Ford Motor's (F) Management Presents at Barclays Global Automotive Conference - Transcript

Joe Hinrichs – Executive Vice President and President-Global Operations

Analysts

Unidentified Company Representative

Joe is the EVP and President of Global Operations, which basically means he and Jim Farley are the two direct reports on the operating side into CEO, Jim Hackett. He's been at Ford for a long time doing a whole bunch of stuff, most recently in the Americas.

So he really knows Ford well and the operations side in the auto industry well. Just to get it going, let's do a couple of ARS questions as baseline. And then, I'll ask a couple at the end. So again, use your voters. Can we bring up there question number one for Ford? Do you currently own the stock?

Joe Hinrichs

Yes. My answer is number one. You guys already know that, though. It's public knowledge.

Unidentified Company Representative

73%, non-owners, but actually very little shortage risk. We had one company that was fifty-fifty earlier. And number two, general bias towards the stock.

Joe Hinrichs

Bell curve tilting…

Unidentified Company Representative

Bell curve tilting towards the negative. So with that, Joe, why don't you tell us about some of the developments at Ford?

Joe Hinrichs

All right. Thanks, Brian, and good afternoon, everyone. So we'll see if we can influence a little bit of that bias. So what I wanted to do today was [indiscernible] let me start out with the framework we've been using. Jim Hackett has been leading a lot of the conversations around creating tomorrow, together and this is a frame we use for creating value. And in the middle there, you'll see our plan, talking about how we are focused on product and deep customer insight.

I'm going to spend most of my time today on fitness, which is that lower left box. I know there's been a lot of questions in a number of the conversations we’ve had with investors but also with the media and others around what does fitness really mean? And can you give us some more concrete examples? And how does that fit into what you're trying to accomplish?

So I'm going to spend some time diving little bit more deeply into a couple of our initiatives, three actually, of our initiatives in fitness today around complexity, around capital, CapEx reuse and around yield management. And give you a little bit more exposure to the redesigns that’s going on inside the company. In fact, we have more fundamental redesign than any time I've been at the company in 18 years. Or what's going on in the process side of the business to make it more fit or more competitive. And fitness is all about being competitive and being able to compete. It's more than just cost. Of course, cost is very important. It's efficiency, it's speed, it's time to market, all of those things.

So we'll talk a little bit about all of that today when we deep dive into it. Now we've never shown this before, but these are the 18 initiatives. There were 19, we consolidated two into one. There are 18 major initiatives going on as far as its fitness – as part of the fitness redesign efforts across the company. I'm going to focus on the three that are in the red box today. But you can see that a number of the parts of the organization are engaged in leading parts of the processes that help with our competitiveness and go-to-market.

On the bottom, you'll see smart redesign. That's how we're organized and our structure of our business. And then enterprise as part of my management, that's where the new organization has been established to manage the product lines across the globe in both the near term and long term.

And I'll spend time on these three, but it gives you a perspective on how broad-based the work is on fitness and what it looks like across the enterprise. Everything from IT, manufacturing, marketing and sales, product development, purchasing/material cost, which is we're all involved in that. And some that are more cross-functional. You can see a lot of them were in the manufacturing space and IT. Those report to me as well as the global order delivery and some of the other things that we're working on.

So let's dive in. The first one I'll talk about is complexity management. Now anybody who knows, the auto industry knows complexity has been talked about probably since after the Model T was successful and GM started trying to go after a different approach to customers. Complexity is really an important subject in our business.

It's usually captured in kind of two areas. One is what are the order book configurations or the complexity of the order, what you can buy, what you can order and what we can build. And the other is around number of parts, to keep it rather simple at a higher level. And we have a number of initiatives going on across the organization to attack this complexity. Complexity has a way of affecting so many parts of the business. We can't spend time on all of that today.

So if you think about this. In the manufacturing system, of course, complexity leads to a lot of labor allocation, floor space allocation, even sequencing of parts, et cetera. But in the dealer side of things, the customer-facing side, today people go online and build and price a vehicle and they’ll try and find it. And if you have a million configurations available on your build online, chances are there you're not going to find that vehicle when you go look for it at the dealership.

Now all of these things are interrelated, because they all influence each other, just like it goes 18 initiatives on the fitness chart show you, most of these things interlock together. I'll try in placing some of that out. But we've started our Focus in North America, which is of course our biggest business and where we generate most of our profits. And we took the first 20 nameplates in North America and we’ve reduced the order book configurations by about 70% to 90% for the next generation of vehicles.

