State, Local Pension Plans: No Easy Fixes - Today's Editors' Picks

State and local pension plans continue to dominate discussions, from city halls to state capitals. Bang For The Buck outlines the usual points: A lot of these plans are seriously underfunded, and interest rates and present equity valuations will impact return assumptions, further inflating the liabilities. While there's a shift toward defined contributions or hybrid models, the rate of change is slow.

One key investment takeaway? It's probably a good idea to avoid bonds issued by states with high unfunded liabilities (see the map below).

We also have Editors Picks from Brad Thomas, Jenks Jumps, ETF Monkey, BDC Buzz, Value Growth Master, Laurentian Research, Douglas Johnson, Dhierin Bechai, Silver Coast Research, and Vincent Ventures.

Here are today's Editors' Picks:

Chart of the day: Status of pension plans, state by state.

Comment of the day, from EnterUserNameHere, on David Pinsen's observations of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and its selection of second HQ cities:

I think Amazon is brilliant for what they did. They received huge tax breaks. It's not deceptive, it's just business and they played this out perfectly. The benefits those headquarters will bring to the residents is tremendous, everybody is already talking about the increase in property prices within those surrounding cities/boroughs.

Image of the day: Mt. Evans, from the foothills west of Denver.

Fun fact of the day:

The Boeing 787 conducted its first flight on Dec. 15, 2009. It was introduced into service by All Nippon Airways on Oct. 26, 2011.

Thanks for reading. Please share your "Editor’s Pick" with fellow investors by posting it in the comments.

Have a great day!

Michael