EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Presents at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Energy Broker Conference Call - (Transcript)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Energy Broker Conference Call November 14, 2018 4:00 PM ET

Executives

Lloyd Helms - COO

Analysts

John Abbott - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

John Abbott

Hello, for those of you who don't know me, I work with Doug Leggate at Bank of America. I'm here with my colleague Dan Longo, who works in credit. And up next, we're very, very fortunate to have Billy Helms of EOG, who is the Chief Operating Officer. We'll have a presentation, then afterwards, we'll have a more informal chat session. With that, Billy...

Lloyd Helms

All right, thanks, John. We're very excited about being here to participate in the conference. It's great to come to Miami. I think when we left Houston, it was 29 degrees this morning. So nice to come to Miami wearing a big jacket and have to share it really quickly. So hopefully you're all enjoying the time here in Miami. I want to spend a little bit of time talking about EOG first, kind of going through the company and what our philosophy is for growth. We'll talk a little bit about the third quarter results, and then really spend some time about the fundamentals of the business and why we are focused on the things we are.

So first of all, just a reminder, we are a high-return organic growth company. I want you to remember that through the presentation, that's -- kind of speaks to everything we do. Let me see, if -- work this. Okay, there it goes. Sorry, a technical problem here, advancing the slides. Just a reminder, as a high-return organic growth company, we're focused on building a company that can work through and generate a high ROCE throughout the commodity cycles. So it's kind of appropriate to be talking about that today with the volatility we're seeing in the oil markets. We want to build our business where we can generate ROCE through the commodity cycles whether we're at $50 oil or $80 oil, we're focused on returns. And we want to do that in a way where you can measure it on our balance sheet through an ROCE. We spend a lot of time thinking about disciplined growth, and really that means discipline when it comes to capital allocation. We're focusing our wells, our investment in wells that can only generate, what we consider, a premium rate of return, and I'll talk a bit about that in a minute. We're also focused on being a low-cost producer in the global oil market. We want to be able to compete around the world with any of the supply that's out there. We feel like we're already one of the best, certainly, in the U.S., domestically, but we want to be able to compete on the global scale. And then also, we have a definite commitment to the safety and environmental part of our business. And we think that those -- all those things are what drives long-term shareholder value.

Okay. So a little bit about third quarter results. We achieved really good results in the third quarter. We were at the high end of our production guidance for both oil and NGLs. We also generated about $500 million of free cash flow, and that's free cash flow after paying the dividend. So excited about that. We're well on our way towards our plan -- executing our plan. We're also on track to deliver what we think will be the highest rate of return on our investments in the history of the company. So we're drilling just outstanding wells, having a great success. And we're also -- when we came out at the start of the year, we set a goal of achieving -- lowering our well cost about 5%. We're not quite there, but we've made a tremendous amount of progress in doing that, and I'll talk a little bit about that also. So great highlights for the third quarter, outstanding results, and we're very happy with where we are.

Okay. You may have to advance the slides. This is -- there we go, thank you. So we think we're building a combination of things that's pretty unique in our business. We're going to generate high returns. We're going to have disciplined peer-leading growth and free cash flow. Like I said earlier, we're focused on generating ROCEs, really independent of what the commodity prices are doing. We're trying to build our business in such a way, and we're well on our way to doing that. Our disciplined growth is really powered through our organic premium drilling. So just to refresh, and I'll talk about this again in a minute. But the premium drilling standard is to invest in wells that will only generate a 30% rate of return or better at a $40 flat oil price. So with oil prices where they are today, these wells are generating 60% to 100% rate of returns. So we're pretty pleased with our inventory that we have, and we think that's going to continue to generate cash flow on a go-forward basis. And I'll show you a minute -- in a minute about how we're going to allocate that cash flow. Oh, I'm sorry.

So I'm looking at our ROCE and the history of that. This just shows the ROCE for every year, we've achieved since the -- in the history of the business. And on average, it's generated about a 13% ROCE. You see in this last downturn, we weren't really happy with where we were, and we that's when we shifted at this premium growth strategy. And we're pretty confident this year that we're going to be back into the double-digit ROCE metrics, and we're well on our way there. And we think that we'll be sustainable. That's the important part. We're trying to build our business where it can sustain through these commodity cycles.

On the disciplined growth, if you look at production growth per share, we're kind of leading the pack there. This is the 2018 through 2020 outlook, and this is, I think, FactSet derived data, so it compares us versus all the peers in our group, and we are certainly forecasted to lead the best based on the consensus that's in The Street today. And then, on the premium drilling, I talked a little bit about this. So all of our investments have to achieve about 30% rate of return hurdle at $40 flat oil price, and that also uses a $2.50 gas price. And you can see certainly at the current rates or the current oil price we have today that rate of return is probably in the 60-plus percent range. The finding cost is really unchanged no matter what the oil price is, of course. And that's also a key part of how we look at our investments. We want to continue to drive down our overall finding cost, which rolls into our DD&A rate that goes into our financials and helps drive ROCE down or better ROCEs. So that's -- that combinations of high returns and low finding cost is what's going to reset our business to be able -- to be sustainable throughout these commodity cycles.

In the next slide, we're talking about really -- we're going to move into talking about several things here. One is, we are an E&P company. We believe in the exploration part of that E&P. We're an actively -- we're actively pursuing several new plays. And we have a history of growing our inventory at the sustainable high levels. First of all, this premium inventory level is a very high metric to achieve. When we first came out with the downturn of 2016, we were surprised to look at our inventory and find out we had 3,200 wells that map that inventory level or that met that criteria. And you noticed there on the bottom line, the average well was a little more than 600,000 barrels equivalent per well. At that time, we were pretty pleased with that. We've now have grown that to over 9,500 locations. We're replacing this inventory at a rate of twice of what we drill every year. So it's growing faster than we can actually drill it. But more importantly, the quality of that inventory is improving, the average well now in that inventory is -- has an EUR of about 970,000 barrels oil equivalent per well. So the -- not only is the inventory getting bigger, but the quality of that inventory is also growing. And we're not seeing a limitation on our ability to continue to add to this portfolio. It's part of our exploration program, we're pretty excited about some of the new emerging ideas we're seeing. The whole decentralized organization is continuing to pursue new opportunities, and we're excited about what that could lead to in the future.

This just shows our focus on continual cost reduction. So we've talked about the exploration, adding to the inventory. We already have a deep inventory and how that's growing. We also have a culture of focus on cost reduction. This is an example of 2 plays, both the Eagle Ford and the Bakken. Two of our more mature plays where we have a lot of history. And you can see in each one of those plays, we've been able to drive down the well cost year-over-year. If you think about those times too, those were going through times of high oil prices and times of low oil prices, and we're still able to drive down well cost regardless of commodity price. And we're well on our way to achieving our 5% cost reduction that we started out this year.

The next slide really talks about how we're doing that. This is an example of the Wolfcamp in the Delaware Basin. Last year, our well cost was $7.7 million normalized per well. We came out at the start of the year and said, okay, here we are in a year that's starting out and is looking like it's going to be a year where we have rising oil prices, we're going to have some inflationary pressure on service cost. And we stated that we're going to see our well cost go down 5%. And I believe -- honestly, we had a lot of pushback on that, a lot of disbelief, people didn't think we're going to able to do that. And you can see, we're not immune to having service cost inflation too. The red bar shows you the amount of service cost inflation we're seeing. But all the green bars show you all the different levers we pull and work on to try to reduce our well cost. Our goal for the year was to get down to $7.4 million. We're already at $7.5 million, so down about 3% compared to last year. And so we're pretty confident we're going to be able to make that 5% cost reduction. And this kind of the mechanism we use to get there. It's a lot of people focused on a lot of different parts of the capital equation to get us to that point.

On the next slide, we're talking about 2019. As we go into 2019, what are we expecting for well cost. We're, again, pretty confident we're going to be able to lower well cost going into 2019. It really is part of our culture. And so one of the ways we're trying to attack that, we've already secured about 65% of the anticipated typical well cost for next year at very competitive prices. We're trying to capture some of those process that we're seeing today in the market.

For example, this pie chart breaks down what we look at as far as the different components that make up a well cost. You can see completion services is about 33% of the well cost. We've secured a number of frac fleets at very competitive prices that have -- some of them have multiyear contracts, that we're very pleased to have, going into the new year. We've also secured about 80-plus percent of our drilling rigs that we'll need for next year. And these are -- these contracts offer a lot of flexibility. They're capturing what we think are very favorable rates. But we have a lot of flexibility on the amount of equipment we deploy, so we can flex our program up or down, depending on what the oil price is. So a tremendous amount of flexibility in the way we're looking at these prices and these contracts.

Okay, on the next slide, we're talking about the other part of the cost equation, that's the unit cost. You can see in this slide, we've been able to reduce our unit cost more than 20% over the last few years. And we're -- that's another focus. We have a lot of people focused on every part of that equation. Naturally as the transportation cost is coming down, we've had a lot of old legacy transportation costs that are rolling off. But also, we're focused on LOE. We've actually been able to lower LOE over the last several years, and we have a continual focus on -- continuing to push that cost down.

Okay, on the next slide, we're going to talk about the other part of the equation on returns, and that's the price realizations we have. So we try -- our marketing group tries to get out ahead of where we anticipate the bottlenecks in our business and what we think the growth is going to be for our different product mixes and the different basins we're active in. And we try to position ourselves to have a lot of flexibility to take that product to the highest price markets. And we try to lock up the right amount of capacity to be able to move that mark-to-market without locking in long-term contracts at very high rates.

We've been very successful and been able to do that. And you can see, compared to our peers, we're realizing much higher oil prices on our products, and that's a testament to the great job our marketing group has been doing and providing a lot of flexibility to get the price -- the product to the highest-priced markets.

Okay. So how does that all roll up? So if you compare our results to any of our peers in these basins, this is kind of looking at all the production results. So what we do is we take this as the -- 2017 well results in all the different basins you see there, and we're giving everybody the benefit of the doubt, since we don't know what their cost on individual well looks like. We're saying their cost are identical to ours. So we're giving them the benefit of the doubt that they're doing as good a job out there as we are on cost, driving cost down.

And then we're just looking at the production performance and forecasting those out. We have the ability with our IT tools that we have in existence today. We can look at every well in the U.S. and forecast reserves on every well in the U.S. in a matter of minutes. We do it every night. So we have a pretty good idea of what all these wells that competitors are looking at and what their drilling look like. And then we just simply calculate the return using our cost and their results and compare it to ours. You can see we're outperforming all of our peers. And at the bottom there, it shows the percent last year how much of those -- how many of those wells that EOG drilled met our premium criteria. And it's not 100% obviously. We'd like for it -- we're focused on trying to get it as close to 100% as we can, but there's always step-out wells or wells that don't meet your expectations. So -- but you can see in general, the biggest change was shifting to this premium metric and then focusing on all the different parts of our balance sheet to drive the returns up, so we're doing a great job there. And of course, that all rose to the bottom line. And you can see here, at $50 oil price, we're going to generate modest free cash flow. And naturally as the oil price goes up, the cash flow goes up. The -- really the point to take away from this slide is that, just to remind everybody that over the first 3 quarters of this year, we've generated over $1 billion of free cash flow. So a tremendous achievement. It's really showing that our program is shaping up to be exactly what we laid out at the start of the year. And then what are we going to do with all that free cash flow? So this kind of goes through the priorities we see for that free cash flow. One, is if we're generating such high rate of return on these properties, we're going to continue to reinvest and grow the business. We think that drives NAV of the company, and that's our -- one of our properties. We're also going to continue to strengthen our balance sheet. So we've laid out a plan of how we're going to pay down our debt over the next several years, and we're well on our way to doing that. We're also very committed to the dividend, and we didn't cut the dividend at the downturn, and we've increased it 31% this year alone. So we're definitely a strong believer in providing a strong dividend back to our shareholders. And then, we're not going to have any change in the way we allocate capital and invest capital. So basically, we're not going to do any expensive M&As. For one reason is we just simply don't need it. We have a deep inventory of really high-quality inventory and we're adding to that faster than we can drill it every year. And it's a higher rate of return on our investments than we can make on trying to buy a company right now. We do look at strategic bolt-on acquisitions that make sense for our different programs, and we have done a -- in 2016, we did the Yates acquisition. I'll remind you that was at the bottom of the market. And so the prices paid then versus what you're seeing pay today are -- were very much attractive. And Yates was also largely an acreage company with very little production. So it was -- in keeping with our organic growth, strategy, from that standpoint. And it just happened to be at the right place at the right time, it was a great opportunity. We'd do another one, they're very unique and very hard to find. But that's the kind of acquisition that we're looking for. A lot of these other acquisitions that are being done today, in our mind, are more expensive than the things we have to choose to invest in today in our own portfolio. So that's the way we're going to continue to grow the NAV of the company.

Lastly, I wanted to leave you with some thoughts on the culture of the company. That's what really drives us. I've talked about exploration and what that means. We're definitely focused on the exploration part of our business. We have every team kind of looking at new places and new ideas and we're pretty excited about some of the things we're seeing, to continue to add to our portfolio. We don't really see any end to that at this point. We have a lot of ideas and ways we think we can continue to add to our inventory at really a low cost. Operations, we're known as really a very efficient -- one of the best operators in the business, and we're going to continue to get better. Every well we drill -- yes, we're very happy the things we're doing, but we always see areas that we can improve. And I'd say our competition is really not looking across the fence at what others are doing, it's looking at what we did yesterday and how we can get better. And I think that culture is what drives innovation and we'll continue to make progress on that. And the last part of that was just really how we mary all those things together through the big data, the information technology, the tools that we use to manage our business. We developed a lot of capability in-house to self-solve problems using the data that we get from all these different plays we're active in. And then we transfer that knowledge, disseminate that information back to everybody real time, so we can make quick decisions about making our business better.

Let's see, it was at -- I think that was the last slide. So with that, I guess we'll sit down, go to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - John Abbott

That's correct. Thank you there, Billy. Let me start off with a question then we'll have a microphone going across -- around the floor. So you haven't yet announced your 2019 budget. A lot of these E&P companies came out there to give us the preliminary plans about what they were going to do in 2019. But since the end of October, there's been a lot of changes with the oil price.

Lloyd Helms

Yes.

John Abbott

So can you just sort of provide a -- sort of high-level thoughts on how you think about 2019, given oil price volatility?

Lloyd Helms

Yes, so for EOG, we're still -- honestly, we're still working through our 2019 plan. And I'd say we'll work on it up until our earnings call in February. It's typically when we release the next year's program, is that February earnings call. You can see the volatility in the market, and that's one reason we always wait until the last minute to talk about 2019. I think the one thing that I think I'll help you take away, we're going to maintain our discipline and how we allocate capital. We're building a business that's going to be sustainable through the commodity price whether the oil price is $40 or $80. Our investments are going to be really good. The rate of growth would naturally be commensurated with what the capital expenditure is. So I'd say that oil prices this year are probably going to average 60-plus barrels -- $60-plus per barrel. We're projected to grow about 19%. If oil prices went to $70 or $80 maybe next year, who knows, but if they were to, we would just reinvest all that cash flow and grow it some crazy amount, 25% or whatever, we'd calculate out. We're going to grow only at a measured pace, and we're going to stay disciplined to make sure we don't destroy our capital efficiency in any of these plays. That's really what we're focused on. We'd only grow with our ability to maintain our capital efficiency in these plays. Naturally, if oil prices go down, say, in the 40s, we would scale back our activity, to stay balanced with our cash flow including the dividend. So that would have to just be determined, whatever that oil price is, but that would be the balance I would see.

John Abbott

Any questions on the floor. Right there. This man.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] estimate maybe what the opportunity cost would have been? What the incremental spending would have been in 2019 as you release those crews and bolt-ons, can you...

Lloyd Helms

Yes, that's a good question. If everybody didn't hear the question, so the increase in capital that we had at the last earnings call, what benefit do we see about retaining that equipment versus if we're to release that equipment, what would have cost us going into next year? I think the way I would phrase that, we don't have calculated a number for you, but just to give you some color on that. We worked all year to try to increase the capital efficiency of all those -- all that equipment we picked up. We started off, for example, on the Delaware Basin.

We increased activity from about 13 rigs in 2017 to about 20 rigs in 2018. And we did that largely to try to test out a lot of new spacing patterns and targeting initiatives and completion technology that we wanted to experiment in the first half of the year. We pulled that back a little bit after the midpoint of the year, and we're kind of running about 17 rigs there now. But really that was all designed to try to understand a little bit more about the rock, having moved from a delineation mode into a development mode and test some ideas to learn, how to go forward on a full development mode. And -- but in doing that, as you pick up a rig, it didn't operate at efficiencies that we necessarily have expectation for. So it takes a time to get them operating for that. And if we were to release that equipment going into next year, we would lose that, and have to start all over. So there's definitely a cost advantage. And you might even think about that cost slide on the Wolfcamp where we started off at $7.7 million per well. We're down 3%, headed to 5%, that may be a way to think about the magnitude of the change on the cost side. Obviously, on the productivity side, we would lose the effect of having completed those wells in the late quarter going in the first quarter. So there would be a production impact at the start of next year too, but that's probably the color I would give you on that.

Unidentified Analyst

So you guys removed your multiyear production growth outlook, that you had in your slide deck, you guys removed it this quarter. And I wasn't sure if that was maybe because it was predicated on $50 to $60 and we are running well above that. But now we're kind of back to $50 to $60, and so I was just wondering is it intact or is it because you're rethinking...

Lloyd Helms

No, it's -- that's a good question. So that slide he's talking about, we used to have a slide that show we grow at 15% at $50 and 25% at $60. And in the chart, we show -- we updated every year that showed we were well within that forecast and actually overachieving the forecast based on the price. But really what's changed is we're not -- that graph assumed we continue to reinvest all of our cash flow back into the business, and we're not doing that. We're being more disciplined about how we reinvest that to focus on maintaining our capital efficiency and improving our capital -- I'd say improving the momentum to improve our capital efficiency in every one of those plays. And so that's the governor really on how we increase spending. If oil prices were to stay at those levels and we were to reinvest all that cash flow, we could do that. But we're making a conscious decision not to do that because we're focused on improving the capital efficiency on every play, as we go forward.

Unidentified Analyst

And so does that mean -- and I understand that at the higher price, you're going to focus -- you don't want to lose your -- you don't want to go too fast and kind of outrun your ability to maximize returns. But in kind of a $50 to $60 environment, would you still think about spending all of your cash flow or is the fundamental philosophy changed to focus on -- more on just return maximization, right? Or if you were using a $55 debt to budget, would you still probably spend all of your cash flow, obviously you wouldn't at $75? I guess that's kind of what I'm getting at.

Lloyd Helms

No, I don't -- we wouldn't spend all of our cash flow at $55 either, there'd be a balance there. We'd probably pull back and look at what our cash flow is, what kind of growth rate? What are we trying to achieve in each one of the plays and fund that appropriate level. So it really just depends on where we think the oil price is going to be here, as we enter the new and where we set our budget. But having said that, so if oil prices do change midway through the year, we have a lot of flexibility, both up and down, to adjust the activity.

Unidentified Analyst

There's been a lot of discussion in this conference already about what is the appropriate metric for an oil and gas company to look at. Do you think ROCE is the most important metric or are there other metrics that one should be looking at?

Lloyd Helms

There's a lot of metrics companies can look at. I think, for us, we've landed on ROCE, mainly because that's the metric that the industry can look at across the industries. So whether you're in the technology space or the pharmaceuticals or the consumer business or E&Ps, that's something the analyst can look at and compare it across the industries. And so if we can create a business that could generate sustainable ROCEs through the commodity cycles, we think that's a very sustainable model for any company, especially an E&P company. So that's what our goal is. And we've kind of put together a plan with the investment criteria that we created through the downturn, that's enabling us to have -- at least see a way to get to that. So that's why we're so disciplined on being able to stay within cash flow, focus on the balance sheet, maintain our discipline to the dividend and only invest in the area, in properties that can generate those premium-level returns at $40 flat oil price. So that kind of sets a base at where any investments we make, the investment community can look at and say, okay, I know they're going to make returns. The growth will be dedicated or dictated basically by what the oil price ultimately is, and how much capital we spend. The pace of development will depend on our learnings that we have in each one of the plays and how fast we run.

Unidentified Analyst

You mentioned the oil service cost increase, which part of well cost is affective most? And what are your expectations for 2019 in terms of service costs?

Lloyd Helms

So yes, service cost -- I think for this year -- at start of the year, service costs were up pretty much across the board. I think here more recently, there's been a lot of softness in the market on the completion side. The drilling services cost is still pretty strong. And I expect going into next year, there is still going to be tightness on the drilling side. Drilling rigs, in particular, the kind of rigs that we seek out and use, the high-performing rigs, are pretty short supply right now. So it's -- that's a pretty tight market. There's still quite a bit of frac equipment out there. Really there's a lot of fleets that never were brought back, that were set down but never really reactivated in this last upturn, so there's still a lot of capacity out there to bring on, on the completion side. So that market may stay soft for a little while. There's just so much capacity. I think naturally, tubular products are going to be up, mainly due to the tariffs. We've tried to anticipate and get ahead of that as best as we could. And actually that's why we're trying to insulate ourselves by locking up a lot of these services going into 2019. Before -- so we can help insulate ourselves from inflationary pressures that may happen next year.

Unidentified Analyst

But can you just help us understand, in the $55 to $60 world, with the depth of the inventory you have, why is all the cash flow not being spent? Like what is it from a capital efficiency perspective that's not -- that's actually impeding you from spending that cash flow?

Lloyd Helms

So there's lots of things. I laid out strategy, we're going to strengthen our balance sheet, continue to reinvest, but -- and we did increase activity this year relative to last year. So that actually has occurred. We want to strengthen our balance sheet and actually we just -- October 1, we paid off a bond. I think $350 million so that's happened. That took away some of the cash we generated in the third quarter. So we'd like to get to cash on the balance sheet before we start deciding what to do with it. And then -- that's still occurring. So hopefully, in this -- sometime in this next year, we'll have a big problem to have to worry about. But we still have -- we laid out a strategy that we're going to pay down about $3 billion of debt over the next -- through 2021. So long-term strategy, this is what we intend to do. And really that's governed by just trying to position ourselves to be able to go through these commodity cycles, we went into this last downturn, we had about $3.5 million worth of debt, when we went into the downturn.

We were very strong when we went into the downturn but we've emerged much stronger as a company. And we want to be up to take advantage of opportunities that present themselves when the next downturn does occur. We're in a commodity business, it's going to happen, and we're trying to build a company that can sustain those kind of cycles, and we think that's the best way to do it. So it's a pretty simple strategy, it's nothing -- no rocket science, we haven't stepped back and calculated a number. We just look at the business and know fundamentally what we need to do to survive through these commodity cycles. At $55, honestly, we're going to be fantastic. The company is going to generate a lot of cash. We're going to tremendous rate of returns. There's going to be opportunities that present themselves at $55 that wouldn't present themselves at $70. So as a company, that's okay. This is going to be great for us. And that's what we want to do. We want to be able to build a business that can compete across industry and develop a reputation of being very sustainable.

John Abbott

I'll just jump in. We only have time for one more quick one. So you're talking about the strength of the balance sheet and all the opportunities that present to yourselves. You're also trending towards an A rating at the -- at both agencies, I think, you've already got it at S&P, Moody's, hopefully, will come soon. What type of advantage does the A rating provide an E&P company compared to a BBB rating? Does it provide any business benefits as -- besides just this cheaper capital?

Lloyd Helms

That's about main thing. It goes to the bottom line. It is cheaper access to capital. And as we grow -- as the company gets bigger, our cash needs are bigger. We go through cycles every month of -- when the proceeds come in from crude oil sales and those kind of things. And so you go through a low cycle every month and then you get paid by the sales you made and balance sheet goes racked up. And so you need some paper or some cash on the balance sheet to be able to manage through every month, as you're waiting for those proceeds to come in. So as we get bigger, that need gets bigger. So we need more cash on hand to be able to manage our monthly activity. But it does give us better access to capital, and it would just help us if an option did come along to be able to do something more than we can currently do.

John Abbott

That's very helpful, Billy. And we really appreciate it, and thank you very much.

Lloyd Helms

No, thank you. And thanks for your support.