Walgreens Boots Alliance's (WBA) CEO Stefano Pessina Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference - Transcript

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference November 14, 2018 12:55 PM ET

Executives

Stefano Pessina – Chief Executive Officer

James Kehoe – Chief Financial Officer

Gerald Gradwell – Investor Relations

Analysts

Erin Wright – Credit Suisse

Erin Wright

Good afternoon. I am Erin Wright. I cover Healthcare Technology and Distribution at Credit Suisse. We are happy to have Walgreens Boots Alliance with us today to present at our 27th Annual Credit Suites Healthcare Conference here in Scottsdale. Representing the company we do have up in front CEO, Stefano Pessina; as well as new CFO, James Kehoe; as well as Gerald Gradwell, who's spearheading the IR efforts. So thank you.

It is a fireside chat format, so we will be rolling – or framing up the Q&A here. But if you do have any questions, feel free to chime in and we'll be happy to get those answers for you. To get it started, I guess my first question here is, and this is the question we get a lot from investors is in – and I think it's more about sort of how you envision the evolution of sort of the U.S. retail offering in light of some of the new JVs and partnerships that you've established. And when do you think some of these pilots in partnerships will be more meaningful from a financial contribution standpoint?

James Kehoe

Yeah, we do get a lot of questions. Let me give you the context first though. I think we see three broad streams. One is the digitalization of the company. The second one is transform pharmacy or pharmacy structure to more of a healthcare hub. And the third one is transform retail. Let me give you two examples within these. I think the most evident one and the best example of scale up has been LabCorp and that is trade center in transform pharmacy. And now they've seen a rough value in the model that they're committing to 600 stores, 600 labs over the course of the next three to four years. And so, this is a proof point that the economics work for both us and for them. We don't provide details on the economic model. Typically, we share in the gains relatively equally with all of the partners.

We have a share in the success of the venture. Another one I give you a good data point on in retail is the Kroger initiative, very much in the early stages. But I would argue it's probably the most exciting one in terms of transforming retail. Why? You know initially we’re starting out on how do you deliver till last mile. They pick up in our stores, a restricted offering of 400 SKUs in our stores. Now imagine in the future potential could you buy together and your merchandise together, can you use our strength and beauty in Kroger and vice versa, use their strength in fresh foods for example. So I think we'll see a transformation and you know we to test these that are complicated models is the return on investment, attractive for both parties.

Moving back to the healthcare again, and critically important one is physicians in primary care, the initiative with Humana. Right now, it's two clinics. The initial signs are very, very positive and that's a big deal. This is moving from pharmacy to managing outcome based medicine. So these are all – it's a joint venture that will over time the goal is to reduce the actual total cost of healthcare. And these are – I think it's at the leading edge. It’s just not like a clinic, an urgent care clinic where you've got sporadic, somebody broke their arm and they come in and they want some immediate help.

This is about a long-term management of a patient over a multi-year period to reduce total medical care costs. And how – what's the role our pharmacists can play in that to get there with the primary care physician in managing the total costs. So I think it's – there is a lot of exciting ventures. These will scale up over time. The economic model and our style is the – it's not a one size fits all. It is a share. We want to share of the pie. Sometimes it's a – we typically stay away from renting space and we're more into how do we generate value for both parties over time.

Stefano Pessina

Yeah, it's a rent plus share typically…

Gerald Gradwell

Yeah…

Stefano Pessina

In some way shape or form, but it's important also, when you're looking at the pilots to remember two things. Firstly, we piloted a lot to see what gains traction. And most of our initiatives fall into two categories. Everything that James has just spoken about initiatives that stand – that do over time have the prospect to transform part of our business in some way shape or form. We then have other partnerships that are really about simply enhancing the existing offering in store or the existing model, which when you talk, when you ask them when you're going to see the economic benefit or the economic impact of that. I mean clearly a few store pilot is not going to move the needle for either WBA or indeed Walgreens. But when your – when we do get up and running into mature offering of, for example, LabCorp in 600 stores, that is enough to impact the economics of the store and as that grows momentum also.

