Geron Corporation (GERN) CEO John Scarlett Presents at Stifel 2018 Healthcare Conference Call Transcript

I'm Steve Klass, one of the biotech associates here at Stifel and up next we have Geron Corporation, which is a clinical stage oncology company focused on hematologic myeloid malignancies and presenting for the company we have Dr. John Scarlett, President and CEO.

Thank you all very much again for coming. Just to give you a quick overview of the company and then we will dive into each of these individual areas. So Geron is today a late-stage clinical development company with 100% ownership of the imetelstat, which is a Phase 3-ready asset. We have $185 million in the bank as of the end of last quarter.

Imetelstat itself is a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor and is focused today on hematologic myeloid malignancies. We studied three different myeloid malignancies with clinical trials; essential thrombocythemia, myelofibrosis and myelodysplastic syndromes and obtained clinical evidence of potential disease modifying activity in all three of those malignancies. We've been granted Fast Track by FDA for the treatment of lower risk MDS.

We have currently two ongoing studies, IMerge, which is a Phase 2/3 study in lower risk MDS, will discuss shortly that we will be starting the Phase 3 portion of that trial in 2019; IMbark, which is a Phase 2 trial in Intermediate-2 or High-risk MF and I'm happy to say that we have oral presentations of updated data for both of these trials that are scheduled at the American Society of Hematology Meeting the so called ASH meeting in Santiago in early December of this year.

Finally, we're planning on screening and enrolling for Phase 3 portion of IMerge which will begin by mid-year of 2019 and we're exploring today the potential for late-stage development in MF and expect a decision by the end of the third quarter of 2019.

So telomerase, for those who are not familiar with it is a rather novel molecular target in oncology. The telomeres enzyme is a very interesting enzyme. It has both a protein catalytic subunit and then it has a very unique RNA template which is called hTERT and it is in the active side of the enzyme.

All the telomere biology and science that we both refer to and also which was really the basis of the company originally being formed, all culminated in 2009 when Liz Blackburn and her collogues won a Nobel Prize for the discovery of a lot of these elements of telomerase and the relationship of telomerase to telomeres in actually cancer biology.

The thing to really know about telomerase is that it presents - it basically as long as you add - telomerase itself acts to add base pairs to the end of the DNA, the so called telomeres and in normal somatic cells, telomerase is an inactive enzyme. In normal progenitor cells, which are the first cells in the ontogeny after stem cells, it is transiently upregulated to support controlled proliferation.

And then of course in malignancies and in particular heme [ph] malignancies telomerase is highly upregulated and this constitute of upregulation actually enables continued and uncontrolled proliferation. So it's an ideal target and in this case we're of course targeting the activity of the malignant progenitor cell clones that are proliferating in these disorders.

The molecule itself was discovered and developed by Geron. It has a variety of second generation oligonucleotide chemistry associated with it. It was a covalently-bound lipid tail to increase cell permeability and tissue distribution that really plays a role in getting into the bone marrow and it has a very long residence time in bone marrow, spleen and liver, which are really where the action takes place with most of these heme malignancies.

It is a very potent competitive inhibitor of telomerase and we now have clinical experience in more than 600 patients in Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials across a multiplicity of tumor types. So when you think about Imetelstat I think I'd like to think about three things. First of all it has a very unique mechanism of action. It as far as I know it's the only telomerase inhibitor in the clinic today. It inhibits again telomerase expression by the proliferation and in doing so limits the proliferation of malignant progenitor cell clones that drive the disease.

The clinical trials that we've pursued in the last several years have all emphasized rather difficult to treat patients and that includes both the IMerge study, which we'll talk about in more detail in highly transfused MDS patients and the IMbark study in which patients absolutely have to show objective evidence of disease progression during or after treatment with the JAK inhibitor. So these or they have to - never been responsive, we'll discuss that a little more in detail.

And then there is really multiple outcome measures in both of these disorders that suggest a meaningful clinical benefit both in terms of 8-week transfusion independence across MDS subtypes and in significant reductions in transfusion burden. And IMbark and MF, we clearly see a range of reductions in total symptom score and potential improvement in overall survival in the high dose on.