And I'll give you some examples of things that we're doing. So that means, for example, you go from one million to, in the case of some of our more complicated vehicles like trucks and vans where you go from one million to a smaller number. But on the cars and the SUVs, you go down to even smaller numbers. I'll talk about that. It's all about capturing value. So if you do it after the fact, you do capture value by being able to make it more likely for a customer to find their vehicle on the showroom or in the dealer's lot or being able to find the vehicle.

But if you do it beforehand when you're developing a vehicle program, you can greatly simplify the complexity of what you're testing, also of what you're designing, engineering, testing and then choosing up as a supplier or yourself. That's where the real benefits come in. That's where we're going to see the longer-term value.

So let me give you some examples of where we are. When you're looking at the Explorer program for 2020, we have a brand-new Explorer coming next year. It's a really exciting vehicle. Explorer is number in that segment. Since 1999 there’s been no nameplates for more SUVs in the U.S. market than the Explorer. Now we saw the Explorer, although we already built in one plant right now. We actually – as far as built-up units, we built in Chicago. And we’re capacity constrained. So we’re diving into the part numbers and all the complexity of the Explorer program as we get ready to launch the new one next year. And we identified a number of parts tied to homologation or regulation for unique markets because almost every market has unique configurations or unique requirements.

And we identified at about half the markets that the Explorer was going to we’re selling less than 100 units a year, in a constrained plant, with constrained volume. So one of the things that, that data allowed us to do is to go after and analyze those, and we have taken those out of the program. So going forward, we won't be selling to these countries that are in red because the cost of doing business there and the complexity that it brought wasn't worth the trip for less than 100 vehicles. Now we can solve the Explorers we can make, so that's not one of those situations where that’s pretty much a no-brainer. But it allows us digging into the data on the part numbers and the complexity and the build configurations, exposes things like this and allows us to take it out of the program so we can be more profitable, we also cannot spend the engineering resources and other resources for homologation in the markets, et cetera, to do that.

Let me give you another example of next year's Explorer as well. So on the current Explorer, which again is the number one selling SUV in the segment, the side mirrors, on the side of the car on both sides, we have 139 mirrors. Now that's when you start getting really crazy about what happens in the auto industry. Why is that?

Because we allow blind spot monitoring to be an option so every configuration can either have blind spot monitoring or not. And we color match the skullcap of the side mirror to the body color, which our designers love because they think it looks even better. On the 2020 model year Explorer though, we said, listen, as part of our Co-Pilot360 program of standardizing safety features, we're going to standardize blind spot monitoring because actually it was a very high take rate and it’s – actually one of the highest customer satisfaction safety features out there. If you don't have it, once you have it, you'll get used to it. And then we went, so let's standardized that.

And then we said, you know what, let's make all the skullcaps high gloss black like a lot of our competitors do. And the combination of those two actions got a standard 25 mirrors, which is still a lot. But you can see there's two – first of all, there's one on each side so the minimum you can have is two. But you can see how this works. And we go part by part by part and we go product by product to attack all of this complexity in our business.

Let me show you some more benefits. So on the Fusion, which we currently are producing in Hermosillo, Mexico, here in North America. We have about 2,000 order book configuration. So you can build about 2,000 different types of the Fusion depending on, what, power train, hybrid, non-hybrid, et cetera, color combinations, et cetera.

And what we did was we cut that down to about 30 for the last several months. And the dealers – about 85% of what the dealers ordered was in just 12 configurations. It allowed us to do – where it took us on average 80 some days to deliver the vehicle from Mexico to the dealerships in the U.S., and it's cut it by 63% into the 30s. Just by reducing that complexity, we could turn the tire system much more quickly because, one, you're building a lot more quantity of the same units; number two, the complexity reduces everything in the system and makes everything flow faster, all right? That's just a real-time example. That's been the last couple of months. That's real.

Next year, when we launch the new Escape, which is all new next year at Louisville Assembly Plant, we're taking the configurations down to about 25, all right? In the current model, they're in thousands. When we do that that allows us to then batch builds, which is much more efficient for paint but also more efficient for sequencing because you're sequencing in case of 60 as opposed to one by one. And that's saves us about $70 a unit just in sequencing alone by taking those configurations down. So it's just another example.