Erin Wright

And, go for that. And do you anticipate JVs and partnerships to continue to be the focus as opposed to maybe outright M&A. I know Stefano was recently at a conference speaking to the fact that maybe he should have bought a health plan several years ago. I don't know if he wants to comment on that. But something that, you know, we get a lot of questions on is what is next from a capital deployment standpoint for you? What have you contemplated from a drug wholesaler perspective, clinical laboratory businesses within more formal relationship with LabCorp? What…

Gerald Gradwell

Let me address the Stefano’s point purely, not a speak for him, but I know he’s answered that and then maybe James joining the rest. What Stefano was actually saying is if we had been going to buy a healthcare company, the economic rationale would have said we should have done it four years ago or five years ago when the multiples were different. We are – as we look at any corporate activity, we’re extraordinarily financially disciplined in it. And the economics as we stand today with the relative multiples make it hard to see how today it would be an economically desirable transaction whereas four to five years ago it probably would have been just with the rough multiples. But on the other stuff and the deployment of capital, James…

James Kehoe

Yeah, I'd make a couple of points is, one is we're not in a hurry to make a deal. We’re extremely disciplined, very DCF driven and EVA positive in the third full year. So this drives much of our decision making. We won't move as the relative valuations are in the wrong place. And I think we're dealing a little bit from a position of strength. Look at our cash flow from last year, $6.9 billion consistently over a multiyear period $5 billion to $6 billion range. We could buy if we want to buy. It's a question of value. There’s I think the emphasis right now on all of the tests is it's a very capital efficient way to place multiple bets across your entire portfolio. And building out – if your goal is to build the healthcare hub to reduce long-term healthcare costs, you can't just go out and buy one entity and that solves your issue. You've got a place. You've got to have to think about the whole spectrum of the Humana venture.

You got an older clientele coming in on Medicare. What do they need? Vision is something that would regularly need, curing care is something they would need potentially dental. So if you want to play across that’s sphere and they walk into one location where all of their needs are met, you can't do it on a full acquisition strategy. But that being said, I think Stefano’s comment is we believe in vertical integration per se and providing a broad suite of healthcare capabilities, but we will only make a move on an outright acquisition of devaluation out there.

Erin Wright

Thanks. Do you think that there are incremental opportunities beyond maybe what CVS and Aetna and that combination brings to the table from a vertical integration standpoint, if you did have a more formal partnership with the health plan?

Gerald Gradwell

It's hard when you say incremental beyond that, we don't yet know how – exactly what offering CVS and CVS, Aetna combination is going to bring to the marketplace in terms of the actual offering to payers and customers, but you can assume make indications, but we don't yet see that. I mean, we are very clear that there's a lot of benefit that can be brought, but it's more about the approach that you take to this. And actually to be fair that benefit can equally be accessed through partnership and through ownership. It is easier to manage. It's easier to see how you would manage the total cost of care for a patient on a combined P&L, but it's not – it's far from the only way to do it. And you asked earlier about or you brought into your question the concept of ABC and that's the same way. We're accessing a material amount of the benefits of running wholesale alongside retail pharmacy with our current relationship with ABC.

There is no doubt those additional synergies that could be brought by putting supply chain in an entirely integrated manner, but the level of those additional synergies is not into billions. It's hundreds of millions by our calculation. And so, we have a clear view on what the value of that is and what would justify any additional investment. So it's not only the question that there’s ways to access these in partnership, we're already doing that. We’re already forging those partnerships with a number of different companies and you can see the foundations of that and a lot of the work we're doing, but it's also about the manner in which you approach this and a more holistic approach to getting the full benefit that is splitting it equally.

Erin Wright

Okay, great, thanks. And taking a step back here, I did want to ask about the more recent quarter and some of the dynamics there as we think about the quarterly progression for instance the gross margin. You kind of spoke to some pressure kind of in the first quarter, but that trend improving over the course of the year. What are some of the puts and takes here or drivers and headwinds from a – as it relates to the gross margin progression?

Gerald Gradwell

It's essentially we're loving this FEP contract in our specialty business and that pull down our margin for all of last year, impacted all of last year by about 170 basis points because of the waiting of the pharmacy business and our total business, it had a large impact on the total company gross margin, but if you take out the FEP from last year, our actual gross margin was stable year-on-year. Last year I think – look at the two trends from last year, last year was FEP call up negative 170 and our retail business margin was up, front of store was up 170 basis points. The incremental gains on the retail business are a bit lower in the coming year, but the pharmacy will stabilize. So I would call it a continued weak impact of FEP in Q1 and then a return to stability, stable margins in the remainder of the year on pharmacy.

