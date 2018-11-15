YogaWorks Inc (YOGA) CEO Rosanna McCollough on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

YogaWorks Inc (NASDAQ:YOGA) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for the YogaWorks' third quarter fiscal 2018 earnings conference call. Presenting on the call today are Rosanna McCollough, President and Chief Executive Officer and Vance Chang, Chief Financial Officer. In addition, Kurt Donnell, EVP Corporate Development and General Counsel is also here to help answer your questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during today's call YogaWorks management will be making forward looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Risk factors that may impact those statements and could cause actual results to differ materially from currently expected results are described in YogaWorks filings with the SEC as well as mentioned in the forward looking statements in the YogaWorks press release issued in advance of this call.

Investors should not assume that statements made during the call will remain operative at a later time and the company undertakes no obligation to update any information discussed on the call.

Thank you, Jean. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining our call to review our third quarter results. We are pleased to report that our third quarter results were in line with the expectations, and we are maintaining our outlook for the year. Total revenue grew 12% to $15.2 million and adjusted EBITDA came in at negative $1.8 million, both of which were within our guidance range.

Total visits increased 19% and unique visitors grew 17%, largely due to our growth from 53 studios at the end of Q3 2017 to our current 70 studios. However, as expected our decision to reduce promotional activity, particularly on class packages relative to last year resulted in a 6% decline in visits on a same-store pro forma basis and a 3% decrease in unique visitors.

Looking ahead, we expect visit trends to stabilize once we lap promotions we offered during the holiday season last year. We remain intently focused on executing measures designed to drive both visits and profitability in our studios. We are confident that the actions we are taking will enable us to drive healthier revenue growth at improved EBITDA margin rates. These actions include: one, a refinement of our overall promotional strategy; two, enhancements to our product offering; three, an updated marketing strategy; and four, the optimization of our studio footprint.

Beginning with our promotional strategy, as I mentioned earlier, we chose not to anniversary many of the class package promotions from last year and we also reduced the amount of discounts in the class package promotions we ran during the third quarter. Instead, we are encouraging our students to select the class packages or membership offerings that best align with their intended usage pattern rather than focus strictly on price.

At the same time, we elevated sales efforts toward driving monthly memberships for students who wish to come two or more times per week, which has resulted in three months of sequential improvement in membership revenue. This is a positive trend. We have also seen a decline in the inventory of class packages per user as students are buying on a more natural versus promotional cadence. This is also a positive sign.

In reducing promotions, we are also beginning to reset customer expectations around pricing. In fact, our revenue per visit has continued to increase as we focus on value and not on discounts. We also saw an improvement in visits per student, which tells us these efforts are starting to have an impact.

Turning to our product, last quarter I discussed adding select new classes to our schedule to increase the options for both new and returning customers. As part of this effort we are installing technology in some of our traditionally non-heated yoga studios, so that we can expand our offering to include hot yoga classes at these locations. Similarly, we are adding some non-hot yoga class options to our heated yoga studios. We believe these new class types will broaden consumer appeal of these studios. Overall, we are continuously working to optimize our programming and schedules to drive student visits and attract new practitioners.

Turning to marketing, as we stated last quarter, we have adjusted our marketing programs to place increased emphasis on brand building and less on promotions. We are focused on new customer acquisition, while also encouraging greater frequency of visits from existing customers. While we anticipate that these efforts will take longer to drive sales and the aggressive promotions we offered last year, we believe we are taking the right steps to protect our brand long-term and have seen encouraging trends and customer acquisition cost.

We are rounding out our marketing strategy with several other initiatives. First, we relaunched our loyalty program in September and saw a 65% increase in loyalty redemptions versus the prior month. As a result of promoting the program to students to sign up as well as adding new rewards at a variety of levels. In September, we also drove memberships with a membership drive giving double points for all monthly members.

Also as shared previously, we are building a new mobile app, which is on track for beta testing next month. The app is designed to aid students in finding classes more easily, as it will have basic geo location functionality, which has been missing from the white label app we currently licensed.

We have also invested in social media and hired a full time person in-house to create more content across platforms and increase consumer engagements. In just a couple of months, we have seen Instagram and Facebook followers increased by almost 10% since we bought this function in-house, and we will continue to drive further usage with this important Channel.

In terms of partnerships, we launched the GymPass and Purefit in Q3, which are larger multi-employer corporate wellness providers that encourage employee wellness through employer reimbursement. While yet -- while not yet a material source of revenue, these and several other new corporate partners we are working with, directly provide great brand exposure to drive new visitors.