This is the constellation of diseases that we've studied in the last number of years. These are the so called Hematologic Myeloid Malignancies. They are all kissing cousins, they all arise from malignant progenitor cell clones and they're named for the clinical phenotypes that occur as the diseases themselves become clinically manifest. So essential thrombocythemia has too many abnormal platelets, polycyhthemia has too many abnormal red blood cells.

Of course the best known of all of these is AML, Acute Myelogenous Leukemia, where you have a very large number of blast cells that are extremely immature and then there are the - the bulk of patients other than AML actually come from either MDS, Myelodysplastic Syndromes where you have very immature blood cells and most of those patients suffer from anemia or Myelofibrosis where you have a fibrotic material that actually infiltrates into the bone marrow and leads to pancytopenias in the ultimate case. All of these again come from malignant progenitor cell clones and as such we always thought that they would be very relevant to treatment with telomerase inhibitor and that has turned out to be the case.

So I'm going to focus today on MF and Myelodysplastic Syndromes. We will do MDS first. I'm not going to run through all of this. I'll just simply say that lower risk MDS is a disease in which patients won't stay alive. They usually have between 3.5 and 5.5 years of survival. The predominant problem that these patients have is a chronic anemia. It is not usually treated with other drugs and we'll talk about that in a second and transfusion dependency which most of these patients do become transfusion dependant.

Once they become transfusion dependant, that dependency is associated with iron overload and as such as even shorter survival. If all you get is two units of red blood cells monthly, that can actually reduce life expectancy by 50% due to iron overload and it also increases the risk of progression to Acute Myelogenous Leukemia, which is uniformly fatal in patients like the so called blast phase of MDS of MF.

There are about 60,000 MDS patients in total in the United States and the incidence is about 16,000 new patients diagnosed annually. So while it's not a huge disease constructs of solid tumors, it's a very meaningful disease and there's certainly a high unmet medical need. About 70% of these patients have lower risk MDS, which is the disease that we've been studying.

Now, this is an important slide, it talks about the treatment landscape today for lower risk MDS. So if you come into the doctor and you are diagnosed with MDS, which usually requires a bone marrow. Most of these patients have already - are a percent of the unit horse [ph] because they have a chronic anemia of otherwise unknown origin, so it's not iron deficiency and it's not some of the more obvious vitamin deficiencies and other causes of anemia.

Once you're diagnosed, the majority of patients do go on to an Erythropoiesis Stimulating Agent or ESA, erythropoiesis [ph] is typical drug there. The median treatment duration is usually two years and at some point during the treatment with ESAs patients become refractory to ESAs or they never really get adequately treated with ESAs alone and they start becoming dependent on red cell transfusions.

Once you've reached that stage, today you have very limited options. In the United States you have, if you go to the lower right, Hypomethylating Agents, this is Dacogen and Vidaza. These have been approved for all MDS patients many years ago, well over a decade ago and they have some degree of utility, but their actual performance by modern standards is fairly modest. Most of these patients who have - the main end point that from a regulatory perspective that we look at this disease, our 8-week transfusion free intervals or 8-week TI.

So these patients about 17% of them achieve an 8-week transfusion free interval if you look at some of the more recent data. When these drugs were actually approved you didn't have to do 8-week TIs that wasn't part of the label and so you have to kind of search for more recent studies that has been done, but this is probably as good a number as we can come up with.

The other drug that is used in the US - and I'm sorry, the Hypomethylating Agents are not available for lower risk patients. So 70% of the patients with MDS, they're not available in Europe for them, so it's never been approved for lower risk.

Lenalidomide, Revlimid is the other drug that is approved in the United States for a particular category of patients called - with a chromosomal abnormality called the del(5q), but non-del(5q) patients which make up the vast majority of MDS patients, Lenolidomide is not approved either in the US or Europe. Have a little bit better 8-week TI have in the mid 20's if you will for the 8-week TI, but again that's off label, both - around the for non-del(5q) patients.