Another example I have is in next-generation SUV, which we haven't announced yet. We took the configurations down and we're developing the vehicle, just testing alone is reduced by $20 million by not having to test more configurations because of it. So this just plays out over and over again. So why – how is not connected to the rest of the fitness initiatives?

Well, it starts with once we get to our flexible architecture strategy with our modular catalog, the modular catalog fits into the limits of the order book configurations, which by definition have now standards that have to meet for all of our product milestones. So they fit together very nicely. If we are going to allow only, let's say 20 some configurations, buildable configurations of a vehicle, it's pretty easy to standardize what's going to be on what vehicle, then we can design the modules that build up that vehicle accordingly and test accordingly, true-up our suppliers, et cetera. There's tremendous value in here. I just gave you some examples. Tremendous value throughout the system is doing this.

Now every automaker deals with this and every automaker talks about it. But what we have done is systemically ingrain the data and the processes to our product milestones and there are no rules that you can’t violate when it comes to next-generation product programs and how we're doing this. And ultimately, we see especially when it comes to our Order-To-Delivery times, another one of the initiatives in our fitness redesign efforts, tremendous value in this complexity reduction contributing to a much faster cycle time of how we manufacture vehicles and getting to our customers.

All right. Someone liked it.

The next one I'm going to highlight is our capital equipment reuse. Having spent a lot of my career in manufacturing, this one is near and dear. It’s an age-old issue between product development and manufacturing and the design community about how much leeway can you give a designer to make – and freedom to make the vehicles new and different and change, but also leveraging all the capital you've spent on the current generation vehicle. It's all about how the two organizations work together to keep the hard points to start with an expectation around what's going to be reused, and then from there, allow freedom in the design and freedom in the ability to do what you want to do.

Now since we have 90-some plants worldwide, we have a lot of capacity and a lot of capital already spent on tooling, fixtures and equipment. So it's a big deal to us to invest in the time and energy to set the expectations with our product teams and our manufacturing teams and guide through our milestone process with our new vehicle programs to do that. Through this process, we've already identified $1.5 billion of additional capital savings over the five-year business plan period, incremental to what we already are assuming by just continually work in the process over and over again. So again, we set guardrails, we set targets, we set authority levels and we move forward.

So here's the examples of how this works. You have a bill of process designed for your manufacturing system and you have to follow that bill of process. That's a no-brainer. But carrying on the build sequence is incredibly important when it comes to how you use capital. You have to keep the hardpoints in the body shop, especially in the paint shop, to be able to take advantage of not having new tooling, need for new tooling and the need for new equipment, and then of course, the whole locating sadly – I'm avoiding the details here.

The key point here is that we've developed all of the different requirements and agreed to them with manufacturing and product development. Now this goes back to, okay, the flexible architecture strategy knowing that the architectures are designed to fit into the current existing footprints and hardpoints as we develop forward. All of these feeds off each other as we look to go forward.

Here some examples of the targets we set toward the new program. So we have a minor freshening. There is a much higher expectation around reuse due to the minimum thresholds, so nobody can violate those without getting some signatures from people like myself or our major platform changes, obviously, you allow for more freedom depending on what's going on. But major platform changes don't happen that frequently. It should happen that frequently, especially once we line up with our five sets of architectures, we should be using those architectures.

So again, this is all about return on invested capital and making sure that our precious capital is prioritized for the right parts of the business. And then we designed the business around freeing up that capital and not using it.

The last area I want to spend a little bit more time in is on yield management. Again, very important topic, not new to the auto industry, but we've set up a number of new processes, a lot driven largely by all the data we now have through our global data insights analytics group to be able to take all this data and run the business in new and better ways on what incentives do we use, what inventory, where does our product go, what decisions we make about, where should that allocation go and of course, pricing, advertising, et cetera.

A lot of work going on between the marketing sales organization worldwide. We started in North America. This is fully ingrained in the North America business. It's now been started in Europe and it's migrating to China next. So we're already up and running. And the teams in North America are running the business day today by having rooms full of data by each nameplate, each product that we have, and making decisions around that in real time. I'll share some of that with you.

So when we look at yield management, we tend to think of it in terms of margin and in days to turn. So how fast is something selling, how fast is it turning? All right. You can also overlay inventory on this, but for simplicity's sake, let's just stay with margin. So obviously, higher margin is better and faster turns or lower days is better. So you really want to be in that top left on this diagram, you want to be in the top left corner if you can be there because that's really fast turns and high margins.