Our ClassPass partnership continues to represent a small part of our business by design. But we've been working to optimize our price per visit with their premium reservation functionality, which has increased our yield by almost 10%. This will aid our margins and help us as we scale.

To improve conversion and retention of our customers, we are nearly finished with the implementation of a new business intelligence tool, which is scheduled to go live at the end of the year. This tool will provide real time reporting on performance of individual studios as well as identify key preset customer segments to allow for more targeted follow-up and consistent customer service.

Lastly, but importantly, we are focused on optimizing our studio footprint. We closed one location this past quarter on Comm Avenue in Boston upon lease expiration, as it did not achieve our required to EBITDA margin levels. With the acquisition of five other studios in Boston earlier this year, we've been able to transfer most of the Comm Avenue students to one of our other seven Boston locations. We will also be exiting or upper West Side Studio in New York City this month, as it was not generating are required returns due to continued facilities issues and a difficult rent profile.

Finally, we are in the process of lowering rents of three other studios by reducing total square footage, while retaining nearly the same capacity by relocating to a smaller space in each instance. These measures will substantially improve profitability in these studios.

As has been the case all along, we continue to evaluate our entire portfolio and exit, relocate or resize studios where we do not believe the rent structure or layout will enable us to reach our targets as we seek to improve our four wall profitability. In terms of our acquisition strategy, we continue to receive strong in-bound interest and maintain a robust pipeline of potential acquisitions.

However, as I said last quarter, with our increased emphasis on our existing studios, we are being highly selective with acquisitions as we focus on improving the profitability of our business. Assuming we continue to receive improvements in the business, we will resume our prior acquisition pace to expand our footprint and leverage our G&A. We believe we will likely see this by the middle of 2019. And we are now actively working on securing additional growth capital. Importantly, we remain the acquirer of choice and therefore expected seamlessly resume our acquisition strategy when the timing is right.

Thanks, Rosanna and good afternoon, everyone. I will start with a review of our third quarter 2018 results and then discuss our outlook for the fiscal year 2018. Third quarter net revenue was $15.2 million, an increase of approximately 12% compared to $13.5 million in the third quarter of 2017. The increase in net revenue as compared to last year was related primarily to our growth from 53 studios at the end of Q3 2017 to our current 70 studios. We saw a $1.2 million increase in sales from monthly memberships, as well as a $0.3 million increase in sales from multi class packages.

In addition, social commerce sales rose $0.2 million. The increase in net revenues from classes was partially offset by a $0.2 million decrease in net revenue from teacher trainings and workshops due to a lower number of teacher trainings and workshop events held in the third quarter this year versus the same quarter of last year. Cost of revenues increased 21% and center operations increased 25% year-over-year in the third quarter, due primarily to rent and payroll expenses associated with the acquired studios.

General administrative expenses decline 9% relative to the third quarter last year, primarily due to lower stock-based com. We recognize an impairment to goodwill of $5.6 million during the quarter. The impairment was primarily due to the continued decrease in market capitalization, we did not record any impairment loss related goodwill in the third quarter of last year.

We also recognize an impairment to long lived assets of $4.1 million during the quarter. We recorded the impairment charges of $3.8 million to intangibles and $0.3 million to property and equipment that were no longer recoverable and were therefore fully written off. We do not record any asset impairment losses for the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2018, net of the deferred revenue adjustment, our adjusted free cash flow was negative $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2018. For reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow, please see the tables in our earnings press release. Our studio level EBITDA for the third quarter of 2018 was $1.8 million or 12.1% of net revenue compared to $2.6 million or 19.4% of net revenue for the third quarter of 2017. The decrease in studio level EBITDA margin was primarily due to the negative same store visits, which is our best proxy for same store sales, as well as increased rent and labor from acquired studios.

Also as Rosanna mentioned, we're adding more classes in the quarter, which generated a lower margins until those classes are built up. Studio level free cash flow, which reflects adjustments for deferred revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 was $0.7 million or 4.7% of sales versus $2.6 million or 18.6% of revenues in Q3 last year.

At the end of the third quarter, we have $13.2 million in cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet, cash used in operating activities was $1.8 million for the quarter compared to cash provided by operating activities of $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2017, which reflects operating losses as well as change in deferred revenue and other networking capital adjustments.

