yes. Is oil and gas demand the major driver for us? Yes, it is.

Ed Maravanyika

Okay, understood. Thank you very much.

Operator

Next question is from the line of Jack O'Brien from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Jack O'Brien

Hi, good morning everyone. First question is just on thoughts regarding optimal leverage you'd see with the new structure, so this sort of industrial technology business and Medical, how you think about leverage there. And then just secondly, on John Crane, just a quick question to see how the non-oil and gas part of that division is going.

Andy Reynolds Smith

Yes. Well, I won't get into views on what we think leverage is. Obviously, this is about creating two strong businesses, the Smiths industrial technology business, a world-leading technology company; and our Medical business. It's about making them both stronger. Obviously, as we think about what form any separation may take, front of mind is going to be enabling those businesses to continue to thrive and structuring them financially accordingly.

Jack O'Brien

Okay, great. And just on the sort of other 50% at John Crane?

Andy Reynolds Smith

Well, we said that we were taking a measured approach. Our market share is much lower than it is in oil and gas. We refocused the division, as you know, probably a couple of years ago, to say that oil and – non-oil and gas, which is 30% of the revenue, should be receiving a lot more attention in terms of new product but also commercial focus. We have been solidly in growth of 3% or 4%. We expect that to continue through this year.

We are taking a measured approach to that because it's really important that the projects that we win and the deals that we win share similar characteristics, both financially and from a technical demand point of view, to our oil and gas business. So I've had questions previously of, "Well, couldn't you be growing more quickly if your market share is much lower currently?" Well, yes, but we're doing it in the right way so that we can maintain the financial performance of the business and the technical positioning and differentiation of that business. So continuing to expect 3% to 4%. In fact, in the first quarter, we did a little bit better than that.

Jack O'Brien

Great, thanks Andy.

Operator

And the final question for today comes from Denise Molina from Morningstar. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Denise Molina

Hi, thank you. Just a couple of questions on the – first, on the Urban Security. You mentioned that you're trying to grow share there. Just wondering if you have any new products in the pipeline that you're expecting to put out there. And then just staying on Detection. On the Ports & Borders business, you talked about increasing incentives to sort of get that business going in the right direction. Just wanted to make sure that the margins aren't lower on that new business with the additional incentives.

Andy Reynolds Smith

Well, I'll take those question back to front, if I may. I think with Ports & Borders, the main thing we've done is we've refocused the organization in a different way so that we've got a group of people specifically on Ports & Borders with their incentives aligned to that. As always, what Smiths is about is where we've got technology differentiation and real value to bring. So are there areas in Urban Security where there are much lower demands where we could start to play? Yes, but they would probably have inferior financial returns.

So our growth strategy is really around those areas where we think there's real opportunity for us to use the muscle of our unmatched R&D in the space to secure really good returns at the same time as something that the competition can't bring. Some of the projects that we're working on include Shanghai underground, for example, and there are a whole range of different opportunities in Urban Security around government buildings, general sports stadia, underground transportation systems. So it's an area with huge potential but one that we're very focused on how we want to grow in the way that we've got best technology differentiation and best returns.

Denise Molina

Okay, that's great. Can I just ask one last question? Just in terms of the separation, what distinguishes Medical from the other divisions? I know at John Crane, we think about like the catch-up period on replacement cycle for the seals, but is there anything that would – about Medical that would distinguish it from the other businesses that might be up for separation? So I'm just thinking about maybe some of the smaller ones, like Interconnect or things that aren't as meaningful to the whole group.

Andy Reynolds Smith

No, I think the investment approach that we're taking in all of the businesses is primarily about the organic development of those businesses, how we make them stronger through more R&D, better operations, executing better. So I wouldn't draw any differentiation. This would just enable us to really focus that team, allow them to focus on applying their time, resource, their money in a very effective way. So no, I wouldn't draw any differentiation there.

Denise Molina

So I just wanted to be clear. You're not saying that Medical is going to be spun off and that the rest would never be spun off. Is that – I'm not – I guess I'm not really clear whether or not you're seeing that there's a line drawn and the rest of the business would not be a target for separation.

Andy Reynolds Smith

No, what we're clearly saying is that this enables us to, through separating the business, focus very much on Smiths Group as a high-performing industrial technology business. It enables the Medical business to focus on accelerating its plan. So we – that remains our strategic focus and will continue to be. We've got a lot of shared characteristics across this business, and we remain excited about all of them, including the potentially separated Medical business.

Denise Molina

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

And that was our final question for today, so I'll hand the call back to the speakers. Please go ahead.

Andy Reynolds Smith

Okay. Well, thank you very much again, everyone, for joining on this important day for the group and for our Medical business. Very much appreciate all the questions and interest. I look forward to speaking to everyone soon, and I hope some of you got to enjoy the wonderful sunrise that we saw in London this morning. Have a great day, everyone. Thank you very much.

Operator

