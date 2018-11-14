FalconStor Software, Inc (FALC) CEO Todd Brooks on Q3 2018 Results -EarningsCallTranscript

FalconStor Software, Inc (NASDAQ:FALC) Q3 2018 Earnings Call November 14, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Todd Brooks - Chief Executive Officer

Brad Wolfe - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Bill Dawkins - Burleson Dawkins Inc.

Operator

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us to discuss FalconStor Software’s Q3 2018 Earnings Call. Todd Brooks, FalconStor’s Chief Executive Officer; and Brad Wolfe, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the company’s results and activities, and we’ll then open the call to your questions.

The company would like to advice all participants that today’s discussion may contain what some consider forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in FalconStor’s reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and also in the company’s press release issued today.

During today’s call, there will be discussions that include non-GAAP results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP results to GAAP has been posted on FalconStor’s website at www.falconstor.com under Investor Relations. After the close of business today, FalconStor released its Q3 2018 earnings. Copies of the earnings release and supplemental financial information are available on FalconStor’s website at www.falconstor.com.

I am now pleased to turn the call over to Mr. Todd Brooks.

Todd Brooks

Thank you, Vicki. I'd like to thank each of you for taking your time today to participate in our call. I'm excited by the progress the FalconStor team has made over the last five quarters as we strive to empower IT professionals and enterprises across the globe achieve mastery over their data, because we believe data is an organization's most precious asset and when mastered enables the organization to responsibly push the boundaries of what's possible in the digital economy in which they operate.

FalconStor's products are pointed at a market reported in 2017 by IDC to be sized at approximately $7 billion and predicted to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of over 13% through 2021. This growth has been driven by an explosion in the amount of data generated by various digital technologies. Whether it's in the form of traditional email, documents, application databases, digital audio and video or Internet connected devices or IoT. The ever-expanding capacity of data captured is driving the need for enterprises to cost-effectively securely and intelligently manage this data.

I'm excited by this market and the technology that FalconStor created over the last 18 years. During Q3, we focused on three key initiatives. First, on continued delivery of operating profitability. Second and beginning to generate year-over-year billings growth again. And third on expansion of key product value drivers. For the balance of today's call, we will elaborate on each of these key initiatives, provide a detailed review of Q3 financial results, and then open the phone lines for any questions you may have.

So let's get started. On operating consistency, the restructuring that we started and completed in 2017 paired with continued efforts to create additional operating efficiency over the last couple quarters, and focus on improved commercial discipline have allowed the company to create consistent operating profitability. As evidenced Q3 marks the fifth consecutive quarter of profitable operating margin delivered by our team. These efforts allowed the companies to generate a non-GAAP net income of $103,000 during the quarter despite new growth investments which we made to expand product development, increased general marketing and rebuild the commercial team.

Our cash and cash equivalents increase to $2.8 million at the end of Q3 from $1 million at the end of 2017. In addition, our non-GAAP gross margin increased to 83% from 80% in Q3 of 2017, as we continue to place additional focus on software sales. Finally, we continued our shift to subscription based licenses during the quarter and increased Annual Recurring Revenue or ARR to 75% from 60% in Q3 of 2017. I'm excited by the operational consistency and the profitability that team continues to deliver a quarter-over-quarter. However, the real excitement will begin when we're able to begin generating year-over-year billings growth once again.

In Q3, we were able to do just that and generate a 24% year-over-year billions growth in our Americas region after rebuilding the commercial team in Q1 and Q2 of this year, and increasing focus on engaged partners. We began our commercial restructuring in our EMEA region in Q2 and while year-over-year billings growth declined by 14% in Q3, we're confident that changes that we've made will gradually generate billings growth that we expect in this region also.

Our most challenging region continues to be Asia-Pacific and our commercial restructuring efforts there have just begun. Key to that growth similar to the Americas and EMEA will be rebuilding our commercial team, and simplifying our partner focus to a select group of global partners, and strong core existing regional partners. The financial stability that we've been able to create over the last five quarters has enabled us to begin placing increased attention and investment into our go forward product strategy, and our efforts are being recognized.

During the quarter the evaluator group conducted benchmark performance testing of our latest Virtual Tape Library or PTL solution which optimizes general backup and recovery to improve speed, reduce storage requirements and enable rapid remote disaster recovery. Results demonstrated that our single node configuration produced backup and data deduplication throughput speeds of nearly 40 terabytes per hour, significantly better than any similarly configured solution in the industry. While VTL is certainly considered to be a legacy solution in the marketplace, Forbes reported in April of this year that 80% of the world's data continues to be backed up to tape.

As a result our VTL solution provides an important anchor point for us within large enterprises for adoption of additional products that we offer like our FalconStor Data Mastery Platform which will be the next major release of our free store product and it is in a schedule for general release at the end of this quarter. This innovative solution will build upon our uniquely comprehensive powerful and patented technology including recovery track, which was awarded its third US patent in Q3, it will be biased to ease-of-use, performance and interoperability with modern cloud and hyper-converged technology and will continue to be target larger, more complex enterprise customers.