Now turning to guidance. Fiscal year 2018, we're maintaining our net revenue guidance between $59 million and $60 million as compared to $54.5 million in the fiscal year 2017. We're also maintaining our adjusted EBITDA guidance to be between negative $6.95 million and negative $5.95 million for the fiscal year 2018 as investments, Rosanna, discussed will negatively impact margins in the short-term, but should drive a healthier business longer term.

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Oliver Chen with Cowen & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good afternoon. This is Ross [ph] on for Oliver. Just had a question on the new classes you mentioned, just if you could provide more detail in terms of what types of classes you're offering now versus before? And then a bit more on customer reception to these offerings that will be great. And then, are you kind of discontinuing other lower demand classes in tandem with this? Or just if could you speak a little bit more on that? Thanks.

Rosanna McCollough

Sure, thanks, Ross. So in terms of class type, we are constantly refining the classes that we offer. So if the class is not performing to the standards we think are acceptable at that exact time slot. Prime time classes having a higher threshold than non-prime time classes. We will modify that class and change either the teacher or the type of class we maybe not necessarily discontinue that class all across the studio platform, but optimize it in that exact time slot.

In terms of adding classes, so for example in the third quarter we were testing adding cool 60 formats in Houston. There was massive heat wave and we had only hot classes on the schedules. And so it became very obviously that to be consistent across the country and offer a little bit of innovation in that particular region that we would test adding some of those different temperatures. And that seen to have great appeal.

Similarly, on the West Coast we don't have any hot studios and we are now fitting the couple of studios with some technology to be able to add hot as we do in some of our studios on the East Coast, as I mentioned in Houston. In terms of customer reception, it's still early on rolling this out all across the board that we think that this is very important to deliver on our mission to have YogaWorks for everybody, while having an inclusive footprint of classes.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. And then just follow-up, in terms of enhancing your four wall profitability, I guess, are there any other opportunities beyond just the lease renewal one that you mentioned, and not only lease renewal is it fair -- I think I saw that 30% of your leases are due between this year and next year. Is that kind of a lease by lease basis? And then just any commentary on the other opportunities on enhancing profitability would be great. Thanks.

Vance Chang

Yes. So you know there are a few things that we're focused on right now. The first thing is obviously driving throughput for our studios, which could improve profitability as most our cost structure is fairly fixed. We talked about that -- we're looking at these leases on a one-off -- on a case by case basis and there's certain sets of criteria that we focus on for each one of them if they fit then we'll keep them, if they don't then we'll try to terminate or move depending on the situation.

We're constantly looking closely at studio labor to balance our class offerings and customer service levels. We have -- we are reviewing short-term working capital levers and we're looking at capital raising alternatives as we talked about all these things are helping us with profitability and long-term cash run rate.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thanks so much.

Our next question comes from the line of John Heinbockel with Guggenheim Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, guys. This is Brian Cubin [ph], on for John. Just going back to the footprint, are you guys largely done with the alterations footprint the changes kind of to the class offering types. And how does these alterations kind of change that breakeven level of studios? I think we had pegged it to maybe like 90 to 100 and has that changed over time? Thanks.

Rosanna McCollough

So in terms -- are you asking specifically about the class type offerings, is that what you meant by the first question?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, exactly.

Rosanna McCollough

Okay. Yes, so I don't know that I would say that we are ever done with classes. I mean, we will continue to innovate and offer classes that are authentic to yoga and still be able to offer unique and creative ways for consumers to reach their goal. So I don't ever want to say that we're done with classes. I think that's our product and innovation is always going to be key.

In terms of the second part of your question. Vance, do you want to take that?

Vance Chang

Yes, sure. As far as break even, it really depends on the size and margin profiles of the studios that we acquire. And we talked about this before to cover the roughly $2 million to $3 million of public company cost we do need incremental scale. And we are actively optimizing the current footprint to bring more efficiency to our studios. Moving from bigger locations to smaller locations that obviously improves the margin profile for that specific studio.

And then, we talked about looking at growth capital raising alternatives and we'll update that as appropriate, when we have something more to share.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks. And then just one last question on the visitation metrics of your most loyal customers. How have they kind of trended the last quarter, quarter two and visits per month? And what's the opportunity there? Thanks.