But we tend – the industry tends to look at things at a vehicle level. If you look at things at a vehicle level or nameplate level, it’s averaged across all the markets in the sales, let's say, the United States, across all the trim levels, all the series and mix, that kind of thing. And that average kind of shows you where the average days of turn average margin is. It doesn't tell you enough to know what to do and how to act. In fact, you can waste a lot of money taking actions based on the average because each part of that market that stay in the U.S. is very different. So let's take some examples and see how the one-size-fits-all approach doesn't really work.

Now those numbers on this X and Y graph because we want you to know what vehicles I'm talking about and what margin we're talking about. But the average contribution of margin per vehicle is that line, that dash line you see across on horizontal. And then the average days to turn is that vertical dash line, all right. Now what these are, the colors represent different series or trim on the vehicle, right? So think of if you had in Explorer, you've got all the way up from Platinum, you got XLT or you've got an F-150, you have King Ranch, you have Raptor and have XL and XLT, et cetera.

But the circles represent the 21 different regions in the United States. We break up our sales regions. And the size of the circle is the volume, okay? So when you look at this, you can start to see outliers. Remember, you want to get to the upper left. But when you look at the color, let's stay with the light blue for a second in the middle there. You can see there's one sales region with a bubble there that's turning a lot faster than all the rest of them. So then the question is why? Alright. And then we can go look at the date. Are they advertising more? Do they have more inventory? Are dealers doing something different in that region? Is that region naturally inclined because you can look eat the segment share in that region? Is it naturally inclined to sell more wherever this product is?

What you can also see there's a lot of big difference between the series and mix. So obviously, you want to be driving as much towards the higher mix from a margin standpoint, which has been a big deal for Ford this year in North America. A lot of our success this year has come from series and mix and driving more through this data analysis.

So what this does is it allows you to then you to then start taking action. And one of the things that's really cool about whatever North America team is doing is every day, they are going in that room looking at the data and they're taking actions, they're trying things, because you can do something in the sales region like New York, New York City, or in Chicago area. You can do something, try it. If it works, then you cascaded into something across these nations. If it doesn't work, you carry it and you move on as, opposed to a nationwide initiative. It could be advertising. It could be inventory. How we allocate the mix and have a look at inventory. It could be pricing incentives, backing up.

So this is how are running the business. And it de-averages the data and it allows us to make the decisions to make the move forward. He is another example. You can see again, the colors of different series, and you can see the different circles, which representative the results we just at the volume accordingly this one is a little more balanced. But you can see outliers. So if something is turning fast, but has lower margin, then we should actually slow down the turn, we should actually raise the price, or do something to get the margin up because the turn doesn't need to be that fast for that margin. If you are in the bottom left corner, we need to take an action. If you are in the bottom right corner, what you do?

And then you can see outliers again, the question is why. On good and bad, what can you do differently about it? And the data sets us free to try things out and expose things. And we've had a very much a brutal approach to allocating inventory where we're constrained to where the markets are most productive from a margin standpoint and a turn standpoint. So it gives you a sense for how are you doing it.

We have a process in place, of course, to manage this because it's a big business and there is a lot to manage here. I won't go through all of these details here but you can see we have a strategy and a framework in place on how we're going to manage this globally as well as within the markets. And then we do this in a global level as well on products that we sell around the world. We will allocate to the markets based on the same kind of data based on prioritization of margin and turns and how do we leverage of that. And it kind of creates an opportunity for the others to learn about best practices as well. So everything from advertising to incentive, everything are related to this.

And then you can see that it allows us, one, to play defense if we see competitors doing stuff it will show up in our terms or show up in our margins. It also allows us to play offense where we see opportunities. We can reallocate inventory to a certain market if they’re doing better, or we can take more aggressive stances on incentives or spending or advertising or whatever. But this process that we've now embarked on allows us to do that around the world.

Okay? Now just ramping up. Over just three of the 18, I could go into a lot more detail. But I'll give you a little bit more depth of understanding of the process changes we're putting in place. A lot of it is driven by data, and a lot of it is driven by guardrails and process changes to fundamentally change how we do business to get more fit and stay there going forward.

And I've been around, as I said, at Ford for 18 years. We had a massive restructuring of the business in the six, seven, eight, nine, time period. Now we're going through a massive redesign of the business, which will lead to some restructuring. We've already announced that we'll, obviously, be doing some significant restructuring. But it's the redesign of the business that really will set us up for the future and free up capital and allow us to compete going forward. And those are the benefits of fitness. Okay?

