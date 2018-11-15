ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (ARCW) CEO Alan Quasha on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCW) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2018 4:00 PM ET

Executives

Alan Quasha - Chairman & CEO

Aaron Willman - CFO & CAO

Analysts

Jerald Weintraub - Weintraub Capital Management

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the ARC Group Worldwide Quarter one 2019 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Alan Quasha, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Alan Quasha

All right. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome, and thank you for joining us today on this call. As most of you are aware, this call will contain forward-looking statements as defined by the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are indicated by words such as expect, anticipate, plan, leave and similar words concerning future events. All future events are inherently uncertain, and actual outcomes may differ materially. We do not guarantee future performance, and past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Further, we take - undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements. We encourage you to review the risks that we face and other information about our company in our filings with the SEC, including our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q and our current reports on Form 8-K, all of which can be found on our website.

Please note that during the call, all financial measures presented will be non-GAAP unless otherwise indicated.

Turning to the results of quarter one of fiscal 2019, I'm happy to turn it over to Aaron Willman, the CFO of ARC, to share results. Aaron?

Aaron Willman

Thank you, Alan. I am first going to begin by talking about fiscal quarter one versus quarter one of fiscal 2018, and then I will talk about quarter one versus quarter four of fiscal '18. For fiscal quarter one, we found revenues at $20.6 million comparable to $19.1 million of fiscal quarter 2018. This is roughly an increase of 7.7% over the prior year, which was largely driven by higher sales and volumes in the aerospace, medical and defense markets.

Also during first quarter one, we saw our gross profit increase to 3.1%. That's comparable to $1.2 million in our fiscal quarter one of 2018. This is a 160.9% increase. It is worth note that during this period, we also discovered an error that resulted in a $1 million adjustment to our first quarter results. EBITDA in quarter one was $2.4 million as compared to $0.2 million in the fiscal quarter 2018. Like gross profit, EBITDA was also adjusted by the FCA correction of an error, but also due to our cost reduction initiatives and diversification into aerospace and medical products.

For quarter one versus quarter four 2018, revenues were $20.6 million compared to $22.5 million in last quarter. This is a decline of 8.4%, which was largely due to the seasonality of our sales with our customers. Stamping period is most notable with the automotive base. A good portion of their automotive customers do take a shutdown of 1 to 2 weeks during the July season. Gross profit was $3.1 million for fiscal quarter one compared to $2.7 million for fiscal quarter four 2018. Again, a big portion of this year was the diversification into aerospace and medical and ultimately cost initiative improvements. EBITDA was $2.4 million for fiscal quarter one compared to $2.2 million for fiscal quarter four of 2018. Again, the benefits here were from the cost initiatives and the diversification into more aerospace and medical parts.

This is the quick summary. And I will now turn it back over to Alan Quasha for his commentary.

Alan Quasha

Okay. Thanks, Aaron. So what I'd like to stress is that the trends in both the revenue and our margins and our costs are moving in the right direction. So the results for the first quarter of this year are substantially better than this call last year's quarter one. Year-over-year sales increased by $1.5 million, gross profits by $1.9 million, EBITDA by $2.2 million. In this fiscal 2018, ARC began two main new initiatives, which were our cost reduction plan and the new sales and marketing plan. While the $9.8 million cost reduction plan was completed in fiscal year 2019, we see the positive results of the plan and how it affected our first quarter results. Team continues to work hard and this quarter produced a significant profit increase percentage-wise, which was an even greater increase - sorry, greater than our increase in - percentage increase in sales.

The second main driver this quarter is our continued shift to aerospace and medical. These industries provide better visibility and margins and will continue to open up a much larger total available market. This year, we are projecting a 58% increase and 6.6% increase in aerospace and medical, respectively. These increase will be roughly 2 million being manufactured out of both of our Colorado and Florida facilities. The stamping division has also followed its diversification directive. It's too early to disclose any significant results. However, we have started doing business for first oil and gas customer and have some significant programs in the works. Overall, our prime directive here remains to diversify across all core divisions. The last issue I'd like to quickly touch on briefly before turning this over for questions is the sale of our 3D MT division. This was a tough decision that the board made early on in quarter one of this year. The sales process has begun and is progressing as planned, and as presentations began last week and will continue over this week and next. It's important to note that ARC plans to use the proceeds to pay down significant portion of our long-term debt. We expect a transaction to close in the fiscal third quarter.