Vance Chang

Yes, we're seeing our visit per student is gone up year-over-year and it's a combination of the result of our focus on our programming and our marketing efforts to drive more membership to our studio base. And we talked about this before memberships students tend to visit us more frequently, and so they are more committed to our studios. So that's part is what's driving this trend that we're seeing.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Dave King with Roth Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys. This is actually Andrew, on for Dave. So, I guess, just to start off could you talk about some of the initiatives that are underway to improve the base business? And then how are customers responding to some of the selective pricing increases? And how’s the response been to fewer class packed promotions? And then where else are you kind of finding success or running into some challenges. Thanks.

Rosanna McCollough

I'm just writing them down to make sure I get all of them to answer, I’ll forget. Okay, on the based business. Okay, so I think there's several factors. I think the first thing is making sure we have the right classes because it's all comes down to the product and making sure that products, we have the right class at the right time with the right teacher and the right duration. So first thing is base, making sure that our customer service level is extremely high. It's all about how you feel when you walk into a yoga studio and how quickly we can check you in get you where you need to be in start coming you down and getting you to destress and get off the grid.

So I think customer service plays as a role. Marketing is a huge area of focus as we really hone in on the metrics and the exact ROI that we're willing to spend to get to a really strong cost per acquisition plays a very important role in making sure we get as many people into those classes and experiencing our customer service, which I think is great. And that's also a very important thing.

And then, I think, the pricing and promotional is a layer that we've been optimizing. I think, Q3 was a very challenging quarter to answer, sort of, your next question. Yes, we had selective price increases, primarily to make sure that the packages were not priced so as to tip the scales to have someone favor the class packages versus the memberships we wanted to continue to maintain the value in the membership, which was always our strategy.

So that if you're coming two or more times a week, you definitely want to be able to look at the two options and say, without doubt membership is the best way to commit to yourself, commit to your goals, commit to your practice and helps us as well to increase our revenue.

And so, I think, the response was exactly as planned was that there was a reduction in the high level of class package offerings that were -- class package rate of sale, that volume dropped predictably. And that also helped us with our three months of sequential improvements on membership, which was our goal.

So, I think, that it's working very well. And as consumers continue to practice and their inventory dropped. That told us, we had also reset expectations, paving the way for us to be able to lap on these promotions as soon as we're done with Q1. And that's would help with the reduction of the class packages, which was your third question in terms of challenges. I think, we hit couple of roadblocks with city permitting. And I wish we had gotten a little bit more lucky on changing over some of the signage on some of our acquired studios a little bit earlier during the year. And so I think the transition took a little longer than we all wanted. So I think that was one of the challenges that we face.

And I think another thing that we faced was not having as many central tool to help our studios, become more effective. So when I talked about like the business intelligent tools, and we're doing centralized training on an learning management system, and that is going live this month, I think those are going to be fantastic opportunities for us to increase the efficiency at the studio level, and we're really excited about that. And it also is a great platform for the growth opportunity ahead of us.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thanks. That was really helpful. And then, I guess, can we talk maybe more about the acquisition, so you guys said you’re still receiving high amount of in-bound requests. When do you think you might be able to return to the acquisition stands?

Kurt Donnell

Yes, we continue to receive in-bounds on a weekly basis and honestly, the pace of those really keeps picking up on a quarter-by-quarter basis. There's no question that there are ample opportunities for us to pick this back up. As, Rosanna, had mentioned assuming the growth capital comes in as we hope it would probably be the middle of next year realistically when we're picking that backup, but we continue to have conversations with folks and keep the pipeline nice and full.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, that's very helpful. Thanks.

Our next question comes from the line of Daniel Imbro with Stephen. Please proceed with your question.

Daniel Imbro

Hey, good afternoon. Maybe wanted to just start on real estate and following up on that last question a little bit. Kurt as acquisition activity has slowed, how are you thinking about maintaining those relationships with the interested sellers to kind of ensure that they don't sell to maybe another interested party during this transitory time where you are improving your base profitability?

Kurt Donnell

Sure. We've kind of said this all along the other sales opportunities for folks to be entirely honest. So there are of course the opportunity some kind of micro consolidation where another studio down the road will consolidate, but ultimately that's better for us, I mean, that we need to do one deal to buy the two studios not two. In fact, just last week I had a studio owner that I had told, it's kind of tough for us to do a one-off. She called and said well we've sort of teamed up to most studios. Now it's more interesting for you to come into our area, which in fact it is.

So we're seeing a little bit of that play out in the background, which ultimately is beneficial for us. I have not seen any other studios get acquired by bigger studio chains or anything like that that would sort of change our thesis or position in this market as the acquirer of choice. So I don't really see this as too much of a problem for us.