So what we're attempting to do with the imetelstat is to interdict this pathway and to if you will insert imetelstat and sequence imetelstat ahead of either Lenolidomide in non-del(5q) patients, the off label use or in - before patients are sequenced on the Hypomethylating Agents. So then is where we are and our most recent data which was in the ASH abstracts which I will be discussing in more detail was an 8-week TI of 37% and you'll sees there's some ancillary data that's encouraging in terms of overall reduction of red cell transfusions and the like.

So we started almost four years ago now, actually about three years ago, three and a half years ago to enroll patients in a study called IMerge, I-M-E-R-G-E and this was a two part study and if you look on the left hand side of the graphic it's a - we started with an open label single arm study, which was originally designed to target this - a broader patient population. And once that we had established the 7.5 milligram per kilogram every four weeks was an appropriate dose then the plan always was to move on to a Phase 3, sorry Phase - yes, a Phase 3 portion, which we'll talk about in a couple of minutes. So this is just the part one Phase 2 portion.

I won't go through all of the details of this study which we've had a number of reports at both ASH in 2017 and also at the European Hematology Association meetings, EHA in 2018. But let it spiced [ph] to say that we've confirmed the starting dose and we've confirmed that the target patient population which is the non-del(5q) patients who are naïve to Lenolidomide and HMA treatment appear to be the real sweet spot for the drug. As I said before, we've had Fast Track designation and we've now had more mature data which will be presented at ASH in December. So stay tuned.

Now, I'd like to take a moment to talk about some of the differences in the lower risk MDS studies that have been used by various companies in the recent past and probably the most important one to drive some comparisons to is the Medalist study, which was a Phase 3 study of Luspatercept, which is another drug that is being aimed at lower risk MDS. You see on the right hand side of the slide, the patient population. The characteristics of the patient population for the Medalist study and on the left our study IMerge.

If you look down about not quite halfway down you'll see that IMerge was a modest size, but very intensively studied patient population and is n=38 in Phase 2. It's not a controlled study. In Medalist it is a controlled study with placebo controls and you can see that that is what you would expect from a Phase 3 study a little over 200 patients total, randomized in this case two for 1.

Now, the next line down describes the MDS subtypes that were studied in these two populations of patients. IMerge, we do not define eligible patients in terms of whether they Ring-sideroblasts or not. Ring-sideroblasts positive patients are little bit easier to treat and respond differently to some drugs and in the Medalist they are restricted - were restricted to RS positive patients only, IMerge did not.

And I think the biggest difference between these two patient populations which I'll mention probably about 18 times in this presentation because it's so important is that in Medalist, patients were only quote unquote required to have red blood cell transfusions end quote. That is, there were no minimum numbers per 8-weeks, which is sort of the typical norm for these studies. So you could have one unit red blood cell transfusion in 8-week period, you could meet the other criteria for entering into the study and go forward. And as you can see almost 30% of patients actually received less than four units of packed red cells in the 8-week period in the qualifying period for the study.

Contrast to that with IMerge, where patients had to have greater than or equal to four units per 8-weeks, everybody had to. And we had a median of eight units per 8-weeks and they had a median of five in Medalist. Those really translate to very different patient populations and we don't have the results from Medalist here. I'll just give you a sort of a hint and you can go to look at the ASH abstracts and these data are of course all taken from the ASH abstracts. But they had a fairly high placebo response rate.

My guesstimate, just a guess is that the reason for high placebo response rate was because of those 30% of patients who had less than four units of packed cells required because if you only require - if you're only having a one unit per 8-week requirement for transfusions, obviously you have a really good chance of not requiring in the second 8-weeks and that would qualify as an 8-week transfusion free interval. So that's a much higher placebo rate than we've seen before.

A prior Lenolidomide study MDS-005, which was reported at ASH I think two or three years ago, run by Celgene actually had a very - a patient population quite similar to the IMerge patient populations, placebo response rate was 2.5% for the 8-weeks. So I think that there are really quite large differences between these patient populations and the results need to be thought about in that context.

These are the results - our results from the IMerge Part 1 and these are taken directly from the ASH abstracts. Under ASH embargo rules, we have to stay within the four corners of the abstract and presenting before - the presentations are made at ASH and we certainly expect more mature data to be presented in the oral presentation at ASH. Nevertheless, what we can say right now is we had a very gratifying 8-week transfusion free interval in 37% of the patients. The 8-week TIs were observed across MDS subtypes or whether you had RS positive or RS negative, they're basically a pretty much identical response rates, 33% and 27%, respectively.