Now we will go to Q&A. Brain you want to step in?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Yes. So let's take a couple of ARS questions out while we also circulate the microphones. ARS question number three. Do you think sell side consensus 132 for, 2019, is too high, to low or just about, right?

Too high, too low and about right. So – and then, I guess, the next one. What's the right multiple for Ford after 2019? Five to six x; seven to eight x, okay. Reactions to it, Joe, either on the EPS side or the multiple?

Joe Hinrichs

I'm not giving any guidance for 2019 today. So interesting, I'd like the bias towards seven, eight; link to a seven, eight. Questions from the audience.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello, it’s [indiscernible] from Albert Capital [ph]. I think it's a very good presentation. But I would have said – I would have hoped done a little bit sort of in the past ten years already, so why now? And what is the reason why it took so long?

And then secondly, and this is more and more important question. If I split the initiatives into two, yield management should be very quick, right? We should see the results virtually within the next month or quarter, because that goes straight to the bottom line. The redesign or the simplification of the product offering is, from a profitability perspective, probably a longer-term initiative. So how long is not going to take? And so we see the benefits? Or in the short-term side, can we hope to see this in the investment, i.e., CapEx and R&D quicker?

Joe Hinrichs

So many questions. One I would say that we're already seeing the benefits of the Fitness Redesign. Our structural costs are basically flat this year, essentially flat year-over-year, which has not been the trend over the last several years. So we're starting to already see some of those benefits. The North American business where the yield management work started first has been performing at a much different level than other businesses and as you’ve seen in the quarterly earnings report, it's showing very strong series mix contributions this year, a lot of that is from this work, that is where you get the benefits, right.

Your question about you should be doing this for the last 10 years, you should be doing this for the last 100 years, next 100 years, that's all true. First of all, just recognize that I presented at a high level intentionally because the details are competitive. We don't want to give away our secrets at the competitive level. So there are nuances in the details that are probably more specific and more important as far as because you are right all of this is part of just manufacturing in Auto 101.

Having said that, like any business, there's an opportunity to see where over time, you haven't been stayed as fit or competitive as you wanted to be and you go back and reevaluate. I mean, we have the global platform strategy, nine global platforms, which served us well from the 20-something that we had. But then you have to evolve to the next level. And so your question around the product development, the flexible architectures, that's going to take a number of years to play out. But we're already into it. The first platform that we developed the strategy our was our global CCAR platform, or C sized vehicles, which you've seen the Focus is already out now.

The Escape Cougar will come out next year. You'll see more benefits come out from that over the next several years. So that would play itself out rather quickly into our business. The key difference, I would say here, is the nature by which we’re setting up the guardrails and the requirements into our product development or other milestone processes so that you can't deviate.

So one of the things, if you look back on North America, let's say because I ran North America for 4.5 years, if you look back, we got tremendous revenue coming out of the financial crisis for the new products in North America. Starting with 11, 12 and then 13, 14 with the launch of the new F-150 at that time period – because we were a fresher portfolio than most and we had a lot of new products. And that revenue growth in the product portfolio said the next generation of products assumptions, more content, more ability to get revenue because of what transpired over those five years.

That's not exactly what played out in most cases. It has on trucks but hasn't played out on most products. So a reset was necessary to acknowledge where the industry is and where things are going. And so one of the aerospace that happened was we assumed a lot more revenue for the complexity of the product offerings we were making, then we ended up getting because we did get it for those five-year period. So now, just going back to getting them, don’t assume you're going to get revenue for that complexity. Just go back to being simple about the configuration set. And offer more content for the vehicle for the consumer.

So there's a lot of learnings as there always are. The North American business continues to stay at pretty healthy level, but then taking those learnings to the rest of the markets around the world is what we have to do quickly.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. For over-the-air updates, when do you think Ford will release the first production car with that capability? And do you think some of the complexity and differentiation reduction that you're doing would help with that?

Joe Hinrichs

Yes. So on the second question, simplifying the product lineup, reducing the complexity helps on all fronts, including anything related to over-the-air updates or anything related to quality or, et cetera.