It will be a logical extension of existing data management use cases for our customers and most importantly will be hardware and cloud vendor agnostic. FalconStor is unique. Our 18 years of technology innovation is unmatched by newer entrants in the data protection and management space, and we will build upon this advantage. Our customers know that our solutions are powerful and comprehensive.

So with that I'll turn it over to Brad to provide a more detailed overview of our Q3 financial results. Brad?

Brad Wolfe

Thank you Todd. The third quarter of 2018 marked our fifth consecutive quarter of non-GAAP operating profitability. During the three months ended September 30th, 2018, we delivered non-GAAP operating income of $103,000 that's compared to non-GAAP operating income of $1.1 million during the same period of the previous year. The results for the current quarter were significantly impacted by adoption of new revenue recognition accounting guidance on January 1st, 2018 which resulted in a $580,000 decrease in revenue.

Our gross margins increased to 83% from 80% from third quarter of 2017 and net cash used by operations decreased by $1.2 million to $332,000 for the nine months ended September 30th, 2018 as compared to $1.6 million of net cash used by operations during the prior year period. Overall, total revenue for the current quarter decreased 33% to $4.1 million compared to $6.1 million in the prior year period, $0.6 million of this decline resulted from our adoption of new revenue guidance on January 1st as previously discussed. The remaining decrease in revenue was driven by the volume of new product licenses and maintenance sales during the current year period.

As a result, our cost control and realignment initiatives our non-GAAP operating expenses continue to trend lower at $4 million as compared to $5 million during the three months ended September 30th, 2017, representing decline of 21% over the same period of the previous year.

Turning now to the balance sheet. We ended the quarter with cash balance of $2.8 million. Net working capital excluding deferred revenue, contract receivables and the Hale Capital Financing ended at a negative $0.3 million. To close the quarter with accounts receivable of $1.6 million, accounts payable and accrued expenses of $3.3 million and deferred revenue of $9.6 million. The decline in deferred revenue as compared to the same period of the previous year was primarily related to the implementation of ASC 606 effective January 1st, 2018. As many of you already know, on October 9th, we closed on the final tranche of our previously announced private placement.

In connection with this event, we received an additional $1 million of gross proceeds from new investors, which is an addition to the $3 million of gross proceeds previously received through the Hale Capital over the last year.

Todd, I will now turn it back over to you for final comments.

Todd Brooks

Thank you, Brad. So, in summary, we're very pleased with the progress that we made in Q3. We certainly have significant work ahead of us, but we do believe the company's performance over the last five quarters setup a very interesting opportunity for a FalconStor. To our shareholders and loyal partners and customers who have joined this call today or that will listen to its recording, we are committed to delivering value and we look forward to even more exciting days at FalconStor.

At this time, I'll ask Vicki to begin the question-and-answer session. Vicki?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

And we'll go first to Bill Dawkins with Burleson Dawkins.

BillDawkins

Hey, guys. Just a really a couple of questions for you. On the VTL side, what kind of dollar --can you put up in the market for your product?

ToddBrooks

A good question. We have not calculated a global tan for VTL, but let me just give you a simple example. One of the areas for VTL that we're seeing a pretty big uptick in interest is with enterprises that utilize the IBM- I platform. And you'll see various figures out there for how many IBM -I enterprises are out there today. But it's at least 45,000 and probably actually quite a bit more than that, and these are largely mid-sized and larger enterprises. And we are seeing a significant increase in with those customers and so the VTL market as I said earlier, data strangely enough continues to be backed up to tape. I mean it's cost-effective, their legacy backup processes that are in place that enterprises are kind of hesitant to change.

And well it's certainly not going to last forever that's for sure as I said earlier does provide a really interesting entry point for us with not only the existing enterprise customers that we have, but also future or new enterprise customers that we can land just simply by giving them a better way to backup their core data.

BillDawkins

Okay. And on your revenues for the company as a whole. Is this $4 million a quarter is this kind of the bottom in here?

ToddBrooks

Yes. Q2 and Q3 as you probably will remember, Bill, because you've been involved with companies for quite a while is always the company's lightest quarter right. And so certainly the same was held true this year. Q4 and Q1 are always the big quarters. And so you'll see a significant increase in Q4 and Q1. But I would certainly hope and there's no crystal ball here, but certainly would hope that we're beginning now to drive growth, it won't be a straight line right perfect path to the moving fund growth, but it will certainly will get there one region at a time. We're able to begin some growth in the Americas region as I stated earlier this quarter.

BillDawkins

And you feel like possibly Q2 and Q3 of 2019 we could possibly see some decent year-over-year growth.

ToddBrooks

That's the plan. That's what I certainly we're working toward.

Operator

And we have no more questions at this time. Turning the call back over to our speakers for any additional or closing remarks.

Todd Brooks

Well, once again thanks for taking your time today. And as I said several times now, I am really excited about the opportunity that we have here. And the feedback that we continue to get from our clients is great. As most of you probably know the process of rebuilding mature software companies like FalconStor and we've got to be very focused on what we're going to target in the future. And I think we've made great progress on that and thus built a good financial stability around the company. And so I'm excited. But thanks again and we will talk to you next time.

Operator

Thank you. That does conclude today's conference. We thank you for your participation.