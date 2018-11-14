Legacy Reserves: Time Is Not An Asset

Lower oil prices do not affect its cash flow by a huge amount yet due to hedges and the improvement in natural gas prices.

From a net asset value perspective, Legacy Reserves (LGCY) looks fairly cheap right now, trading at an enterprise value that's approximately 80% to 90% of its estimated net asset value. However, the decline in oil prices is not helping with Legacy's restructuring risk. Companies with modest leverage and no near-term debt maturities are able to wait out periods with lower oil prices. Legacy does not have the luxury of time on its side.

Cash Flow

Legacy's near-term cash flow is probably only impacted by a relatively modest amount with the recent changes in oil prices, as natural gas prices have been getting stronger and Legacy also has a large amount of hedges.

If Legacy maintains its production at Q3 2018 levels, a $15 decrease in oil prices (from $70 to $55) and a $1 increase in natural gas prices (from $3 to $4) would decrease Legacy's EBITDA by around $10 million over one quarter. Legacy's Q4 2018 hedges would improve in value by around $5 million with a similar movement in oil and gas prices, so Legacy's cash flow would only decline by around $5 million per quarter in that scenario. Changes in pricing for NGLs may decrease Legacy's cash flow by another $1 million to $2 million.

The effect of the changes in 2019 strip prices on Legacy's projected EBITDA is a bit larger since the spike in natural gas futures only lasts through Q1 2019. The changes in 2019 strip prices decreases Legacy's estimated EBITDA by around $17 million per quarter, while the value of its 2019 hedges have improved by around $9 million per quarter, resulting in a net negative impact of $8 million per quarter.

This effect will be larger if Legacy increases oil production as expected, but cash flow isn't expected to be a huge issue by itself.

The Issue Of Debt

While Legacy's projected EBITDA and cash flow doesn't change by a huge amount with lower oil prices, Legacy's main problem is that time is working against it.

Legacy still has $349 million in Senior Notes coming due in December 2020 and December 2021. If more than $15 million of those notes are outstanding by July 2020, then its second-lien debt will mature in August 2020.

Legacy's Senior Notes had seen their yield-to-maturity dip down to around 12% around a month ago, but these notes are now yielding around 18% to 19% to maturity. This indicates a fair amount of skepticism about Legacy being able to deal with the notes, and $55 oil is probably not going to cut it for Legacy being able to refinance the notes.

Legacy also has $868 million in secured debt ranking ahead of its unsecured debt, which makes large asset sales generally unfeasible as a way of dealing with its unsecured note maturities.

Legacy may be able to come up with a restructuring plan that converts some of its debt to equity, but with lower oil prices that will likely have a larger negative effect on current shareholders.

As well, Legacy still needs to get its credit facility (maturing in April 2019) extended or otherwise dealt with (such as first-lien notes to replace the credit facility). Its reserves should still provide plenty of coverage for its first-lien debt at $55 oil, so I don't think this is a major problem at this point, although it's something to consider.

Conclusion

From a cash flow perspective, Legacy isn't badly affected by a decline in oil prices due to a combination of hedges plus stronger natural gas prices. However, Legacy has to deal with most of its Senior Notes in under 20 months. At sustained $70-plus oil, Legacy probably can deal with that debt with some combination of refinancing the unsecured notes, issuing equity and/or taking on more secured debt.

If oil stays in the mid-$50s for a while, Legacy's options dwindle. At that oil price, refinancing probably isn't an option (given the YTM on the unsecureds), the outstanding Senior Notes now are greater than Legacy's current market cap, and it probably can't get more secured debt than it currently has access to. Thus Legacy needs to hope that oil prices rebound in time for it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.