We've said that we're going to have all of our vehicles in the U.S. with modems next year. That's the first step. You've got to have the connected vehicle, right, for the over-the-air updates and you have to have architecture developed to be able to handle the over-to-air updates. And so that will be in the next couple of years. It's not far away. We already have it in the works. And we're looking forward to it.

So that's the – there's two steps, getting the modems in the vehicles, and then getting electrical architecture and the software set up so you can do over-the-air updates safely, working ability to get into the access of the vehicle controls because that's one concern for security and safety. So we feel really good about where we are. I mean we always want to go faster, but we're doing it in a way that we think and manage it securely and safely.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

Any other questions? Because I've got a bunch.

Joe Hinrichs

I'm sure you do.

Unidentified Analyst

It's in your interest to keep them from your audience.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, how are you? [Indiscernible] one question I had was as you guys think about trying to rightsize your manufacturing footprint and you've laid out a restructuring plan that gives us very little detail in terms of how exactly is going to play out, how do you think about your terms with suppliers and being able to push on them? Because a year ago, every supplier and their mother was here talking about how they're all going to get more content. And now, here you are talking about restructuring. So how do you think about supplier terms? What area specifically do you feel like you have the most leveraged to pressure the supplier group to help you save costs?

Joe Hinrichs

Sure. So a really good question, a really important question. First, I want to make sure if people are very confused. The fitness production doesn't mean content production. It means how you manage that content in your offers, in your configurations. But having said that, supply base is a critical part of all this. One of the initiatives that you would've seen quickly on the fitness work is around the best cost out and how we reallocate some of the workers supply base between TVM or cost downs over time versus the costs to drive one over time. That's involved with Ford in our supply base.

The simple – overall, not simple. The first answer I will give on the supply base is it's related to our manufacturing system as you highlighted. The first thing we have to do is align on where we're going to play and what products we’re going to offer, and that’s the work we've been working on throughout this year, what markets, what products and how we allocate capital accordingly. Once we decide and we have decided that, then we decide how we're going to manage that capacity to rebuild that product, whenever it may be and whatever market it may be. And then we'll look at the supply base to rationalize their footprint as well.

The leverage we have on suppliers, of course, is we still – we have a lot of volume and we have a lot of scale in certain key markets and there's always an interest in being a part of that. And importantly, we've many times been a leader in putting technology into more mass volume price thinking in 2007 focus and then quickly going across the system, I think Co-Pilot360 on the safety, so suppliers want to be a part of that continent, they want to be a part of doing business with Ford and, of course, we’re having a number of partnership conversations, which can expand our potential reach with folks and what we do together.

So I think the key thing here, we haven’t set up our restructuring because you have to first decide what markets you're going to play in and what products are going to offer in those markets and how you're going to compete in those markets. And then you need to then work on what the footprint is going to be to support that. And importantly, there are so many stakeholders influenced by all these things from unions and our employees, the governments, the suppliers to all kinds of other parties that out of respect for all of them, we don't go public with our plans until we've had a chance to work through all of that. And frankly, if you don't do it the right way, it will cost even more money, and cash is really important to everybody. So that's just the nature of the business.

And when we restructure the United States manufacturing footprint in 2006, really that time period, we're dealing with one unit in one country largely. We had Canada and we had Mexico but largely in the U.S. When you're dealing with some of these other parts of the world, South America, Europe, others, you're dealing with a lot more different added complexities between the government and unions in footprint. So we have a lot to work through. But we gave a higher level cost of $11 billion of restructuring, $7 billion of cash tied to that to give you a sense for how big we’re thinking about the restructuring. But we have the details in our mind and where we have planned to do, but we're not yet ready to talk about that. Those will come along with that accordingly.

Unidentified Analyst

As you said, the North American business is in reasonably good shape. But when we look elsewhere, things are not so rosy. I mean, in Latin America, you've lost a lot of money for a number of years in a row and the only response that we've always had is that the market needs to come back. In Europe, there's also always a reason why things done were difficult, and yes, there’s a lot of external factors, currency, [indiscernible] and market was weaker. But you're also significantly underperforming everybody else. And then in China, obviously, your business actually is more work but at the moment, it's collapsing.

So what needs to happen so fix all of this quickly? And secondly, what is the longer-term strategic outlook for those regions? As you're simplifying maybe your product, they're also an argument to further simplify your global footprint.