So we're looking at a quite a different profile in terms of gross margin, I would say stability on gross margin. And we will be spending more on SG&A in the coming year. We have announced $150 million of investments; a little over $100 million is in store labor. And the rest of it is in these initiatives like we spoke about Humana other ones like this, they don't come free, so some of these have upfront investments. So we will be – we will deliver, I think, attractive long EPS growth while at the same time funding this quite aggressive investment strategy, which will deliver long-term profit pools that don't exist right now.

Erin Wright

And then on the most recent earnings call you did highlighted notably more room to cut SG&A and what are some of the key drivers of SG&A leverage going forward and how should we think about that quarterly progression from an SG&A standpoint?

Gerald Gradwell

I would compliment the company on 21 consecutive quarters of percentage – reduction in percentage SG&A. The company is very cost focused, but I think the company is entering a different phase. So the old phase was the combination of the company. Think about it. This is just for years from the creation of WBA. So a lot of the work has been actually just creating the company. We're now in stage two, which is we've started investments in systems that will deliver over the next two years.

What you could take away from that is we have disparate systems across many markets. We don't use shared services to any great extent back offices, largely inefficient. It's not a company that's ever explicitly applied zero based budgeting techniques, which we will look at quite keenly. So when I come in and I look forward, I was actually worried before I joined the company. I said, well, retailers will be very efficient and very cost focused.

I'm actually coming in and feeling quite encouraged that we have a quite significant pipeline over a three to five year period and I put it in – I call it technology driven. So that is putting in base SAP new systems. There is a layer as well digitalization, which is how do you make it easier for the consumer to engage with the company? How do you make it easier for the pharmacist on the store labor to actually do their job? So take out administrative gunk. So they focus on – actually focused on patients are selling product. What even more powerful one is how do you unlock the back office? So you can take out redundant tasks and take out big blocks of work.

And we haven't applied any robotics in the company. So typically now people don't do shared services, they actually apply robotics and do shared services later. None of these ideas have been touched yet. And then, as I mentioned on zero based budgeting, I've done a number of roll outs in the past. The trick on this is how do you apply it for the right fit for the culture of the company. It's quite decentralized. The company pushes down decisions at the appropriate level. But we're working quite closely with the businesses to build up an interesting funnel over the coming years.

Erin Wright

Very helpful. And then speaking to writing in particular, where do we stand on the integration process there? And what's next in terms of news flow as it relates to Rite Aid’s potential [indiscernible] participation?

Gerald Gradwell

Yeah. We're very encouraged. So I would split it into two pieces. First of all, we had what we call synergy savings, and then we had store optimization and there's some confusion out in the market. The original goal on each of those was $300 million saving on synergy and $300 million saving on store optimization, which essentially as store closures. We've raised the guidance on both of those in the last call to treat 25 in both cases. So our overall estimate for synergy savings is $650 million versus $600 million with the same implementation costs, which were roughly $1.2 billion.

So, financially, the acquisition is tracking ahead of goals. More encouragingly, the store optimization one is quite interesting. We've closed 458 stores out of an original goal of 600. So we're well advanced against the goal. And what we're finding is the script retention and the pharmacy, which is the key determinant of return on investment is trucking significantly ahead of the business plan. And that's why we called up the savings on store optimization.

On the synergy side, we're finding the savings in OTC and generics are higher than we expected. So we see higher savings there. We're still working through the pilots on converting the Rite Aid stores to Walgreens. It's not an easy task. What you have is you have a set of consumers who are used to buying Rite Aid products and you're trying to change them completely to a new offering, which is essentially Walgreens brands plus – there's generally a reset of the store. We've run multiple pilots today. We’re quite happy with where we've gotten to. We're seeing actually quite positive gross profit per script in the new stores. So in the pharmacy we actually believe the – it's running quite well. We're not – it's not quite as clear on retail so far.

