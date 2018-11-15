Ocean Rig: Q3 Report Shows The Idea To Sell The Company Was A Good One

In all likelihood, the deal will receive approval and it will be Transocean which will have to deal with Ocean Rig problems going forward.

Ocean Rig (ORIG) has recently reported its Q3 results, which are especially interesting in the light of the upcoming merger with Transocean (RIG). Let’s look at how the company is doing right ahead of the merger. We’ll start with the fleet news.

Eni (E) has exercised two optional wells for drillship Ocean Rig Poseidon. The rig’s work is now scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2019. This is good news because currently Ocean Rig has only 2 drillships working, and employment for Poseidon is definitely a top priority for the company. Lundin exercised another option for semi-sub Leiv Eiriksson. The rig is now expected to work until the first quarter of 2019. If Lundin exercises all options, the rig could be employed until the second half of 2019. Given the strength of the North Sea segment, employment for Leiv Eiriksson is virtually guaranteed. I fully expect that Lundin will exercise all options that it has.

Source: Ocean Rig Q3 press release

That’s all on the fleet front. Employment remains a major challenge for Ocean Rig. With only one long-term contract for an ultra-deepwater drillship, the company (or, more precisely, Transocean which is buying Ocean Rig) will have to find ways to return its ultra-deepwater rigs back to the market. It is possible that Ocean Rig did not hurry to employ Corcovado and Mykonos because Transocean is buying the company, and the employment of these rigs (and others) will soon become the buyer’s headache.

Financially, Ocean Rig remains in a good post-restructuring shape with $677 million of cash and $350 million of debt on the balance sheet at the end of the third quarter. At this point, the company’s revenues are just sufficient to offset operating expenses and administrative expenses. But as soon as Ocean Rig joins Transocean, the duplicative functions will be killed; so at least the purchase won’t be an immediate drag on the operating cash flow.

In my opinion, the recent slump in oil prices (I discussed its implications for the industry here), together with Ocean Rig’s own results, highlights the fact that Ocean Rig shareholders are getting a great deal from Transocean. I expect no material improvements on the day rate side for ultra-deepwater drillships in 2019 and I believe that any meaningful recovery is postponed until 2020. Recent fixtures for drillships have been sobering on the day rate side:

Source: Bassoe Offshore

While Ocean Rig has the necessary liquidity cushion after restructuring, Transocean’s purchase looks almost like a bailout because nobody really knows how much it will cost to bring the stacked rigs (Eirik Raude, Ocean Rig Olympia, Ocean Rig Apollo, Ocean Rig Mylos, Ocean Rig Athena and Ocean Rig Paros (a scrap candidate)) back. The transaction consideration is 1.6128 newly issued shares of Transocean plus $12.75 in cash for each share of Ocean Rig stock, which in current conditions calculates to $28.07 per Ocean Rig share (using Transocean's share price of $9.50). With a valuation of over $2.5 billion at current prices, this consideration appears more than fair to Ocean Rig shareholders.

Conclusion

Ocean Rig’s report contained news on prolongation of current contracts through existing options but no new contracts. It is not clear whether Ocean Rig just lost the competition for contracts or did not want to market its rigs aggressively ahead of being bought by Transocean. The company’s shareholders are getting a good deal from Transocean – given the recent oil price slump and the weakness of all offshore drillers’ stocks, the cash component of the upcoming deal is especially attractive. I expect that Ocean Rig’s shareholders will vote yes together with Transocean's shareholders, and that the deal will go through. Stay tuned!

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.