So that ends my presentation. I want to thank you all. And I'm happy to turn this over for any questions our shareholders may have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Jerry Weintraub with Weintraub Capital.

Jerald Weintraub

Congrats on the continued progress across the board for the company. Can you talk a little bit about the seasonality of the stamping business? You had a really strong June quarter, a less strong September quarter. You commented in the earlier comments that there's seasonally a slowdown because of your - some of the automotive companies taking time off during the quarter. Can you help frame what expectations you have going forward?

Alan Quasha

Yes, absolutely, that was a good catch. And since we have on the phone someone who actually was running the stamping division, Aaron, I'll let Aaron answer that question. But Aaron, you want to talk about a little bit about the shutdowns that occurred in the second quarter for automotive?

Aaron Willman

Absolutely. So a lot of our end-user customers are still going to be your Hondas, your Fords, GMs. And that basically drives - or I should say their annual initiative is to have what they're going to refer to as their maintenance shutdown in the July period. Typically, what we're going to see is a spike sales in June as a lot of our customers want to ensure they have adequate supply, which will then go into a taper off and cancellation of all orders for the first basically week to sometimes two weeks, depending on customer. So the impact we can usually find between $500,000 and about $1 million, just depending upon the year. So it's a pretty significant sales drop in our July period. It's a hard period for them to bounce back from fixed costs and things of that nature. So it's an annual issue that stamping has the pleasure of enjoying every single year.

Jerald Weintraub

And so we'd expect in the current quarter, the December quarter, that to bounce back from a seasonal perspective?

Aaron Willman

Correct. Correct.

Jerald Weintraub

Okay. It was my understanding that you've been awarded some new longer-term contracts from some automotive customers. Can you give us any color on how that could impact the rest of the fiscal year?

Aaron Willman

Sure. The first, I think most notable one was really a brand-new customer for us with Bridgestone. That was a $1.2 million contract with production starting in the January time frame. With all automotive contracts - I should say, the majority of automotive contracts that we have it's usually a five years' production cycle. So it's not just one year sales, but five years at the $1.2 million mark. The further increase that we have is that originally that program was scheduled to be shared production with both ARC and also a facility in Japan. Since then they notified us they will not seek that shared production, and all production will start in the Michigan facility effective January. There are a few other programs of this nature, but I think that is the most notable one to talk about.

Jerald Weintraub

And that will be January of 2019 or did that date change for you?

Aaron Willman

That's right. That will be January of 2019.

Jerald Weintraub

Okay. Congratulations on that.

Aaron Willman

Thank you.

Jerald Weintraub

And then Alan, you spoke a little bit about the diversification efforts. Can you give us more color on success or wins that we've had in that process at this stage?

Alan Quasha

Yes, okay, the negative of aerospace is that incredibly long lead time that it takes to get a part approved and into production. The positive is that you have visibility once it gets into production for many, many years, and margins are pretty decent. So we've been making progress. We're still at the very early stages of that. But progress looks good, and already we're starting to see the impact of moving some things into production. So all that's good. And it's definitely a major move for Colorado, which has been highly dependent upon firearms. And then on the medical side, which has been our Florida facility, that continues to go very well. And Florida has been a very, very healthy business and very good, both profit and cash generator. So all of that - both of those show nice order increases. And the future looks pretty healthy for both.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. It doesn't look like there are any other questions. We do have one other question. Our next question comes from Ian Corin with Hayden Investor Relations [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

Alan, could you just talk about the asset investment that you have in the 3D MT business?

Alan Quasha

Which investment?

Unidentified Analyst

The 3D business that you're selling.

Alan Quasha

And what's the question? You asked us how much what?

Unidentified Analyst

What kind of asset value is there?

Alan Quasha

I'm sorry, I'm just - for some reason, the line isn't good. Can you say that again and maybe speak a little more slowly?

Unidentified Analyst

How much have you invested in that business?

Alan Quasha

Invested. I think it's around - it's hard to say because there's both equipment and losses. And you want to just - you want - if I add both of those, then it's probably around $8 million.

Operator

At this time, we have no other questioners in the queue. So I'll turn it back to the speakers for closing comments.

Alan Quasha

Yes, no, thank you, everybody. And I have nothing else to say, so thank you for joining the call. And we'll end of the call now. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes this afternoon's presentation. You may disconnect your phone lines and thank you for joining us today.