And similarly another way to look at the severity of patients, if you have - of the anemia's, if you have EPO and Dargen's [ph] EPO levels less than 500 or greater than 500, and here again we see virtually identical response rates. So overall, I think we can say that we are targeting a fairly broad population of patients irrespective of what their RS positive or negativeness is and their MDS subtype is and so forth.

The safety profile is consistent with many other studies that we've reported adverse events include cytopenias, which are the predominant major side effect of the drug, which probably has something to do with the way the drug actually works. It causes the cessation or proliferation of malignant progenitor cells, we know that and believe that at least to be the case. And we would say that's probably one of the reasons for the cytopenias, although I'm sure does not answer all of them. The most important thing about cytopenias are that we now understand when they are likely occur, which is quite early in treatment with the drug, we now have to dose hold and also to dose reduce. And so I think that we are - we say that these are quite manageable and able to be managed appropriately.

Now this is the Phase 3 portion of the trail, and so if you see on the lower left, you have transfusion dependent, low and intermediate-1 risk MDS patients, there are non-del (5q), there are relapse and refractory ESA's and there are naive to Lenalidomide and HMA. This will be 170 patients in this study that we randomize 2:1 to active versus placebo. And the primary efficacy outcome will be the 8-week TI, the secondary efficacy outcome will be the red cell transfusion rate at 24-weeks and also HIE which is important qualification for the improvement, the hematologic improvement as measured by the reduction in overall red blood cell transfusion burden.

So even if you don't ring the bell as a complete transfusion independent, a period of time physicians care about just reducing the total number of red cells transfusions given. So, we'll come back and hit that at the end again, but we expect to begin enrollment in that Phase 3 portion by the mid part of 2019.

Myelofibrosis, myelofibrosis is a malignant clonal proliferation that occurs in the bone marrow, very similar type of story to these other myeloid heme malignancies. In this case we have both fibrosis in the bone marrow and we also have significant constitutional symptoms, fever, weight loss, itchiness, pruritus and 35%-plus of patients have this. And it's because the malignant progenitor cell clones are making a lot of cytokines and the cytokines are responsible for the symptoms, for the weight loss and also probably those cytokines contribute to the fibrotic reactions in the bone marrow.

30% of these patients are transformed to leukemia and do very poorly thereafter and the median survival in these particular - in this particular patient population is really quite miserable, it's only a year to three years for intermediate-2 or high risk patients. There are 13,000 patients generally with myelofibrosis in the United Sates and the incidence of new cases is around 3,000 and it's a very high unmet medical need and 70% of these patients have this - the more severe form of the disease that we are studying intermediate-2 or high-risk.

Now, the current treatment landscape for this disorder is first of all that in frontline patients they really only have one approved drug, its ruxolitinib which is Jakafi, product of Incyte and Novartis. And this drug has been in the market since 2011 in the United Sates and 2012 in Europe. And it is a predominately a JAK inhibitor of that lowers the impact of cytokines. It does have a survival advantage, but, nevertheless, patients continue to progress and there is approximately after five years, 75% of patients have discontinued due really to loss of therapeutic effect or suboptimal responses.

After you discontinue as shown in the lower green box, after you discontinue from ruxolitinib, the median overall survival and a number of studies have been reported in the literature is 14 to 16 months. So we decided to rigorously design a group of patients who were relapsed or refractory to JAK inhibitors in general, ruxolitinib is going to be the majority of those patients. And the key goal of this study was to make sure we had the dosing rights, so we studied two dose levels 9.4, 4.7 milligrams per kilogram and to confirm obviously the safety and clinical benefit in this high unmet need population.

Now, I'd just like to comment that the eligibility criteria, as I said, were very rigorous and they actually yielded a group of MF patients who are very difficult to treat and have very poor-prognosis. So as far as we know this is the first and to my knowledge the only trail that's actually required patients to mean a very rigorous definition of relapse and refractory to JAK inhibitors. And by this we mean, first and foremost, objective evidence of disease progression during or after treatment with the JAK inhibitor through worsening splenomegaly or they never responded to after 12 weeks being on a JAK inhibitor.