Joe Hinrichs

Sure. So I don't know how much time we have to answer those questions. There's a lot there. There are very important questions. Let's start with South America. We made money for nine straight years, I think, from 2003 to 2012. From 2013 on, we've lost money and pretty substantial amounts of money. Since then, our business needs to be – our business model needs to be restructured in South America and we have every intention of doing that. We already took the Focus of Pachinko. We don't do that in Argentina anymore. And we'll have a lot more to say, a lot of waters in the team are working on our plan from South America.

Europe, we’ve been hit hard by our strongest markets in the UK and, of course, the pound sterling. We've been hit hard by a lot of what's going on there. But what's interesting because while the total business is not acceptable, there's a pocket of business that's a very strong returns, the commercial vehicle business, which Ford is very strong in. So we have to let them grow and prosper and we need to deal with the rest of the business. And I think we've been pretty transparent in our quarterly earnings calls showing kind of these buckets or circles of where the profits are and where they aren’t in the different regions.

And we just launched a new Fiesta last year and the new Focus this year in Europe, so it's going to take some time to work through the product portfolio and what our plans are. But – and our extensive conversations we've had with Volkswagen, we've noted have been largely focused on the commercial vehicle side, which we think provides opportunity for both of us, so we’re encouraged by that.

China has been a very disappointing year. Our sales have been in the last couple of months especially down significantly year-over-over. There are a number of factors that I probably could spend a lot of time on. I was there last week with a member of our leaders of our company spending time in the market, doing the business review. We have changed a lot of the management of the Ford China team. We've not had the Ford China team – business unit reporting directly into Dearborn as part of a standalone business we can Focus on it. We've got a lot of more local national talent running it. And we have a number of very important product launches coming that will help the China business.

The Focus and Escort are the two highest volume cars we have in China. They're both new this quarter. They're important. So we have an incremental small SUV, lower cost SUV coming called the Territory in early 2020. And there are a number of new products, including the global Escape Kuga, which is a very important product being all new next year. And localization of some Lincoln and Explorer products and other things in China.

So we have a plan. It's going to take some time to play out. Some of the issues we have in China are self-inflicted with our partners and our dealers. We're working through that as we work through the relationships and work through some of the issues that have happened out of the volumes declined. So believe me, China is really important and there's no reason why we can't have a successful business in China as we did a few years ago, and we're working really hard on that. That's the quick answer. A lot to do in all those markets.

But importantly, all of these efforts that we have undergoing on fitness will play out across all the different markets, including South America, Europe and China. And we are making really important decisions on where we're going to play and what products we're going to offer, what customers we're going to serve how we're going to allocate capital, and we're doing it based on return of invested capital.

And we can't – because of all the other demands on capital on the business whether it's autonomous vehicles or electrification or mobility or other parts of the business where we can grow, the parts of the business that don't return acceptable on capital aren't going to get capital allocated to them in the future. They can't. There isn't enough to go around. And importantly, they shouldn't. So that's why I think you will see differently about Ford going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. Just a quick question on return on invested capital. How do we lure that up with – excuse me, the recent investment in the scooter company and the Detroit station just seems a little bit of maybe inconsistent with kind of the capitals being so precious?

Joe Hinrichs

Sure. Well, I mean the acquisition of Spin, which is a scooter company that you're talking about in the scheme of things is not a huge amount of capital. And it's really important part of this mobility strategy that really looks at mobility broader than just the Automotive space. So we see opportunity there and growth there. And we're seeing it, as you know, what we like about Spin is they do it collaboratively with the local government. They go in together and work on launching in a collaborative way.

On the train station, looking to the future and looking at where do the next generation of workers want to work, what kind of environments they want to work and, where do they want to work, we believe very strongly that having a big role in Detroit and having iconic buildings that's renovated and becomes very modern from a workplace standpoint will be very attractive to a lot of these workers in the future. And we believe we can do that pretty efficiently actually because of the support we're getting from the community to reinvest in what has become an iconic building that's been sitting there for 20 years empty.

So if you actually look at it, what ends up costing us and how that kind of support we’re getting to do that and to renovate and rejuvenate that area, we think it's not only a good use of our capital but it's the right thing to do for the community and for Ford longer-term. And so we're already seeing a lot of people want to be in that Corktown area because our Team Edison,, our EV and AV group is already down there and we're seeing a lot up here who want to be in that environment.

So it's a balancing act like everything, but we think for a lot of reasons, it makes sense for the future of Ford in the mobility sector and attracting and keeping talent where they want to work in the future. [Call Ends Abruptly]