James Kehoe

It's much easier on the pharmacy because growth in new store immediately comes into the Walgreens contracts. So that shift to contracts is what's driving the benefits in pharmacy. Retail, it is quite different. I mean, Rite Aid had a very much beloved amongst the customer base loyalty program and rewards program is amongst other stuff. So there's a whole host of different factors on the retail side that are driving a more complicated equation.

Gerald Gradwell

So in summary though ahead of plum, I would say store optimization well ahead of plan. And then we – the pilots are quite successful in terms of the transition to the Walgreens brand. You asked a question about the option to have on rebut. None of our projections are predicated on that happening. So it's irrelevant to us per se. It's their decision and we wouldn't comment on whatever they want to join, Rite Aid or not – sorry we bought or not.

Erin Wright

We should be hearing from that too.

Gerald Gradwell

Very soon yeah. But as I said, none of our guidances, future guidances predicated on them joining. We bought we have – but actually we have sufficient scale, so…

James Kehoe

The impact for us is nominal.

Gerald Gradwell

It’s nominal. It’s nominal.

Erin Wright

And you recently completed the pharmacy file by from Fred’s, [indiscernible] pharmacy file by just a highly capital efficient kind of deployment activity. But – or is there more that you can do there? And what does Fred's at for you?

Stefano Pessina

Fred’s is - it's – approximately I think it’s 178 stores we eventually got approval for. What you'll see over the coming months is – it’s actually a – it's a business of – it’s a lot of hard work to actually take over to scripts. So I think this week is the first 10 stores will migrate, start migrating the scripts. We intend to finish the migration. You do blocks of stores each week. We expect the migration of the scripts to be completed in January. So thereafter, you're going to see a boost in the same store sales because you're taking in the scripts.

I think what's different versus our original model for Fred's is the – we're using the same team that we've used for Rite Aid for the – for overseeing Fred’s and we're seeing actually – what we expect to see more favorable script attention also on Fred's. And you're right, that's an extremely efficient model because you're writing essentially very little incremental cost and you're retaining 70% plus of scripts.

Erin Wright

Is there any way to calculate or triangulate kind of what the underlying growth profile is implied in your guidance next year excluding Fred’s and Rite Aid and some other anomalies?

Gerald Gradwell

No, we really don't want to start giving guidance on it. But I would go back to the EPS guidance and we were quite clear. Over the last three years we've delivered 16% EPS growth. We've guided to 7 to 12, which includes 2 percentage points of investment. So call it a 9 to 14. And the contribution of share repurchases of about 5.5%. So at the low end of the guidance we're looking at 4% core growth and at the high end significantly higher obviously. We will see continued market share gains in pharmacy obviously because we have incremental Rite Aid around here. So we'll have more script volume going through the stores. So I would say the Fred's as well will aid the comp store sales trends next year.

So we think it will be a positive year for pharmacy in general. Retail is a little earlier to call. We had – we took decisions last year to deemphasize tobacco, deemphasize seasonal. We cut out a lot of unprofitable promotions. This hit the top-line by about 200 basis points. It held back and there's a perception out there that are front of stores is weak. It's actually management decisions that lead to a gross margin increase of 170 basis points. So this year we're trying to rebalance a little bit, so less of an impact on the top line and maybe less margin gains.

But let me be really clear on it, our goal in retail is to drive total gross profit dollars. So we're still focused on getting the right balance between gross margin and top line. We won't be held into any costs to drive some, some competitors out there driving very heavily on the top line. We want to keep the healthy balance with the appropriate market structure in our stores.

Erin Wright

I will pause just to see if there's any questions in the audience. Taking your partnerships that you were speaking to a step further, what all have you contemplated for instance, does the LabCorp partnerships stop at 600 stores or how did you get to that number and the rationale behind it as well as Kroger does it stop on the retail side? Does it expand to pharmacy?

Stefano Pessina

I don’t think we are necessarily have potential for any of the partnerships. I mean our stores have different profiles of the communities they serve. And so, as we look at the stores, we will say probably maybe full clinic or some form of clinic. You could see in about a quarter of our state and the rest of the estate that would be more geared towards a smaller offering or a different health care offering. Similarly, LabCorp, we've identified – we've gone to 600 locations that we've identified that LabCorp the community the store is serving, we believe has a proven desire for that level of prescription diagnostics in the first instance.