And second of all, they had to have active symptoms of MF with a minimum symptom score of 5 out of 10. So they had to be quite symptomatic. Other trials in secondary or second line MF with other agents have generally not have this degree of rigor, they generally to say had to have been experienced prior treatment with JAK inhibitors, where the doctor had to say, they didn't respond very well, but really provide no evidence.

A couple of other demographic highlights, a very high proportion of high risk patients 44%, we had - there is a population patients that have come to the four in last few years has been very poor-prognosis and having an increased risk transformation to AML and not responding well to existing therapies and these are so called triple negative patients, they're not triple negative, obviously of breast cancer. In this case, triple negative means that they do not have one of the so called driver mutations that are well described in MF, JAK - the JAK2V617F, the nipple mutations, a series of nipple mutations, MPL mutations or the CALR mutations.

So, what we know is that those patients have poor-prognosis. And we had a very significant number of 25%, in the wild if you will in this patient population you would expect sort of 5%, maybe 10%, certainly not 25% of patients. This is because we are at the tail end of the disease and these patients are particularly old. We also had a very significant number of high-molecular risk or HMR patients and this is defined by a mutation in one of the noted high risk genes. Again, inferior prognosis and we had a relatively high percentage, 68% of our patients qualified with HMR. So it's a very sick population.

These are the results. I'm not going to dwell on them too much, they've been given before. In the 9.4 - these are - each of these graphs is broken up in the 9.4 and 4.7 or less 9.4 milligrams per kilogram on the right. What I would point out to you is that particularly in the spleen volume response, the established criteria for spleen volume response actually comes from the original approval for ruxolitinib, many, many years ago, almost a decade ago now. And ruxolitinib is a drug like most JAK inhibitors, but I would say in particular that has a very, very, strong effect on spleen size. And so when - they were the first into the FDA to propose us a number of ways to actually get this drug approved, this was one of the criteria that they propose as a primary end point, and in fact, it was accepted.

But I just could say that FCR is not the end all be all in this disease and although it's very helpful to reduce the size of spleens especially in patients who have massively enlarged spleens. It really is and we do know that it is associated to some degree with survival enhancement. What we also know is that there is nothing magic about 35%. We have 30% reduction in spleen volume reaction and this is often something that you couldn't distinguish between a 35%, 30% even 20%, certainly not clinically and in the days before we had MRIs, you would never have even known this, as you would just say, this one is smaller.

The symptom responses are also very important, it's a very symptomatic disease, and as you can see, we do quite a bit better there. So we had 33% of patients that are very rigor - not a very rigorous criteria for improvement in total symptom score at week 24. These are both 24 week landmark analysis that are not going to change even if the study is going on from here. But the intriguing part of the IMbark results, which we've been reporting now for well over a year was the potential for overall survival being improved. And the reason we say that is that if you look at the 9.4 milligram per kilogram arm in the upper part of the slide, the median overall survival have not yet been reached at the time the abstract was written and that was after median follow-up of 22.6 months.

So a couple of other points that will be elaborated on I would guess at the - at ASH. The improvement in OS does not appear to be due to post-imetelstat intervention with either re-treatment with JAK inhibitors or with allogeneic stem cell transplant. Obviously, if you are contaminating the overall results - the overall survival by including known active treatments for this disease, you might think maybe that's where all the improvement in survival is coming from and the sensitivity analysis done does not look that way.

Second of all, the triple negative patients certainly showed a promising overall survival despite this sub-population being quite difficult to treat. The median OS is not yet been reached in triple negative patients either. So I think that we can say that these very difficult patients appeared to be well represented within the population as a whole and we were still seeing very attractive and interesting results. Stay tuned for ASH, and let's see if we can get some more information on this at ASH.

These are the safety results again, Thrombocytopenia, Neutropenia, these have been well described in the past. And I think the important thing to know is that no new safety signals, the Myelosuppression is certainly the dose-limiting toxicity and most of the cytopenias result within four weeks where we now know how to treat patients with these. We almost anticipated in the sense and we are able to dose hold and then dose reduce appropriately. So I think we've got this doing pretty well and I think we feel confident of being able to take the drug forward despite these cytopenias in both MF and MDS.

So these are the overall results from IMbark and I won't go through this slide anymore in the interest of time. I'd just say, at the bottom, Geron's plan in MF is to discuss these results with MF experts and with regulatory authorities to really explore whether we should go further into late stage development i.e., Phase 3 and certainly one possibility there would be to look at the opportunity for studying in MF in a Phase 3 study that if it was an OS-based survival study would certainly take a long time and will be pretty expensive.

So I think that we need to be very thoughtful before we take that road. And we expect to have some directionality by the end of the third quarter of 2019 in this particular area. And we do, as I said before, expect more mature data from the extension phase of IMbark including the update of median overall survival and 9.4 milligram per kilogram arm. So these are our upcoming milestones.

Last slide, abstracts have been published; data presentations will be on the December 2, December 3 at ASH in San Diego. We are also going to have an Analyst and Investor event here in New York City, actually at this hotel, The Palace, December 10. We hope to have some investigators and treating physicians there and that will give us a chance to reprise ASH in a little bit less hectic environment in which there will be more opportunity for people to attend and also to ask questions.

From the development plan perspective, we've talked about talking with MF experts and regulators. We are in the process of transferring the IND back from Janssen to Geron. We expect that to be complete somewhere by the end of the second quarter and to initiate by mid-year the screening enrollment for Phase 3 and we'll outline a decision for MF by the end of third quarter of 2019.

So thank you all very much. I think we have a couple of minutes for questions.

Sure, so just a few questions in the couple of minutes we have left. Maybe you could just talk a little about - with regard to the upcoming presentation at ASH, I realize you may be limited in terms of what you can say that specific to the data? But maybe you could help contextualize the data being presented at ASH in terms of what's being present - in terms of what has been presented before; I believe your last data presentation was at ASMO or ASCO?

John Scarlett

Yeah, so for MDS we did present previously at EHA and at ASH the previous year. This will be an extension. There are more patients that will be reported in the target population of Lenalidomide and HMA, naive non-del (5q) patients. We would expect an update from the abstract, was written several months ago, which would include for - again for MDS we would include not only any updates if any on the 8-week TI, but we would also include 24-week transfusion independence which is a very important measure and also the HIE results we would expect to see. So it's just more mature data and I think that will be very helpful. The MF, we would expect updating yet again the median overall survival if it's been reached and if so what it is.

Steve Klass

Right and then maybe just with respect to the enrollment criteria in the IMerge study, I think you mentioned that you enrolled Ring Sideroblasts positive and Ring Sideroblasts negative patients. And I also think that you mentioned that Ring Sideroblasts positive patients were a bit easier to treat and more responsive. So I guess my question is, as you think about going into the Phase 3 portion would you continue to enroll patients that are both Ring Sideroblasts positive and negative and why?

John Scarlett

Yes, we would, because Ring Sideroblasts positive patients still constitute a minority of the patients in lower risk MDS and so we would expect to include that whole catchment group and because it looks as if from all of our data that it doesn't matter whether you're RS positive or RS negative in terms of your response rate. So I think we would certainly include them.

Steve Klass

Great and then maybe just one with respect to myelofibrosis, I know we are anticipating a decision on the next steps for that and I think in the third quarter of 2019. Maybe you could just maybe elaborate on what additional work needs to be done in order to make a development decision, maybe preliminary guidance that you would have in terms of what a Phase 3 might look like. I think you mentioned that you were looking to shy away from employing OS as an end point.

John Scarlett

Not necessarily, that's the big question. So it's what would be some of the configurations of the different possible endpoints which could be - they could be end points of a more traditional nature, PSS, what have you or and/or OS. And I think that we just need to have a sit down sort of end of at the space of development and to talk with the regulators about that and see what they have to say in terms of the - in terms of their views on how a drug like this which is quite unique and different than any other ones that they've seen how they believe it should be developed through to commercialization.

Steve Klass

Great, I think rather the time is up. Thanks very much.

John Scarlett

Alright, well, thank you very much again to the organizers for inviting us.