Daniel Imbro

Okay, that's helpful. Thinking -- I think, Rosanna, you mentioned, holding less teacher training and workshop revenue during the quarter, as you guys think about this intermediate time where you're improving your core business. How do these alternative revenue streams kind of fit into your strategy of improving profitability.

Rosanna McCollough

Yes, so teacher training myyogaworks, we have multiple revenue streams. In terms of teacher training this particular quarter we have some softness in it we think that that was the direct result of having some softness in the base business, which then downstream has an impact on teacher training. The good news of course if the early signs continue to hold and gain momentum that means that the additional revenue streams will also go with it, which is also a positive sign.

Daniel Imbro

Okay. And then one last one for me, price increases were mentioned earlier, but in this rising cost environment are you guys seeing inability to pass through price to largely offset those cost pressures on wages, rent? And then, what are some of the factors is it competition and like what are some of the factors that limit your ability to pass through those pressures? Thanks.

Rosanna McCollough

Yes, no, I think, that that's a great question and of course I mean there's always the important thing is to keep in mind the consumer's perspective. It's not just about what we want it's what are the options available to the consumer, how is our product unique and different and do we justify the price point that we offer. And there's also the volume, right, that goes along with the price. So pricing in its absolute terms is not the only factor is how much are you going to gain at that price point.

So for us we look at market conditions, we look at our capacity, we look at our volumes at each price point and then we make the decision that's best for us. This past year we raised prices because we hadn't done so in quite some time. And we continue to look at prices across every single region to figure out what the right price is. And it's important to maintain that increased revenue to maintain increased costs, but that can be done a number of ways it doesn't just have to be done through price increase.

Daniel Imbro

All right, thanks. Best of luck.

Rosanna McCollough

Thank you.

George Kelly

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. So a couple for you. First, how the real estate optimization strategy do you have -- do you expect to downsize a lot more of your studios or walk away from a lot more of your studios over the next year. So can you share any anything there?

Vance Chang

Yes, I mean, we really -- as we mentioned we value each lease on a case by case basis and the criteria that we use really is whether the rent profile is on par with market, does the square footage still fit with our current needs and is the building structure, the location quality up to our current standards. And if the answer is, no, we try to get out of it and if we can we move to a new better location close by, otherwise we exit.

Rosanna McCollough

Or shrink the size as we've done in a couple. So, I think we told investors in the road show that we had a couple very, very large footprint studios and turns out that a lot of the square footage and some of those studios was spent on hallways and bathroom areas, which is like non-sellable real estate. So as some of those come up for lease expiration we take a look to see if we can give back to the landlord some of the square footage or if it makes more sense to just move the location.

And we're going to make a decision that's right for each and every studio in the case of Comm Avenue when we saw that there were very close nearby studios that we could maintain many of those visits and visitors. It was perfectly sounded just close it. In other cases we may just choose to reduce or relocate depends on each case by case scenario.

George Kelly

Okay. And then, second question you mentioned a couple times capital raising alternatives growth capital, et cetera. Can you share any detail about what you're considering there?

Vance Chang

Yes, not yet, I think, as we have more update we will share with you, but not at this point yet.

George Kelly

Okay, fair enough. And then two other questions -- actually just one. So you talked about depending on the timing and everything of the growth capital restarting your acquisition strategy in mid-2019. And I was just wondering if you would consider acquisitions outside of yoga. If there are any studio chains in other boutique businesses that look similar that you'd feel comfortable managing is that part of the consideration?

Rosanna McCollough

Kurt, I guess, I'll take that one you can add to that if you want.

Kurt Donnell

Sure.

Rosanna McCollough

We look first and foremost where we think we can leverage our G&A and our expertise currently as in yoga and then in surrounding modalities related to yoga pilates, yoga fitness we think that those are some of the classes that we have in our existing footprint and under our umbrella. And so, that gives us the flexibility to continue to buy studios that have any of those modalities that are organic to where we are with yoga as the center point.

Kurt Donnell

And I would just add that there are occasionally some digital opportunities that can be a benefit that are complementary any ways to our myyogaworks platform so that’s something that we are considering as well.

George Kelly

Got you. Thank you.

Rosanna McCollough

Yes, thank you, Doug. Thank you all. We look forward to speaking with you in quarter one. We want to wish you and yours happy and healthy holiday season. Thank you so much for calling in today.

