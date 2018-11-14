Texas Instruments: 4 Reasons To Buy This Semiconductor Cash Cow

The stock is on sale, and the environment in which Texas Instruments has prospered is poised to continue in the years to come.

The company is a high margin cash cow in a growing industry that happens to give a lot of its cash back to shareholders.

Sometimes a good company can get swept up in short term hysteria that impacts an entire sector. When this happens, prudent investors may be afforded an opportunity to acquire a strong company at an appealing valuation. This scenario appears to be playing out in recent weeks with Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN). After ending the summer months in the $115 range - market volatility, trade war concerns, worries about inventory surplus, and suspected sales weakness in large volume chip consumers such as Apple (AAPL) have all contributed to declines in Texas Instruments stock.

Given the current scenario, I find the company's financials, long term growth catalysts, and valuation are aligning to produce an attractive investment opportunity within Texas Instruments stock.

Texas Instruments Is A "Cash Cow"

The first step to qualifying a company as a potential investment, is to grade out its quality. You shouldn't just invest in any stock that carries a cheap valuation, simply because it's cheap. The secret to long term success is to acquire high quality stocks at an attractive valuation. Everyone has their own definition of quality, but my definition begins with strong cash generation. I target companies that are very profitable, and generate strong amounts of free cash flow. Companies with a lot of cash tend to not only make for stable investments, but also typically put a lot of cash in their shareholder's pockets in the form of dividends and stock buybacks.

We can see in the above chart that Texas Instruments excels in making money, and stacking cash. Over the past decade, Texas Instruments has seen explosive margin expansion as the need for the types of chips that Texas Instruments produces has exploded. This has resulted in the company converting a juicy $0.31 of every dollar into free cash flow. Since 2010, free cash flow per share has tripled.

With the company making so much money, the balance sheet has stayed clean. Texas Instruments carries a minor amount of debt, but the leverage ratio is virtually nothing at only 0.56X EBITDA. As a point of reference, I typically use 2.5X EBITDA as a "warning sign" that a company may be over leveraged.

Showering Shareholders With Excess Cash

With such strong cash flow streams, the company is able to pass on a lot of cash to shareholders. This is done via two primary avenues in dividends, and share repurchases. While still a ways from "Dividend Champion" status, Texas Instruments is working on a dividend growth streak that currently stands at 15 years.

The dividend has grown at a rapid pace over the past decade, with a 10 year CAGR of 21.6%. That means that your annual dividend payment has about tripled over the past decade. Despite this growth, the cash payout ratio remains manageable at just over 40%. Although this year's dividend increase was a staggering 24.2%, I do expect this pace to slow down some in the coming years. Even with strong growth, that pace of dividend raises isn't sustainable over the long term. Still, investors moving forward can expect growth that easily outpaces inflation for years to come.

With such eye popping dividend metrics, it can be easy to overlook management's appetite for buying back shares. This however, would be a mistake. Over the past decade, the company has spent billions on stock buybacks. During this time frame, the share count has been reduced from 1.3 billion shares to 960 million. That is more than a quarter of the float. Since 2004, 44% of shares have been retired.

This has been possible because of Texas Instrument's operational strength. Although the company faces foreign competition, Texas Instruments spends more than $1.5 billion annually on R&D. This high level of innovation allows the company to maintain a strong competitive foothold in the marketplace by developing cutting edge technologies and products.

Long Term Demand Is Increasing

The long term "arrow" is pointing up for the semi-conductor market. As products become increasingly technical, the needs for semiconductors will continue to flourish. This obviously bodes well for Texas Instruments.

The automotive industry has been a huge contributor to Texas Instruments over the years (54% of total revenues stem from industrial and automotive applications). This is only going to continue growing as the technology behind self-driving vehicles begins to mature and spread throughout the market.

The other major driver of demand is the IoT (Internet of Things). Society is still expanding into the digital age (the first iPhone came out only about a decade ago), and an increasing variation of goods and products are coming with connectivity. From smart TVs, to increasingly technologically advanced vehicles. Appliances that can self diagnose and sync with a smart phone app. Medical devices that can connect with healthcare providers. The world around us is becoming "smarter", and this will continue to be driven by semiconductors.

The IoT market is exploding, with projections that the market will double to more than $500 billion by 2021. This long term growth will be a secular tailwind for Texas Instruments, and its peers.

The Stock Is Cheap

To this point, we have identified the cash flow rich traits of Texas Instruments, the company's tendency to put cash in its shareholders' pockets, and the runway to continued growth in the years ahead. While a company with these positives is often priced to reflect that, Texas Instruments is actually attractively valued at the moment.

Analysts are currently projecting Texas Instruments to earn approximately $5.57 per share this year. With the stock currently at $94.48 at the time of writing, the stock is trading at an earnings multiple of just under 17X earnings. This is a discount to the company's 10 year median earnings multiple of approximately 20X.

Since cash flow has been a big talking point in our analysis, we will now use cash flow as an instrument to gauge value by looking at the yield on free cash flow. As investors, we want to maximize the amount of cash flow we receive per dollar invested. The current yield of 6.29% is solid (I look for yields in the high single digits to indicate value), and is near the highest it has been since 2016.

With shares at a PE ratio discount, and offering a solid yield on cash flow, Texas Instruments looks like a solid value in the current market environment. The real deal was a couple of weeks ago when the price dropped all the way down to about $90 per share, but investors can still grab shares at the current price and see very strong returns over the next five years.

Wrapping Up

After a very long bull market, quality companies trading at attractive valuations can be difficult to find. However, it would seem that one has emerged in Texas Instruments. The company is a cash cow, with a clean balance sheet. The company generates a ton of cash, and management puts a lot of it into the pockets of shareholders with big dividend raises and stock buybacks. Thanks to continued development of connected devices and products, the environment in which Texas Instruments has thrived, is poised to last.

You would think that the stock would be pricey in this scenario, but thanks to a combination of secular headwinds, Texas Instruments is being offered at a discount to its fair value. Long term investors should take a second look at Texas Instruments. I suspect that Texas Instruments will outperform the market over the next five years from this price point.