What we find is as we roll these out, we learn more about how to implement and the communities they serve and that opens the next wave. A good example of that is what we've done in our own stores in beauty. We moved to 2000 – we identified 2000 stores to the beauty offering in, in fact, as we deployed the offering, we found the full beauty offering with a beautician in store and everything else was probably nearer suited to somewhere about 1,600 to 1,800 stores. But then using the learnings from that, we were able to design another more self selection beauty offering for our own brands to roll into another wave of stores.

And so, I think 600 have been identified because it’s practical. We can know the locations. It's a combination of moving existing LabCorp service centers into our stores, which takes time because clearly they have leases in premises and opening new locations, which then involves recruiting staff. So there's a practical limitation on how quickly you can do it. But in the process of doing that, we're also learning enough to allow us to assess another way. And I think neither we nor LabCorp would say that 600 is – 600 is the goal for the next part of the project, but that isn't necessarily we would not cap it at 600. We'd say beyond that we'll look and see what’s next.

Similarly, I mean, Kroger is at the moment in a very small number of stores in a very small way, but it's the beginning steps of what both we – and we think Kroger see as being a much larger and deeper partnership in terms of our retail offering. Exactly how fast that goes, partly depends on our ability – our learnings and ability to provide the supply chain because it is a slightly different mapping and functionality of supply chain that we need for that offering.

And then the customer wants to it. So, but again, in theory you could see this across our entire network in practice, whether it's a – it won't be the same offering across our entire network and it's too early to say whether it is going to be the entire network or a subset of it.

Erin Wright

And then I do have one follow up question in the last couple of minutes here. Speaking to vertical integration that we were speaking to at the beginning, how do you think Walgreens is positioned as it stands today? Have you had conversations with payers and the evolving sort of landscapes that we’re seeing with CVS Aetna approaching mere potential completion here? How are those conversations progressing? And how are you positioned as an unencumbered entity?

Gerald Gradwell

We – because we are working with them, so – and serving to some degree every pair, every day we obviously have an ongoing dialogue, not just with the PBMs, with the insurers and the scale and extent of that dialogue depends upon the people. We are opened to partnership with anyone. But as we stand today, our offering is equally open to everyone. And when you look at our stores, we're working on unique customer offerings for many different people, but for a wide range of different people. We are fervent believers and fervently committed to the fact that the best way to manage costs in health care and the best way to deliver the best service to patients is vertical integration and we're exploring that every day with literally everyone that was taught us in the marketplace.

So I think that's probably the best way to put it. And that could have been our in our organization I mean it’s from Stefano and the Senior Executive right the way through our operational folks, our procurement people. We look at every opportunity to work with partners. We look at every opportunity to work with the payers to improve our offering and do a better job for them and their patients. And that's really as specific as probably I could want to be.

Erin Wright

This is a completely unfair question for the last minute, but we can finish this up in the breakout session. But speaking to kind of the broader regulatory environment, what's embedded in your expectations from a branded price inflation standpoint? And how do you see that progressing and overall drug pricing scrutiny out of Washington, what is an area of focus for you?

Gerald Gradwell

Yeah, you are right. It’s an unfair question.

Erin Wright

Yeah.

Erin Wright

Now, I think it will be deflationary and will continue to be. And I think – but it shouldn’t become a pricing discussion. That's got to be how do you reduce the overall cost of healthcare. And then we believe that the income streams we can open on that side will offset – more than offset the longer term any deflationary trends that we will see. We’re quite conservative in our future planning on pricing and deflationary trends. I think the people that were win longer term though in the industry or anyone who can contribute to reducing total healthcare, and the more we build those services in our health care hubs, the more successful we'll be. And it's like a virtuous cycle is the more we become an indispensable for the payers, the more we're going to get remunerated. And the question is how do you break the current model that's there and make it a value based model and whether that's the pharmaceutical company selling to the PBM or it's us providing a service. It's got to become more value based and focused on outcomes.

James Kehoe

One thing that's absolutely indisputable is there's going to be pressure on costs for drugs and in healthcare in general as demand grows, but it's not a bad sign that that's the case because it's as demand grows.

Erin Wright

Okay, great. Thank you so much for finish up in the breakout session which will be room in, with Gerald, James as well as Stefano. Thanks.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -